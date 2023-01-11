Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Alcon Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALC   CH0432492467

ALCON INC.

(ALC)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:59 2023-01-11 am EST
67.02 CHF   +0.45%
03:28pAlcon : JP Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation (
PU
01/05Alcon Launches Reusable Contact Lens For Astigmatism
MT
01/05Alcon Introduces a Premium, Reusable Toric Lens with Launch of TOTAL30 for Astigmatism
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alcon : JP Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation (

01/11/2023 | 03:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JP Morgan Healthcare Conference David J. Endicott, CEO

January 11, 2023

Legal Disclaimers

Forward-looking statements

This document contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "commitment," "look forward," "maintain," "plan," "goal," "seek," "target," "assume," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our liquidity, revenue, gross margin, operating margin, effective tax rate, foreign currency exchange movements, earnings per share, our plans and decisions relating to various capital expenditures, capital allocation priorities and other discretionary items such as our transformation program, market growth assumptions, our sustainability and diversity plans, targets, goals and expectations, and generally, our expectations concerning our future performance.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict such as: cybersecurity breaches or other disruptions of our information technology systems; compliance with data privacy, identity protection and information security laws; our ability to comply with the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977 and other applicable anti-corruption laws, particularly given that we have entered into a three-year Deferred Prosecution Agreement with the US Department of Justice; the impact of a disruption in our global supply chain or important facilities; supply constraints and increases in the cost of energy; our ability to forecast sales demand and manage our inventory levels and the changing buying patterns of our customers; our ability to manage environmental, social and governance matters to the satisfaction of our many stakeholders, some of which may have competing interests; our success in completing and integrating strategic acquisitions; the success of our research and development efforts, including our ability to innovate to compete effectively; global and regional economic, financial, legal, tax, political and social change; our ability to comply with all laws to which we may be subject; pricing pressure from changes in third party payor coverage and reimbursement methodologies; our ability to properly educate and train healthcare providers on our products; our reliance on outsourcing key business functions; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the impact of unauthorized importation of our products from countries with lower prices to countries with higher prices; the ability to obtain regulatory clearance and approval of our products as well as compliance with any post-approval obligations, including quality control of our manufacturing; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to service our debt obligations; the need for additional financing through the issuance of debt or equity; the effects of litigation, including product liability lawsuits and governmental investigations; effect of product recalls or voluntary market withdrawals; the accuracy of our accounting estimates and assumptions, including pension and other post-employment benefit plan obligations and the carrying value of intangible assets; legislative, tax and regulatory reform; the impact of being listed on two stock exchanges; the ability to declare and pay dividends; the different rights afforded to

our shareholders as a Swiss corporation compared to a US corporation; and the effect of maintaining or losing our foreign private issuer statusJP MORGANunder U.S. securities lawsHEALTHCARE.CONFERENCE Additional factors are discussed in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. Should one or more of these uncertainties or risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-lookingINVESTORstatements in thisPRESENTATIONdocument speak

only as of the date of its filing, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Intellectual property

01.11.2023

This report may contain references to our proprietary intellectual property. All product names appearing in italics or ALL CAPS are trademarks owned by or licensed to Alcon Inc. Product names identified by a "®" or a "™" are trademarks that are not owned by or licensed to Alcon or its subsidiaries and are the property of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS measures

Alcon uses certain non-IFRS metrics when measuring performance, including when measuring current period results against prior periods, including core results, percentage changes measured in constant currencies and free cash flow. Because of their non-standardized definitions, the non-IFRS measures (unlike IFRS measures) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. These non-IFRS measures are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how Alcon management assesses underlying performance. These non-IFRS measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for IFRS measures.

2

Resilient markets

driven by favorable megatrends

Aging

Increasing

Increasing

JP MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

New

Increasing Sense

Population

Wealth

Myopia

Technologies INVESTORof WellnessPRESENTATION

By 2050, more than

The middle class

An estimated 50%

Improving patient

People are more

2 billion people will

will grow by ~

of the world will be

outcomes and

determined to stay

be over age 601

1.7 billion people in

myopic by 20503

increasing access

fit and healthy

10-15 years2

1.

World Health Organization. Multisectoral action for a life course approach to healthy ageing: draft global strategy and plan of action on ageing and health. 69th World Health

Assembly, Geneva, 2016 April 22 (A69/17).

3

2.

Hamel, K and Kharas, H. A global tipping point: Half of the world is now middle class or wealthier. Brookings. 27 September 2018.

3.

B. Holden, T. Fricke, et al. Global Prevalence of Myopia and High Myopia and Temporal Trends from 2000 through 2050. Ophthalmology, 2016.

Alcon's strategy

We focus on eye care

We create value by applying specialty market and technical knowledge to create products that improve sight

Specialty market expertise

  • Customer knowledge
  • Market assessment
  • Market development
  • Global commercialization

Specialty technology expertise

  • Materials science
  • Surface chemistry
  • Fluidics and energy delivery
  • Optical engineering

Disciplined capital management

  • Smart infrastructure
  • Efficient operating model
  • Open source innovation

(internal/external)

4

We aspire to lead the world in eye care innovation

37

Surgical launches1 sinceince 20182018

23 $680M+

Vison Care

Core R&D

launches1

investment

since 2018

in 2021

ince 2018

2020 versus 2018

JP MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

1.4K

R&D associates in20202021

˜2.1K

Active patent families2

100+

Active projects

in development

1.

As of 6 December 2022.

5

2.

As of 14 December 2022. Includes owned and in-licensed patent rights.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alcon AG published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 20:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALCON INC.
03:28pAlcon : JP Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation (
PU
01/05Alcon Launches Reusable Contact Lens For Astigmatism
MT
01/05Alcon Introduces a Premium, Reusable Toric Lens with Launch of TOTAL30 for Astigmatism
BU
01/05Alcon Introduces a Premium, Reusable Toric Lens with Launch of TOTAL30 for Astigmatism
CI
2022Alcon to Present at 2023 Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
2022Mizuho Securities Initiates Coverage on Alcon With Buy Rating, $85 Price Target
MT
2022BTIG Adjusts Price Target on Alcon to $78 From $75, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2022Alcon Prices $1.3 Billion Private Offering of Senior Notes
MT
2022Swiss Eye Care Group Alcon Launches, Prices $1.3 Billion Senior Note Issue
MT
2022Alcon Prices US$1.3 Billion Senior Notes Offering
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALCON INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 711 M - -
Net income 2022 491 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 329 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 75,7x
Yield 2022 0,44%
Capitalization 35 735 M 35 451 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
EV / Sales 2023 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart ALCON INC.
Duration : Period :
Alcon Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALCON INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 72,35 $
Average target price 82,07 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Endicott Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy C. Stonesifer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
F. Michael Ball Chairman
Franck Leveiller Vice President & Head-R&D Vision Care
Sue-Jean Lin SVP, Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALCON INC.5.60%35 575
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.4.11%16 971
AUTEK CHINA INC.0.08%4 827
WARBY PARKER INC.16.60%1 937
MENICON CO., LTD.-2.27%1 559
PEGAVISION CORPORATION2.12%955