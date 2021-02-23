MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Swiss Exchange > Alcon Inc. ALC CH0432492467 ALCON INC. (ALC) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/23 11:20:00 am 64.65 CHF +0.48% 05:56p ALCON : Pdf PU 05:21p ALCON : Posts Lower Q4 Earnings Amid Higher Revenue MT 04:21p ALCON : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results BU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Alcon : PDF 02/23/2021 | 05:56pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2020 Annual Report See Brilliantly Four Things We Are Doing During COVID-19 Standing behind our associates Ensuring critical supply of our products Promoting the safe use of our products Staying committed to our core principles As the world faces a threat that cannot be seen, Alcon remains fully committed to serving the eye care professionals, patients and customers who depend on us. We are united behind a noble mission of empowering people around the world to See Brilliantly. Read more at alcon.com/info Table of Contents ii Message from the Board Chair

iv Message from the CEO viviiix Market Overview Financial Highlights Portfolio Update xii 2020 Strategic Update

xiii Innovation

xiv Keeping Our Associates, Customers and Patients Safe and Connected "We are committed to serving a universal public good that is critical to quality of life and delivers significant economic benefits to society." Dear Shareholder, At Alcon, we are driven by our purpose of helping people See Brilliantly. This mission has guided us in our journey to become one of the world's leading eye care companies and one of a few dedicated exclusively to eye health. We are committed to serving a universal public good that is critical to quality of life and delivers significant economic benefits to society. 2020 was our first full year as an independent company, following our separation from Novartis in 2019. While a global pandemic cast a shroud over nearly everything in the year, I could not be more proud of how Alcon responded to the unprecedented challenges COVID-19 visited on all of our stakeholders. Importantly, we kept all of our associates fully employed while eschewing any government assistance. We prioritized the safety of our associates, while finding new ways to meet customer and patient needs and progressing our strategic priorities. The pandemic has caused significant slow-downs in the markets we serve as widespread shutdowns and localized restrictions caused the deferral of surgical procedures and significant disruption for our customers. Despite this, Alcon exits 2020 as a stronger company, having delivered cutting-edge technology to the market and increased market shares, while continuing to feed our creative engine. As we accelerate our product pipeline, innovation expands our ability to address significant unmet needs around the world and make a significant positive impact on quality of life. More than ever, this mission guides us as we pursue our plans for sustainable growth. Against the backdrop of COVID-19, we have continued to expand the frontiers of sight-saving and vision-restoring products and services, and our product pipeline to fuel our future growth is among the strongest in Alcon's history. As a newly independent company in 2019, we had the rare opportunity to select an entirely new Board. The level of engagement and energy our Board of Directors brings to their areas of responsibility, and their resiliency as Board and Committee meetings moved to virtual across multiple international time zones has been extraordinary. This highly qualified Board has brought rich experience and diversity of thought to the boardroom and has been extremely collaborative in their interactions with each other and with the Alcon management team. On behalf of the Alcon Board, I have participated in dozens of outreach calls with investors and stewardship teams since our separation. I believe these connections are vital as we share perspectives on important topics around Alcon's governance. In these discussions, I have highlighted Alcon's ESG focus. This year, to allow for greater focus by the Board on ESG matters, we created a separate Governance and Nomination Committee. A major milestone this year was the publication of our first Corporate Responsibility Report, where we shared our approach to managing our ESG priorities. ii Finally, our people are at the heart of our company. I am proud of our team's commitment to our stakeholders and the way we have managed the business through a period of significant change and uncertainty. The progress we have made this year brings us closer to completing an important step in Alcon's history. With the completion of our separation journey, we are starting a new chapter with a solid foundation for long-term growth, and an exciting pipeline of innovation for ophthalmology and optometry for the next decade. I thank you for your continued interest and support of Alcon. Yours sincerely, F. Michael Ball Chair Our Stakeholders Patients CustomersAssociates Communities Investors Ophthalmologists Research Optometrists Partners Eye Care Suppliers Professionals Alcon Annual Report 2020 iii Our financial performance in 2020 reflects strong commercial execution and the decisions we made to protect our associates and continue with our strategic investments. iv Dear Shareholder, 2020 will be remembered as a year when the ordinary became extraordinary. Frontline workers kept the engines of healthcare running during a global crisis, and our associates worked tirelessly on the frontline, delivering critical medical supplies and products to customers and patients. We are grateful for their dedication and ingenuity. Resilience I'm extraordinarily proud of Alcon's resiliency during these challenging times. The organization quickly pivoted to address our customers' needs and to position the company for success as the market started to recover. Coming out of 2020, we are a more agile and nimble company. To protect our associates, we implemented a response framework with recommended COVID-19 prevention, containment and mitigation measures. To keep supplying our customers and patients, we kept our manufacturing facilities open and built supply in anticipation of new product launches. In response to the pandemic's impact on the market, we rapidly aligned spend with sales and reduced discretionary spend by approximately $200 million in the second quarter. We also pivoted to digital technology to engage our customers and help them stay better connected to their patients. And we stayed focused on progressing our strategic priorities, which have established a foundation for Alcon as an independent company. Furthermore, through 2020, we continued to fund our innovation engine and bring products to market that enhance quality of life by helping people See Brilliantly. Innovation 2020 was a significant year for new product launches, both in our Surgical and Vision Care franchises. Our new product launches are meeting the needs of our customers and patients and driving share growth in key segments of our business. In Surgical, PanOptix has become the leading trifocal lens for cataract surgery and is expanding our leadership in the advanced technology intraocular lens category ("AT-IOL"). Vivity, the first-of-its-kind non-diffractive extended depth of focus ("EDOF") lens, launched in Europe. In Vision Care, Precision1 is our newest silicone hydrogel ("SiHy") daily contact lens, which brings long-lasting comfort and water gradient technology to a wider base of wearers. Pataday is a family of ocular allergy products that we converted from prescription to over-the-counter ("OTC") in the US to aid the millions of Americans suffering from ocular allergies. Completing Our Separation 2020 was a milestone year for us in advancing the complex process of standing up and separating from our former parent as an independent company. We have successfully completed the migration and installation of enterprise-wide technology. We have also implemented systems that will streamline our R&D, shorten our commercial lead-times and increase our focus on talent management. As we wind down our Transition Service Agreements with Novartis in early 2021, we will channel more energy toward creating greater value in the eye care industry. Building a Strong Culture Alcon employs 23,000+ associates across 100+ nationalities in the 75 countries we operate and we believe that it is important to build an organization that reflects the diversity of our people and the communities we serve. The events of 2020 have sharpened our commitment to nurture an inclusive environment, and we will continue to look for ways to enhance our culture to enable our associates to thrive and bring their best selves to work. We continue to make progress in reinforcing Speed & Simplicity and Ownership & Accountability, which are key to building the culture of a competitive eye care company. Our engagement surveys this year indicate we have made progress in removing barriers and supporting our teams through a period of incredible change and uncertainty. Acting with Purpose Last September, a patient dropped by our Johns Creek facility and asked to speak with an Alcon representative. He recently had a cataract removed and replaced with a PanOptix lens. While he had no idea who to contact at Alcon, he felt compelled to visit and express his gratitude for his newly restored vision. He shared with us how the surgery had changed his life and that he is now able to see the world from a different perspective. Moments like these remind us of the incredible responsibility we have to make a lasting impact on society. As we recap a challenging year, our mission to help people See Brilliantly inspires us every day. Our products offer the freedom to live independently with better eyesight. With our dedication to innovation, market access, education, training, and philanthropy, we will bring the benefits of modern ophthalmology to more people. I want to thank our associates for their unfaltering commitment, and our patients, customers and shareholders for their continued trust in Alcon. Sincerely, David J. Endicott Chief Executive Officer Our Strategic Journey The foundation has been strengthened and we have advanced to the next phase. AT-IOLs: PanOptix, Vivity Accelerate innovation Daily SiHy lens: Dailies Total1, Precision1 Expand markets & adjacencies Dry Eye: Systane New business models Ocular Allergy: Pataday Alcon Annual Report 2020 v The Importance of Sight Studies have shown that sight is rated as the most important of the five senses.1 Poor vision-whether due to age, disease or trauma-creates profound social and economic costs, and one survey found that a fear of blindness outranks the loss of memory, hearing or speech.2 Worldwide, approximately 2.2 billion people live with some form of visual impairment or blindness, of which 1 billion people have unaddressed vision needs, even though approximately 80% of all visual impairments are currently preventable or treatable.3,4 Eye Care: A Resilient Market We serve a $25 billion global market that we estimate will grow 4% annually from 2019 to 2025.5 This market is underpinned by favorable megatrends: an aging population, a growing middle class, and increased interest in health and wellness. Additionally, innovation has delivered a greater quality of care, accessibility and treatment of difficult and complex diseases. The number of people aged 60 years or older is expected to more than double by 2050 to 2.1 billion.6 Cataract incidence dramatically increases at the age of 65 years, and with the improved efficacy and safety of cataract surgery, more patients are electing for cataract removal before permanent vision loss. Retinal disease is also driven by aging and has comorbidities with diabetes, which has reached epidemic levels. Advancements in diagnostics have led to a higher discovery of retinal conditions, and, given the central role of the retina to vision, the demand for retinal surgery is expected to grow. Furthermore, by 2050, an estimated 50% of the world will be myopic, with a significant increase in myopia among young children.8 We believe this trend will result in an increase in the number of patients who will need vision correction and ocular health products. Sizeable opportunities with large unmet needs See footnotes on page vii. vi Certain lifestyle changes and social adaptations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have created some potential tailwinds for the demand for eye care. The shift to working from home has contributed to an increase in eyestrain and dry eye as consumers spend more time on digital devices. During the pandemic, consumers have managed their personal spend and focused on health and wellness, which contributed to the rebound in demand for products and services like contact lenses and refractive surgery in the second half of the year. The continued use of personal protective equipment also sparked demand for spectacle independence in order to eliminate the nuisance of fogging glasses while wearing facial masks. In the clinic, the current environment has created the opportunity to improve workflows through digital connectivity, provide medical care virtually and simplify the customer experience. In cataract surgery, for instance, improved diagnostics, cloud data management and artificial intelligence have the potential to increase efficiency and improve decision-making and surgical outcomes. Eye surgery today requires manual diagnostics and data collection that can introduce human error and longer lead times. In the operating room, new technologies, such as heads-up visualization, improve the surgeon's ability to navigate the anterior chamber of the eye, better manage information and facilitate real-time collaboration with the operating room staff. 1. Enoch J, McDonald L, Jones L, Jones PR, Crabb DP. Evaluating Whether Sight Is the Most Valued Sense. JAMA Ophthalmol. 2019 Oct 3;137(11):1317-20.

2. Scott AW, Bressler NM, Ffolkes S, Wittenborn JS, Jorkasky J. Public Attitudes About Eye and Vision Health. JAMA Ophthalmol. 2016 Oct 1;134(10):1111-1118.

3. World Health Organization. World report on vision. 2019.

4. World Health Organization. World Sight Day: 10 October. 2002 Oct 10.

5. Alcon internal estimates.

6. World Health Organization. Multisectoral action for a life course approach to healthy ageing: draft global strategy and plan of action on ageing and health. 69th World Health Assembly, Geneva, 2016 April 22 (A69/17).

7. Market Scope: 2020 Dry Eye Products Market Report.

8. B. Holden, T. Fricke, et al. Global Prevalence of Myopia and High Myopia and Temporal Trends from 2000 through 2050. Ophthalmology, 2016.

9. World Health Organization. Online Q&A. 2013 Oct 7. vii Change % Change % ($ millions unless indicated otherwise) 2020 2019 $ Net sales to third parties 6,763 7,362 (8) Operating (loss) (482) (187) (158) (138) Operating margin (%) (7.1) (2.5) Diluted (loss)/EPS ($) (1.09) (1.34) 19 Core results* Core operating income Core operating margin (%) 789 1,265 (38) 11.7 Core diluted EPS ($) Cash flows from operating activities Free cash flow* 1.04 823 350 17.2 1.89 920 367 (45) cc* $ cc* 3 5 25 54 (191) (163) (35) 1,212 4 11 17.0 (6) 1 2018 (8) 7,149 (248) (3.5) 24 (0.46) (42) 2.00 1,140 616 Our 2020 IFRS results reflect the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the following items: • Amortization of certain intangible assets of $1.0 billion

• Impairments of $167 million on certain intangible assets

• Separation costs of $217 million in 2020; life-to-date, separation costs were $454 million

• Transformation costs of $49 million in 2020; life-to-date, transformation costs were $101 million

• Net gain of $154 million on post-employment benefit plan amendments Our 2019 IFRS results reflected the significant impact of the spin-off from Novartis and Swiss tax reform. * Constant currency (cc), core results and free cash flow are non-IFRS measures. Refer to Item 5 of this Annual Report for additional information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure presented in accordance with IFRS. viii Driving Growth and Outpacing the Market We kicked off the year with strong momentum from the ongoing launches of PanOptix and Precision1, the pilot of Vivity in Europe and the US OTC switch of Pataday. However, as the initial COVID-19 outbreak began to spread in more markets, countries imposed a shutdown of most businesses and recommended the deferral of non-urgent care and demand for surgical procedures came under pressure. Order buying patterns also shifted as retailers and distributors balanced working capital needs with falling store traffic and increased online demand. As markets reopened and patient flow and traffic resumed, we experienced a significant rebound in the second half of the year. This was driven by strong demand for our new, innovative products, which outpaced the market and drove share gains that enabled the business to return to growth by the fourth quarter. Throughout the pandemic, we kept our associates fully employed and maintained manufacturing to support our customers. We stayed engaged with our customers during this period through remote learning, digital marketing and virtual contact. The slowdown also provided an opportunity to continue the expansion of our contact lens manufacturing lines, and, as a result, we were able to establish unconstrained supply for our new products to meet the strong demand expected once markets reopened. We also collaborated with the industry to help create new safety protocols and a roadmap for reopening. We aggressively managed our discretionary expenses and kept our structure intact to best capture the market recovery. As a result, we were able to reduce spending by nearly $200 million in the second quarter, and we postponed the initiation of our first dividend proposal to maximize liquidity. We used our strong credit profile to raise $750 million in long-term notes in May 2020 to solidify our liquidity position during an uncertain time. Our cash position enabled us to continue our separation and transformation programs and advance our SAP implementation into the final stages. The progress we have made in 2020 puts us on track to wrap up our separation process in early 2021 as planned. These actions drove a steep recovery in both of our franchises as businesses reopened and patients returned for care. Our customer engagement strategies resulted in higher brand awareness, account conversion and adoption of innovative technologies such as AT-IOLs. Although COVID-19 exerted significant pressure on cash flow over the summer, the rebound in sales and the normalization of collection trends improved operating cash flows by the third quarter and resulted in healthy operating cash flows by year-end. Surgical Contact Lens Illustrative Illustrative For complete details of Alcon's 2020 financial performance, consult the Consolidated Financial Statements in this Annual Report. 1. Source: Market Scope.

2. Source: GfK. ix Surgical Portfolio Implantables PanOptix, Alcon's trifocal AT-IOL, gained significant market share of the presbyopia-correcting category due to its recent launches in the US and Japan and its introduction in China in 2020. Vivity, a non-diffractive EDOF IOL which allows for extended range of vision and presbyopia correction with the safety profile of a monofocal IOL, was introduced in Europe, Australia and Latin America. Consumables Alcon's strong installed equipment base drives sales of dedicated consumables specific to our equipment. We also offer CustomPak surgical procedure packs for ophthalmic use, which allow individual surgeons to customize their products included in their pack. Equipment / Other Alcon provides a comprehensive offering of surgical equipment. Demand for innovative new products creates value for our existing installed base, like the Active Sentry phaco handpiece, which detects pressure in real time and communicates with the Centurion phaco system. Alcon also expanded into the diagnostic market with the introduction of the ARGOS biometer, which was well-received by our customers. PanOptix trifocal (US) Vivity non-diffractive PC-IOL (EU) Clareon with AutonoMe (US) ORA System with VerifEye Lynk Active Sentry Handpiece Centurion Legion ARGOS biometer Vivity (US) New advanced IOL platforms Next generation cataract and vitreoretinal technology platforms Integrative technologies to connect the clinic to the operating room * A non-IFRS measure. Refer to Item 5 of this Annual Report for additional information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure presente x Vision Care Portfolio Contact Lenses Alcon launched Precision1 sphere in the US at the beginning of the year, and subsequently introduced Precision1 for Astigmatism in late 2020, expanding its portfolio of spherical, toric and multifocal lenses. The launch of Precision1 for Astigmatism significantly strengthens Alcon's competitive position in the daily SiHy category, one of the fastest growing segments in the market. Ocular Health Alcon advanced its rollout of Systane COMPLETE regionally and expanded the brand's offerings with the launch of Systane Ultra Multi-Dose Preservative-Free ("MDPF") in Germany. Systane MDPF is Alcon's first entry into the fast-growing international segment of artificial tears and will build on Alcon's dry eye leadership. Alcon also launched Pataday, our first OTC ocular allergy eye drops in the US, which has driven Alcon's market leadership in an exciting category. Systane COMPLETE, Systane Hydration MDPF AIR OPTIX plus HydraGlyde (toric and multifocal lenses) Precision1 sphere Precision1 for Astigmatism Pataday Once Daily Pataday Twice DailyDailies Total1 for Astigmatism Pataday Extra Strength Two innovative new contact lens platforms Systane family expansion xi Maximize Potential of Our Near Term Portfolio • Reinforced Dailies Total1 as premium daily SiHy contact lens for demanding eyes

• Continued regional launch of Systane COMPLETE

• Introduced Systane Ultra MDPF in Europe Expand Markets and Pursue Adjacencies • Launched Precision1, the latest daily SiHy contact lens for consumers looking for longer lasting comfort at an accessible price • Introduced PanOptix in the US, Japan and China

• Increased presence in ocular allergies with the US OTC introduction of Pataday Accelerate Innovation • Introduced Vivity, the first-of-its kind non-diffractive EDOF intraocular lens, in Europe

• Launched new diagnostic and visualization technology

• Expanded market access to advanced cataract surgery with the development of Centurion Legion Product Approvals (Major Markets) Develop New Business Models • Developed a digitally integrated suite of tools for cataract and vitreoretinal surgery Increase Operational Efficiencies • Transformation on track

• Implementing processes, systems and culture to drive Speed & Simplicity and Ownership & Accountability principles

• Optimizing our cost structure and reinvesting savings into R&D and marketing to drive top-line growth

• Standing up Alcon Global Service centers to deliver cross-functional services with economies of scale 1. Source: GfK.

2. Source: Market Scope. xii Innovation Alcon makes one of the largest annual R&D commitments of any eye care company, which allows us to create value for our customers and patients. Our expertise in optical design, surface chemistry, materials science and precision manufacturing has enabled us to make several breakthroughs in the field of ophthalmology and optometry, with 11 first-in-market launches this year. For example, we developed a proprietary water gradient technology called SmartSurface, a high performing moisture layer with Precision1, which provides contact lens wearers with longer lasting end of day comfort. This moisture stability enables wearers to stay in their lenses for a longer period of time. Our expanded manufacturing platform enables us to leverage this expertise by designing contact lenses with differentiated value propositions, especially for toric and multifocal needs. We also improved our innovation stage-gate process by aligning our R&D, manufacturing and commercial teams, shortening lead times for product development and supporting future launches with inventory to maximize success. As part of effective life cycle management, we are increasing the integration of sustainability into product design. Our specialization in eye care also gives us a perspective into new and emerging needs and where new technologies can address them. For example, we launched our new ARGOS biometer with Alcon's proprietary Image Guidance System this year. ARGOS reduces patient contact time with faster scanning speeds, and its integrated planning solution reduces the time and error typically involved in the manual transmission of diagnostic data throughout the clinic. ARGOS will be a cornerstone of Alcon's upcoming Digital Health Suite. Alcon also continues to make solid progress piloting its SMART Suite, designed exclusively for ophthalmology. The SMART Suite seamlessly connects devices and data systems from the clinic to the operating room, helping increase simplicity, efficiency and precision for optimal surgical outcomes. Innovation remains our highest capital priority and continues to generate strong returns while strengthening our position as the leader in eye care. xiii COVID-19 We are proud of the agility and resilience of our organization, which has enabled us to deliver on our commitments to our customers and patients and preserve our path for long-term value creation. Summarized in the table below are the actions we've taken and the results from our strong management of the business during a global health crisis. • The impact of COVID-19 and government mandates on eye care practices made it challenging for us to meet annual targets established prior to the pandemic.

• Sales performance saw a significant improvement in the second half of 2020 due to strong execution and category outperformance of the market. Financial Results

• Core operating margin* improved in the second half of 2020 due to a strong sales recovery, expense discipline and product flow.

• Free cash flow* improved in the second half of 2020, driven by an improvement in sales and collections as well as lower capital spending.

• Progress in the separation from our former parent puts Alcon on track to complete the process by early 2021. We also advanced the implementation of our transformation program. Both are key to standing up Alcon as an independent company and unlocking long-term operating margin improvement.

• We executed mitigation plans to secure critical materials and minimize supply chain disruption during COVID-19. Better demand forecasting and the use of enterprise-wide systems (e.g., SAP) and procedures helped us maintain strategic inventory reserves for key products and new launches. Business Continuity • We maintained financial flexibility with cost measures reducing nearly $200 million of discretionary spend in the second quarter and by postponing our first dividend proposal to 2021. Our credit rating enabled a successful bond offering which raised $750 million in long-term notes in May 2020.

• We continued our progress in R&D, helping secure an innovation pipeline critical for long-term value creation. • We maintained full employment and did not furlough associates and maintained pay levels notwithstanding the significant reduction in manufacturing volumes and sales. Protect our Associates

• Under the supervision of the Alcon Crisis Management team, global health and safety protocols, such as mandatory temperature checks, use of personal protective equipment, social distancing and capacity restrictions were implemented across all office and manufacturing sites. • We collaborated with the industry to develop new safety protocols and patient workflow strategies to enable practitioners and patients to stay safe. Serve our Customers and Communities

• We created a new COVID-19 resource center to provide US customers with information about governmental economic relief programs and telehealth billing updates, and to provide access to educational content and other practice resources.

• We accelerated digital training and engagement through Alcon Experience Academy.

• We donated ophthalmic equipment, vision care products and personal protective equipment to support frontline workers during the pandemic. • We promoted the safe use of contact lenses, dry eye management and online fulfillment supported eye care during the pandemic. Align with Shareholders

• Capital allocation in organic investments has resulted in the successful launch of new products such as PanOptix, Precision1 and Pataday and subsequent market share gains in their respective categories. • Alcon's stock ended the year +17% in the NYSE and +7% in the SIX markets, outperformed direct competitors' stock by 1700 basis points and maintained healthy valuation levels in a volatile market. * A non-IFRS measure. Refer to Item 5 of this Annual Report for additional information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure presented in accordance with IFRS. xiv Corporate Citizenship Our passion for responsible corporate citizenship is demonstrated through our associate and philanthropic initiatives, and our response to COVID-19 exemplifies this commitment. As the public health crisis grew in scale, we acted decisively to protect our associates with new safety protocols while our teams mobilized the manufacture and donation of personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer to frontline workers. Since the start of the pandemic, we have intensified our efforts to support communities needs in hunger, health and hygiene. Each year, the Alcon Foundation supports programs that sit at the intersection of our purpose and communities in need. We support organizations and efforts that focus on training eye care teams and providing eye care services to underserved citizens in communities around the world. Good vision is essential to quality of life, and we will continue to lend our expertise to increase access to eye care. Shareholder and Board Engagement 2019 Earnings Filed Swiss Annual Report 2020 Annual General Meeting; closed format due to pandemic 1st Corporate Responsibility Report published Fall governanceFeedback from falloutreach, engaged governance outreach Published Say-on-Pay Report Raised $750 million long-term bonds Outreach to ESG investors and rating agencies with investors representing 25% of Alcon ownershiprelayed to the Board Performance evaluation, target setting, compensation planning Associate communications xv (This page has been left blank intentionally.) xvi INDEX Page Introduction and Use of Certain Terms 1 Market Information 1 Special Note About Forward-Looking Statements 2 PART I Item 1. Identity of Directors, Senior Management and Advisers 4 Item 2. Offer Statistics and Expected Timetable 5 Item 3. Key Information 6 Item 4. Information on the Company 28 Item 4A. Unresolved Staff Comments 52 Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects 53 Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees 80 Item 7. Major Shareholders and Related Party Transactions 138 Item 8. Financial Information 139 Item 9. The Offer and Listing 141 Item 10. Additional Information 142 Item 11. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 153 Item 12. Description of Securities Other than Equity Securities 154 PART II Item 13. Defaults, Dividend Arrearages and Delinquencies 155 Item 14. Material Modifications to the Rights of Security Holders and Use of Proceeds 156 Item 15. Controls and Procedures 157 Item 16A. Audit Committee and Financial Expert 158 Item 16B. Code of Ethics 158 Item 16C. Principal Accountant Fees and Services 158 Item 16D. Exemptions from the Listing Standards for Audit Committees 159 Item 16E. Purchases of Equity Securities by the Issuer and Affiliated Purchasers 160 Item 16F. Change in Registrant's Certifying Accountant 161 Item 16G. Corporate Governance 162 Item 16H. Mine Safety Disclosure 162 PART III Item 17. Financial Statements 163 Item 18. Financial Statements 163 Item 19. Exhibits 164 F-1 A-1 Consolidated Financial Statements of Alcon Inc. Financial Statements of Alcon Inc. (This page has been left blank intentionally.) INTRODUCTION AND USE OF CERTAIN TERMS Alcon Inc. publishes Consolidated Financial Statements expressed in US dollars. Our Consolidated Financial Statements responsive to Item 18 of this Annual Report filed on Form 20-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Annual Report") are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects", together with "Item 4.B. Business Overview" and "Item 6.D. Employees", constitute the Operating and Financial Review ("Rapport annuel"), as defined by the Swiss Code of Obligations. Unless the context requires otherwise, the words "we", "our", "us", "Alcon", "Company" and similar words or phrases in this Annual Report refer to Alcon Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries and the words "Novartis", "Novartis Group" and "Former Parent" refer to Novartis AG and its consolidated affiliates. The term "Alcon Division" means the Alcon business as it was operated under Novartis. The term "Spin-off" refers to the distribution of a dividend-in-kind of Alcon shares to Novartis shareholders and ADR holders as approved by Novartis shareholders at their Annual General Meeting held on February 28, 2019. In this Annual Report, references to the "eye care market" are to the eye care market in which we participate, including the sale of ophthalmic surgical devices, contact lenses and ocular health products, but not including the sale of spectacles and prescription ophthalmic pharmaceutical products; references to "United States dollars", "US dollars", "USD" or "$" are to the lawful currency of the United States of America, and references to "CHF" are to Swiss francs, the lawful currency of Switzerland; references to "Latin America" are to Central and South America, including the Caribbean, unless the context otherwise requires; references to "associates" are to our employees; references to the "SEC" are to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, references to the "FDA" are to the US Food and Drug Administration, and references to "EMA" are to the European Medicines Agency, an agency of the EU; references to the "NYSE" are to the New York Stock Exchange, and references to the "SIX" are to the SIX Swiss Exchange; references to "AT-IOL" mean advanced technology intraocular lenses; and references to "Alcon shares" or "our shares" are to Alcon ordinary shares, nominal value CHF 0.04 per share, with ticker symbol "ALC." All product names appearing in italics are trademarks owned by or licensed to Alcon or its subsidiaries. Product names identified by a "®" or a "™" are trademarks that are not owned by or licensed to Alcon or its subsidiaries and are the property of their respective owners. MARKET INFORMATION This Annual Report contains certain industry and market data that were obtained from third-party sources, such as industry surveys and industry publications, including, but not limited to, publications by Market Scope, GfK and Nielsen. This Annual Report also contains other industry and market data, including market sizing estimates, growth and other projections and information regarding our competitive position, prepared by our management on the basis of such industry sources and our management's knowledge of and experience in the industry and markets in which we operate (including management's estimates and assumptions relating to such industry and markets based on that knowledge). Our management has developed its knowledge of such industry and markets through its experience and participation in these markets. In addition, industry surveys and industry publications generally state that the information they contain has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but that the accuracy and completeness of such information is not guaranteed and that any projections they contain are based on a number of significant assumptions. Forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information obtained from these sources involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, including those discussed in the section "Special Note About Forward-Looking Statements" below. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. SPECIAL NOTE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This Annual Report contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "commitment," "look forward," "maintain," "plan," "goal," "seek," "target," "assume," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements Alcon makes regarding its liquidity, revenue, gross margin, effective tax rate, foreign currency exchange movements, earnings per share, its plans and decisions relating to various capital expenditures, capital allocation priorities and other discretionary items, market growth assumptions, and generally, its expectations concerning its future performance and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its businesses. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Alcon's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties facing Alcon, including: • the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other viral or disease outbreaks;

• the commercial success of its products and its ability to maintain and strengthen its position in its markets;

• the success of its research and development efforts, including its ability to innovate to compete effectively;

• its success in completing and integrating strategic acquisitions;

• pricing pressure from changes in third party payor coverage and reimbursement methodologies;

• global and regional economic, financial, legal, tax, political and social change;

• data breaches or other disruptions of its information technology systems;

• ongoing industry consolidation;

• its ability to properly educate and train healthcare providers on its products;

• changes in inventory levels or buying patterns of its customers;

• the impact of a disruption in its global supply chain or important facilities;

• ability to service its debt obligations;

• its ability to comply with the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977 and other applicable anti-corruption laws, particularly given that it has entered into a three-year Deferred Prosecution Agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice;

• uncertainty and impact relating to the potential phasing out of LIBOR and transition to alternative reference rates;

• the need for additional financing through the issuance of debt or equity;

• its reliance on outsourcing key business functions;

• its ability to protect its intellectual property;

• the impact on unauthorized importation of its products from countries with lower prices to countries with higher prices;

• uncertainties regarding the success of Alcon's separation and Spin-off from Novartis and the subsequent transformation program, including the expected separation and transformation costs, as well as any potential savings, incurred or realized by Alcon;

• the effects of litigation, including product liability lawsuits and governmental investigations;

• its ability to comply with all laws to which it may be subject;

• effect of product recalls or voluntary market withdrawals; • the implementation of its enterprise resource planning system;

• its ability to attract and retain qualified personnel;

• the accuracy of its accounting estimates and assumptions, including pension and other post-employment benefit plan obligations and the carrying value of intangible assets;

• the ability to obtain regulatory clearance and approval of its products as well as compliance with any post-approval obligations, including quality control of its manufacturing;

• legislative and regulatory reform;

• the ability of Alcon Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to comply with its investment tax incentive agreement with the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs in Switzerland and the Canton of Fribourg, Switzerland;

• its ability to manage environmental, social and governance matters to the satisfaction of its many stakeholders, some of which may have competing interests;

• its ability to operate as a stand-alone company;

• whether the transitional services Novartis has agreed to provide Alcon are sufficient;

• the impact of the Spin-off from Novartis on Alcon's shareholder base;

• the impact of being listed on two stock exchanges;

• the ability to declare and pay dividends;

• the different rights afforded to its shareholders as a Swiss corporation compared to a U.S. corporation; and

• the effect of maintaining or losing its foreign private issuer status under U.S. securities laws. Some of these factors are discussed in more detail in this Annual Report, including under "Item 3. Key Information-3.D. Risk Factors", "Item 4. Information on the Company" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects". Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this Annual Report as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. We provide the information in this Annual Report as of the date of its filing. We do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update any information or forward-looking statements set out in this Annual Report as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. PART I ITEM 1. IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISERS 1.A. DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT Not Applicable. 1.B. Not Applicable. 1.C. Not Applicable. ADVISERS AUDITORS OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE Not Applicable. KEY INFORMATION 3.A. [RESERVED] 3.B. Not Applicable. 3.C. Not applicable. CAPITALIZATION AND INDEBTEDNESS REASONS FOR THE OFFER AND USE OF PROCEEDS 3.D. RISK FACTORS You should carefully consider the risks described below, together with all of the other information included in this Annual Report, in evaluating Alcon and our securities. The following risk factors could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and the price of our securities. Risks Related to Our Business Generally The effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have had, and may continue to have, a material adverse impact on our business, net sales, profitability, financial condition, liquidity and cash flows. An outbreak of a strain of coronavirus that was discovered in China in late 2019 evolved into a global pandemic. To stem the spread of COVID-19 disease, in early 2020 nearly all major markets began to implement "stay-at-home" orders, business shutdowns, including offices of eye care professionals, and the deferral of non-urgent surgical procedures, leading to a global economic standstill. While these "stay-at-home" orders were largely lifted by mid-2020, some markets reintroduced targeted "stay-at-home" orders throughout the remainder of 2020. The spread of COVID-19 caused us to modify aspects of our business practices, including restricting associate travel, encouraging office-based associates to work from home for a substantial part of 2020 and implementing social distancing measures at our manufacturing sites and, upon the return of our associates, in our office locations. Such actions have resulted in disruptions to our supply chain, operations, facilities and associate workforce. If "stay-at-home" orders, business shutdowns and the deferral of non-urgent surgical procedures are re-implemented broadly to combat the spread of COVID-19, our business, net sales, financial condition, liquidity and cash flows would be adversely affected further. The magnitude of the continued negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, net sales, financial condition, liquidity and cash flows depends on future developments that are unpredictable and most of which are outside of our control, including the duration and scope of the pandemic, related governmental advisories and restrictions to contain COVID-19, how quickly economic conditions improve once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, the development of therapeutic medicines and vaccines and whether there are subsequent outbreaks. We may be unable to prevent or mitigate any or all of the pandemic's near- or long-term adverse impacts, which could be material, such as: ▪ Non-urgent medical procedures may be prohibited or restricted again. During 2020, most geographic markets prohibited or restricted non-urgent medical procedures. As a result, many eye care professionals delayed or canceled orders. While markets generally have reopened, some markets have reintroduced closures. Further, some patients remain reluctant to seek medical attention, and, for those who do, there has been a substantial backlog due to limited capacity and the need to social distance, which has had an adverse effect on our sales as markets recover from the pandemic. Also, we could have difficulty timely collecting accounts receivable due from eye care professionals as they themselves recover from the impact of the pandemic.

▪ We may be prevented from operating our manufacturing facilities or other workplaces due to the illness of our associates, regulations and associate inability or reluctance to appear for work or travel to our facilities, which may cause a material disruption to our supply chain. In 2020, we had some limited and temporary site shutdowns and implemented alternative working arrangements for all of our office-based associates, including working from home.

▪ The operations of our suppliers may be disrupted or may not operate effectively or efficiently, thereby negatively impacting our ability to purchase supplies for our business at historical prices and in sufficient amounts.

▪ Generating lower cash from operations could adversely affect our financial condition and the achievement of our strategic objectives. As a result, we may need to raise additional capital by incurring indebtedness or issuing equity securities beyond the $750 million of additional debt that we raised in 2020. Additionally, we may face credit rating downgrades as a result of weaker than anticipated performance of our businesses, higher debt levels, or other factors. To the extent COVID-19 continues to adversely affect our operations and global economic conditions more generally, it may also have the effect of heightening many of the other risks described in this "Risk Factors" section including impeding our ability to launch new products and develop innovative products, the inability of our customers or suppliers to operate their businesses, the acceleration of industry consolidation, our inability to forecast demand accurately and our need to obtain additional financing. We operate in a highly competitive industry and if we fail to innovate, we may be unable to maintain our position in the markets in which we compete and unable to build and expand our markets. Our industry is highly competitive and, in both our surgical and vision care businesses, we face a mixture of competitors and intense competition from competitors' products. While we currently enjoy leading positions within our industry, our success highly depends on our ability to maintain or build on those leading positions. To compete effectively, we must continue to create, invest in, or acquire advanced technology, incorporate this technology into our proprietary products, obtain regulatory approvals in a timely manner where required and manufacture and successfully market our products. We may experience design, manufacturing, marketing or other difficulties that could delay or prevent our development, introduction or marketing of new products or new versions of our existing products. As a result of such difficulties and delays, our development expenses may increase and, as a consequence, our results of operations could suffer. Our failure to respond to competitive pressures in a timely manner could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. For example, in our surgical business, we face a mixture of competitors ranging from large manufacturers with multiple business lines to small manufacturers that offer a limited selection of specialized products. Development by other companies of new or improved products, processes, or technologies may make our products or proposed products less competitive or obsolete. We also face competition from providers of alternative medical therapies such as pharmaceutical companies that have the potential to disrupt core elements of our business. Shifts in industry market share can occur in connection with product issues, physician advisories, safety alerts and publications about our products. In the current environment of managed care, consolidation among healthcare providers, increased competition and declining reimbursement rates, and absent innovation, we must increasingly compete on the basis of price. In addition, our vision care business operates within a highly competitive environment. In contact lenses, we face intense competition from competitors' products and may face increasing competition as other new products enter the market, for example, with increased product entries from contact lens manufacturers in Asia. New market entrants and existing competitors are also challenging distribution models with innovation in non-traditional, disruptive models such as direct-to-consumer, Internet and other e-commerce sales opportunities, which could adversely impact the traditional eye care professional ("ECP") channel in which Alcon has a significant presence. Our major competitors in contact lenses offer competitive products and differentiated materials, plus a variety of other eye care products including ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, which may give them a competitive advantage in marketing their lenses. Our vision care business also competes with manufacturers of eyeglasses and providers of other forms of vision correction including ophthalmic surgery. The market for contact lenses is intensely competitive and is characterized by declining sales volumes for older and reusable product lines and growing demand for daily lenses and advanced materials lenses. As the market for contact lenses shifts toward daily lenses, we expect our sales in daily lenses to, at least in part, cannibalize sales of our reusable contact lenses and contact lens care offerings. Furthermore, our ocular health product category is also highly competitive. We cannot predict the timing or impact of the introduction of competitive products, including new market entries, "generic" versions of our approved products, or private label products that treat the same conditions as those of our products. In addition, the introduction of alternatives in medical devices and medical prescriptions could also alter the dry eye product market and impede our sales growth. Our ability to respond to these competitive pressures will depend on our ability to decrease our costs and maintain gross margins and operating results and to introduce new products successfully and on a timely basis, and to achieve manufacturing efficiencies and sufficient manufacturing capacity and capabilities for such products. Finally, our financial performance also depends on our ability to successfully build and expand our markets. For example, while we currently expect our key markets to grow, particularly in multifocal contact lenses and AT-IOLs, the size of the markets in which we compete may not increase above existing levels, we may not be able to regain or gain market share, expand our market penetration or the size of the market for our products, or compete effectively, and the number of procedures in which our products are used may not increase above existing levels. Decreases in market sizes or our market share and declines in average selling prices or procedural volumes could materially adversely affect our results of operations or financial condition. Furthermore, our failure to expand our markets beyond existing levels could impact our ability to grow in line with or above current industry standards. Our research and development efforts may not succeed in bringing new products to market, or may fail to do so in a cost-efficient manner, or in a manner sufficient to grow our business, replace lost sales or take advantage of new technologies. Our ability to continue to maintain and grow our business, to replace sales lost due to competition and to bring to market products that take advantage of new and potentially disruptive technologies depends heavily on the success of our research and development activities. Our success relies on our ability to identify and successfully develop cost-effective new products that address unmet medical and consumer needs. To accomplish this, we commit substantial financial, human and capital resources to product research and development, both through our internal dedicated resources andthrough external investments, alliances, license arrangements, acquisitions and other transactions, which we collectively refer to as "BD&L" transactions. Developing and marketing new products involves a costly, lengthy and uncertain process. Since early 2020, COVID-19 related restrictions have delayed clinical trials and caused our research and development associates to work from home, which could have the effect of delaying new product launches. Even when our new product development projects make it to market, there have been, and in future may be, instances where projects are subsequently discontinued for technical, clinical, regulatory or commercial reasons. In spite of our investments, our research and development activities and external investments may not produce commercially successful new products that will enable us to replace sales lost to our competitors or increase revenue to grow our business. We may not be able to successfully identify and obtain value from our external business development and strategic collaborative efforts. In addition, our new products may cannibalize a portion of the revenues we derive from existing products, therefore driving replacement revenue instead of incremental revenue. Further, even if we are able to secure regulatory approval and achieve initial commercial success of our products, our products may abruptly cease to be commercially viable due to the discovery of adverse health effects. See "-We may implement product recalls or voluntary market withdrawals of our products" below. If we are unable to maintain a cost-effective flow of successful new products sufficient to maintain and grow our business, cover any sales erosion due to competition and take advantage of market opportunities, this lack of innovation could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition or results of operations. For a description of the government approval processes which must be followed to market our products, see "-Regulatory clearance and approval processes for our products are expensive, time-consuming and uncertain, and the failure to obtain and maintain required regulatory clearances and approvals could prevent us from commercializing our products" below and "Item 4. Information on the Company-4.B. Business Overview-Government Regulation". We may not successfully complete and integrate strategic acquisitions to expand or complement our business. As part of our growth strategy, we regularly evaluate and pursue strategic BD&L transactions to expand or complement our business. Such ventures may bring new technologies, products, or customers to enhance our prominent position in the ophthalmic industry. We may be unable to identify suitable acquisition candidates at attractive prices or at all. Acquisition activities can be thwarted by overtures from competitors for the targeted candidates and governmental regulation (including market concentration limitations and other competition laws). Further, even if we are successful in completing an acquisition, we could face risks relating to our ability to: ▪ successfully integrate the venture due to corporate cultural differences, difficulties in retaining key personnel, customers and suppliers, coordination with other products and changing market preferences;

▪ maintain uniform standards, controls, procedures and policies throughout acquired companies, including effective integration of acquired companies into our internal control over financial reporting;

▪ achieve expected synergies and obtain the desired financial or strategic benefits from acquisitions within the anticipated time periods, if at all; and

▪ successfully enter categories and markets in which we may have limited or no prior experience. Moreover, acquisitions demand significant company resources and could divert management's attention from our existing business, result in liabilities being incurred that were not known at the time of acquisition or create tax or accounting issues. Furthermore, acquisitions or ventures could also result in potentially dilutive issuances of equity securities, the incurrence of debt, the assumption of contingent liabilities, an increase in expenses related to certain assets and increased operating expenses, all of which could adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations. In addition, to the extent that the economic benefits associated with any of our acquisitions or investments diminish in the future, we may be required to record impairment charges related to goodwill, intangible assets or other assets associated with such transactions, which could adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations. We often enter into option agreements to acquire early-stage technologies, which may fail in the development process or proof-of-concept stage. Even if such a failure occurs before we exercise our option to acquire the technology, we may have already made a significant investment in the failed technology. Further, if we complete the acquisition, we may not be able to successfully integrate the acquired technology into our business or otherwise use it to develop commercialized products. If we fail to timely recognize or address these matters or to devote adequate resources to them, we may fail to achieve our growth strategy or otherwise not realize the intended benefits of an acquisition. Changes in third-party payor coverage and reimbursement methodologies and potential regulatory price controls may adversely impact our ability to sell our products at prices necessary to support our current business strategy. The prices, sales and demand for some of our products, in particular our surgical products, could be adversely affected by the increased emphasis managed care organizations and governments continue to place on the delivery of more cost-effective medical therapies. In addition, some third-party payors will not provide reimbursement for a new product untilwe demonstrate the innovative value or improved patient outcomes of the new product, which could impact our ability to grow the market for sales of the product. There have also been recent initiatives by third-party payors to challenge the prices charged for medical products. Physicians, eye care professionals and other healthcare providers may be reluctant to purchase our products if they do not receive adequate reimbursement from third-party payors to cover the cost of those products and for procedures performed using those products. Reductions in the prices for our products in response to these trends could reduce our profit margins, which would adversely affect our ability to invest and grow our business. Outside the US, governmental programs that typically reimburse at predetermined fixed rates may also decrease or otherwise limit amounts available through reimbursement. For example, in the EU, member states impose controls on whether products are reimbursable by national or regional health service providers and on the prices at which medical devices are reimbursed under state-run healthcare schemes. Some member states operate reference pricing systems in which they set national reimbursement prices by reference to those in other member states. Countries implementing a volume-based procurement process, such as the one being introduced in China, can lead to decreased prices. Other governmental funding restrictions, legislative proposals and interpretations of policy may negatively impact amounts available through reimbursement, including by restricting payment increases to hospitals and other providers through reimbursement systems, or by restricting whether reimbursement is available for our products at all. We expect that additional health care reform measures will be adopted in the future in the countries in which we operate, including those initiatives affecting coverage and reimbursement for our products, any of which could limit the amounts that governments will pay for health care products and services, which could adversely affect the growth of the market for our products or the demand for our products, or result in additional pricing pressures. We cannot predict the effect such reforms or the prospect of their enactment may have on our business. Changing economic and financial environments in many countries and increasing global political and social instability may adversely impact our business. We sell our products in more than 140 countries. As a result, local and regional economic and financial environments and political and social conditions throughout the world influence and affect our results of operations and business. Unpredictable political and social conditions currently exist in various parts of the world, including a backlash against free trade, anti-immigrant sentiment, social unrest, a refugee crisis, food and water shortages, COVID-19 related actions, terrorism and the risk of direct conflicts between nations. In addition, the current trade environment is extremely volatile, including the imposition of trade tariffs, trade or economic sanctions, or other restrictions. Changes in trade policy vis-à-vis countries that we operate in could affect our ability to and/or the cost of doing business in such countries. For example, we expect that the ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China could potentially have an adverse effect on the export of our surgical equipment to China. In the United States, the elimination of the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate could have a negative impact on individuals' ability to afford health insurance. Similarly, following the UK's "Brexit" and with the rise of nationalist, separatist and populist sentiment in various countries, there is a risk that barriers to free trade and the free movement of people may rise in Europe. As we have a sizable commercial presence in the UK, the uncertainty surrounding the implementation and effect of "Brexit" may impact our business in the UK and the rest of Europe, including our costs and the distribution of our products in those markets. Further, significant conflicts continue in parts of the Middle East, including conflicts involving Saudi Arabia and Iran, and with respect to places such as North Korea. Collectively, such difficult conditions could, among other things, disturb the international flow of goods and increase the costs and difficulties of international transactions. In addition, local economic conditions may adversely affect the ability of payors, as well as our distributors, customers, suppliers and service providers, to pay for our products, or otherwise to buy necessary inventory or raw materials, and to perform their obligations under agreements with us. Although we make efforts to monitor these third parties' financial condition and their liquidity, our ability to do so is limited, and some of them may become unable to pay their bills in a timely manner, or may even become insolvent, which could negatively impact our business and results of operations. These risks may be elevated with respect to our interactions with fiscally-challenged government payors, or with third parties with substantial exposure to such payors. For example, we have significant outstanding receivable balances that are dependent upon either direct or indirect payment by various governmental and non-governmental entities across the world. The ultimate payment of these receivables is dependent on the ability of these governments to maintain liquidity primarily through borrowing capacity, particularly in the EU. If certain governments are not able to maintain access to liquidity through borrowing capacity, the ultimate payment of their respective portion of outstanding receivables could be at risk and impact profits and cash flow. Economic conditions in our markets may also deteriorate due to epidemics or pandemics; natural and man-made disasters, including climatic events (including any potential effect of climate change), power grid failures, acts of war or terrorism, political unrest, fires or explosions; and other external factors over which we have no control. To the extent that economic and financial conditions directly affect consumers, some of our businesses, including the elective surgical and contact lens businesses, may be particularly sensitive to declines in consumer spending, as the costs of elective surgical procedures and discretionary purchases of contact lenses are typically borne by individuals with limitedreimbursement from their medical insurance providers or government programs. For example, while cataract surgery involving our monofocal IOLs is generally fully covered by medical insurance providers or government reimbursement programs, implantation of certain of our AT-IOL products may only be partially covered, with the individual paying out-of-pocket for the non-covered component. Accordingly, individuals may be less willing to incur the costs of these private pay or discretionary procedures or purchases in weak or uncertain economic conditions and may elect to forgo such procedures or products or to trade down to more affordable options. Significant breaches of data security or disruptions of information technology systems and the use of Internet, social media and mobile technologies could adversely affect our business and expose people's personal information. We are heavily dependent on critical, complex and interdependent information technology systems, including Internet-based systems, to support our business processes. In addition, Alcon and our associates rely on the Internet, social media tools and mobile technologies as a means of communication and to gather information, which can include personal information. We are also increasingly seeking to develop technology-based products to improve patient welfare in a variety of ways, which could also result in us gathering personal information about patients and others electronically. The size and complexity of these information technology systems, and, in some instances, their age, make them potentially vulnerable to external or internal security incidents, breakdowns, malicious intrusions, cybercrimes, including state-sponsored cybercrimes, malware, misplaced or lost data, programming or human errors, or other similar events. Furthermore, because cyber-threats continue to evolve, it is becoming increasingly difficult to detect and successfully defend against them. Consequently, there is a risk that a breach remains undetected for a period of time. We also currently rely on a number of older legacy information systems that are increasingly difficult to maintain as we continue to upgrade and implement our new systems. By attempting to implement new systems while maintaining the legacy systems, we may be unable to integrate all of our systems to work together. See "-We may experience difficulties implementing our new enterprise resource planning system" below for more details on our ongoing implementation of a new Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") system. Like many companies, our technology landscape has become more complex as we also rely on our third party partners to be cyber-resilient. We have experienced certain adverse incidents and expect to continue to experience them in the future and, as the external cyber-attack threat only keeps growing, we may not be able to prevent future breakdowns or breaches in our systems (or those of our third party partners) and we may not be able to prevent such events from having a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations or reputation. Any disruptive event could negatively impact important business processes, such as the conduct of scientific research and clinical trials, the submission of the results of such efforts to health authorities in support of requests for product approvals, the functioning of our manufacturing and supply chain processes, our compliance with legal obligations and our other key business activities, including our associates' ability to communicate with one another and with third parties. These risks were heightened during the ongoing pandemic with our office-based associates largely working from home. Such potential information technology issues could also lead to the loss of important information such as trade secrets or other intellectual property and could accelerate the development or manufacturing of competing products by third parties. Furthermore, malfunctions in software or in devices that make significant use of information technology, including our surgical equipment, could lead to a risk of harm to patients. In addition, our routine business operations, including through the use of information technologies such as the Internet, social media, mobile technologies and technology-based medical devices like our surgical equipment, also increasingly involve our gathering personal information (including sensitive personal information) about patients, vendors, customers, associates, collaborators and others. Breaches of our systems or those of our third-party contractors, or other failures to protect such information, could expose such people's personal information to unauthorized persons. Any such event could give rise to significant potential liability and reputational harm, including potentially substantial monetary penalties. We also make significant efforts to ensure that any international transfers of personal data are done in compliance with applicable law. We are subject to certain privacy laws and regulations that continue to evolve, including Swiss privacy laws, the EU's General Data Protection Regulation and the California Consumer Privacy Act, which include operational and compliance requirements that are different than those previously in place and also includes significant penalties for non-compliance. Failure to comply with these laws could lead to significant liability. In addition, any additional restraints that may be placed on our ability to transfer such data could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and reputation. We also use Internet, social media and mobile tools as a means to communicate with the public, including about our products or about the diseases our products are intended to treat. However, such uses create risks, such as the loss of trade secrets or other intellectual property. In addition, there continue to be significant uncertainties as to the rules and regulations that apply to such communications, and as to the interpretations that health authorities will apply in this context to the rules that do exist. As a result, despite our efforts to comply with applicable rules and regulations, there is a significant risk that our use of Internet, social media and mobile technologies for such purposes may cause us to nonetheless be found in violation of them. Breaches of data security, technology disruptions, privacy violations, or similar issues could cause the loss of trade secrets or other intellectual property, expose personal information, interrupt our operations, all of which could result in enforcement actions or liability, including potential government fines, claims for damages and shareholders' litigation. Any such events could require us to expend significant resources beyond those we already invest to further modify or enhance our protective measures, to remediate any damage and to enable the continuity of our business. Financial markets, including inflation and volatile exchange rates, are unpredictable. Financial markets may adversely affect our earnings, the return on our financial investments and the value of some of our assets. For example, inflation could accelerate, which could lead to higher interest rates, increasing our costs of raising capital. Uncertainties around future central bank and other economic policies in the United States and EU, as well as high debt levels in certain other countries, could also impact world trade. Sudden increases in economic, currency or financial market volatility in different countries have also impacted, and may continue to impact, our business and results of operations, including the value of our investments in our pension plans. See "-We may be underestimating our future pension and other post-employment benefit plan obligations" below. Changes in exchange rates between the US dollar, our reporting currency and other currencies can also result in significant increases or decreases in our reported sales, costs and earnings as expressed in US dollars, and in the reported value of our assets, liabilities and cash flows. Despite any measures we may undertake in the future to reduce, or hedge against, foreign currency exchange risks, because a significant portion of our earnings and expenditures are in currencies other than the US dollar, and the fact that our expenditures in Swiss francs and US dollars are significantly higher than our revenue in Swiss francs and US dollars, respectively, any such exchange rate volatility may negatively and materially impact our business, results of operations and financial condition, and may impact the reported value of our net sales, earnings, assets and liabilities. For more information on the effects of currency fluctuations on our Consolidated Financial Statements and on how we manage currency risk, see "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects-5.A. Operating Results-Effects of Currency Fluctuations" and "Item 11. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk". Countries facing financial difficulties, including countries experiencing high inflation rates and highly indebted countries facing large capital outflows, may impose controls on the exchange of foreign currency. Such exchange controls could limit our ability to distribute retained earnings from our local affiliates, or to pay intercompany payables due from those countries. Ongoing consolidation among distributors, retailers and healthcare provider organizations could increase both the purchasing leverage of key customers and the concentration of credit risk. Increasingly, a significant portion of our global sales are made to a relatively small number of distributors, retail chains and other purchasing organizations, as consolidation and vertical integration have the potential to disrupt existing channels. The recent trend, which is present globally including in the United States (our largest market), has been toward further consolidation among distributors, retailers and other eye care industry customers, such as eye care professionals, including through the acquisition of consolidated ophthalmology practices by private equity and other venture fund investors. As a result, our customers are gaining additional purchasing leverage, which increases the pricing pressures facing our businesses. In our surgical business, healthcare providers, physician practices, hospitals and surgery centers around the world continue to consolidate in response to declining reimbursement rates and intensifying pressure to reduce healthcare delivery expenses. In vision care, private label growth and retailer-branded lenses may drive the commoditization of contact lenses and further boost the bargaining power of our distributors and retailers. This consolidation is increasing the ability of large groups to negotiate price, accelerating the transition of the decision maker from physicians to cost-focused professional buyers and potentially increasing price transparency or price referencing in instances of consolidation across borders. Further, as our customers consolidate, if one or more of our major customers experienced financial difficulties, the effect on us would be substantially greater than in the past, and could include a substantial loss of sales and an inability to collect amounts owed to us. If we fail to properly educate and train healthcare providers on our products, then customers may not buy our products. We market our surgical products to healthcare providers, including ECPs, public and private hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, eye clinics and ophthalmic surgeons' offices and group purchasing organizations and our vision care products to retailers and distributors. We have developed, and strive to maintain, strong relationships with members of each of these groups who assist in product research and development and advise us on how to satisfy the full range of consumer and surgeon needs. We rely on these groups to recommend our products to their patients and to other members of their organizations. Travel restrictions such as those due to the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the difficulty in maintaining these strong relationships. Contact lens and lens care consumers have a tendency not to switch products regularly and are repeat consumers. As a result, the success of these products relies on an ECP's initial recommendation of our products, which may be based on our ability to educate the ECP on our products. Even if we are successful at educating ECPs on our products, ECPs may continue to lose influence in the consumer's selection of contact lenses, which would cause our business to become more dependent upon the success of educating consumers directly. If we had to increase our direct-to-consumer marketing, we could potentially face challenges in maintaining our good relationships with ECPs, who may view our direct-to-consumer marketing as a threat to their business. In our surgical business, ophthalmic surgeons play a significant role in determining the course of treatment and, ultimately, the type of products that will be used to treat a patient for cataracts, vitreoretinal conditions, refractive errors and glaucoma, among other things. As a result, it is important for us to properly and effectively market our surgical products to surgeons. Acceptance of our surgical products also depends on our ability to train ophthalmic surgeons and their clinical staff on the safe and appropriate use of our products, which takes time. This training process may take longer than expected and may therefore affect our ability to increase sales. Following completion of training, we rely on the trained ophthalmic surgeons to advocate the benefits of our products in the broader marketplace. Convincing ophthalmic surgeons to dedicate the time and energy necessary for adequate training is challenging, and we may not be successful in these efforts. If we are not successful in convincing ophthalmic surgeons of the merits of our products or educating them on the use of our products, they may not use our products and we will be unable to fully commercialize or profit from such products. Our inability to forecast demand accurately may adversely affect our sales and earnings and add to sales variability from quarter to quarter. We balance the need to maintain inventory levels that are sufficient to ensure competitive lead times against the risk of inventory obsolescence because of changing customer requirements, fluctuating commodity prices, changes to our products, product transfers or the life cycle of our products. To successfully manage our inventories, we must estimate demand from our customers and produce products in sufficient quantity that substantially corresponds to that demand. If we fail to adequately forecast demand for any product, or fail to determine the optimal product mix for production purposes, we may face production capacity issues in manufacturing sufficient quantities of a given product, such as our IOLs, daily contact lenses or certain ocular health products. In addition, failures in our information technology systems, issues created by the implementation of our new ERP system or human error could also lead to inadequate forecasting of our overall demand or product mix. As the number of unique products (SKUs) we offer grows, particularly an increasing number of IOL and contact lens styles with varying diopters, the demand forecasting precision required for us to avoid production capacity issues will also increase. Accordingly, the continued proliferation of unique SKUs in our surgical and vision care portfolios could increase the risk of product unavailability and lost sales. Moreover, an increasing number of SKUs could increase global inventory requirements, especially for consigned products such as IOLs, negatively impacting our working capital performance and leading to write-offs due to obsolescence and expired products. Compounding the risk of inaccurate forecasts, the manufacturing process for our products has lengthy lead times to acquire and install new equipment and product lines to ramp up production. Thus, if we fail to adequately forecast demand, then we may be unable to scale production in a timely manner to meet unexpected higher demand. Finally, a significant portion of our vision care products are sold to major healthcare distributors and major retail chains in certain markets. Consequently, our sales and quarterly growth comparisons, as well as our estimates for required inventory levels, may be affected by fluctuations in the buying patterns of such buyers. These fluctuations may result from seasonality, pricing, a recall of a competitor's product, large retailers' and distributors' buying decisions or other factors. If we overestimate demand and produce too much of a particular product, we face a risk of inventory obsolescence, leaving us with inventory that we cannot sell profitably or at all. By contrast, if we underestimate demand and produce insufficient quantities of a product, we could be forced to choose between producing additional unexpected quantities of that product at a higher price or foregoing sales. Disruptions in our global supply chain or important facilities could cause production interruptions, delays and inefficiencies. We are engaged in manufacturing and sourcing of products and materials on a global scale. Our operations and those of our suppliers could be disrupted by a number of factors, including: disruptions in logistics; strikes and other labor disputes; loss or impairment of key manufacturing sites; loss of key suppliers; supplier capacity constraints; raw material and product quality or safety issues; industrial accidents or other occupational health and safety issues; the impact on our suppliers of tighter credit or capital markets; epidemics and pandemics; and natural and man-made disasters, including climatic events (including any potential effect of climate change), power grid failures, acts of war or terrorism, political unrest, fires or explosions and other external factors over which we have no control. In addition, we single-source or rely on limited sources of supply for many components, raw materials and production services, such as sterilization, used in the production of our products. The loss of one of these suppliers or the inability of any such supplier to meet performance and quality specifications, requested quantities or delivery schedules could cause our sales and profitability to decline and have a negative impact on our customer relations. For example, some of our products and product components are sterilized using ethylene oxide ("EtO"), which we purchase from large-scale suppliers. Concerns about the impact of EtO on the environment when released at unsafe levels have led to regulatory enforcement activities against EtO suppliers, including closures of their facilities. Any facility closures or disruption to the operations of these EtO suppliers could delay or prevent our ability to commercialize our products and lead to product back orders for our customers, which could have a materially negative impact on our sales and profitability. In addition, any regulatory enforcement activities against us for our use of EtO could result in financial, legal, business and reputational harm to us. The need to sterilize equipment and personal protective equipment to combat COVID-19 has exacerbated the shortage of EtO. Moreover, a price increase from a supplier where we do not have a supply alternative could cause our profitability to decline if we cannot increase our prices to our customers. To ensure sufficient supply, we may determine that we need to provide financing to some of our single-source suppliers, which could increase our financial exposure to such suppliers. Finally, in some cases, we manufacture our products at a single manufacturing facility. In many cases, regulatory approvals of our products are limited to a specifically approved manufacturing facility. If we fail to produce enough of a product at a facility, or if our manufacturing process at that facility is disrupted, we may be unable to deliver that product to our customers on a timely basis. Problems may arise during the manufacturing process for a variety of reasons, including technical, labor or other difficulties, equipment malfunction, contamination, failure to follow specific protocols and procedures, destruction of or damage to any facility (as a result of a natural or man-made disaster, use and storage of hazardous materials or other events), power grid failures, or other reasons. In the event of a quality control issue, we may voluntarily, or our regulators may require us to, close a facility indefinitely. If any such problems arise, we may be unable to purchase substitute products from third-party manufacturers to make up any resulting shortfall in the production of a product, as such third-party manufacturers may only exist in limited numbers or appropriate substitutes may not be available. This risk is particularly relevant with respect to products for which we represent a substantial portion of the market, such as vitreoretinal equipment and other vitreoretinal-related products. A failure to deliver products on a timely basis could lead to customer dissatisfaction and damage to our reputation. Significant delays in the delivery of our products or a delay in the delivery of a key product could also negatively impact our sales and profitability. Our existing debt may limit our flexibility to operate our business or adversely affect our business and our liquidity position. We have outstanding debt of $4.1 billion as of December 31, 2020, and we may incur additional indebtedness in the future for various reasons, including fluctuations in operating results, capital expenditures and potential acquisitions. Our indebtedness may: ▪ make it difficult for us to satisfy our obligations, including making interest payments on our debt obligations;

▪ require us to dedicate a portion of our cash flows to payments on our debt, reducing our ability to use our cash flows to fund capital expenditures, BD&L or other strategic transactions, working capital and other general operational requirements, or to pay dividends to our shareholders;

▪ limit our flexibility to plan for and react to changes in our business;

▪ negatively impact our credit rating and increase the cost of servicing our debt;

▪ place us at a competitive disadvantage relative to some of our competitors that have less debt than us;

▪ increase our vulnerability to general adverse economic and industry conditions, including changes in interest rates or a downturn in our business or the economy; and

▪ make it difficult to refinance our existing debt or incur new debt on terms that we would consider to be commercially reasonable, if at all. The occurrence of any one of these events could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition or result of operations or cause a significant decrease in our liquidity and impair our ability to pay amounts due on our indebtedness. Investigations by government authorities under the FCPA and other applicable anti-corruption laws may result in substantial fines and other adverse effects. On June 25, 2020, Alcon entered into a three-year Deferred Prosecution Agreement ("DPA") with the U.S. Department of Justice, or DoJ, regarding a charge that Alcon Pte Ltd. conspired to falsify financial books and records in violation of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977, as amended, or FCPA. The charge relates to payments made by a former distributorto health care providers in Vietnam between 2007 and 2014. Alcon agreed to pay the DoJ a penalty of $8.925 million, for which Novartis has indemnified Alcon under the Separation and Distribution Agreement. Under the DPA, the DoJ has agreed to defer prosecution for three years of the facts acknowledged by us that occurred between 2007 and 2014, after which period the charges will be dismissed with prejudice if we do not violate the terms of the DPA. If the DoJ determines that we have breached the DPA, the length of the DPA could be extended and/or we could be subject to prosecution and additional fines or penalties, including the deferred charges. Criminal prosecution or sanctions could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, or cash flows. Uncertainty relating to the nature and timing of the potential phasing out of LIBOR and agreement on any new alternative reference rates may adversely impact our borrowing costs. On March 6, 2019, we entered into a $0.8 billion unsecured five-year term loan facility ("Facility B") and a $1.0 billion unsecured five-year committed multicurrency revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Facility"). The Revolving Facility was undrawn as of December 31, 2020. Facility B bears an interest rate equal to the interest rate benchmark (USD prevailing London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR")), plus an applicable margin. In February 2021, the Revolving Facility term was extended to March 2026. On July 27, 2017, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority, which regulates LIBOR, announced that it intends to stop persuading or compelling banks to submit rates for the calculation of LIBOR after 2021. The announcement indicates that the continuation of LIBOR on the current basis cannot and will not be guaranteed after 2021. It is impossible to predict whether and to what extent banks will continue to provide LIBOR submissions to the administrator of LIBOR, whether LIBOR rates will cease to be published or supported before or after December 2021 or whether any additional reforms to LIBOR may be enacted in the UK or elsewhere. Our Facilities Agreement provides for an alternative reference rate in the event LIBOR is discontinued. The alternative reference rate is based on the rate for which each of three reference banks could fund itself in USD for the relevant period with reference to the unsecured wholesale funding market. This alternative reference rate may perform differently than LIBOR for a number of reasons, including the fact that LIBOR is calculated using a greater number of participating banks. As a result, we may incur significant costs to transition our borrowing arrangements from LIBOR, which may have an adverse effect on our results of operations. We may need to obtain additional financing which may not be available or, if it is available, may not be on favorable terms and may result in dilution of our then-existing shareholders. We may need to raise additional funds to: ▪ finance unanticipated working capital requirements or refinance our existing indebtedness;

▪ develop or enhance our infrastructure and our existing products and services;

▪ maintain sufficient liquidity as a result of the impact from COVID-19;

▪ engage in mergers and acquisitions or other strategic BD&L transactions;

▪ fund strategic relationships; and

▪ respond to competitive pressures. If we raise additional funds by issuing equity or convertible debt securities, the percentage ownership of our then-existing shareholders may be diluted, and holders of these securities may have rights, preferences or privileges senior to those of our then-existing shareholders. Our reliance on outsourcing key business functions to third parties heightens the risks faced by our businesses. We outsource the performance of certain key business functions to third parties and invest a significant amount of effort and resources into doing so. Such outsourced functions can include research and development collaborations, clinical trial activities, manufacturing operations, human resources, warehousing and distribution activities, certain finance functions, submission of regulatory applications, marketing activities, data management and others. Outsourcing of services to third parties could expose us to suboptimal quality of service delivery or deliverables and potentially result in repercussions such as missed deadlines or other timeliness issues, erroneous data, supply disruptions, non-compliance (including with applicable legal or regulatory requirements and industry standards) and/or reputational harm, with potential negative effects on our results. We continue to rely on our former parent for certain key business functions, including certain transitional services that are covered under the Transitional Services Agreement, certain manufacturing needs that are covered under the Manufacturing and Supply Agreement and certain transitional distribution services that are covered under a Transitional Distribution and Services Agreement. For example, we continue to rely on our former parent company for the production of our entire supply of viscoelastics. We currently sell viscoelastics on a standalone basis for procedures using ourproducts and also use them as a component in our surgical pack offerings. As a result, a shortage in our supply of viscoelastics could not only cause a failure in our ability to meet our commitments to our customers, but could also have significant collateral impacts on other parts of our business due to related decreases in the rates of procedures requiring viscoelastics that feature our equipment or other products. Ultimately, if the third parties, including our former parent company, fail to meet their obligations to us, we may lose our investment in the collaborations and fail to receive the expected benefits of these arrangements. Contractual remedies may be inadequate to compensate us for the damage to our business or lost profits. In addition, many of the companies to which we outsource key business functions may have more limited resources compared to us, and, in particular, may not have internal compliance resources comparable to those within our organization. Should any of these third parties fail to carry out their contractual duties or regulatory obligations or fail to comply with the law, including laws relating to export and trade controls, or should they act inappropriately in the course of their performance of services for us, there is a risk that we could be held responsible for their acts, that our reputation may suffer and that penalties may be imposed upon us. Any such failures by third parties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations or reputation. Even if we protect our intellectual property to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, our competitors and other third parties could develop and commercialize products similar or identical to ours, which could impair our ability to compete. We rely on a combination of patents, trademarks and copyrights to protect our intellectual property. The scope, strength and duration of those intellectual property rights can vary significantly from product to product and country to country. We also rely on a variety of trade secrets, know-how and other confidential information to supplement these protections. In the aggregate, these intellectual property rights are of material importance to our business. The protections afforded by these intellectual property rights may limit the ability of competitors to commercialize products covered by the applicable intellectual property rights, but they do not prevent competitors from marketing alternative products that compete with our products. In addition, these intellectual property rights may be challenged by third parties and regulatory agencies, and intellectual property treated as trade secrets and protected through confidentiality agreements may be independently developed by third parties and/or subject to misappropriation by others. Furthermore, in certain countries, particularly in China, due to ambiguities in the law and enforcement difficulties, intellectual property rights may not be as effective as in Western Europe or the United States. Therefore, even if we protect our intellectual property to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, competitors and other third parties may nonetheless develop and commercialize products similar or identical to ours, which could impair our ability to compete and have an adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Unauthorized or illegal distribution may harm our business and reputation. In the United States and elsewhere, our products are subject to competition from lower priced versions of our products and competing products from countries where there are government imposed price controls or other market dynamics that make the products lower priced. Despite government regulations aimed at limiting such imports, the volume of imports may continue to rise in certain countries. This importation may adversely affect our profitability in the United States and elsewhere and could become more significant in the future. In addition, our industry continues to be challenged by the vulnerability of distribution channels to counterfeiting. Reports of increased levels of counterfeiting could materially affect consumer confidence in the authentic product and harm our business or lead to litigation. Litigation, including product liability lawsuits, and governmental investigations may harm our business or otherwise distract our management. We, from time to time, are, and may in the future be, subject to various investigations and legal proceedings that arise or may arise. We also periodically receive inquiries from antitrust and competition authorities in various jurisdictions and, from time to time, are named as a defendant in antitrust lawsuits. For example, since the first quarter of 2015, more than 50 putative class action complaints have been filed in several courts across the US naming as defendants contact lens manufacturers, including Alcon, and alleging violations of federal antitrust law, as well as the antitrust, consumer protection and unfair competition laws of various states, in connection with the implementation of unilateral price policies by the defendants in the sale of contact lenses. The cases have been consolidated in the Middle District of Florida by the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation and the claims are being vigorously contested. See "Item 8. Financial Information-8.A. Consolidated Statements and Other Financial Information-Legal Proceedings". In addition, from time to time, we are named as a defendant in product liability lawsuits and, to the extent we are, we may in the future incur material liabilities relating to such product liability claims, including claims alleging product defects and/ or alleged failure to warn of product risks. The risk of material product liability litigation is increased in connection withproduct recalls and voluntary market withdrawals. We have voluntarily taken products off the market in the past, including global voluntary market withdrawal of the CyPass micro-stent. The combination of our insurance coverage, cash flows and provisions may not be adequate to satisfy product liabilities that we may incur in the future. Successful product liability claims brought against us or recalls of any of our products could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations or our financial condition. Because of our extensive international operations, we could be adversely affected by violations of worldwide anti-bribery laws, including those that prohibit companies and their intermediaries from making improper payments to government officials or other third parties for the purpose of obtaining or retaining business, such as the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (the "FCPA"), and laws that prohibit commercial bribery. Our internal control policies and procedures may not always protect us from reckless or criminal acts committed by our associates or agents. Violations of these laws, or allegations of such violations, could disrupt our business and adversely affect our reputation and our business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition. Substantial, complex or extended litigation could cause us to incur large expenditures, affect our ability to market and distribute our products and distract our management. For example, intellectual property litigation in which we are named as a defendant from time to time could result in significant damage awards and injunctions that could prevent the manufacture and sale of the affected products or require us to make significant royalty payments to continue to sell the affected products. Lawsuits by associates, shareholders, customers or competitors, or potential indemnification obligations and limitations of our director and officer liability insurance, could be very costly and substantially disrupt our business. Disputes with such companies or individuals from time to time are not uncommon, and we may be unable to resolve such disputes on terms favorable to us. Even meritless claims could subject us to adverse publicity, hinder us from securing insurance coverage in the future or require us to incur significant legal costs. As a result, significant claims or legal proceedings to which we are a party could have a material adverse effect on our business, prospects, financial condition and results of operations. Failure to comply with law, legal proceedings and government investigations may have a significant negative effect on our results of operations. We are obligated to comply with the laws of all of the countries around the world in which we operate and sell products. These laws cover an extremely wide and growing range of activities. Such legal requirements can vary from country to country and new requirements may be imposed on us from time to time as government and public expectations regarding acceptable corporate behavior change, and enforcement authorities modify interpretations of legal and regulatory provisions and change enforcement priorities. In addition, our associates, independent contractors, consultants, commercial partners and vendors may engage in misconduct or other improper activities, including noncompliance with regulatory standards and requirements, in violation of such laws and public expectations. For example, we are faced with increasing pressures, including new laws and regulations from around the world, to be more transparent with respect to how we do business, including with respect to our interactions with healthcare professionals and organizations. These laws and regulations include requirements that we disclose payments or other transfers of value made to healthcare professionals and organizations, including by our associates or third parties acting on our behalf, as well as with regard to the prices for our products. We are also subject to certain privacy laws, including Swiss privacy laws, the EU's General Data Protection Regulation and the California Consumer Privacy Act, which include operational and compliance requirements that are different than those previously in place and also includes significant penalties for non-compliance. In addition, we have significant activities in a number of developing countries around the world, both through our own associates and through third parties retained to assist us. In some of these countries, a culture of compliance with law may not be as fully developed as in other countries. To help us in our efforts to comply with the many requirements that impact us, we have a significant global ethics and compliance program in place, and we devote substantial time and resources to efforts to conduct our business in a lawful and publicly acceptable manner. Nonetheless, our ethics and compliance program may be insufficient or associates may fail to comply with the training they received, and any actual or alleged failure to comply with law or with heightened public expectations could lead to substantial liabilities that may not be covered by insurance, or to other significant losses, and could affect our business, financial position and reputation. In particular, in recent years, there has been a trend of increasing government investigations, legal proceedings and law enforcement activities against companies and executives operating in our industry. Increasingly, such activities can involve criminal proceedings and can retroactively challenge practices previously considered to be acceptable. For instance, in 2017 and 2018, Alcon and Novartis, as well as certain present and former executives and associates of Alcon and Novartis, received document requests and subpoenas from the DoJ and the SEC requesting information concerning Alcon accounting, internal controls and business practices in Asia and Russia, including revenue recognition for surgical equipment and related products and services and relationships with third-party distributors, both before and after Alconbecame part of the Novartis Group. The investigations by the DoJ and the SEC have concluded. Under our final settlement with the DoJ, we are subject to a three-year deferred prosecution agreement. Our failure to comply with the terms of the deferred prosecution agreement with the DoJ could result in resumed prosecution and other regulatory sanctions and could otherwise negatively affect our operations. For additional information, including with respect to certain Novartis obligations to indemnify Alcon, see "Item 8. Financial Information-8.A. Consolidated Statements and Other Financial Information-Legal Proceedings". Such proceedings are inherently unpredictable, and large judgments or penalties sometimes occur. As a consequence, we may in the future incur judgments or penalties that could involve large cash payments, including the potential repayment of amounts allegedly obtained improperly and other penalties, including enhanced damages. In addition, such proceedings may affect our reputation, create a risk of potential exclusion from government reimbursement programs and may lead to civil litigation. As a result, having taken into account all relevant factors, we may in the future enter into major settlements of such claims without bringing them to final legal adjudication by courts or other such bodies, despite having potentially significant defenses against them, in order to limit the risks they pose to our business and reputation. Such settlements may require us to pay significant sums of money and to enter into corporate integrity or similar agreements intended to regulate company behavior for a period of years, which can be costly to operate under. Any such judgments or settlements, and any accruals that we may take with respect to potential judgments or settlements, could have a material adverse impact on our business, financial condition or results of operations, as well as on our reputation. We may implement product recalls or voluntary market withdrawals of our products. The manufacturing and marketing of medical devices, including surgical equipment and instruments, involve an inherent risk that our products may prove to be defective and cause a health risk. We are also subject to a number of laws and regulations requiring us to report adverse events associated with our products. Such adverse events and potential health risks identified in our monitoring efforts or from ongoing clinical studies may lead to voluntary or mandatory market actions, including recalls, product withdrawals or changes to the instructions for using our devices. Governmental authorities throughout the world, including the FDA, have the authority to require the recall of our commercialized products in the event of material deficiencies or defects in, for example, design, labeling or manufacture. We may also voluntarily initiate certain field actions, such as a correction or removal of our products in the future as a result of component failures, manufacturing errors, design or labeling defects or other deficiencies and issues. If a correction or removal of one of our devices is initiated to reduce a health risk posed by the device, or to remedy a violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act ("FDCA") caused by the device that may present a risk to health, the correction or removal must be reported to the FDA. Similarly, field actions conducted for safety reasons in the European Economic Area must be reported to the regulatory authority in each country where the field action occurs. We have voluntarily taken products off the market in the past, including the global voluntary market withdrawal of the CyPass micro-stent. In the year ended December 31, 2018, we recognized an impairment charge of $337 million in relation to the CyPass micro-stent market withdrawal. Based on this experience, we believe that the occurrence of a recall could result in significant costs to us, potential disruptions in the supply of our products to our customers and adverse publicity, all of which could harm our ability to market our products. A recall of one of our products or a similar competing product manufactured by another manufacturer could impair sales and subsequent regulatory approvals of other similar products we market and lead to a general loss of customer confidence in our products. A product recall could also lead to a health authority inspection or other regulatory action or to us being named as a defendant in lawsuits. See "-Litigation, including product liability lawsuits, and governmental investigations may harm our business or otherwise distract our management" above. We may experience difficulties implementing our new enterprise resource planning system. We are engaged in a multi-year implementation of a new ERP system across our global commercial and manufacturing operations, which is intended to enhance and streamline our existing ERP system. ERP implementations are inherently complex and time-consuming projects that involve substantial expenditures on system software, implementation activities and business process reengineering. Any significant disruption or deficiency in the design and implementation of our new ERP system could adversely affect our ability to process orders, ship our products, provide services and customer support, fulfill contractual obligations or otherwise operate our business. For additional information, see "Item 4. Information on the Company-4.A. History and Development of the Company-Significant Acquisitions, Dispositions and other Events". We may be unable to attract and retain qualified personnel. We are highly dependent upon skilled personnel in key parts of our organization, and we invest heavily in recruiting, training and retaining qualified individuals, including significant efforts to enhance the diversity of our workforce. The loss of the service of key members of our organization-including senior members of our scientific and management teams,high-quality researchers and development specialists and skilled personnel in developing countries-could delay or prevent the achievement of major business objectives. In addition, our ability to hire qualified personnel also depends on the flexibility to reward superior performance and to pay competitive compensation. Laws, regulations and customary practice on executive compensation, including legislation and customary practice in our home country, Switzerland, may restrict our ability to attract, motivate and retain the required level of qualified personnel. For example, pay benchmarks for Swiss and other European companies may be inconsistent with the current market in the United States, making it more difficult to recruit US talent. Further, certain associates will be required to travel frequently between Switzerland and the US. These associates may be unwilling or unable to make such a commitment. Finally, changes to immigration policies in the numerous countries in which we operate, including the United States, as well as restrictions on global travel as a result of local or global public health crises requiring quarantines or other precautions to limit exposure to infectious diseases, may limit our ability to hire or retain talent in, or transfer talent to, specific locations. We may be underestimating our future pension and other post-employment benefit plan obligations. We sponsor pension and other post-employment benefit plans in various forms. While most of our plans are now defined contribution plans, certain of our associates remain under defined benefit plans. For these defined benefit plans, we are required to make significant assumptions and estimates about future events in calculating the present value of expected future plan expenses and liabilities. These include assumptions used to determine the discount rates we apply to estimated future liabilities and rates of future compensation increases. Assumptions and estimates we use may differ materially from the actual results we experience in the future, due to changing market and economic conditions, higher or lower withdrawal rates, or longer or shorter life spans of participants, among other variables. For example, in 2020, a decrease in the interest rate we apply in determining the present value of expected future total defined benefit plan obligations (consisting of pension and other post-employment benefit obligations) of one-quarter of one percent would have increased our year-end defined benefit obligation by $46 million. Any differences between our assumptions and estimates and our actual experience could require us to make additional contributions to our pension funds. Further, additional employer contributions might be required if plan funding falls below the levels required by local rules. Our operations in emerging markets, particularly China, expose us to heightened risks associated with conditions in those markets. Economic, social and political conditions, laws, practices and local customs vary widely among the countries, particularly in emerging markets, in which we sell our products. Our operations in emerging markets, particularly China, are subject to a number of heightened risks and potential costs, including lower profit margins, less stringent protection of intellectual property and economic, political and social uncertainty. For example, many emerging markets have currencies that fluctuate substantially. If currencies devalue and we cannot offset with price increases, our products may become less profitable. Inflation in emerging markets also can make our products less profitable and increase our exposure to credit risks. We have previously experienced currency fluctuations, unstable social and political conditions, inflation and volatile economic conditions in emerging markets, which have impacted our profitability in the emerging markets in which we operate and we may experience such impacts in the future. Further, in many emerging markets, average income levels are relatively low, government reimbursement for the cost of healthcare products and services is limited and prices and demand are sensitive to general economic conditions. These challenges may prevent us from realizing the expected benefits of our investments in such emerging markets, which could have an adverse impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Regulatory clearance and approval processes for our products are expensive, time-consuming and uncertain, and the failure to obtain and maintain required regulatory clearances and approvals could prevent us from commercializing our products. Our businesses are subject to varying degrees of governmental regulation in the countries in which we operate, and the general trend is toward increasingly stringent regulation. The exercise of broad regulatory powers by the FDA continues to result in increases in the amounts of testing and documentation required for the commercialization of regulated products and a corresponding increase in the expense of product introduction. Similar trends are also evident in the EU and in other markets throughout the world. Compliance with these laws and regulations is costly and materially affects our business. Among other effects, health care regulations substantially increase the time, difficulty and costs incurred in obtaining and maintaining approval to market newly developed and existing products. Most of our products are regulated as medical devices and face difficult development and approval processes in most jurisdictions we operate in, particularly in the US and EU; however other products may be regulated as other categories such as lasers, drug products, dietary supplements and medical foods. We discuss these regulations more thoroughly "Item 4. Information on the Company-4.B. Business Overview-Government Regulation-Product Approval and Monitoring". The process of developing new products and obtaining necessary FDA clearance or approval, CE marking, or other regulatory marketing authorization is lengthy, expensive and uncertain. Our potential products could take a significantly longer time than we expect to gain marketing authorization or may never gain such marketing authorization. Regulatory authorities may require additional testing or clinical data to support marketing authorization, delaying authorization and market entry of our products. Even if the FDA or another regulatory agency or notified body approves a product, the approval may limit the indicated uses for a product, may otherwise limit our ability to promote, sell and distribute a product or may require post-marketing studies or impose other post-marketing obligations. We may be unable to obtain the necessary regulatory clearances or approvals for any product on a timely basis or at all. If a regulatory authority delays authorization of a potentially significant product, our market value and operating results may decline. Similarly, if we are unable to obtain regulatory approval or CE marking of our products, we will not be able to market these products, which would result in a decrease in our sales. We may be unable to successfully maintain the registrations, licenses, clearances or other authorizations we have received or may receive in the future. We also routinely make minor modifications to our products, labeling, instructions for use, manufacturing process and packaging that may trigger a requirement to notify regulatory authorities or to update such registrations or authorizations. This may subsequently require us to manage multiple versions of individual products around the world, depending on the status of any re-registration approvals. Managing such multiple versions may require additional inventory in the form of "bridging stock", extensive redress operations and inventory increases that could exceed our manufacturing capacity or supply chain ability at the time. This could result in prolonged product shortages that could negatively impact our sales, both in terms of any unavailable products and the potential loss of customers that opt for another supplier. The loss of previously received clearances or approvals, or the failure to comply with existing or future regulatory requirements could also have a material adverse effect on our business. For example, we offer custom surgical pack products that combine both Alcon and third-party products. Changes in local regulatory statutes, health authority practices, or local importation laws, or the failure of Alcon or our suppliers comply with them, could result in our products being barred from importation into a given territory. Continued growth in our sales and profits will depend, in part, on the timely and successful introduction and marketing of some or all of the products for which we are currently pursuing approval. The manufacture of our products is highly regulated and complex. The manufacture of our product portfolio is complex and heavily regulated by governmental health authorities around the world, including the FDA. Whether our products are manufactured at our own dedicated manufacturing facilities or by third parties, we must ensure that all manufacturing processes comply with current Good Manufacturing Practices, quality system requirements and other applicable regulations, as well as with our own high quality standards. In recent years, health authorities have substantially intensified their scrutiny of manufacturers' compliance with such requirements. Any significant failure by us or our third-party suppliers to comply with these requirements or the health authorities' expectations may cause us to shut down our production facilities or production lines or we could be prevented from importing our products from one country to another. Moreover, if we fail to properly plan for manufacturing capacity, the complexity of our manufacturing process could lead to a long lead time to increase capacity. Any of these events could lead to product shortages, or to our being entirely unable to supply products to customers and consumers for an extended period of time. Such shortages or shutdowns have led to, and could continue to lead to, significant losses of sales revenue and to potential third-party litigation. In addition, health authorities have in some cases imposed significant penalties for such failures to comply with regulatory requirements. A failure to comply fully with regulatory requirements could also lead to a delay in the approval of new products to be manufactured at the impacted site. We may be subject to penalties if we fail to comply with post-approval legal and regulatory requirements and our products could be subject to restrictions or withdrawal from the market. The research, development, testing, manufacturing, sale and marketing of our products are subject to extensive governmental regulation. Government regulation includes inspection of and controls over testing, manufacturing, safety and environmental controls, efficacy, labeling, advertising, marketing, promotion, record keeping, tracking, reporting, distributing, import, export, samples, electronic records and electronic signatures. Among other requirements, we are required to comply with applicable adverse event and malfunction reporting requirements for our products. For example, for our medical device products, in the US, we are required to report to the FDA any incident in which one of our marketed devices may have caused or contributed to a death or serious injury or has malfunctioned and the malfunction of the device or a similar device that we market would be likely to cause or contribute to death or serious injury if the malfunction were to recur. In addition, all manufacturers placing medical devices on the market in the European Economic Area are legally required to report any serious or potentially serious incidents involving devices produced or sold by the manufacturer to the relevant authority in those jurisdictions where any such incident occurred. Our advertising and promotional activities are also subject to stringent regulatory rules and oversight. The marketing approvals from the FDA and other regulators of certain of our products are, or are expected to be, limited to specific uses. We are prohibited from marketing or promoting any uncleared or unapproved use of our product, referred to as "off-label" use. In addition to promoting our products in a manner consistent with our clearances and approvals, we must have adequate substantiation for the claims we make for our products. If any of our claims are determined to be false, misleading or deceptive, we could be subject to enforcement action. As Alcon and our associates increasingly use social media to communicate, and given the speed of dissemination of information online, there is a heightened risk that Alcon or one of our associates sends a message that may be deemed inappropriate or prohibited by a regulatory authority. In addition, unsubstantiated claims also present a risk of consumer class action or consumer protection litigation and competitor challenges. In the past, we have had to change or discontinue promotional materials because of regulatory agency requests, and we are exposed to that possibility in the future. Failure to comply with statutes and regulations administered by the FDA and other regulatory bodies or failure to adequately respond to any notices of violation or any similar reports could result in, among other things, any of the following enforcement actions: ▪ warning letters or untitled letters issued by the FDA;

▪ fines, civil penalties, in rem forfeiture proceedings, injunctions, consent decrees and criminal prosecution;

▪ detention of imported products;

▪ delays in approving, or refusal to approve, our products;

▪ withdrawal or suspension of approval of our products or those of our third-party suppliers by the FDA or other regulatory bodies;

▪ product recall or seizure;

▪ operating restrictions or interruption of production; and

▪ inability to export to certain countries. If any of these items were to occur, it could result in unanticipated expenditures to address or defend such actions, could harm our reputation and could adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. We are subject to laws targeting fraud and abuse in the healthcare industry. We are subject to various global laws pertaining to healthcare fraud and abuse, including anti-kickback laws and physician self-referral laws. For example, the US federal healthcare program anti-kickback statute prohibits, among other things, knowingly and willfully offering, paying, soliciting or receiving remuneration to induce, or in return for, purchasing, leasing, ordering, arranging for or recommending the purchase, lease or order of any healthcare item or service reimbursable under Medicare, Medicaid or other federally financed healthcare programs. These US laws have been interpreted to apply to arrangements between medical device manufacturers, on the one hand, and prescribers, purchasers, formulary managers and other healthcare-related professionals, on the other hand. The US government may assert that a claim including items or services resulting from a violation of the federal anti-kickback statute constitutes a false or fraudulent claim for purposes of the false claims statutes. Pricing and rebate programs for drugs reimbursed under federal healthcare programs must comply with the Medicaid drug rebate requirements of the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1990, as amended, the Veterans Health Care Act of 1992, as amended, and the Deficit Reduction Act of 2005, as amended. The statutes and regulations governing the various price reporting requirements are complex and have changed over time, and the US government has not given clear guidance on many issues. In addition, recent statutory and regulatory developments have not yet been applied by the government or courts to specific factual situations. We believe that we are in compliance with all applicable government price reporting requirements, but there is the potential that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS"), other regulatory and law enforcement agencies or a court could arrive at different interpretations, with adverse financial or other consequences for us. If products are made available to authorized users of the Federal Supply Schedule of the General Services Administration, additional laws and requirements apply. All of these activities are also potentially subject to federal and state consumer protection and unfair competition laws. Some European Union bodies and most European Union member states and Japan impose controls and restrictions that are similar in nature or effect to those described above. In recent years, the US government and several US states have enacted legislation requiring medical device companies to establish marketing compliance programs and file other periodic reports. Similar legislation is being considered in other US states. Many of these requirements are new and uncertain, and available guidance is limited. We could face enforcement action, fines and other penalties and could receive adverse publicity, all of which could harm our business, if it is alleged that we have failed to fully comply with such laws and regulations. Similarly, if the physicians or other providers or entities that we do business with are found to have not complied with applicable laws, they may be subject to sanctions, which could also have a negative impact on our business. Depending on the circumstances, failure to meet these applicable legal and regulatory requirements can result in criminal prosecution, fines or other penalties, injunctions, recall or seizure of products, total or partial suspension of production, denial or withdrawal of pre-marketing product approvals, private "qui tam" actions brought by individual whistleblowers in the name of the government, or refusal to allow us to enter into supply contracts, including government contracts, any of which could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition or results of operations. Legislative and regulatory reforms may impact our ability to develop and commercialize our products. The global regulatory environment is increasingly stringent and unpredictable. Unexpected changes can have an adverse impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations. First, it could be costly and onerous to comply with changes or new requirements relating to the regulatory approval process or postmarket requirements applicable to our products in various jurisdictions. As discussed in "Item 4. Information on the Company-4.B. Business Overview-Government Regulation-Product Approval and Monitoring" the EU has made recent changes to its regulatory regime. In addition, several countries that did not have regulatory requirements for medical devices have established such requirements in recent years, and other countries have expanded, or plan to expand, their existing regulations. While harmonization of global regulations has been pursued, requirements continue to differ significantly among countries. Further, the FDA is also pursuing various efforts to modernize its regulation of devices, including potential changes to the 510(k) pathway such as limiting reliance on older predicate devices and establishing an alternative 510(k) pathway that permits reliance on objective performance criteria. We expect this global regulatory environment to continue to evolve, which could impact the cost of, the time needed to approve and, ultimately, our ability to maintain existing approvals or obtain future approvals for, our products. Second, new legislation and new regulations and interpretations of existing health care statutes and regulations are frequently adopted, any of which could affect our future business and results of operations. For example, in the US, there have been a number of health care reform legislative and regulatory measures proposed and adopted at the federal and state government levels that affect the health care system generally and that have had significant impact on our business. Third, changes to current regulations in certain countries, including the United States, requiring a prescription for the purchase of contact lenses could have a significant impact on the way we market and distribute contact lens and contact lens care products, by limiting the role of the ECP as an intermediary in the sale of our vision care products. Such changes could require us to incur significant costs to update our marketing and distribution methodologies and could adversely affect the sales of our vision care products. Finally, within our surgical business, a considerable portion of our sales and sales growth rely on patient-pay premium technologies, in markets where access to these technologies has been established. For example, in the US, two landmark rulings issued by the CMS established a bifurcated payment system for certain of our AT-IOLs pursuant to which part of the cost of the cataract surgery with such AT-IOLs would be reimbursed under Medicare, with the remaining cost paid out-of-pocket. For more details, see "Item 4. Information on the Company-4.B. Business Overview-Our Products-Surgical". To the extent regulatory bodies in the US, such as CMS, or other health authorities outside the US, decide to amend the regulations governing patient-pay reimbursement for advanced technologies, our sales and sales growth could be negatively impacted. We are subject to environmental, health and safety laws and regulations. We are subject to numerous national and local environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, including relating to the discharge of regulated materials into the environment, human health and safety, laboratory procedures and the generation, handling, use, storage, treatment, release and disposal of hazardous materials and wastes. Our operations involve the use of hazardous and flammable materials, including chemicals and biological materials. Our operations also produce hazardous waste products. We generally contract with third parties for the disposal of these hazardous materials and wastes. We cannot eliminate the risk of contamination or injury from these materials. In the event of contamination or injury resulting from our generation, handling, use, storage, treatment, release or disposal of hazardous materials or wastes, we could be held liable for any resulting damages, and any liability could materially adversely affect our business, operating results or financial condition. Our insurance may not provide adequate coverage against potential liabilities. If we fail to comply with applicable environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, we may face significant administrative, civil or criminal fines, penalties or other sanctions. In addition, we may incur substantial costs to comply with current or future environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, which have tended to become more stringent over time, including any potential laws and regulations that may be implemented in the future to address global climate change concerns. Compliance with current or future environmental, health and safety laws and regulations may increase our costs or impair our research, development or production efforts. We must comply with certain tax incentive agreements in Switzerland. While operating as a division of Novartis, our subsidiary, Alcon Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ("APL"), benefited from an investment tax incentive granted by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs in Switzerland and the Canton of Fribourg, Switzerland in respect of both Swiss federal taxes and Fribourg cantonal / communal taxes for the fiscal years endedDecember 31, 2007 through December 31, 2017. This tax incentive is subject to a five year "claw-back" period if Alcon does not continue to meet certain requirements related to its operations in Fribourg. In connection with the Spin-off, our former parent retained certain assets of APL related to APL's former pharmaceutical business. As a result, Novartis agreed with the Canton of Fribourg that each of APL and a subsidiary of Novartis (Novartis Ophthalmics AG, Fribourg) will have separate and standalone obligations and potential liabilities in connection with the five year claw-back period relating to the Fribourg investment tax incentive granted to APL. In particular, APL may be required to pay a "claw-back" amount of up to CHF 1.3 billion to the Fribourg tax authorities if APL fails to continue certain business activities in Fribourg and if Alcon Inc., APL and Alcon Services AG fail to (i) remain tax resident in Fribourg, and (ii) employ a certain minimum number of associates in Fribourg. Since December 31, 2018, our "claw-back" obligation has begun to be reduced each year by 20% of the original maximum amount and will expire on December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2020, the "claw-back" obligation amounted to CHF 520 million. We intend to conduct APL's operations so as to comply with these requirements in all respects; however, we may be unable to meet, or the Canton of Fribourg may successfully challenge our compliance with, these requirements. If the Canton of Fribourg successfully challenges our compliance with these requirements, we would be required to pay all or a portion of the "claw-back" amount. We are a multinational business that operates in numerous tax jurisdictions. We conduct operations in multiple tax jurisdictions, and the tax laws of those jurisdictions generally require that the transfer prices between affiliated companies in different jurisdictions be the same as those between unrelated companies dealing at arm's length and that such prices are supported by contemporaneous documentation. While we believe that we operate in compliance with applicable transfer pricing laws and intend to continue to do so, our transfer pricing procedures are not binding on applicable tax authorities. If tax authorities in any of these jurisdictions were to successfully challenge our transfer prices as not reflecting arm's length transactions, they could require us to adjust our transfer prices and thereby reallocate our income to reflect these revised transfer prices, which could result in a higher overall tax liability to us and possibly interest and penalties. Additionally, the integrated nature of our worldwide operations can produce conflicting claims from tax authorities in different countries as to the profits to be taxed in the individual countries. The majority of the jurisdictions in which we operate have double tax treaties with other foreign jurisdictions, which provide a framework for mitigating the impact of double taxation on our revenues and capital gains. However, mechanisms developed to resolve such conflicting claims are largely untested, can be expected to be very lengthy and do not always contain a mandatory dispute resolution clause. In recent years, tax authorities around the world have increased their scrutiny of company tax filings and have become more rigid in exercising any discretion they may have. As part of this, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development ("OECD") has proposed certain changes to the International tax standards that have resulted and will continue to result in local tax law changes under its Base Erosion and Profit Shifting ("BEPS") Action Plans to address issues of transparency, coherence and substance. Most recently, the OECD has released its plans for proposing further amendments to the international tax standards, including a new attribution of the right to tax corporate profits where customers are located and a mechanism ensuring that all corporate profits would be subject to a minimum taxation level. Furthermore, Switzerland and the various Swiss cantons in which Alcon is present have adopted their own corporate tax reform. The main elements of the Swiss tax reform became effective in 2020 and have resulted in an increase in Alcon's tax burden and effective tax rate in Switzerland. In general, tax reform efforts, including with respect to tax base or rate, transfer pricing, intercompany dividends, cross border transactions, controlled corporations and limitations on tax relief allowed on the interest on intercompany debt, will require us to continually assess our organizational structure and could lead to an increased risk of international tax disputes, an increase in our effective tax rate and an adverse effect on our financial condition. Goodwill and other intangible assets on our books may lead to significant noncash impairment charges. We carry a significant amount of goodwill and other intangible assets on our consolidated balance sheet, primarily due to the value of the Alcon brand name, but also intangible assets associated with our technologies, acquired research and development, currently marketed products and marketing know-how. As a result, we may incur significant noncash impairment charges if the fair value of the intangible assets and the groupings of cash generating units containing goodwill would be less than their carrying value on our consolidated balance sheet at any point in time. For a detailed discussion of how we determine whether an impairment has occurred, what factors could result in an impairment and the impact of impairment charges on our results of operations, see "Note 3. Selected Accounting Policies -Goodwill and intangible assets-Impairment of goodwill, Alcon brand name and definite lived intangible assets" to our Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere in this Annual Report. Our previously announced estimates for the costs we expect to incur in connection with our separation from Novartis and our previously announced transformation program may be inaccurate. We have previously announced that we expect to incur costs of $500 million in connection with our separation from Novartis. We have also previously announced that we expect to incur costs of $300 million and realize savings of $200 to $225 million on an annualized run rate by 2023 in connection with our transformation program. While we believe that these estimates are reasonable under the circumstances, they are subject to significant uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, we may not be able to obtain the estimated cost savings and benefits that were initially anticipated in connection with our transformation program in a timely manner or at all. Should any of these estimates or underlying assumptions change or prove to have been incorrect, it could adversely affect our results of operations. Environmental, social and governance matters may impact our business and reputation. Increasingly, in addition to the importance of their financial performance, companies are being judged by their performance on a variety of environmental, social and governance ("ESG") matters, which are considered to contribute to the long-term sustainability of companies' performance. A variety of organizations measure the performance of companies on such ESG topics, and the results of these assessments are widely publicized. In addition, investment in funds that specialize in companies that perform well in such assessments are increasingly popular, and major institutional investors have publicly emphasized the importance of such ESG measures to their investment decisions. Topics taken into account in such assessments include, among others, the company's efforts and impacts on climate change and human rights, ethics and compliance with law and the role of the company's board of directors in supervising various sustainability issues. In addition to the topics typically considered in such assessments, in the healthcare industry, issues of the public's ability to access our products and solutions are of particular importance. We actively manage a broad range of such ESG matters, taking into consideration their expected impact on the sustainability of our business over time and the potential impact of our business on society and the environment. However, in light of investors' increased focus on ESG matters, there can be no certainty that we will manage such issues successfully, or that we will successfully meet society's expectations as to our proper role. Any failure or perceived failure by us in this regard could have a material adverse effect on our reputation and on our business, share price, financial condition, or results of operations, including the sustainability of our business over time. Risks Related to the Separation from Novartis Our ability to operate our business effectively may suffer if we do not, quickly and cost effectively, establish our own administrative and support functions necessary to operate as a stand-alone public company. As a division of Novartis, we historically relied on financial (including financial and compliance controls) and certain legal, administrative and other resources of Novartis to operate our business. In particular, Novartis Business Services ("NBS"), the Novartis shared service organization, historically provided us with services across the following service domains: human resources operations, real estate and facility services, procurement, information technology, commercial and medical support services and financial reporting and accounting operations. Since our separation from Novartis, we have continued to expand our own financial, administrative, corporate governance and listed company compliance and other support systems, including for the services NBS had historically provided to us, or have contracted with third parties to replace Novartis systems that we are not establishing internally. This process has been complex, time consuming and costly. Novartis will continue to provide support for certain of our key business functions until April 2021 pursuant to a Transitional Services Agreement and certain other agreements. Any failure or significant downtime in our own financial, administrative or other support systems or in the Novartis financial, administrative or other support systems during the transitional period in which Novartis provides us with support could negatively impact our results of operations or prevent us from paying our suppliers and associates, executing business combinations and foreign currency transactions or performing administrative or other services on a timely basis, which could negatively affect our results of operations. The transitional services Novartis has agreed to provide us may not be sufficient for our needs. In addition, we or Novartis may fail to perform under various transaction agreements that will be executed as part of the separation or we may fail to have necessary systems and services in place when certain of the transaction agreements expire. In connection with the separation, we entered into a Separation and Distribution Agreement and various other agreements with Novartis, including the Transitional Services Agreement, Tax Matters Agreement, Employee Matters Agreement, Manufacturing and Supply Agreement and other separation-related agreements. See "Item 10. Additional Information-10.C. Material Contracts-Our Agreements with Novartis". Certain of these agreements will provide for the performance of key business services by Novartis for our benefit for a period of time after the separation. These servicesmay not be sufficient to meet our needs and the terms of such services may not be equal to or better than the terms we may have received from unaffiliated third parties, including our ability to obtain redress. We rely on Novartis to satisfy its performance and payment obligations under these agreements. If Novartis does not satisfactorily perform its obligations under these agreements, including its indemnification obligations, we could incur operational difficulties or losses. If we do not have in place our own systems and services, or if we do not have agreements with other providers of these services once certain transitional agreements expire, we may not be able to operate our business effectively. In addition, after our agreements with Novartis expire, we may not be able to obtain these services at as favorable prices or on as favorable terms. The separation and Spin-off could result in significant tax liability. In addition, we agreed to certain restrictions designed to preserve the tax treatment of the separation and Spin-off. The relevant Swiss tax consequences of the separation and Spin-off have been taken up with the Swiss tax authorities. Novartis received written confirmations (the "Swiss Tax Rulings") from the Swiss Federal Tax Administration and from the tax administrations of the Canton of Basel-Stadt and the Canton of Fribourg addressing the relevant Swiss tax consequences of the separation and Spin-off. In addition, Novartis received a private letter ruling from the US Internal Revenue Service (the "IRS", and such ruling, the "IRS Ruling") and obtained a written opinion of Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, counsel to Novartis (the "Tax Opinion") to the effect that the separation and Spin-off should qualify for nonrecognition of gain and loss to Novartis and its shareholders under Section 355 of the Code. If the separation and/or Spin-off were determined not to qualify for the treatments described in the Tax Rulings and Tax Opinion, or if any conditions in the Tax Rulings or Tax Opinion are not observed, then we could suffer adverse Swiss stamp duty and Novartis could suffer Swiss and US income, withholding and capital gains tax consequences and, under certain circumstances, we could have an indemnification obligation to Novartis with respect to some or all of the resulting tax to Novartis under the tax matters agreement (the "Tax Matters Agreement") we entered into with Novartis, as described in "Item 10. Additional Information-10.C. Material Contracts-Our Agreements with Novartis-Tax Matters Agreement". In addition, under the Tax Matters Agreement, we agreed to certain restrictions designed to preserve the expected tax neutral nature of the separation and the Spin-off for Swiss tax and US federal income tax purposes. These restrictions may limit our ability to pursue strategic transactions or engage in new businesses or other transactions that might be beneficial and could discourage or delay strategic transactions that our shareholders may consider favorable. See "Item 10. Additional Information-10.C. Material Contracts-Our Agreements with Novartis-Tax Matters Agreement" for more information. Risks related to the Ownership of our Shares Your percentage ownership in Alcon may be diluted in the future. In the future, your percentage ownership in Alcon may be diluted because of equity issuances from acquisitions, capital markets transactions or otherwise, including equity awards that we may grant to our directors, officers and associates under our associate participation plans. These additional issuances will have a dilutive effect on our earnings per share, which could adversely affect the market price of our shares. Our maintenance of two exchange listings could result in pricing differentials of our ordinary shares between the two exchanges. Our shares trade on the NYSE in US dollars and on the SIX in Swiss francs, which may result in price differentials between the two exchanges for a variety of factors, including fluctuations in the US dollar/Swiss franc exchange rate and differences in trading schedules. We may not pay or declare dividends. Although Alcon expects that it will recommend the payment of a regular cash dividend based upon the prior year's core net income, we may not pay or declare dividends in the future. Due to the economic uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, our Board chose to recommend not paying a dividend in 2020. The declaration, timing and amount of any dividends to be paid by Alcon will be subject to the approval of shareholders at the relevant General Meeting of shareholders. The determination by the Board as to whether to recommend a dividend and the approval of any such proposed dividend by the shareholders will depend upon many factors, including our financial condition, earnings, corporate strategy, capital requirements of our operating subsidiaries, covenants, legal requirements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board and shareholders. In addition, any dividends that we may declare will be denominated in Swiss francs. Consequently, exchange rate fluctuations will affect the US dollar equivalent of dividends received by holders of shares held via DTC or shares directly registered with Computershare Trust Company, N.A. in the US If the value of the Swiss franc decreases against the US dollar, the value of the US dollar equivalent of any dividend will decrease accordingly. See "Item 8. Financial Information-8.A. Consolidated Statements and Other Financial Information-Dividend Policy" for more information. As a foreign private issuer, we are subject to different US securities laws and rules than a domestic issuer, which may limit the information publicly available to US shareholders. We report under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act") as a non-US company with foreign private issuer status. Because we qualify as a foreign private issuer under the Exchange Act and although we are subject to Swiss laws and regulations with regard to such matters and intend to continue to furnish quarterly financial information to the SEC, we are exempt from certain provisions of the Exchange Act that are applicable to US domestic public companies, including (i) the sections of the Exchange Act regulating the solicitation of proxies, consents or authorizations in respect of a security registered under the Exchange Act, (ii) the sections of the Exchange Act requiring insiders to file public reports of their stock ownership and trading activities and liability for insiders who profit from trades made in a short period of time and (iii) the rules under the Exchange Act requiring the filing with the SEC of quarterly reports on Form 10-Q containing unaudited financial and other specified information, or current reports on Form 8-K, upon the occurrence of specified significant events. In addition, foreign private issuers are not required to file their annual report on Form 20-F until four months after the end of each financial year, while US domestic issuers that are large accelerated filers are required to file their annual report on Form 10-K within 60 days after the end of each fiscal year. Foreign private issuers are also exempt from the Regulation Fair Disclosure, aimed at preventing issuers from making selective disclosures of material information. In addition, as a foreign private issuer, we are entitled to rely on exceptions from certain corporate governance requirements of the NYSE. As a result of the above, you may not have the same protections afforded to shareholders of companies that are not foreign private issuers. Furthermore, we prepare our financial statements under IFRS. There are, and may continue to be, certain significant differences between IFRS and US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or US GAAP, including but not limited to potentially significant differences related to the accounting and disclosure requirements relating to associate benefits, nonfinancial assets, taxation and impairment of long-lived assets. As a result, our financial information and reported earnings for historical or future periods could be significantly different if they were prepared in accordance with US GAAP, and you may not be able to meaningfully compare our financial statements under IFRS with those companies that prepare financial statements under US GAAP. We may lose our foreign private issuer status. We are a foreign private issuer and therefore we are not required to comply with all of the periodic disclosure and current reporting requirements of the Exchange Act applicable to US domestic issuers. To maintain our status as a foreign private issuer, either (a) a majority of our shares must be directly or indirectly owned of record by non-residents of the United States or (b)(i) a majority of our executive officers or directors may not be United States citizens or residents, (ii) more than 50 percent of our assets cannot be located in the United States and (iii) our business must be administered principally outside the United States. If we were to lose our foreign private issuer status, we would be required to comply with the Exchange Act reporting and other requirements applicable to US domestic issuers, which are more detailed and extensive than the requirements for foreign private issuers. For instance, we would be required to change our basis of accounting from IFRS as issued by the IASB to US GAAP, which we expect would be difficult and costly and could also result in potentially material changes to historical financial statements previously prepared on the basis of IFRS. We may also be required to make changes in our corporate governance practices in accordance with various SEC and NYSE rules. The regulatory and compliance costs to us under US securities laws could be significantly higher than the costs we will incur as a foreign private issuer. As a result, a loss of foreign private issuer status would increase our legal and financial compliance costs and would make some activities highly time-consuming and costly. If we were required to comply with the rules and regulations applicable to US domestic issuers, it would make it more difficult and expensive for us to obtain director and officer liability insurance, and we could be required to accept reduced coverage or incur substantially higher costs to obtain coverage. These rules and regulations could also make it more difficult for us to attract and retain qualified members of our Board. Our status as a Swiss corporation means that our shareholders enjoy certain rights that may limit our flexibility to raise capital, issue dividends and otherwise manage ongoing capital needs. Swiss law reserves for approval by shareholders certain corporate actions over which a board of directors would have authority in some other jurisdictions. For example, shareholders must approve the payment of dividends and cancellation of treasury shares. Swiss law also requires that our shareholders themselves resolve to, or authorize our Board to, increase our share capital. While our shareholders may authorize share capital that can be issued by our Board without additional shareholder approval, Swiss law limits this authorization to 50% of the issued share capital at the time of the authorization. The authorization, furthermore, has a limited duration of up to two years and must be renewed by the shareholders from time to time thereafter in order to be available for raising capital. Additionally, Swiss law grants pre-emptive rights to existing shareholders to subscribe for new issuances of shares and advance-subscription rights to subscribe for convertible bonds or similar instruments with conversion or option rights. A resolution adopted at a shareholders' meeting by a qualified majority of two-thirds of the votes represented, and the absolute majority of the nominal value of the shares represented, may restrict or exclude such pre-emptive or advance-subscription rights in certain limited circumstances. In June 2020, the Swiss Parliament approved certain changes to Swiss corporate law including permitting the payment of interim dividends, subject to shareholders' approval, and providing a board of directors more flexibility to increase share capital. The enactment date for these changes has not yet been determined and may require an amendment to Alcon's articles of incorporation. Despite these prospective changes, Swiss law also does not provide as much flexibility in the various rights and regulations that can attach to different categories of shares as do the laws of some other jurisdictions. These Swiss law requirements relating to our capital management may limit our flexibility, and situations may arise where greater flexibility would have provided benefits to our shareholders. It may be difficult to enforce US judgments against us. We are organized under the laws of Switzerland. As a result, it may not be possible for investors to effect service of process within the United States upon us or upon such persons or to enforce against them judgments obtained in US courts, including judgments in actions predicated upon the civil liability provisions of the federal securities laws of the United States. We have been advised by our Swiss counsel that there is doubt as to the enforceability in Switzerland of original actions, or in actions for enforcement of judgments of US courts, of civil liabilities to the extent predicated upon the federal and state securities laws of the United States. Original actions against persons in Switzerland based solely upon the US federal or state securities laws are governed, among other things, by the principles set forth in the Swiss Federal Act on International Private Law. This statute provides that the application of provisions of non-Swiss law by the courts in Switzerland shall be precluded if the result is incompatible with Swiss public policy. Also, mandatory provisions of Swiss law may be applicable regardless of any other law that would otherwise apply. Switzerland and the United States do not have a treaty providing for reciprocal recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters. The recognition and enforcement of a judgment of the courts of the United States in Switzerland are governed by the principles set forth in the Swiss Federal Act on Private International Law. This statute provides in principle that a judgment rendered by a non-Swiss court may be enforced in Switzerland only if: ▪ the non-Swiss court had jurisdiction pursuant to the Swiss Federal Act on Private International Law;

▪ the judgment of such non-Swiss court has become final and non-appealable;

▪ the judgment does not contravene Swiss public policy;

▪ the court procedures and the service of documents leading to the judgment were in accordance with the due process of law; and

▪ no proceeding involving the same position and the same subject matter was first brought in Switzerland, or adjudicated in Switzerland, or was earlier adjudicated in a third state and this decision is recognizable in Switzerland. ITEM 4. INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY 4.A. HISTORY AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE COMPANY General Corporate Information Alcon is a stock corporation (Aktiengesellschaft) organized under the laws of Switzerland in accordance with article 620 et seq. of the Swiss Code of Obligations and registered with the Swiss Register of Commerce under registration number CHE‑234.781.164. Alcon is registered in the Swiss Register of Commerce under each of Alcon AG, Alcon SA and Alcon Inc., all of which are stated in Alcon's Articles of Incorporation (our "Articles of Incorporation") as our corporate name. Alcon was formed for an unlimited duration, effective as of the date of the registration of Alcon in the Swiss Register of Commerce on September 21, 2018. As a result of Novartis' Spin-off of Alcon and its consolidated subsidiaries on April 9, 2019, Alcon became an independent, standalone corporation. Alcon's shares are listed on the SIX and the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ALC." Alcon is domiciled in Fribourg, Switzerland and our registered office is located at Rue Louis‑d'Affry 6, 1701 Fribourg, Switzerland. Our headquarters is located in Geneva, Switzerland at the following address: Chemin de Blandonnet 8, 1214 Vernier, Geneva, Switzerland. Our telephone number is +41 58 911 2110. Our principal website is www.alcon.com. The information contained on our website is not a part of this Form 20‑F. General Development of Business Alcon was originally founded in 1945 by pharmacists Robert Alexander and William Conner, who opened a small pharmacy under the "Alcon" name in Fort Worth, Texas. In 1947, Alcon Laboratories, Inc. was first incorporated and began manufacturing specialty pharmaceutical products to address ocular health needs. In the succeeding years, Alcon began operating internationally with the opening of an office in Canada and first formed its surgical division. In 1977, Alcon was acquired by a Swiss subsidiary of Nestlé S.A. and, consequently, Alcon began operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Nestlé until 2002. In 2001, the name of the entity was officially changed to Alcon, Inc. and, on March 20, 2002, Nestlé completed an initial public offering of approximately 25% of the outstanding common shares of Alcon, Inc. From March 20, 2002 until its 2011 merger into Novartis discussed below, Alcon was publicly listed and traded on the NYSE under the symbol "ACL". On July 7, 2008, Nestlé sold to Novartis approximately 25% of the then outstanding Alcon shares and granted Novartis an option for Novartis to acquire Nestlé's remaining shares in Alcon beginning in 2010. On August 25, 2010, Novartis exercised its option and purchased the remaining approximately 52% of the total outstanding Alcon shares owned by Nestlé. Following this purchase, Novartis owned an approximate 77% interest in Alcon. On December 14, 2010, Novartis entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 23% of Alcon through a merger of Alcon, Inc. into Novartis in consideration for Novartis shares and a contingent value amount. The merger was consummated on April 8, 2011, creating the Alcon Division within Novartis. In connection with the Novartis acquisition of Alcon, Novartis also merged its then‑existing contact lens and contact lens care unit, CIBA Vision, and certain of its ophthalmic pharmaceutical products into Alcon and moved the generic ophthalmic pharmaceutical business conducted by Alcon prior to the merger into the Sandoz Division of Novartis. In 2016, Novartis moved the management and reporting of Alcon ophthalmic pharmaceutical and over‑the‑counter ocular health products to the Innovative Medicines Division of Novartis. Subsequently, effective January 1, 2018, Novartis returned to Alcon the management and reporting of over‑the‑counter ocular health products and certain surgical diagnostic medications previously transferred from Alcon in 2016. On June 29, 2018, Novartis announced its intention to seek shareholder approval for the Spin‑off of its Alcon Division, following the complete legal and structural separation of Alcon into a stand-alone company consisting of Alcon Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries. Novartis shareholders approved the Spin-off on February 28, 2019, and the Spin-off transaction was consummated on April 9, 2019. Following the Spin-off, Alcon became a stand-alone, independent company. Significant Acquisitions, Dispositions and other Events COVID-19 Pandemic The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on our financial results and operations in 2020, and we expect the pandemic to continue to have an impact on our financial results and operations into 2021. The 2020 financial impact is discussed in more detail in this Annual Report, including under "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects". Associate safety To protect our associates, we implemented a response framework with recommended COVID-19 prevention, containment and mitigation measures. For example, we implemented procedures in early 2020 including limiting the number of people in one area at a time, modifying workstation arrangements, screening temperatures daily, minimizing the cross flow of people between shifts to reduce potential exposure and enhancing cleaning of our facilities. We have also mandated wearing masks, implemented robust contact tracing and are managing our return to the workplace in line with local conditions. Our sales and customer service teams are equipped with the tools to keep them healthy and safe, including pre-visit checklists and appropriate personal protective equipment ("PPE"). Community support To assist vulnerable populations affected, directly or indirectly, by COVID-19, the Alcon Foundation has made monetary donations to local, national and global organizations to support meal programs for children and seniors, provide essential supplies to shelters and aid public health emergency relief efforts. We donated PPE, including Alcon-manufactured hand sanitizer and splash guards, as well as eye drops for front line workers. We have also donated eye care products to support eye surgeries and other eye care services for under-served patients. Supply chain continuity To protect our customers and the patients who depend on our products, we continue to manufacture and supply our products and are actively working to mitigate any potential supply chain disruptions. Prior to the current crisis, we developed a diverse manufacturing footprint, which has enabled us to maintain sufficient inventory on hand. We have enhanced our business continuity plans to ensure our supply chain is maintained. We generally target 12 weeks of customer-ready products in our supply chain and, for most of our products, we are at or close to this level. Our Procurement teams have stayed in close contact with our critical suppliers to maintain access to raw materials and other components. When necessary, we are also utilizing alternative methods of product distribution and supplier sourcing, as well as alternative shipping options where possible. In addition, we have partnered with industry trade groups and the medical community as they developed new protocols to serve patients safely during the pandemic. Significant Investments In 2012, we began a multi‑year software implementation project to standardize our processes, enhance data transparency and globally integrate our fragmented and aging information technology systems across our commercial, supply and manufacturing operations worldwide, through a new foundation of Systems, Applications and Products in Data Processing ("SAP"), which is an ERP software platform. We expect to pay a total of approximately $850 million relating to the implementation of the new ERP system. Through December 31, 2020, the total amount paid with respect to the implementation was $688 million. In addition, we have made significant investments in certain of our manufacturing facilities to enhance our production capabilities. For more information, see "Item 4.D. Property, Plants and Equipment-Major Facilities". Acquisitions In the past three years, we have also entered into certain acquisition transactions, including the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding shares and equity of PowerVision, Inc. on March 13, 2019, TrueVision Systems, Inc. on December 19, 2018 and Tear Film Innovations, Inc. on December 17, 2018. For further details on certain of our significant transactions in 2020, 2019 and 2018, see "Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements." Debt Issuances In connection with the Spin-off, as discussed in greater detail in "Item 10. Additional Information-10.C. Material Contracts," on March 6, 2019 we entered into a $1.5 billion Bridge Facility and the Facilities, including Facility A. On September 23, 2019, AFC issued Senior Notes ("Notes") with maturity dates in 2026, 2029 and 2049, which are guaranteed by the Company. The Notes are unsecured senior obligations of AFC issued in a private placement. The total principal amount of the Notes is $2.0 billion. The Notes were issued at a discount totaling $7.0 million, which was recorded as a reduction to the carrying value of the Notes and will be amortized to Interest expense over the term of the Notes. AFC incurred $15 million of debt issuance costs, which were recorded as a reduction to the carrying value of the Notes and will be amortized to Other financial income & expense over the term of the Notes. The Notes consist of the following: ▪ Series 2026 Notes - $0.5 billion due in 2026 issued at 99.5%, 2.750% interest is payable twice per year in March and September, beginning in March 2020.

▪ Series 2029 Notes - $1.0 billion due in 2029 issued at 99.6%, 3.000% interest is payable twice per year in March and September, beginning March 2020.

▪ Series 2049 Notes - $0.5 billion due in 2049 issued at 99.8%, 3.800% interest is payable twice per year in March and September, beginning March 2020. The funds borrowed through the issuance of the Initial Notes were used to repay the $1.5 billion Bridge Facility and $0.5 billion Facility A, both of which had been entered into on March 6, 2019. For more information on the Notes, see Note 17 to our Consolidated Financial Statements. On May 27, 2020, AFC issued senior notes due in 2030 ("Series 2030 Notes"), which are guaranteed by the Company. The Series 2030 Notes are unsecured senior obligations of AFC issued in a private placement and rank equally in right of payment with the Series 2026, Series 2029 and Series 2049 notes. The total principal amount of the Senior 2030 Notes is $750 million. The Senior 2030 Notes were issued at 99.8% with 2.600% interest payable twice per year in May and November, beginning in November 2020. The Series 2030 Notes were issued at a discount totaling $1 million, which was recorded as a reduction to the carrying value of the Series 2030 notes and will be amortized to Interest expense over the term of the Series 2030 Notes. AFC incurred $5 million of debt issuance costs, which were recorded as a reduction to the carrying value of the Series 2030 Notes and will be amortized to Other financial income & expense over the term of the Series 2030 Notes. For more information on the Series 2030 Notes, see Note 17 to our Consolidated Financial Statements. Transformation Program On November 19, 2019, we announced a multi-year transformation program to better align our organizational structure with the scope of Alcon's business operations globally. We created four shared business centers designed to create efficiencies for reinvestment into key growth drivers. We estimate that the transformation program will result in total charges of approximately $300 million by 2023. Through December 31, 2020, the total expense recognized with respect to the transformation program was $101 million. Additional Information The SEC maintains an Internet website at www.sec.gov that contains reports, proxy and information statements and other information regarding companies that file documents electronically with the SEC. Our Internet website is www.alcon.com. The information included on our internet website or the information that might be accessed through such website is not included in this Annual Report and is not incorporated into this Annual Report by reference. 4.B. BUSINESS OVERVIEW Overview Alcon is the global leader in eye care with $6.8 billion in net sales during the year ended December 31, 2020. We research, develop, manufacture, distribute and sell a full suite of eye care products within two key businesses: Surgical and Vision Care. Based on sales for the year ended December 31, 2020, we are the number one company by global market share in the ophthalmic surgical market and a leader by global market share in the branded vision care market. We employ over 23,000 associates from more than 100 nationalities, operating in 75 countries and serving consumers and patients in over 140 countries. We believe our market leading position and global footprint allow us to benefit from economies of scale, maximize the potential of our commercialized products and pipeline and will permit us to effectively grow the market and expand into new product categories. Our Surgical business is focused on ophthalmic products for cataract surgery, vitreoretinal surgery, refractive laser surgery and glaucoma surgery. Our broad surgical portfolio includes implantables, consumables and surgical equipment required for these procedures and supports the end-to-end needs of the ophthalmic surgeon. Our Vision Care business comprises daily disposable, reusable and color-enhancing contact lenses and a comprehensive portfolio of ocular health products, including devices and over-the-counter products for dry eye, contact lens care and ocular allergies, as well as ocular vitamins and redness relievers. Alongside our world-class products, Alcon provides best-in-class service, training, education and technical support for our customers. Our Surgical and Vision Care businesses are complementary and benefit from synergies in research and development, manufacturing, distribution and consumer awareness and education. This allows us to position ourselves as a trusted partner for eye care products across the continuum of care from retail consumer, to optometry, to surgical ophthalmology. For example, in research and development, we can apply our expertise in material and surface chemistry to develop innovative next-generation products for both our IOL and contact lens product lines. Similarly, our global commercial footprint and expertise as a global organization provide us with product development, manufacturing, distribution and commercial promotion and marketing knowledge that can be applied to both of our businesses. We are dedicated to providing innovative products that enhance quality of life by helping people see brilliantly. Our strong foundation is based on our longstanding success as a trusted brand, our legacy of industry firsts and advancements, our leading positions in the markets in which we compete and our continued commitment to substantial investment in innovation. With 75 years of history in the ophthalmic industry, we believe the Alcon brand name is synonymous with innovation, quality, service and leadership among eye care professionals worldwide. Our Markets Overview We currently operate in the global ophthalmic surgical and vision care markets, which are large, dynamic and growing. As the world population grows and ages, the need for quality eye care is expanding and evolving, and we estimate that the size of the eye care market in which we operate is approximately $25 billion and is projected to grow at approximately 4% per year from 2019 to 2025. Although it is estimated that 80% of all visual impairments are currently preventable, treatable or curable, we operate in markets that have substantial unmet medical and consumer needs. For example, based on market research, it is estimated that there are currently 65 million people with moderate to severe vision impairment due to cataracts, 1.8 billion who suffer from presbyopia, 153 million with uncorrected refractive errors, 146 million with diabetic retinopathy, 76 million living with glaucoma and approximately 1.4 billion who suffer from symptoms of dry eye, among other unaddressed ocular health conditions. In addition, there are 1 billion people living with some form of unaddressed visual impairment, as well as 70% of the global population needing basic vision correction. Below is a brief description of these ocular disorders. Our Surgical and Vision Care products are targeted at addressing many of these unmet medical and consumer needs. We expect the surgical and vision care markets to continue to grow, driven by multiple factors and trends, including but not limited to: • Aging population with growing eye care needs: A growing aging population continues to drive the increased prevalence of eye care conditions worldwide, as the number of persons aged 60 years or over is expected to more than double by 2050, rising from 962 million globally in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050.

• Innovation improving the quality of eye care: Technology innovation in eye care is driving an increased variety of products that more effectively treat eye conditions. Given the importance of vision correction and preservation, which can provide a high return on healthcare spend, the resulting better patient outcomes are leading to increased coverage and reimbursement opportunities from governmental and private third-party payors, expanding patient access to such eye care products.

• Increasing wealth and growth from emerging economies: It is estimated that by 2030 the global middle class population could exceed 5 billion people with the majority of growth coming in emerging markets. This major demographic shift is generating a large, new customer base with increased access to eye care products and services along with the resources to pay for them. The expansion of training opportunities for eye care professionals in emerging markets is also leading to increased patient awareness and access to premium eye care products and surgical procedures, facilitating their growth.

• Increasing prevalence of myopia, progressive myopia and digital eye strain: It is estimated that by 2050, half of the world's population (nearly five billion people) will be myopic. Further, the modern work environment, along with leisure preferences, have increased the number of hours people spend in front of a screen, adversely impacting vision and increasing the risk of progressive myopia and digital eye strain. The Surgical Market The surgical market in which we operate is estimated to be $10 billion and is projected to grow at 4% per year from 2019 to 2025. The surgical market includes sales of implantables, consumables and surgical equipment, including associated technical, clinical and service support and training. Surgical implantables are medical devices designed to remain in the eye, such as monofocal and AT-IOLs placed in the eye during cataract surgery. Consumables include hand-held instruments, surgical solutions, equipment cassettes, patient interfaces and other disposable items typically used during a single ophthalmic surgical procedure. Finally, surgical equipment includes multi-use surgical consoles, lasers and diagnostic instruments used across procedures to enable surgeons to visualize and conduct ophthalmic surgeries. Market growth is expected to be driven mainly by: ▪ Global growth of cataract and vitreoretinal procedures, driven by an aging population;

▪ Increased access to care, for example, in emerging markets and other markets outside the US where the cataract surgery rate is 2.5 procedures per 1,000 people as compared to 9.7 in the US; ▪ Higher uptake of premium patient-pay technologies, for example AT-IOL penetration is only 9.8% outside the US versus 16.2% in the US;

▪ Increased adoption of advanced technologies, for example, improved diagnostic instruments, surgical options for glaucoma management and the growing use of phacoemulsification during cataract removal, which is utilized in less than 50% of cases in emerging markets versus over 95% in the US; and

▪ The increasing prevalence of diabetes, the incidence of which has nearly doubled from 4.7% in 1980 to 8.5% in 2014, and for which eye disease is a comorbidity, combined with improving diagnostics capabilities and new product innovations, is expected to drive an uptake of premium procedures. The vision care market in which we operate is estimated to be $15 billion and is projected to grow at 4% per year from 2019 to 2025. The vision care market is comprised of products designed for use by eye care professionals and consumers. Products are largely categorized across two product lines: contact lenses and ocular health. Market growth is expected to be driven mainly by: • Continued modality shift to daily disposable lenses from reusable lenses and the resulting sales premium (an increase of 2-3x sales per patient, after customary rebates and discounts) associated with daily disposable wearers as compared to users of reusable lenses;

• Advancements in specialty lenses combined with increasing demand for toric, multifocal and cosmetic lenses, which command an approximately 15-30% pricing premium over spherical lenses, allowing patients to continue wearing contact lenses as they become older and helping to expand the market;

• A significant population of approximately 194 million undiagnosed dry eye patients, with an additional 42 million self-diagnosed dry eye patients using unsuitable products for treatment, and advances in diagnostics and ocular health treatments, facilitating the increase in patient awareness of dry eye and treatment;

• Growing access and consumption of vision care products in emerging markets such as Asia, which had an estimated single-digit contact lens penetration as compared to double digits in the developed world; and

• Increasing consumer access through the expansion of distribution models, including internet sales and other direct-to-consumer channels. Our Business Overview With $6.8 billion in net sales during the year ended December 31, 2020, we are the global leader in eye care. Our broad range of products represents one of the most complete portfolios in the ophthalmic device industry and comprises high-quality and technologically advanced products across all major product categories in the surgical and vision care markets. Our Surgical and Vision Care products are used in treating multiple ocular health conditions and offer leading eye care solutions for patients throughout their lives. Our leadership position across most of our product categories enhances our ability to extend our product offering through the launch of new and innovative products and to expand our geographic reach into ophthalmic markets worldwide. Our Surgical business had approximately $3.7 billion in net sales of implantables, consumables and equipment, as well as services and other surgical products, and our Vision Care business had approximately $3.1 billion in net sales of our contact lens and ocular health products, during the year ended December 31, 2020. The US accounted for 44% of our sales during the year ended December 31, 2020. We believe the Alcon brand name is synonymous with innovation, quality, service and leadership among eye care professionals worldwide. In each of our markets, we rely on our strong relationships with eye care professionals and consumers to attract and retain customers and expand the market. We customize our selling efforts with the goal of surrounding eye care professionals with Alcon representatives that can help address each aspect of a customer's needs. Our field force supplements the direct promotion of our products by providing customers with access to clinical education programs, hands on training, data from clinical studies and technical service assistance. We have 18 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities that employ our proprietary technologies and know-how. We believe our global footprint, knowledge base in manufacturing, state-of-the-art facilities and capacity planning enable us to handle increased levels of product demand and product complexity. Furthermore, our global manufacturing and supply chain allows us to leverage economies of scale and reduce cost per unit as we ramp up production. We have also made one of the largest commitments to research and development of any surgical and vision care company, with over 1,400 associates worldwide researching and developing treatments for vision conditions and eyediseases, and have sought innovation from both internal and external sources. In 2020, we invested $673 million in research and development. In addition to our in-house research and development capabilities, we also consider external innovation opportunities and routinely screen for companies developing emerging technologies that we believe could enhance our existing product offerings or develop into innovative new products. We intend to continue to pursue acquisition, licensing and collaboration opportunities as part of our goal of remaining a market leader in innovation. Our Surgical Business We hold the number one position in the global surgical market, offering implantable products, consumables and equipment for use in surgical procedures to address cataracts, vitreoretinal conditions, refractive errors and glaucoma. Our Surgical business has the most complete line of ophthalmic surgical devices in the industry, creating a "one-stop shop" for our customers that we consider to be a key differentiator for our business. For the year ended December 31, 2020, our Surgical business had $3.7 billion in net sales. Our Vision Care Business Our Vision Care business consists of an extensive portfolio of contact lens and ocular health products, aimed at helping consumers see better. Our product lines include daily disposable, reusable and color-enhancing contact lenses. We also offer a comprehensive portfolio of ocular health products, including devices and over-the-counter products for dry eye, over-the-counter products for contact lens care and ocular allergies, as well as ocular vitamins and redness relievers. With $3.1 billion in vision care net sales for the year ended December 31, 2020, we aim to continue to innovate across our vision care portfolio to improve the lives of consumers and eye care professionals around the world. Our Strengths We have a strong foundation based on robust industry expertise, leading brands and excellence in customer service, backed by 75 years of history as a trusted brand. Our strengths include: • Global leader in highly attractive markets with the most complete brand portfolio. With $6.8 billion in net sales in the year ended December 31, 2020, we are the leader in an attractive eye care market, which is supported by favorable population megatrends and is expected to grow at approximately 4% per year from 2019 to 2025. Our Surgical business is the market leader in sales of ophthalmic equipment used in the operating room and is supported by the largest installed base of equipment worldwide, which we use to cross-promote our surgical consumables and IOLs. In our Vision Care business, our extensive portfolio of contact lens and ocular health products includes well-recognized brands such as DAILIES, Systane and Opti-Free. We believe our global leadership position and extensive brand portfolio allow us to benefit and build on the robust fundamentals driving growth in our markets.

• Innovation-focused with market leading development capabilities and investment. We have made one of the largest commitments to research and development in the eye care market, with proven research and development capabilities in the areas of optical design, material and surface chemistry, automation and equipment platforms. Currently, we employ over 1,400 individuals dedicated to our research and development efforts, including physicians, doctors of optometry and PhDs. In addition, we actively seek opportunities to collaborate with third parties on advanced technologies to support our eye care business.

• Global scale and reach supported by high-quality manufacturing network. We have an extensive global commercial footprint that provides us with the scale and reach to support future growth, maximize the potential of new launches, enter new geographies efficiently and to take advantage of the large, dynamic and growing surgical and vision care markets. Our commercial footprint, which includes operations in 75 countries, reaches consumers and patients in over 140 countries and is supported by over 3,500 sales force associates, 18 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities employing our proprietary technologies and know-how and our extensive global regulatory capability. Our extensive sales and distribution network, supported by our market leadership position and focus on innovation and customer experience, enhances our ability to expand our geographic reach and extend our product offerings through the launch of new and innovative products worldwide.

• Outstanding customer relationships and a trusted reputation for customer service, training and education. We believe that maintaining the highest levels of service excellence in our customer experience is a critical success factor in our industry. In our Vision Care business, we regularly meet with eye care practitioners to gain feedback and insights on our products and consumers' needs. We also provide training support at over 70 state-of-the-art interactive training centers around the world, as well as through numerous digital and event-based training programs that we provide for practitioners, clinical support staff, students, residents, patients and consumers. In each of our businesses, we have built and maintained our relationships with key stakeholders to establish our trusted reputation in the industry. • World leading expertise in eye care led by a first-class management team. Our expertise in eye care is driven by our 75-year history in the industry and is supported by a high-quality workforce of more than 23,000 associates. We believe our institutional knowledge provides a competitive advantage because our associates' industry expertise, relationships with our customers and understanding of the development, manufacture and sale of our products helps us to better identify new customer needs, assess markets for entry and identify promising technologies. In addition, we believe the diverse experience of our management team in running complex businesses allows them to add significant value to our company. In particular, we benefit from having a management team with an extensive background in the eye care industry. Led by David J. Endicott, our Chief Executive Officer, our management team's deep knowledge of eye care has created excitement among our workforce for our mission, Our Strategy Our going-forward strategy builds on five key pillars in order to generate sustainable and profitable growth: • Maximize the potential of our near-term portfolio by growing key products. In Surgical, we plan to build on our leading position in the IOL market through the launch of new AT-IOLs, where premium pricing drives market value. In addition, we expect improved diagnostics and new optical designs will address historical barriers to AT-IOL adoption to further grow this patient-pay market. We will also continue to invest behind our presbyopia-correcting products (e.g., PanOptix, Vivity) and execute on the development of our next generation equipment ecosystem for the operating room and office, leading to integration and intra-operability. In Vision Care, we intend to maintain and grow our leading position in most of our product categories through increased eye care professional and consumer education, supported by continuous production innovation. We intend to expand our position in the daily disposable category behind our DAILIES TOTAL1 and PRECISION1 family of products. We also aim to expand the dry eye product market by leveraging our well-recognized Systane family of eye drops and increasing investment in dry eye education and awareness, as well as address the allergy relief market with the Pataday family of products, where we see a significant unmet need and an opportunity for robust market growth.

• Accelerate innovation and deliver the next wave of technologies. We are committed to accelerating innovation by continuing to be one of the market leaders in investment in ophthalmic research and development. The research and development activities of our Surgical business are focused on expanding our AT-IOL portfolio to optimize the function of the IOL in restoring vision and reducing outcome variability, including through the use of advanced optics, light adjustable materials, accommodating lenses and modular platforms. We are also developing next-generation lasers, robotics and other equipment for cataract, vitreoretinal and laser-refractive surgery, as well as improved visualization equipment. In our Vision Care business, our focus is on developing and launching new contact lens materials, coatings and designs to extend our product lines and improve patient comfort, as well as on new products to expand our portfolio of dry eye diagnostic and treatment, presbyopia and ocular health products. Finally, we expect to continue to supplement our internal innovation investments by identifying and executing on attractive BD&L opportunities with leading academic institutions and early-stage companies.

• Capture opportunities to expand markets and pursue adjacencies. We believe there is a significant opportunity for growth in markets around the world due to under-penetration of both premium surgical devices, such as AT-IOLs, and of our Vision Care portfolio. We intend to facilitate this growth by continued investment in promotion and customer education across all of our markets. In emerging markets in particular, we believe that the growing number of eye care professionals and dedicated eye hospitals, increased levels of affluence, improving technology access and better patient awareness will increase the adoption of our products. In addition, we believe we have significant opportunities to expand into adjacent product categories in which Alcon has not significantly participated in the past, through a combination of internal development efforts and potential mergers and acquisitions activity. These opportunities include office-based diagnostics, surgical visualization, pharmaceuticals, solutions for myopia control and consumer driven ocular health products, where we expect our eye care expertise and global commercial footprint will allow us to attract and retain new customers.

• Support new business models to expand customer experience. In Surgical, we intend to continue to identify new business models that benefit healthcare providers and improve access to leading Alcon products and technologies. For example, we are pursuing value-based business models that reward improved patient outcomes, as well as models that contract the entire procedure versus individual products. In Vision Care, where e-commerce entries have created some disruption of traditional sales channels, we believe that digital technology can address pain points experienced in existing paths to purchase. We intend to continue investing and innovating in digital capabilities to develop new business models in response to channel shifts and the increase in direct-to-consumer influence. • Leverage infrastructure to improve operating efficiencies and margin profile over time. With the significant organizational and infrastructure investments we have made over the last several years, we believe we have established a stable foundation that will allow us to continue to enhance the productivity of our commercial resources and meaningfully improve our core operating income margins over time. Further, we intend to improve the mix of our products, implement further supply chain efficiency initiatives and support new lower-cost manufacturing platforms to drive future operating profit and cash flows. Our Industry Selected Conditions that are Treated by Eye Surgery and Surgical Products Cataracts A cataract is the progressive clouding of the normally transparent natural lens in the eye. This clouding is usually caused by the aging process, although it can also be caused by heredity, diabetes, environmental factors and, in some cases, medications. As cataracts grow, they typically result in blurred vision and increased sensitivity to light. Cataract formations occur at different rates and may affect one or both eyes. Cataract surgery is one of the most frequently performed surgical procedures. According to the National Eye Institute, cataracts are the leading cause of blindness worldwide even though effective surgical treatment exists. Currently, surgical removal of the clouded lens followed by insertion of a transparent artificial replacement lens, called an IOL, is the preferred treatment for cataracts. The clouded lens is usually removed through a process known as phacoemulsification. During phacoemulsification, an ophthalmic surgeon makes a small surgical incision in the cornea (approximately 2-3 millimeters wide) and inserts an ultrasonic probe that breaks up, or emulsifies, the clouded lens while a hollow needle removes the pieces of the lens. Once the cataract is removed, the surgeon inserts an intraocular lens through the same surgical incision. An AT-IOL is a type of IOL that also corrects for refractive errors, like presbyopia and astigmatism, at the time of cataract surgery. Retinal Disorders Vitreoretinal procedures involve surgery on the back portion of the eye, namely the retina and surrounding structures. Vitrectomy is the removal of the gel-like substance, known as vitreous, that fills the back portion of the eye. Removal of the vitreous allows a vitreoretinal surgeon to operate directly on the retina or on membranes or tissues that have covered the retina. These procedures typically treat conditions such as diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment or tears, macular holes, complications of surgery on the front of the eye, diabetic macular edema, trauma, tumors and pediatric disorders. Vitreoretinal surgery can also involve electronic surgical equipment, lasers and hand-held microsurgical instruments as well as gases and liquids that are injected into the eye. Refractive Errors Refractive errors, such as myopia, commonly known as near-sightedness, hyperopia, commonly known as far-sightedness, and astigmatism, a condition in which images are not focused at any one point, result from an inability of the cornea and the lens to focus images on the retina properly. If the curvature of the cornea is incorrect, light passing through it onto the retina is not properly focused and a blurred image results. For many years, eyeglasses and contact lenses were the only solutions for individuals afflicted with common visual impairments; however, they are not always convenient or attractive solutions. Laser refractive surgery offers an alternative to eyeglasses and contact lenses. Excimer lasers, which are low-temperature lasers that remove tissue without burning, are currently used to correct refractive errors by removing small amounts of tissue to reshape the cornea. These lasers remove tissue precisely without the use of heat and without affecting the surrounding tissue. In the LASIK procedure, the surgeon uses either a femtosecond laser or an automated microsurgical instrument, called a microkeratome, to create a thin corneal flap that remains hinged to the eye. The corneal flap is then folded back and excimer laser pulses are applied to the exposed layer of the cornea to change the shape of the cornea. The corneal flap is then returned to its normal position. LASIK has become the most commonly practiced form of laser refractive surgery globally. Presbyopia Presbyopia occurs when the natural crystalline lens inside the eye becomes less flexible and loses the ability to focus on close objects. Presbyopia is a vision condition that accompanies the natural aging process of the eye. It cannot be prevented and affects nearly two billion people worldwide. Although the onset of presbyopia among patients may seem to occur suddenly, generally becoming noticeable when patients reach their mid- to late 30s or early to mid-40s, sight reduction typically occurs gradually over time and continues for the rest of the patient's life. Some signs of presbyopiainclude difficulty reading materials held close to the reader, blurred vision while viewing a computer screen and eye fatigue along with headaches when reading. Presbyopia can be accompanied by other common vision conditions, such as myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism. Presbyopia, while most commonly managed with reading glasses, can be addressed surgically by the implantation of an AT-IOL that allows for the correction of presbyopia at the time of cataract surgery. Glaucoma Glaucoma, a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve, is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide. While elevated intraocular pressure was historically considered to be synonymous with glaucoma, it is now known that many patients with glaucoma have normal intraocular pressure. Treating glaucoma is typically aimed at lowering intraocular pressure for patients with normal or elevated pressure. Most commonly, glaucoma is managed using medication (e.g., drops). For cases requiring additional intervention, laser-based procedures and conventional surgical techniques, such as filtration surgery and tube shunts, have typically been used to lower IOP. Filtration surgeries, such as trabeculectomy, involve the creation of a new channel to drain aqueous humor from inside the eye. Similarly, tube shunts establish a route for fluid to exit through an implanted device. More recently, a new category of device and procedure-based surgical intervention, known as MIGS, has emerged and is experiencing rapid adoption among both glaucoma and cataract specialists. Selected Conditions and Eye Care Considerations that are Addressed by Vision Care Products Refractive Errors Refractive errors such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism and presbyopia are commonly addressed by the use of contact lenses. Presbyopia, for example, can be addressed by the use of multifocal contact lenses. Dry Eye Disease Dry eye disease is a ubiquitous, complex and multifactorial condition, and its effect on patients ranges from intermittent and irritating discomfort to a serious, chronic, progressive and irreversible vision-threatening disorder. The incidence of dry eyes rises with age, and longer life spans and aging populations throughout the world are key contributors to increased demand for treatment. Evolving patterns of work and play also contribute to increased demand for treatment, as more people spend significant amounts of time working on computers and other digital devices. Wealthier, professional and urban population segments are expanding in rapidly emerging economies and other developing nations, and these populations have greater access to health care and more resources with which to acquire treatment. In addition, more sophisticated diagnostic tools and a greater variety of dry eye products and treatments, such as artificial tear products, are offering improved effectiveness and greater relief as they simultaneously stimulate demand. Infections and Contamination due to Inadequate Contact Lens Care Proper care of contact lenses through compliance with disinfection regimens is important in reducing the risk of infection and irritation associated with the use of reusable contact lenses, as contact lenses are subject to contamination from cosmetics, grease, bacteria, soaps, hand lotions and atmospheric pollutants, and from proteins contained in natural tears. When used properly, contact lens care products remove such contaminants from the surface of the contact lens. In addition, lens rewetting drops may be used to rehydrate the lens during wear and to clear away surface material. Ocular Allergies Allergic conjunctivitis occurs when the conjunctiva of the eye becomes swollen from inflammation due to a reaction to pollen, dander, mold or other allergy-causing substances. When the eyes are exposed to allergy-causing substances, which can vary from person-to-person and are often dependent on geography, a substance called histamine is released by the body and causes blood vessels in the conjunctiva to swell. "Allergy eyes" can become red and itchy very quickly. Seasonal Allergic Conjunctivitis ("SAC") is the most common type of eye allergy. People affected by SAC experience symptoms during certain seasons of the year. Allergy eye can be treated with various ocular health products including medications, such as antihistamines, and combinations of antihistamines and redness relievers. Our Products We research, develop, manufacture, distribute and sell eye care products. Our broad range of products represents one of the strongest portfolios in the eye care industry, with high-quality and technologically advanced products across all majorproduct categories in ophthalmic surgical devices and vision care. We are organized into two global business segments: Surgical and Vision Care. Surgical We hold the number one position in the global ophthalmic surgical market, offering implantable products, consumables and equipment for use in surgical procedures to address cataracts, vitreoretinal conditions, refractive errors and glaucoma. Our Surgical portfolio includes equipment, instrumentation and diagnostics, IOLs and other implantables and a broad line of consumables, including viscoelastics, surgical solutions, incisional instruments, surgical custom packs and other products. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net sales for our implantables, consumables and equipment and other surgical products were $1.1 billion, $2.0 billion and $0.6 billion, respectively. Cataract, vitreoretinal, refractive and glaucoma surgeries are generally performed in hospitals or ambulatory surgery centers and are supported through a network of eye clinics, ophthalmic surgery offices and group purchasing organizations. The primary ophthalmic surgical procedures for cataract, vitreoretinal and glaucoma surgery are broadly reimbursed in most mature markets. Third-party coverage or patient co-pay options are also available for refractive laser correction and AT-IOLs. Finally, a growing private pay market for premium surgical devices provides a mutually beneficial environment for patients, providers and medical device companies by allowing patients to pay the non-reimbursable cost of a procedure associated with selecting premium devices, such as AT-IOLs. Our installed base of equipment is core to our market leading position in our Surgical business, with best-in-class platforms in cataract and vitreoretinal equipment and the largest installed base of cataract phacoemulsification consoles, vitrectomy consoles and refractive lasers in the industry. These platforms each have long buying cycles that last approximately seven to ten years and act as anchoring technologies that drive recurring sales of our consumables and help cross-promote sales of our implantable devices. Across our Surgical portfolio, we sell a tiered offering of products intended to meet the specific needs of customers in markets around the world at different price points. Newly launched offerings that bring considerable technology innovation to the market are typically introduced at a price premium to offset the cost of research and development. As these products age and/or competitive products advance, prices typically trend downward, requiring continuous innovation cycles to maintain and/or grow our margins. We also develop specific products to match customer needs in different customer segments, for example, premium-tier and mid-tier surgical consoles that can be manufactured and sold at different price points in different markets. Our strong installed base of equipment and extensive clinician relationships drive sales of our IOLs and consumables. We consider the quality and breadth of our portfolio to be a key differentiator as a "one-stop-shop" offering for our customers, synonymous with quality, reliability and accessibility. Our Cataract Refractive Suite covers every stage of the surgical workflow from clinical planning to cataract removal and post-operative optimization. In 2013, we launched our Centurion vision system for cataract surgery. This system includes Active Fluidics technology, an automated system that optimizes anterior chamber stability by allowing surgeons to proactively set and maintain target IOP within the eye during the cataract removal procedure, thereby delivering an unprecedented level of intraoperative control. We also sell the LenSx laser system. The first femtosecond laser to receive FDA clearance for use in cataract surgery, LenSx is used to create incisions in the cornea, create a capsulorhexis and complete lens fragmentation as part of the cataract procedure. This enables surgeons to perform some of the most delicate manual steps of cataract surgery with image-guided visualization and micron precision. Our Verion reference unit and Verion digital marker together form an advanced surgical planning, imaging and guidance technology designed to provide greater accuracy and efficiency during cataract surgery. Our ORA System also provides key intra-operative measurements to improve the placement precision of an implanted IOL during cataract surgery, for example, by aligning the rotation of a toric IOL to the axis of astigmatism. Post-operatively, our ORA System aids with outcomes analysis and ongoing optimization for improved outcomes. Finally, the NGENUITY 3D visualization system provides surgeons improved visualization by combining a high-dynamic 3D camera, advanced high-speed image optimization, polarizing surgeon glasses and an ultra-high definition 4K OLED 3D display that offers improved depth perception. Within visualization, we also sell the LuxOR surgical ophthalmic microscope with its proprietary ILLUMIN-i technology, which provides an expanded illumination field with a 6x-larger, highly stable red reflex zone. An IOL is a tiny, artificial lens for the eye, which replaces the eye's natural lens that is removed during cataract surgery. Our AcrySof IOL is the most implanted IOL in the world. AcrySof IOLs are made of the first material specifically engineered for use in intraocular lens. We have a longstanding record of innovation within the IOL market. In 2005, we introduced a new class of IOLs to correct presbyopia with our multifocal AcrySof ReSTOR offering. In 2006, we also launched the AcrySof Toric IOL, designed to correct various levels of preexisting astigmatism in cataract patients. In 2009, the AcrySof IQ Toric lens was launched globally, incorporating the aspheric technology into a toric design. We have continued to grow our ReSTOR portfolio. In 2016, the AcrySof IQ ReSTOR 3.0D Toric IOL was approved by the FDA and launched in the US to address presbyopia and preexisting astigmatism at the time of cataract surgery in adult patients who desire improved near, intermediate and distance vision with an increased potential for spectacle independence. In 2017, the AcrySof IQ ReSTOR +2.5D Toric IOL was approved by the FDA and launched in the US. In recent years, presbyopia correction lenses have evolved to include trifocal designs. In 2015, we launched the AcrySof IQ PanOptix trifocal IOL in select markets outside the US to complement our ReSTOR multifocal offering. This novel diffractive optic sends light to three foci to support near, intermediate and distance vision. In 2017, the AcrySof IQ PanOptix Toric lens was launched in select markets outside the US to address both astigmatism and presbyopia. We launched the AcrySof IQ PanOptix trifocal IOL in the US and Japan in 2019. We also launched the AcrySof IQ Vivity non-diffractive extended depth of focus ("EDoF") IOL in 2019 in Europe, Australia and Latin America. This optic design allows for extended range of vision and presbyopia correction with the visual disturbance profile of a monofocal IOL. We have also introduced several innovations to the delivery device used for introducing an IOL into the capsular bag during cataract surgery. Our UltraSert pre-loaded IOL delivery system combines the control of a manually loaded device with the safety and convenience of a disposable, pre-loaded injector to optimize the implantation of the AcrySof IQ Aspheric IOL into the cataract patient's eye. In 2017, we received a European CE Mark for the Clareon IOL with the AutonoMe delivery system. AutonoMe is the first automated, disposable, pre-loaded IOL delivery system that enables precise delivery of the IOL into the capsular bag in patients undergoing cataract surgery. The new device is being introduced with the Clareon IOL, a new material with an advanced design that enables sharp, crisp vision, low edge glare and unsurpassed optic clarity. Our AT-IOLs provide significant visual benefits to patients above standard monofocal IOLs. Accordingly, the price for these AT-IOLs is higher than the price for monofocal styles. This impacts the market penetration of AT-IOLs in the majority of countries, as patients must pay incremental charges above the cost of traditional cataract surgery to obtain an AT-IOL and, in some markets, must pay out-of-pocket for the entire surgical procedure and the AT-IOL. In the US, our monofocal IOLs are generally fully covered by medical insurance providers or government reimbursement programs, whereas certain of our AT-IOLs may only be partially covered. This payment model was established by two landmark rulings issued by CMS in May 2005 and January 2007. The CMS rulings provide Medicare beneficiaries a choice between cataract surgery with a monofocal IOL, which would be reimbursed as a covered benefit under Medicare, or cataract surgery with an AT-IOL, such as our AcrySof ReSTOR lens and AcrySof Toric lens, which would be partially reimbursed under Medicare and partially paid out-of-pocket. Many commercial insurance plans mirror the CMS rulings, although commercial plans may vary based on third-party payor. The bifurcated payment for the implantation of AT-IOLs has increased the market acceptance of our AT-IOLs in the US Outside the US, payment and reimbursement models vary widely from country to country, generally depending on the policy adopted by the relevant local healthcare authority on coverage and payment. To provide convenience, efficiency and value for ophthalmic surgeons, Alcon offers Custom Pak surgical procedure packs for use in ophthalmic surgery. Unlike conventional surgical procedure packs, our Custom Pak surgical procedure packs allow individual surgeons to customize the products included in their pack. Our Custom Pak surgical procedure packs include both our single-use products as well as third-party items not manufactured by Alcon. We believe that our Custom Pak offering allows ophthalmic surgeons to improve their efficiency in the operating room, while avoiding the complexity and cost of having to kit surgical items for each respective procedure. We offer more than 11,000 configurations of our Custom Pak surgical procedure packs globally, using more than 1,700 components. Our vitreoretinal surgical product offering is one of the most comprehensive in the industry for surgical procedures for the back of the eye. We currently market our vitreoretinal surgical products in substantially all of the countries in which we sell products. For vitrectomy procedures, we sell our Constellation vision system globally. We believe this system delivers a higher level of control to the physician through higher vitreous cutting rates and embedded laser technology. The Constellation vision system platform continues to drive our market share in the global premium segment of vitrectomy packs. In addition to our Constellation vision system, we also sell a full line of vitreoretinal products, including procedure packs, lasers and hand-held microsurgical instruments, as well as our Grieshaber and MIVS lines of disposable retinal surgery instruments. We also sell a full line of scissors, forceps and micro-instruments in varying gauge sizes, as well as a range of medical grade vitreous tamponades, which replace vitreous humor during many retinal procedures. We continue to advance our portfolio with smaller gauge (27+) instruments and higher cut speed vitrectomy probes. We also sell Hypervit high speed vitrectomy probes, which operate at a speed of 20,000 cuts per minute ("cpm"). This increased speed helps reduce traction that can cause iatrogenic tears and post-operative complications. Our refractive products include lasers, disposable patient interfaces used during laser correction procedures, technology fees and diagnostic devices necessary to plan the refractive procedures. Our WaveLight refractive suite includes the EX500 excimer laser, designed to reshape the cornea, and the FS200 femtosecond laser, designed to create a corneal flap and to deliver laser refractive therapy as part of the LASIK refractive procedure. We also launched Contoura Vision, a topography-guided LASIK treatment designed to provide surgeons with the ability to perform more personalized laser procedures for patients with near-sightedness, or near-sightedness with astigmatism. This procedure is based on the unique corneal topography of each eye, as measured through the WaveLight Topolyzer VARIO diagnostic device. Our EX-PRESS glaucoma filtration device is approved and marketed in the US, Europe, Canada, Australia and several other markets. This shunt is implanted under the scleral flap to enhance outflow of aqueous humor and reduce intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma. The EX-PRESS glaucoma filtration device creates consistent and predictable outcomes when used as part of a trabeculectomy. Vision Care Our Vision Care portfolio comprises daily disposable, reusable and color-enhancing contact lenses, as well as a comprehensive portfolio of ocular health products, including devices and over-the-counter products for dry eye, over-the-counter products for contact lens care and ocular allergies, as well as ocular vitamins and redness relievers. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net sales of our contact lens and ocular health products were $1.8 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively. We serve our customers and patients through optometrists, ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals, retailers, optical chains and pharmacies, as well as distributors that resell directly to smaller retailers and eye care professionals, who sell the products to end-users. The vision care market is primarily private pay, with patients substantially paying for contact lenses and ocular health products out-of-pocket. Partial reimbursement is available in some countries for visits to eye care professionals and a portion of either spectacle or contact lens costs. Sales of our contact lens and ocular health products are influenced by optometrist and other eye care professional recommendations, our marketing and consumer education efforts and consumer preferences. In addition to price, contact lenses compete on functionality, design and comfort, while ocular health products compete largely on product attributes, brand familiarity and professional recommendations. For our contact lens and ocular health products, we typically compete in the premium price segments of the market and we use improvements in functionality, design and consumer convenience to maintain our pricing position over time. Alcon is the number two company in the branded contact lens market based on net sales in 2020. This position is driven largely by our core brands TOTAL, PRECISION, DAILIES AquaComfort PLUS and Air Optix. Our TOTAL product line includes DAILIES TOTAL1, the first and only water gradient contact lens in the market, which is also offered in a multifocal design to address the fast growing presbyopia market. DAILIES TOTAL1 with its water gradient technology reduces end-of-day dryness, as the water content approaches nearly 100% at the outermost surface of the lens, is designed to be a super-premium lens positioned to compete at the highest levels across the contact lens market. DAILIES TOTAL1 in the multifocal offering provides a platform for expanding the presbyopia market, which we believe is a potential multibillion dollar opportunity for market participants. PRECISION1, our new mainstream daily disposable silicone-hydrogel ("SiHy") lens with aqueous extraction and surface treatment, is priced in between the super-premium DAILIES TOTAL1 and the more value-conscious DAILIES AquaComfort PLUS. PRECISION1 was designed for long lasting performance and delivers precise vision, dependable comfort and ease of handing. We piloted PRECISION1 for Astigmatism with US key opinion leaders in 2020 and expect to continue launching in different jurisdictions in 2021 to address the needs of astigmatic patients. DAILIES AquaComfort PLUS, our most affordable daily disposable contact lens in monofocal, astigmatism-correcting and multifocal options, delivers dependable performance by working with tears to release moisture with every blink. Designed for value-conscious wearers who want the flexibility and simplicity of a daily disposable lens. Our Air Optix monthly replacement product line features SiHy contact lenses in monofocal, astigmatism-correcting and multifocal options, as well as Air Optix Colors and Air Optix plus HydraGlyde contact lenses. Air Optix plus HydraGlyde brings together two innovative technologies-SmartShield technology and HydraGlyde moisture matrix-for a unique combination of deposit protection and longer-lasting lens surface moisture. We continue to experience market growth driven by trade-up to premium lenses, expansion of toric and multifocal specialty lenses, as well as increasing penetration in emerging markets. Our key brands in our ocular health portfolio include the Systane family of artificial tear and related dry eye products, including the Systane iLux MGD thermal pulsation system, PATADAY family of eye allergy products, as well as the Opti-Free and Clear Care lines of multi-purpose and hydrogen peroxide disinfecting solutions, respectively. Select ocular health products include artificial tear and related dry eye products marketed under the Tears Naturale and Genteal brands, Naphcon-A and Zaditor eye drops for the temporary relief of ocular itching due to allergies and vitamins for ocular health marketed under the ICAPS and Vitalux brands. Alcon currently holds a market leading position in artificial tears. We continue to focus on core product performance while increasing promotion behind a best-in-class innovation portfolio under the brand leadership of Systane artificial tears. The Systane portfolio is a comprehensive offering of ocular health solutions, most of which are indicated for the temporary relief of burning and irritation due to dryness of the eye. The Systane portfolio includes products for daily and nighttime relief, as well as products for discomfort associated with contact lens wear. In 2020, we received CE Mark for Systane Ultra MDPF and Systane Hydration MDPF. By adding the option of multi-dose preservative free presentations to our portfolio, we address a key need by many eye care practitioners for effective dry eye relief without preservatives. We launched Systane Ultra MDPF in the EU and Systane Ultra Hydration MDPF in Canada in 2020. The Systane portfolio also includes the Systane iLux thermal pulsation dry eye device, designed to address the large unmet needs for dry eye and meibomian gland dysfunction patients. In 2020, we successfully switched from prescription to over-the-counter the PATADAY family of allergy relief eye drops. PATADAY Twice Daily Relief and PATADAY Once Daily Relief eye drops were approved by the FDA and launched in the US in 2020. PATADAY Once Daily Extra Strength was approved in July 2020. The PATADAY brand contains olopatadine, the number one doctor-prescribed active ingredient for eye allergy relief. Since 2008, over 40 million prescriptions have been written for olopatadine. Alcon is also a market leader in contact lens care in both multi-purpose (Opti-Free PureMoist) and hydrogen peroxide solutions (Clear Care and AOSEPT PLUS). The vast majority of our contact lens care products are comprised of disinfecting solutions to remove harmful micro-organisms on contact lenses, with a smaller amount of sales coming from cleaners to remove undesirable film and deposits from contact lenses and lens rewetting drops to improve wearing comfort for contact lenses. We benefit from strong synergies between our contact lens business and our contact lens care products; however, we expect demand for disinfecting solutions to continue to decrease as contact lens wearers shift their preference from reusable contact lenses to daily disposable lenses. Finally, our ocular health portfolio also includes artificial tear and related dry eye products marketed under the Tears Naturale and Genteal brands, products for the temporary relief of ocular itching due to ocular allergies marketed under the Naphcon-A and Zaditor brands and vitamins for the maintenance of general ocular health marketed under the ICAPS and Vitalux brands. Our ocular health portfolio is typically over the counter but, in a small number of our markets, certain of our ocular health products are regulated as pharmaceuticals and require a prescription. Principal Markets Alcon serves consumers and patients in over 140 countries worldwide. The US is our largest market with 44% of our net sales in 2020, see Note 5. Segment information to the Consolidated Financial Statements for net sales by geography. US sales of the vast majority of our products are not subject to material changes in seasonal demand. However, sales ofcertain of our vision care products, including those for allergies and dry eye, are subject to seasonal variation. In addition, sales of our surgical equipment are also subject to variation based on hospital or clinic purchasing cycles. Research and Development Alcon has made one of the largest commitments to research and development in the eye care market, with proven research and development capabilities in the areas of optical design, material and surface chemistry, automation and equipment platforms. Currently, our research and development organization employs over 1,400 individuals dedicated to our research and development efforts, including physicians, doctors of optometry and PhDs. Our researchers have extensive experience in the field of ophthalmology and frequently have academic or practitioner backgrounds to complement their product development expertise. We organize cross-functional development teams to drive new innovations to our customers and our patients around the world. New projects for our Surgical and Vision Care pipelines originate either from concepts developed internally by staff scientists and engineers, ideas from eye care professionals in ophthalmology, or through strategic partnerships with academic institutions or other companies. We have designed our research and development organization to achieve global registration of products through the efforts of a global clinical and regulatory affairs organization. We invested approximately $673 million, $656 million and $587 million in research and development in 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively. In addition to our in-house research and development capabilities, as part of our efforts to pursue strategic research and development partnerships with third parties, our dedicated business development team has completed over 30 BD&L transactions since 2016. For example, in 2019 we acquired US-based PowerVision, Inc., which is developing fluid-based accommodating IOLs for cataract patients. In addition, we expect our partnership with Philips Healthcare to enable us to launch a new digital health platform to support our cataract equipment that will allow us to deliver fully integrated information to ophthalmic surgeons. We continually review and refine our operating model to optimize for efficiency and productivity. Recent improvements in productivity coupled with a number of strategic partnerships have collectively led to more than 60% growth in the number of projects within our portfolio of internal and external innovation over the past five years. Across our Surgical and Vision Care pipelines, we have more than 100+ pipeline projects in process as of December 31, 2020, including 30 that have achieved positive proof of concept or are undergoing regulatory review. Our research and development organization maintains an extensive network of relationships with top-tier scientists in academia and with leading healthcare professionals, surgeons, inventors and clinician-scientists working in ophthalmology. The principal purpose of these collaborative scientific interactions is to supplement our internal pipeline and leverage technological advancements in academia and the clinical setting. While our primary focus is on delivering new products to our patients and customers, we also support the advancement of basic science through the Alcon Research Institute, which seeks to encourage, advance and support vision research. The Alcon Research Institute is one of the largest corporately funded research organizations devoted to vision research in the world. The Institute's activities are planned and directed by an autonomous Executive Steering Committee that is comprised of distinguished ophthalmologists and vision researchers. The Institute has worldwide representation and operates under the premise that improvements in the diagnosis and treatment of ocular diseases are dependent upon advances in basic science and clinical research carried out by independent investigators in institutions throughout the world. The Institute has also awarded more than 365 awards and research grants over the past 39 years. Research and development activities within our Surgical business are focused on expanding intraocular lens capabilities to further improve surgical and refractive outcomes and on developing equipment and instrumentation for cataract, vitreoretinal, refractive and glaucoma surgeries, as well as new platforms for diagnostics and visualization. Our focus within the Vision Care business is on the research and development of new manufacturing platforms and novel contact lens materials, coatings and optical designs for various lens replacement schedules, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes. In addition to our efforts to develop next-generation contact lens technologies, we are strengthening our ocular health portfolio with new products and novel technologies that safely provide relief from symptoms of dry eye and ocular allergies. We continue to seek opportunities to collaborate with third parties on advanced technologies for various ophthalmic conditions. These include the potential to provide accommodative contact and intraocular lenses for patients living with presbyopia. Marketing and Sales Alcon conducts sales and marketing activities throughout the world. During the year ended December 31, 2020, 44% of our sales were in the US. We are present in every significant market in the world where ophthalmology and optometry arepracticed, with operations in 75 countries supported by over 3,500 associates dedicated to direct sales and with products sold in over 140 countries. Our global commercial capability is organized around sales and marketing organizations dedicated to our Surgical and Vision Care businesses and we customize these efforts to the medical practice needs of each customer. In addition to direct promotion of our products, our sales representatives provide customers with access to clinical education programs, data from clinical studies and technical service assistance. Our selling models also include focused efforts in key channels, including strategic accounts, key accounts and pharmacies. In each of our markets, we rely on our strong relationships with eye care professionals to attract and retain customers. We engage healthcare professionals to serve as clinical consultants, to participate on advisory boards and to conduct presentations regarding our products. In addition, we have established or sponsor several long-standing programs that provide training and education to eye care professionals, including providing training support at over 70 state-of-the-art interactive training centers around the world. These facilities introduce ophthalmologists to our surgical equipment and cataract products through hands-on training in surgical techniques while exposing them to leading ophthalmologists. In our Surgical business, our marketing efforts are supported by global advertising campaigns, claims from clinical registration and post-approval studies and by the participation of marketing and sales representatives in regional and global medical conferences. Technical service after the sale is provided using an integrated customer relationship management system in place in many markets. All of our technical service in the US, and a high percentage of that service outside the US, is provided by service technicians employed directly by Alcon. In countries where we do not have local operations or a scientific office, we use distributors to sell and handle the physical distribution of our products. Within our Surgical business, the practices of our marketing and sales representatives continue to change to meet emerging market trends, namely consolidation of providers, increasing pricing pressures, proliferation of smaller competitors, increasing demands for outcome evidence and a shift from relationship-based selling orientated toward physicians versus professional economic buyers focused on cost. In our Vision Care business, we support our products with direct-to-consumer marketing campaigns, including advertising, promotions and other marketing materials, and with retailer-focused marketing and promotional materials. The fast-evolving landscape for our Vision Care business varies significantly by country. Three key trends in marketing and sales help drive the continuing evolution of our Vision Care business: (1) Internet-based purchasing is increasing, as online players grow and the Internet plays a bigger role as a source of consumer information and a platform for price referencing, (2) channel consolidation is accelerating, as chains grow in size and vertically integrate, and (3) independent eye care professionals vary in influence, as many align more closely with retailers. We see an opportunity to leverage digital technology to address pain points experienced by consumers and patients in existing paths to purchase. We also intend to continue investing and innovating in digital capabilities to develop new business models and practice implementation support in response to channel shifts and increases in direct-to-consumer influence. While we market all of our products by calling on medical professionals, direct customers and distribution methods differ across our business lines. Surgical products are sold directly to hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, although we sell through distributors in certain markets outside the US where we do not have local operations or a scientific office. In many countries, contact lenses are available only by prescription. Our contact lenses can be purchased from eye care professionals, optical chains and large retailers, subject to country regulation. Our ocular health products can be found in major drugstores, pharmacies, food stores and mass merchandising and optical retail chains globally, with access subject to country regulations, including free-sale, pharmacy-only and prescription regulations. No single customer accounted for more than 10% of our global sales in 2020. Manufacturing, Quality and Supplies Manufacturing We generally organize our manufacturing facilities along product categories, with most plants being primarily dedicated to the manufacture of either our Surgical or Vision Care product offerings. As of December 2020, we employed approximately 4,000 people to manufacture surgical products at 10 facilities in the US, Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Germany and Israel and approximately 5,300 people to manufacture Vision Care products at eight facilities in the US, Germany, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. Our functional division of plants reflects the unique differences in regulatory requirements governing the production of surgical medical devices as well as the different technical skills required of associates in these manufacturing environments. All of our manufacturing plants are ISO 13485 and ISO 14001:2015 certified. Currently, we manufacture approximately 90% of our products internally and rely on third-party manufacturers (including Novartis) for a limited number of products. The goal of our supply chain strategy is to efficiently produce and distribute high quality products. To that end, we employ cost-reduction programs, known as continuous improvement programs, involving activities such as cycle-time reductions,efficiency improvements, automation, plant consolidations and procurement savings programs as a means to reduce manufacturing and component costs. To comply with good manufacturing practices and to improve the skills of our associates, we train our direct labor manufacturing staff throughout the year. Our professional associates are trained in various aspects of management, regulatory and technical issues through a combination of in-house seminars, local university classes and trade meetings. The manufacture of our products is complex, involves advanced technology and is heavily regulated by governmental health authorities around the world, including the FDA. Risks inherent to the medical device industry, specifically as they relate to Class III devices, are part of our operations. If we or our third-party manufacturers fail to comply fully with regulations, there could be a product recall or other shutdown or disruption of our production activities. We have implemented a global manufacturing strategy to maximize business continuity in case of such events or other unforeseen catastrophic events. Quality Product quality and patient safety are vitally important for Alcon and our industry. Our customers and patients must always feel safe when using our products. Our Quality Management Systems group ("QMS") is responsible for establishing and maintaining a robust and compliant quality control system across Alcon. QMS regularly monitors industry trends, as well as global and regulatory changes, and adjusts our processes and procedures to adhere to current standards and best practices. In addition, our Quality Compliance group audits our internal processes and suppliers for compliance with approved processes and procedures. Supplies The components used in certain of our Surgical products, such as viscoelastics, and our ocular health products, such as our products for dry eye, are sourced from facilities that meet the regulatory requirements of the FDA or other applicable health regulatory authorities. Because of the proprietary nature and complexity of the production of these components, a number of them are only available from a single or limited number of FDA-approved sources. The majority of active chemicals, biological raw materials and selected inactive chemicals used in our products are acquired pursuant to long term supply contracts. The sourcing of components used in our Surgical products differs widely due to the breadth and variety of products, with a number of the components sourced from a single or limited number of suppliers. When we rely upon a sole source or limited sources of supply for certain components, we try to maintain a sufficient inventory consistent with prudent practice and production lead-times and to take other steps necessary to ensure our continued supply. The prices of our supplies are generally not volatile. Human Capital Management Alcon's culture is summarized in the Alcon Blueprint. The Alcon Blueprint lists Alcon's values and behaviors and is the bedrock for how we attract, develop and retain top talent. We seek diverse talent that embodies our values and contributes to a culture that enables people to see brilliantly. Our talent acquisition process encompasses all facets of workforce planning, employer branding, talent assessment and selection and onboarding of new associates. Alcon focuses on the care and growth of associates through learning and development, performance management, career progress and associate engagement. We work with associates to set challenging performance and career goals, offer training and development opportunities and encourage growth through mentoring, challenging roles and assignments-all while ensuring competitive compensation and benefits. Our Chief Human Resources Officer, working with the Global Heads of Talent Acquisition and Talent Management and Organization Development, develops policies to support Alcon's ability to attract the best talent and promote diversity and cultural inclusivity. Intellectual Property We strive to protect our investment in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of our products through the use of patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets and other intellectual property. We own or have rights to a number of patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets and other intellectual property directly related and important to our businesses. As of December 31, 2020, we owned approximately 1,900 patent families. We believe that our patents are important to our business but that no single patent, or group of related patents, currently is of material importance in relation to our business as a whole. Our strategy is to develop patent portfolios for our research and development projects in order to obtain market exclusivity for the innovative features of our products in our major markets. The scope and duration of protection provided by a patent can vary significantly from country to country. However, even after the expiration of all patents covering a product, we may continue to derive commercial benefits from such product. We routinely monitor the activities of our competitors and other third parties with respect to their use of our intellectual property. When appropriate, we will enforce our intellectual property rights to ensure that we are receiving the protections they afford us. Similarly, we will staunchly defend our right to develop and market products against unfounded claims of infringement by others. We will aggressively pursue or defend our position in the appropriate courts if the dispute cannot otherwise be promptly resolved. In addition to our patents and pending patent applications in the US and selected non-US markets, we rely on proprietary know-how and trade secrets in our businesses and work to ensure the confidentiality of this information, including through the use of confidentiality agreements with associates and third parties. In some instances, we also acquire, or obtain licenses to, intellectual property rights that are important to our businesses from third parties. All of our major products are sold under trademarks that we consider in the aggregate to be important to our businesses as a whole. We consider trademark protection to be particularly important in the protection of our investment in the sales and marketing of our contact lens care and ocular health products. The scope and duration of trademark protection varies widely throughout the world. We also rely on copyright protection in various jurisdictions to protect the software and printed materials our business relies upon, including software used in our surgical and diagnostic equipment. The scope and duration of copyright protection for these materials also varies widely throughout the world. Competition The eye care industry is highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change and evolving industry requirements and standards. We compete with a number of different companies across our two business segments-Surgical and Vision Care. Companies within our industry compete on technological leadership and innovation, quality and efficacy of their products, relationships with eye care professionals and healthcare providers, breadth and depth of product offerings and pricing. The presence of these factors varies across our Surgical and Vision Care product offerings. Our principal competitors also sometimes form strategic alliances and enter into co-marketing agreements in an effort to better compete. We face strong local competitors in some markets, especially in developed markets, such as the US, Western Europe and Japan. Surgical The surgical market is highly competitive. Superior technology and product performance give rise to category leadership in the surgical market. Service and long term relationships are also key factors in this competitive environment. Surgeons rely on the quality, convenience, value and efficiency of a product and the availability and quality of technical service. We primarily compete with Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Hoya Corporation and Johnson & Johnson in the surgical market. We expect to compete against companies that offer alternative surgical treatment methodologies, including multifocal, tunable and accommodating AT-IOL approaches, and companies that promote alternative approaches for responding to the conditions our products address. At any time, our known competitors and other potential market entrants may develop new devices or treatment alternatives that may compete directly with our products. In addition, they may gain a market advantage by developing and patenting competitive products or processes earlier than we can or by obtaining regulatory approvals / clearances or market registrations more rapidly than we can. We believe that the principal competitive factors in our surgical market include: • disruptive product technology;

• alternative treatment modalities;

• breadth of product lines and product services;

• ability to identify new market trends;

• acceptance by ophthalmic surgeons;

• customer and clinical support;

• regulatory status and speed to market;

• price; • product quality, reliability and performance;

• capacity to recruit engineers, scientists and other qualified associates;

• digital initiatives that change business models;

• reimbursement approval from governmental payors and private healthcare insurance providers; and

• reputation for technical leadership. Shifts in industry market share can occur in connection with product issues, physician advisories, safety alerts and publications about our products. In the current environment of managed care, with consolidation among healthcare providers, increased competition and declining reimbursement rates, there is also increasing pressure on price. Vision Care The vision care market is also highly competitive, and our primary competitors are Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health Companies, Inc. and The Cooper Companies, Inc. For ocular health, our largest competitor is Allergan, Inc. In contact lenses, all companies continue to focus on growing the daily disposable SiHy segment due to the price trade-up opportunity from non-SiHy and reusable lenses. We believe our DAILIES TOTAL1 provides the most advanced daily disposable SiHy contact lens with its advanced "water gradient" technology, but currently only caters to the premium market given its higher price point. We also compete with manufacturers of eyeglasses and with surgical procedures that correct visual defects. We believe that there are opportunities for contact lenses to attract new customers in the markets in which we operate, particularly in markets where the penetration of contact lenses in the vision correction market is low. Additionally, we compete with new market entrants with disruptive distribution models that could potentially innovate to challenge traditional models, including the eye care professional channel in which we have a significant presence. We also believe that laser vision correction is not a significant threat to our sales of contact lenses based on the growth of the contact lens market over the past decade and our involvement in the laser vision correction market through our Surgical business. In ocular health, the market is characterized by competition for market share through the introduction of products that provide superior effectiveness and reduced burden for treating eye conditions. Recommendations from eye care professionals and customer brand loyalty, as well as our product quality and price, are key factors in maintaining market share in these products. Government Regulation Overview Our businesses are subject to varying degrees of governmental regulation in the countries in which we operate, and the general trend is toward increasingly stringent regulation. In the US, the drug, device and dietary supplement industries have long been subject to regulation by various federal and state agencies, primarily as to product safety, efficacy, manufacturing, advertising, labeling and safety reporting. The exercise of broad regulatory powers by the FDA continues to result in increases in the amounts of testing and documentation required for the commercialization of regulated products and a corresponding increase in the expense of product introduction. Similar trends are also evident in the EU and in other markets throughout the world. In addition to market access regulation, our businesses are also subject to other forms of regulation, such as those relating to anti-bribery, data privacy and cybersecurity and trade regulation matters. We are also subject to regulations related to environmental and safety matters, which are discussed in greater detail in "Item 4.D. Property, Plants and Equipment-Environmental Matters". Product Approval and Monitoring Most of our products are regulated as medical devices in the US and the EU. These jurisdictions each use a risk-based classification system to determine the type of information that must be provided to the local regulatory bodies in order to obtain the right to market a product. In the US, the FDA classifies devices into three classes: Class I (low risk), Class II (moderate risk) and Class III (high risk). Many of our devices are Class II or III devices that require premarket review by the FDA. The primary pathway for our Class II devices is FDA clearance of a premarket notification under section 510(k) of the FDCA. With a 510(k) submission, the manufacturer must submit a notification to the FDA that includes performance data that establish that the product is substantially equivalent to a "predicate device", which is typically another Class II previously-cleared device. Our Class III devices require FDA approval of a Premarket Approval application. With a Premarket Approval application, the manufacturer must submit extensive supporting evidence, including clinical data, sufficient to demonstrate a reasonable assurance that the device is safe and effective for its intended use. In the EU, CE marking is required for all medical devices sold. Prior to affixing the CE Mark, the manufacturer must demonstrate that their device conforms to the relevant essential requirements of the EU's Medical Device Directive through a conformity assessment procedure. The nature of the assessment depends upon the classification of the device. The method of assessing conformity varies depending on the type and classification of the product. For most Class I devices, the assessment is a self-certification process by the manufacturer. For all other devices, the conformity assessment procedure requires review by a "notified body", which is authorized or licensed to perform conformity assessments by national device regulatory authorities. The conformity assessment procedures require a technical review of the manufacturer's product and an assessment of relevant clinical data. Notified bodies may also perform audits of the manufacturer's quality system. If satisfied that the product conforms to the relevant essential requirements, the notified body issues a certificate of conformity, which the manufacturer uses as a basis for its own declaration of conformity and application of the CE mark. The EU published a new Medical Device Regulation in 2017 which will impose significant additional requirements on medical device manufacturers, including with respect to clinical development, labeling, technical documentation and quality management systems. The regulation has a three-year implementation period. Medical devices placed on the market in the EU after May 2021 will require certification according to these new requirements, except that devices with valid CE certificates, issued pursuant to the Medical Device Directives before May 2022, can be placed on the market until those certificates expire, at the latest in May 2025, provided there are no significant changes in the design or intended purpose of the device. We also market products that are regulated in other product categories, including lasers, drug products, dietary supplements and medical foods. These products are also subject to extensive government regulation, which vary by jurisdiction. For example, in the US, our drug products must either be marketed in compliance with an applicable over-the-counter drug monograph or receive FDA approval of a New Drug Application. In the European Economic Area, our drug products must receive a marketing authorization from the competent regulatory authority before they may be placed on the market. There are various application procedures available, depending on the type of product involved. Clinical trials may be required to support the marketing of our drug or device products. In the US, clinical trials must be conducted in accordance with FDA requirements, including informed consent from study participants, and review and approval by an institutional review board ("IRB"), among other requirements. Additionally, FDA authorization of an Investigational Device Exemption ("IDE") application must be obtained for studies involving significant risk devices prior to commencing the studies. In the EU, clinical trials usually require the approval of an ethics review board and the prior notification to, or authorization of the study from, the regulatory authority in each country in which the trial will be conducted. Regulations of the FDA and other regulatory agencies in and outside the US impose extensive manufacturing requirements as well as postmarket compliance and monitoring obligations on our business. The manufacture of our device, drug and dietary supplement products is subject to extensive and complex good manufacturing practice and quality system requirements, which govern the methods used in, and the facilities and controls used for, the design, manufacture, packaging, storage, handling and servicing of our products. We are also subject to requirements for product labeling and advertising, recordkeeping, reporting of adverse experiences and other information to identify potential problems with our marketed products, as well as recalls and field actions. We are also subject to periodic inspections for compliance with these requirements. We expect this regulatory environment will continue to require significant technical expertise and capital investment to ensure compliance. Medical device, drug and dietary supplement manufacturers are also subject to taxes, as well as application, product, user, establishment and other fees. For example, in 2010, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act imposed an excise tax on medical device manufacturers and importers. This excise tax was subsequently repealed in December 2018; however, other similar taxes can be imposed in the future. Price Controls The prices of our medical devices and drugs that require prescriptions are subject to reimbursement programs and price control mechanisms that vary from country to country. Due to increasing political pressure and governmental budget constraints, we expect these programs and mechanisms to remain robust and to potentially even be strengthened. As a result, such programs and mechanisms could have a negative influence on the prices we are able to charge for our medical device products, particularly those used in cataract and vitreoretinal surgeries. Regulations Governing Reimbursement In the US, patient access to our drug and device products that require a prescription is determined in large part by the coverage and reimbursement policies of third-party health insurers, including government programs such as Medicareand Medicaid. Both government and commercial health insurers are increasingly focused on containing health care costs and have imposed, and are continuing to consider, additional measures to exert downward pressure on device and drug prices. Outside the US, global trends toward cost-containment measures likewise may influence prices for healthcare products in those countries. Adverse decisions relating to either coverage for our products or the amount of reimbursement for our products, could significantly reduce the acceptance of and demand for our products and the prices that our customers are willing to pay for them. Health Care Fraud and Abuse; Anti-Bribery We are subject to health care fraud and abuse and anti-bribery laws and regulations in the US and around the world, including state and federal anti-kickback, anti-self-referral and false claims laws in the US. These laws are complex and subject to evolving interpretation by government agencies and courts. For example, in the US, relationships between manufacturers of products paid for by federal and state healthcare programs and healthcare professionals are regulated by a series of federal and state laws and regulations, such as the Federal Anti-Kickback Statute, that restrict the types of financial relationships with referral sources that are permissible. As discussed in "Item 4.B. Business Overview-Marketing and Sales", we engage in marketing activities targeted at healthcare professionals, which include among others the provision of training programs. If one or more of these activities were found to be in violation of the Federal Anti-Kickback Statute or comparable state laws, or if we otherwise generally fail to comply with any of the health care fraud and abuse and anti-bribery laws and regulations or any other law or governmental regulation, or there are changes to the interpretation of any of the foregoing, we could be subject to, among other things, civil and criminal penalties, damages, fines, exclusion from the Medicare and Medicaid programs and the curtailment or restructuring of our operations. Data Privacy and Cybersecurity The regulation of data privacy and security, and the protection of the confidentiality of certain personal information (including patient health information and financial information), is increasing. For example, the EU General Data Protection Regulation contains enhanced financial penalties for noncompliance. Similarly, the US Department of Health and Human Services has issued rules governing the use, disclosure and security of protected health information, and the FDA has issued further guidance concerning cybersecurity for medical devices. In addition, certain countries have issued or are considering data localization laws, which limit companies' ability to transfer protected data across country borders. Failure to comply with data privacy and cybersecurity laws and regulations can result in enforcement actions, including civil or criminal penalties. Trade Regulation The movement of products, services and investment across borders subject us to extensive trade regulations. A variety of laws and regulations in the countries in which we transact business apply to the sale, shipment and provision of goods, services and technology across borders. These laws and regulations govern, among other things, our import, export and other business activities. We are also subject to the risk that these laws and regulations could change in a way that would expose us to additional costs, penalties or liabilities. Some governments also impose economic sanctions against certain countries, persons or entities. In addition to our need to comply with such regulations in connection with our direct activities, we also sell and provide goods, technology and services to agents, representatives and distributors who may export such items to customers and end-users. Failure by us or the third parties through which we do business to comply with applicable import, export control or economic sanctions laws and regulations may subject us to civil or criminal enforcement action and varying degrees of liability. 4.C. ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE Organizational Structure See "Item 4.B. Business Overview" for additional information. Significant Subsidiaries See "Item 6.C. Board Practice" for additional information. 4.D. PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT Our corporate headquarters is located in Geneva, Switzerland. The principal office for our Swiss and international operations, which is also our registered office, is located in Fribourg, Switzerland, and the principal office for our US operations is located in Fort Worth, Texas. We believe that our current manufacturing and production facilities have adequate capacity for our medium‑term needs. To ensure that we have sufficient manufacturing capacity to meet future production needs, we regularly review the capacity and utilization of our manufacturing facilities. The FDA and other regulatory agencies regulate the approval for use of manufacturing facilities for medical devices, and compliance with these regulations requires a substantial amount of validation time prior to start‑up and approval. Accordingly, it is important to our business that we ensure we have sufficient manufacturing capacity to meet our future production needs. Major Facilities The following table sets forth our most significant production and research and development facilities: Size of Site Location (in m2) Major Activity Fort Worth, Texas 315,200 Production, research and development for Surgical and Vision Care businesses Johns Creek, Georgia 84,100 Production, research and development for Vision Care business Grosswallstadt, Germany 82,300 Production, research and development for Vision Care business Singapore 69,000 Production for Vision Care business Johor, Malaysia 43,900 Production for Vision Care business Irvine, California 40,800 Production, research and development for Surgical business Houston, Texas 37,400 Production for Surgical business Batam, Indonesia 35,000 Production for Vision Care business Huntington, West Virginia 27,500 Production for Surgical business Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania 21,800 Production for Surgical business Cork, Ireland 13,600 Production for Surgical business Erlangen/Pressath/Teltow, 10,700 Production, research and development for Vision Care business Germany Puurs, Belgium 8,000 Production for Surgical business Schaffhausen, Switzerland 4,100 Production for Surgical business We launched an expansion of our Johns Creek, Georgia facility in 2017 to add three production lines of DAILIES TOTAL1 contact lenses. We completed the project in 2019 and incurred costs of approximately $100 million. In March 2018, we commenced the second phase of expansion of our Grosswallstadt, Germany facility relating to the production of contact lenses. We expect to pay a total amount of approximately $450 million and the total amount paid and committed through December 31, 2020 is approximately $445 million. We expect to complete the project in mid-2021. Also in March 2018, we commenced the second phase of expansion of our Singapore facility relating to the production of contact lenses. We completed the project in the second quarter of 2020 and paid a total of approximately $125 million. In September 2019, we launched a further expansion of our Johns Creek, Georgia facility to add four production lines for PRECISION1 and DAILIES TOTAL1 contact lenses. This project is ongoing and was expanded in 2020. We expect to pay a total amount of approximately $224 million on this project. Through December 31, 2020, the total amount paid and committed was approximately $175 million. We funded each of the projects discussed above from working capital. Environmental Matters We integrate core values of environmental protection into our business strategy to protect the environment, to add value to the business, manage risk and enhance our reputation. We are subject to laws and regulations concerning the environment, safety matters, regulation of chemicals and product safety in the countries where we manufacture and sell our products or otherwise operate our business. As a result, we have established internal policies and standards that aid our operations in systematically identifying relevant hazards, assessing and mitigating risks and communicating risk information. These internal policies and standards are in place to ensure our operations comply with relevant environmental, health and safety laws and regulations and that periodic audits of our operations are conducted. The potential risks we identify are integrated into our business planning, including investments in reducing safety and health risks to our associates and reducing our impact on the environment. We have also dedicated resources to monitor legislative and regulatory developments and emerging issues to anticipate future requirements and undertake policy advocacy when strategically relevant. ITEM 4A. UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS None. ITEM 5. OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS 5.A. OPERATING RESULTS This operating and financial review should be read together with the section captioned "Item 4. Information on the Company-4.B. Business Overview" and our Consolidated Financial Statements and the related notes to those statements included elsewhere in this Annual Report. Among other things, those financial statements include more detailed information regarding the basis of preparation for the following information. This discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. As a result of many factors, such as those set forth under "Item 3. Key Information -3.D. Risk Factors" and elsewhere in this Annual Report, Alcon's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Please see "Special Note About Forward-Looking Statements" in this Annual Report. "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects", together with "Item 4.B. Business Overview" and "Item 6.D. Employees", constitute the Operating and Financial Review ("Rapport annuel"), as defined by the Swiss Code of Obligations. Overview Alcon researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells a full suite of eye care products within two segments: Surgical and Vision Care. The Surgical segment is focused on ophthalmic products for cataract surgery, vitreoretinal surgery, refractive laser surgery and glaucoma surgery, and includes implantables, consumables and surgical equipment required for these procedures. The Vision Care segment comprises daily disposable, reusable and color-enhancing contact lenses and a comprehensive portfolio of ocular health products, including products for dry eye, contact lens care and ocular allergies, as well as ocular vitamins and redness relievers. We are dedicated to providing innovative products that enhance quality of life by helping people see better. Our strong foundation is based on our longstanding success as a trusted brand, our legacy of industry firsts and advancements, our leading positions in the markets in which we compete and our continued commitment to substantial investment in innovation. With 75 years of history in the ophthalmic industry, we believe the Alcon brand name is synonymous with innovation, quality, service and leadership among eye care professionals worldwide. We employ over 23,000 associates from more than 100 nationalities, operating in 75 countries and serving consumers and patients in over 140 countries. In 2020, Alcon's net sales to third parties amounted to $6.8 billion. The United States accounted for $3.0 billion, or 44%, of total net sales, Japan accounted for $0.7 billion, or 10%, of total net sales, China accounted for $0.4 billion or 6%, of total net sales, Switzerland accounted for $55 million, or 1%, of total net sales, and the rest of the world accounted for the remaining $2.7 billion of total net sales. Between 2011, when we were acquired by Novartis, and April 9, 2019, we operated as a division within Novartis. Novartis transferred to us substantially all of the assets and liabilities of its eye care devices business, consisting of our surgical and vision care businesses. Our financial statements include, in all periods presented, the assets, liabilities and results of operations of the ophthalmic over-the-counter products and a small portfolio of surgical diagnostics medications, which was transferred to Alcon from Novartis, effective as of January 1, 2018. Basis of preparation The Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere in this Annual Report, which present our financial position, results of operations, comprehensive loss, and cash flows have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements requires management to make certain estimates and assumptions, either at the balance sheet date or during the year, that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities as well as revenues and expenses. Actual outcomes and results could differ from those estimates and assumptions. The businesses of Alcon did not form a separate legal group of companies prior to the Spin-off in 2019. For periods prior to the Spin-off, the financial statements were prepared on a combined basis and are derived (carved-out) from the Novartis Consolidated Financial Statements and accounting records, as if Alcon was a stand-alone company for all periods presented. Our Consolidated Financial Statements include the assets and liabilities within Novartis subsidiaries in such historical periods that are attributable to Alcon and exclude the assets and liabilities within Alcon subsidiaries in such historical periods not attributable to its businesses. For periods prior to the Spin-off, the Consolidated FinancialStatements include charges and allocation of expenses related to certain Novartis business support functions across the following service domains: human resources operations, real estate and facility services, including site security and executive protection, procurement, information technology, commercial and medical support services and financial reporting and accounting operations. In addition, allocations were made for Novartis corporate general and administrative functions in the areas of corporate governance, including board of directors, corporate responsibility and other corporate functions, such as tax, listed company compliance, investor relations, internal audit, treasury and communications functions. Management believes that the allocation methodology used was reasonable and all allocations have been performed on a basis that reasonably reflects the services received by Alcon, the cost incurred on behalf of Alcon and the assets and liabilities of Alcon. Although the Consolidated Financial Statements reflect management's best estimate of all historical costs related to Alcon, this may however not necessarily reflect what the results of operations, financial position or cash flows of Alcon would have been had Alcon operated as an independent, publicly traded company for the periods prior to the Spin-off. Agreements entered into between Alcon and Novartis in connection with the Spin-off govern the relationship between the parties following the Spin-off and provide for the allocation of various assets, liabilities, rights and obligations. These agreements also include arrangements for transition services to be provided on a temporary basis between the parties. For further information on the basis of preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements see Note 2 to the Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere in this Annual Report. Items you should consider when evaluating our consolidated financial statements COVID-19 In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global economy, disrupted global supply chains and created significant volatility and disruption of financial markets, resulting in widespread shelter-in-place orders, business shut-downs and the deferral of non-urgent surgeries. This has had an adverse effect on our net sales, operating results and cash flow. Periods prior to the Spin-off For periods prior to the Spin-off, our results of operations, financial position and cash flows could differ from those that would have resulted if we operated autonomously or as an entity independent of Novartis. As a result, you should consider the following facts when evaluating our historical results of operations: • For certain of the periods covered by our Consolidated Financial Statements, our business was operated within legal entities which hosted portions of other Novartis businesses. In addition, in all the periods presented, our Consolidated Financial Statements include the ophthalmic over-the-counter products and a small portfolio of surgical diagnostics medications, the management and reporting of which was transferred to Alcon from the Innovative Medicines Division of Novartis effective as of January 1, 2018.

• For periods prior to the Spin-off, income taxes attributable to the Alcon Division were determined using the separate return approach, under which current and deferred income taxes were calculated as if a separate tax return had been prepared in each tax jurisdiction. In various tax jurisdictions, Alcon and Novartis businesses operated within the same legal entity and certain Alcon subsidiaries were part of a Novartis tax group. This required an assumption that the subsidiaries and operations of Alcon in those tax jurisdictions operated on a standalone basis and constitute separate taxable entities. Actual outcomes and results could differ from these separate tax return estimates, including those estimates and assumptions related to realization of tax benefits within these Novartis tax groups.

• For periods prior to the Spin-off, our Consolidated Financial Statements also include an allocation and charges of expenses related to certain Novartis functions. However, the allocations and charges may not be indicative of the actual expense that would have been incurred had we operated as an independent, publicly traded company during those periods. For example, historically, our business has been charged with a significant portion of appropriate administrative costs, such as those related to services Alcon has received from Novartis across the following service domains: human resources operations, real estate and facility services, including site security and executive protection, procurement, information technology, commercial and medical support services and financial reporting and accounting operations, and these have been reflected in our Consolidated Financial Statements based on historical allocations and charges. Accordingly, these overhead costs were affected by the historical arrangements that existed between the historical reporting units of the Alcon Division and Novartis and typically did not include a profit margin. • For periods prior to the Spin-off, our Consolidated Financial Statements also include an allocation from Novartis of certain corporate related general and administrative expenses that we would have incurred as a publicly traded company. These include costs associated with corporate governance, including board of directors, corporate responsibility and other corporate functions, such as tax, corporate governance and listed company compliance, investor relations, internal audit, treasury and communications functions. The allocation of these additional expenses may not be indicative of the actual expense that would have been incurred had we operated as an independent, publicly traded company for those periods. CyPass voluntary market withdrawal On August 28, 2018, we announced our immediate, voluntary market withdrawal of our CyPass micro-stent surgical glaucoma product from the global market. Our Consolidated Financial Statements include the sales of CyPass micro-stent products from and after the launch of the product in 2016 until our withdrawal of the product from the market in August 2018. As a result, in the year ended December 31, 2018, we recognized a one-time pre-tax charge of $282 million (after tax $206 million). This consisted of $11 million for the costs associated with the market withdrawal and $337 million for the impairment of the CyPass intangible assets. These charges were partially offset by the $66 million gain for the reduction in the related contingent consideration liability. Use of estimates and assumptions The preparation of financial statements requires management to make certain estimates and assumptions, either at the balance sheet date or during the period that affects the reported amounts of assets and liabilities as well as revenues and expenses. In particular, due to the unknown future impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that the presented Consolidated Financial Statements for periods prior to the Spin-off have been carved out from Novartis financial statements, actual outcomes and results could differ from those estimates and assumptions as indicated in the Critical accounting policies and estimates section of this document. See Note 3 to the Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere in this Annual Report and in the "Critical accounting policies and estimates" section within this Item 5.A. Segment description Alcon has two identified reportable segments: Surgical and Vision Care. Both segments are supported by Research and Development and Manufacturing and Technical Operations, whose results are incorporated into the respective segment contribution. Segment contribution excludes amortization and impairment charges for acquired product rights or other intangibles, general and administrative expenses for corporate activities, spin readiness and separation costs, transformation costs, fair value adjustments of contingent consideration liabilities, past service costs primarily for post-employment benefit plan amendments, and certain other income and expense items. See Note 5 to the Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere in this Annual Report. In Surgical, Alcon researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells ophthalmic products for cataract surgery, vitreoretinal surgery, refractive laser surgery and glaucoma surgery. The surgical portfolio also includes implantables, consumables and surgical equipment required for these procedures and supports the end-to-end procedure needs of the ophthalmic surgeon. Alcon also provides services, training, education and technical support for the Surgical business. In 2020, the Surgical segment accounted for $3.7 billion, or 55%, of Alcon net sales to third parties, and contributed $672 million, or 62%, of Alcon operating income (excluding unallocated income and expenses). In Vision Care, Alcon researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells daily disposable, reusable, and color-enhancing contact lenses and a comprehensive portfolio of ocular health products, including products for dry eye, contact lens care and ocular allergies, as well as ocular vitamins and redness relievers. Alcon also provides services, training, education and technical support for the Vision Care business. In 2020, the Vision Care segment accounted for $3.1 billion, or 45%, of Alcon net sales to third parties, and contributed $419 million, or 38%, of Alcon operating income (excluding unallocated income and expenses). Opportunity and risk summary The surgical and vision care markets in which Alcon operates are large, dynamic and growing. As the world population grows and ages, the need for quality eye care is expanding and evolving. In addition, although it is estimated that 80% of all visual impairments are currently preventable, treatable or curable, we operate in markets that have substantial unmet medical and consumer needs. Our surgical and vision care products are targeted at addressing many of these unmet medical and consumer needs through products that are used in treating multiple ocular health conditions and offer leading eye care solutions for patients throughout their lives. The surgical market in which we operate includes sales of implantables, consumables and surgical equipment, including associated technical, clinical and service support and training, and is projected to grow at approximately 4% per year from 2019 to 2025. Growth drivers in the surgical market include: global growth of cataract and vitreoretinal procedures, driven by an aging population; increased access to care; higher uptake of premium patient-pay technologies; increased adoption of advanced technologies; and eye disease as a comorbidity linked to the global prevalence of diabetes. The vision care market in which we operate is comprised of products designed for ocular care and consumer use, and is projected to grow at approximately 4% per year from 2019 to 2025. Growth drivers in the vision care market include: continued modality shift to daily disposable lenses from reusable lenses and the resulting sales premium; advancements in specialty lenses combined with increasing demand for toric, multifocal and cosmetic lenses; a significant population of approximately 194 million undiagnosed dry eye patients, with an additional 42 million self-diagnosed dry eye patients using unsuitable products for treatment; growing access and consumption of vision care products in emerging markets; and increasing consumer access through the expansion of distribution models. In each of our markets, we rely on our strong relationships with eye care professionals and consumers to attract and retain customers and expand the market. We have also made one of the largest commitments to research and development in the eye care market, which we expect to continue through internal innovation investments and identifying and executing on attractive acquisition, licensing and collaboration opportunities. We are in the middle of executing a turnaround plan to return Alcon to sustainable, profitable growth and address existing challenges. Prior to 2016, Alcon, as a division of Novartis, experienced challenges resulting from an under-investment in the business. In preparation for Alcon's Spin-off, we separated our strategic priorities plan into three phases: ▪ Fix the foundation (2016-2017): We started re-investing in promotion, capital and systems, reinvigorating the innovation pipeline and strengthening our customer relationships after a challenging period of under-investment. We increased our focus on fostering a culture of speed and simplicity, ownership and accountability necessary to sustain our leadership in the eye care business.

▪ Execute the growth plan (2018-2020): During the second phase of our plan, we focused on superior execution and accelerating our product development cycle in attractive markets. We introduced our leading advanced intraocular lens (AT-IOL), PanOptix, in our three largest markets-the US, Japan and China-and initiated a pilot program for a unique non-diffractive IOL, Vivity. The successful introduction of PanOptix enabled us to continue driving our share of the AT-IOL market. We expanded our vitreoretinal business by introducing innovative instrumentation and accelerating conversion from optical to digital surgery. In our vision care business, DAILIES TOTAL1 continued to grow, and we launched Precision1 in the US successfully, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. We have also expanded our offerings in the presbyopia category with DAILIES TOTAL1 multifocals and expanded our toric parameters for DAILIES AquaComfort PLUS. We continued the global roll-out of Systane COMPLETE and introduced our first multi-dose preservative-free formation with Systane Hydration, opening the door for regional growth in the artificial tears category. Finally, we successfully made the over-the-counter switch for Pataday for ocular allergies in the US. Although we faced the challenges of a global health crisis in 2020, we were able to make significant progress in our separation and transformation programs.

▪ Deliver leading-edge solutions (2021 and beyond): As we complete the standing up and separation of Alcon as an independent company, we expect to increase our focus on creating breakthrough innovation, expanding market access and developing new business models to address market needs. The successful implementation of new enterprise systems enables us to increase efficiency from better data, increased analytics and automation. We have also started to build a new ecosystem for digital health by connecting our diagnostic equipment in the clinic with surgical equipment in the operating room and managing data in the cloud. We expect to increase investments in cutting-edge technology to deliver better patient outcomes and overcome barriers for visual acuity for customers and patients in every market. Alcon's future expectations are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including market dynamics in the surgical and vision care markets, general economic conditions, the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the pace of innovation in our industry, as well as successfully achieving our growth strategies and efficiency initiatives. These expectations were, in the view of management, prepared on a reasonable basis, reflect the best currently available estimates and judgments and present, to the best of management's knowledge and belief, the expected future financial performance of Alcon. However, this information is not fact and should not be relied upon as necessarily indicative of future results, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the prospective financial information. There will likely be differences between Alcon expectations and the actual results and those differences could be material. Alcon's expectations may not be achieved and we do not undertake any obligation to release publicly the results of any future revisions we may make to our expectations. When considering Alcon's expectations, you should keep in mind the riskfactors and other cautionary statements in "Item 3. Key Information-3.D Risk Factors" and "Special Note About Forward-Looking Statements" in this Annual Report. Our financial results are affected to varying degrees by internal and external factors. For example, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic (or other viral or disease outbreaks) may continue to impact our business. Further, our ability to grow depends on the commercial success of our products and our ability to maintain our position in the highly competitive markets in which we operate. Even if we protect our intellectual property to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, competitors may market products that compete with our products. Our ability to grow also depends on the success of our research and development efforts and BD&L activities in bringing new products to market, as well as the commercial acceptance of our products. Increased pricing pressure in the healthcare industry in general could also impact our ability to generate returns and invest for the future. Additionally, our products are subject to competition from lower priced versions of our products, and our industry continues to be challenged by the vulnerability of distribution channels to counterfeiting. Product recalls or voluntary market withdrawals in connection with defects or unanticipated use of our products could also have a material adverse effect upon our business. We are also implementing new information technology systems and integrating those new systems into our legacy systems. All of our operations, including our information technology systems, can be vulnerable to a variety of business interruptions. We have incurred debt that we must continue to service, and we may need additional financing in debt or equity. Further, our ability to grow may be impacted by the ongoing consolidation among distributors, retailers and healthcare provider organizations, which could increase both the purchasing leverage of key customers and the concentration of credit risk. We also may be adversely affected by changes in inventory levels or fluctuations in buying patterns by our large distributor and retail customers. If we overestimate demand and produce too much of a particular product, we face a risk of inventory obsolescence. In addition, for certain materials, components and services, we rely on sole or limited sources of supply. Our customer relations could be negatively impacted by the loss of our significant suppliers or the inability of any such supplier to meet certain specifications or delivery schedules. Further, we have developed strong relationships with numerous healthcare providers and rely on them to recommend our products to their patients and to other members of their organizations. Consumers in the eye health industry have a tendency not to switch products regularly and are repeat consumers, meaning that a physician's initial recommendation of our products, and a consumer's initial choice to use our products, have an impact on the success of our products. Therefore, it is important to our business and results of operations to retain and grow these relationships. Given our global presence, our operations and business results are also influenced and affected by the global economic and financial environment, including unpredictable political conditions that currently exist in various parts of the world. Additionally, a portion of our operations are conducted in emerging markets and are subject to risks and potential costs such as economic, political and social uncertainty, as well as relatively low average income levels and limited government reimbursement for the cost of healthcare products and services. Our operations and business results are also affected by the varying degrees of governmental regulation in the countries in which we operate, making the process of developing new products and obtaining necessary regulatory marketing authorization lengthy, expensive and uncertain. The manufacture of our products is also highly regulated. Any changes or new requirements related to the regulatory approval process or postmarket requirements applicable to our products in any jurisdiction could be costly and onerous to comply with. For more details on these trends and how they could impact our results, see "Item 3. Key Information-3.D. Risk Factors". Components of results of operations Net sales to third parties Revenue on the sale of Alcon products and services, which is recorded as "Net sales to third parties" in the consolidated income statement, is recognized when a contractual promise to a customer (i.e., a performance obligation) has been fulfilled by transferring control over the promised goods and services to the customer, substantially all of which is at the point in time of shipment to or receipt of the products by the customer or when the services are performed. If contracts contain customer acceptance provisions, revenue would be recognized upon the satisfaction of acceptance criteria. The amount of revenue to be recognized is based on the consideration Alcon expects to receive in exchange for its goods and services which may be fixed or variable. Variable consideration may include rebates, discounts including cash discounts, and sales returns. Variable consideration is only recognized when it is highly probable that a significant reversal of cumulative sales will not occur. Surgical equipment may be sold together with other products and services under a single contract. The total consideration is allocated to the separate performance obligations based on the relative standalone selling price for each performance obligation. Revenue is recognized upon satisfaction of each performance obligation under the contract. Other revenues "Other revenues" mainly include revenue from contract manufacturing services provided to our Former Parent which are recognized over time as the service obligations are completed. Associated costs incurred are recognized in "Cost of other revenues". Inventories Inventory is valued at acquisition or production cost determined on a first-in, first-out basis. This value is used for the "Cost of net sales" and "Cost of other revenues" in the consolidated income statement. Unsalable inventory is fully written off in the consolidated income statement under "Cost of net sales" and "Cost of other revenues". Research & development Internal research and development costs are fully charged to "Research & development" in the consolidated income statement in the period in which they are incurred. Alcon considers that regulatory and other uncertainties inherent in the development of new products preclude the capitalization of internal development expenses as an intangible asset until marketing approval from a regulatory authority is obtained in relevant major markets, such as the United States, the European Union, Switzerland, China or Japan. Critical accounting policies and estimates Selected accounting policies are set out in Note 3 to the Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere in this Annual Report, which are prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB. Given the uncertainties inherent in our business activities, we must make certain estimates and assumptions that require difficult, subjective and complex judgments. Because of uncertainties inherent in such judgments, actual outcomes and results may differ from our assumptions and estimates, which could materially affect our Consolidated Financial Statements. We have assessed various accounting estimates and other matters, including those that require consideration of forecasted financial information, in context of the unknown future impacts of COVID-19 using information reasonably available to us at this time. The inherent uncertainties of COVID-19 including the duration, scope, and severity of the pandemic may result in actual outcomes that differ materially from our current assumptions and estimates. Application of the following accounting policies requires certain assumptions and estimates that have the potential for the most significant impact on the Consolidated Financial Statements. Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets We review long-lived intangible assets for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstance indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable. Goodwill, the Alcon brand name and intangible assets not yet ready for use are not amortized but are reviewed for impairment at least annually. Our annual impairment testing date is Alcon's year-end, December 31. A cash generating unit to which goodwill has been allocated (reportable segments) is considered impaired when its carrying amount, including the goodwill, exceeds its recoverable amount, which is defined as the higher of its fair value less costs of disposal and its value in use. If the recoverable amount of the reportable segment is less than its carrying amount, an impairment loss shall be recognized. An intangible asset other than goodwill is considered impaired when its balance sheet carrying amount exceeds its estimated recoverable amount, which is defined as the higher of its fair value less costs of disposal and its value in use. Usually, Alcon applies the fair value less costs of disposal method for its impairment assessment. In most cases, no direct or indirect observable market prices for identical or similar assets are available to measure the fair value less costs of disposal. Therefore, an estimate of fair value less costs of disposal is based on net present value techniques utilizing post-tax cash flows and discount rates. In the limited cases where the value in use method would be applied, net present value techniques would be applied using pre-tax cash flows and discount rates. Fair value less costs of disposal reflects estimates of assumptions that market participants would be expected to use when pricing the asset or cash generating units, and for this purpose management considers the range of economic conditions that are expected to exist over the remaining useful life of the asset. The estimates used in calculating net present values involve significant judgment by management and include assumptions with measurement uncertainty, such as the following: • the amount and timing of projected cash flows;

• long-term sales forecasts for up to 25 years including sales growth rates;

• the timing and probability of regulatory and commercial success;

• the royalty rate for the Alcon brand name;

• the terminal growth rate; and

• the discount rate. Generally, for intangible assets with a definite useful life Alcon uses cash flow projections for the whole useful life of these assets. For goodwill and the Alcon brand name, Alcon generally utilizes cash flow projections for a five-year period based on management forecasts, with a terminal value based on cash flow projections considering the long-term expected inflation rates and impact of demographic trends of the population to which Alcon products are prescribed, for later periods. Probability-weighted scenarios are typically used. Discount rates used consider Alcon estimated weighted average cost of capital adjusted for specific country and currency risks associated with cash flow projections to approximate the weighted average cost of capital of a comparable market participant. Due to the above factors and those further described in the "Opportunity and risk summary" section above, actual cash flows and values could vary significantly from forecasted future cash flows and related values derived using discounting techniques. For additional information on intangible assets and impairment charges recognized, see Note 10 to the Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere in this Annual Report. Goodwill and other intangible assets represent a significant part of our consolidated balance sheet, primarily due to acquisitions. Although no significant additional impairments are currently anticipated, impairment evaluation could lead to material impairment charges in the future. Business combinations The acquisition method of accounting is used to account for all business combinations, regardless of whether equity instruments or other assets are acquired. Identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed in a business combination are measured initially at their fair values at the acquisition date. The excess of the consideration transferred over the fair value of the net identifiable assets acquired is recorded as goodwill, or directly in the income statement if it is a bargain purchase. Alcon primarily uses net present value techniques, utilizing post-tax cash flows and discount rates in calculating the fair value of identifiable assets acquired when allocating the purchase consideration paid for the acquisition. The estimates used in calculating fair values involve significant judgment by management and include assumptions with measurement uncertainty, such as the following: • the amount and timing of projected cash flows;

• long-term sales forecasts;

• the timing and probability of regulatory and commercial success; and

• the discount rate. Alcon may elect on a transaction-by-transaction basis to apply the optional concentration test to assess whether a trans-action qualifies as a business. Under the test, when substantially all of the fair value of the gross assets acquired is concentrated in a single identifiable asset or a group of similar identifiable assets, Alcon will account for the transaction as an asset purchase and not a business combination. If the concentration test is not met, or Alcon elects not to apply this optional test, Alcon will perform an assessment focusing on the existence of inputs and processes that have the ability to create outputs to determine whether the transaction is an asset purchase or a business combination. Contingent consideration In a business combination, it is necessary to recognize contingent future payments to previous owners, representing contractually defined potential amounts as a liability. Usually for Alcon these are linked to development or commercial milestones related to certain assets and are recognized as a financial liability at their fair value, which is then re-measured at each subsequent reporting date. For the determination of the fair value of contingent consideration various unobservable inputs are used. A change in these inputs might result in a significantly higher or lower fair value measurement. The inputs used are, among others, the timing and probability of regulatory and commercial success, sales forecast and assumptions regarding the discount rate, timing and different scenarios of triggering events. The significance and usage of these inputs to each contingent consideration may vary due to differences in the timing and triggering events for payments or in the nature of the asset related to the contingent consideration. These estimations typically depend on factors such as technical milestones or market performance and are adjusted for the probability of their likelihood of payment, and if material, are appropriately discounted to reflect the impact of time. Changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities in subsequent periods are recognized in the consolidated income statement in "Cost of net sales" for currently marketed products and in "Research & development" for in-process research & development. The effect of unwinding the discount over time is recognized in "Interest expense" in the consolidated income statement. Taxes The estimated amounts for current and deferred tax assets or liabilities, including any amounts related to any uncertain tax positions, are based on currently known facts and circumstances. Tax returns are based on an interpretation of tax laws and regulations and reflect estimates based on these judgments and interpretations. The tax returns are subject to examination by the competent taxing authorities which may result in an assessment being made requiring payments of additional tax, interest or penalties. Inherent uncertainties exist in the estimates of the tax positions. Research & development Internal research & development costs are fully charged to "Research & development" in the consolidated income statement in the period in which they are incurred. Alcon considers that regulatory and other uncertainties inherent in the development of new products preclude the capitalization of internal development expenses as an intangible asset usually until marketing approval from the regulatory authority is obtained in a relevant major market, such as the United States, the European Union, Switzerland, China or Japan. Factors affecting comparability of period to period results of operations The comparability of the period to period results of our operations can be significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, our Spin-off from Novartis, the issuance and refinancing of financial debts, and acquisitions. Our net sales, operating results and cash flows in 2020 were adversely affected by COVID-19. Additionally, one transaction of significance in 2020 is the issuance of senior notes due in 2030. The transactions of significance during 2019 included the acquisition of PowerVision, Inc., Spin-off from Novartis through a dividend in kind distribution to Novartis shareholders, and refinancing of the bridge and term loans which had been issued in April 2019. Transactions of significance during 2018 included the acquisitions of TrueVision Systems, Inc. and Tear Film Innovations, Inc. Refer to Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for details related to each of these significant transactions. Results of operations In evaluating our performance, we consider not only the IFRS results, but also certain non-IFRS measures, including various "core" results and constant currency ("cc") results. These measures assist us in evaluating our ongoing performance from period to period and we believe this additional information is useful to investors in understanding the performance of our business. Refer to "Item 5.A. Operating Results -Non-IFRS measures as defined by the Company" section for additional information and reconciliation tables. These measures are not intended to be substitutes for the equivalent measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and may differ from similarly titled non-IFRS measures of other companies. Key figures 2020 compared to 2019 2019 compared to 2018 Change % Change % ($ millions unless indicated otherwise) 2020 2019 $ cc(1) 2018 $ cc(1) Net sales to third parties 6,763 7,362 (8) (8) 7,149 3 5 Gross profit 2,940 3,662 (20) (19) 3,192 15 19 Operating (loss) (482) (187) (158) (138) (248) 25 54 Operating margin (%) (7.1) (2.5) (3.5) Net (loss) (531) (656) 19 24 (227) (189) (163) Basic and diluted (loss) per share ($)(2) (1.09) (1.34) 19 24 (0.46) (191) (163) Core results(1) Core operating income 789 1,265 (38) (35) 1,212 4 11 Core operating margin % 11.7 17.2 17.0 Core net income 512 925 (45) (42) 974 (5) 1 Core basic earnings per share ($)(2) 1.05 1.89 (44) (42) 2.00 (6) 1 Core diluted earnings per share ($)(3) 1.04 1.89 (45) (42) 2.00 (6) 1 (1) Core results and constant currencies (cc) as presented in this table are non-IFRS measures. Alcon uses certain non-IFRS metrics when measuring performance, including when measuring current period results against prior periods. Refer to "Item 5.A. Operating Results -Non-IFRS measures as defined by the Company" section for additional information and reconciliation tables.

(2) Calculated using 489.0 million weighted-average shares for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 488.2 million shares for prior year periods.

(3) Calculated using 491.8 million, 490.1 million and 488.2 million weighted average diluted shares for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively. All comments below focus on constant currencies (cc) movements for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 2019 unless otherwise noted. Commentary for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 2018 may be found in Item 5 of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 25, 2020, ("2019 Form 20-F"). Net sales by segment The following table provides an overview of net sales to third parties by segment: 2020 compared to 2019 2019 compared to 2018 Change % Change % ($ millions unless indicated otherwise) 2020 2019 $ cc(1) 2018 $ cc(1) Surgical Implantables 1,126 1,210 (7) (6) 1,136 7 9 Consumables 1,952 2,304 (15) (15) 2,227 3 6 Equipment/other 632 660 (4) (3) 636 4 6 Total Surgical 3,710 4,174 (11) (11) 3,999 4 7 Vision Care Contact lenses 1,838 1,969 (7) (7) 1,928 2 4 Ocular health 1,215 1,219 - 1 1,222 - 2 Total Vision Care 3,053 3,188 (4) (4) 3,150 1 3 Net sales to third parties 6,763 7,362 (8) (8) 7,149 3 5 (1) Constant currencies is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to "Item 5.A. Operating Results-Non-IFRS measures as defined by the Company" section for additional information. Surgical Surgical net sales were $3.7 billion (-11%, -11% cc), impacted by a broad slowdown in non-urgent surgeries due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter with substantial recovery in the second half of the year. Implantables declined (-7%, -6% cc) with lower demand in monofocal IOLs, partially offset by growth in Advanced Technology IOLs, mainly AcrySof IQ PanOptix. Consumables declined (-15%, -15% cc), primarily impacted by declining procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Equipment/other declined (-4%, -3% cc), primarily due to a broad slowdown from the COVID-19 pandemic. Vision Care Vision Care net sales were $3.1 billion (-4%, -4% cc), impacted by lower demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact lenses declined (-7%, -7% cc) across most categories and geographies, partially offset by the launch of Precision1. Ocular health grew slightly in cc (0%, +1% cc), as the strong Pataday launch was able to offset declines from the pandemic. Operating (loss)/income Change % Change % cc(1) 2018 $ cc(1) ($ millions unless indicated otherwise) 2020 2019 $ Gross profit 2,940 3,662 (20) (19) 3,192 15 19 Selling, general & administration (2,694) (2,847) 5 5 (2,801) (2) (4) Research & development (673) (656) (3) (3) (587) (12) (12) Other income 235 55 nm nm 47 17 19 Other expense (290) (401) 28 28 (99) nm nm Operating (loss) (482) (187) (158) (138) (248) 25 54 Operating margin (%) (7.1) (2.5) (3.5) Core results(1) Core gross profit 4,092 4,663 (12) (12) 4,541 3 6 Core operating income 789 1,265 (38) (35) 1,212 4 11 Core operating margin (%) 11.7 17.2 17.0 nm = not meaningful (1) Core results and constant currencies are non-IFRS measures. Refer to "Item 5.A. Operating Results-Non-IFRS measures as defined by the Company" section for additional information and reconciliation tables. Operating loss was $482 million, compared to $187 million in the prior year period. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lower sales, higher unabsorbed fixed overhead costs and labor inefficiencies of $120 million for manufacturing plants operating at below normal capacity, and increased provisions for expected credit losses, partially offset by reductions in discretionary spending. The current year period benefited from a $154 million net gain on post-employment benefit plan amendments, a gain relating to an extinguishment of certain potential liabilities under the employee matters agreement executed at Spin-off and lower separation costs. The current year period also included $167 million in impairments of intangible assets, increased inventory provisions, losses for manufacturing asset retirements, and higher investments in research and development. The prior year period included $72 million of spin readiness costs and $32 million in legal settlement costs. There was a negative 0.6 percentage point impact on operating margin from currency. Adjustments to arrive at core operating income were $1.3 billion mainly due to $1.0 billion of amortization, $217 million of separation costs, $167 million in impairments of intangible assets, and $49 million of transformation program costs, partially offset by a $154 million net gain on post-employment benefit plan amendments and a $63 million benefit for fair value adjustments of contingent liabilities. Core operating income was $789 million (-38%, -35% cc), compared to $1.3 billion in the prior year period. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lower sales, higher unabsorbed fixed overhead costs and labor inefficiencies of $120 million and increased provisions for expected credit losses, partially offset by reductions in discretionary spending. The current year period also included increased inventory provisions and higher investments in research and development. There was a negative 0.4 percentage point impact on core operating margin from currency. Segment contribution Certain income and expense items, primarily related to fair value adjustments of contingent consideration liabilities and option rights and integration related expenses, previously included in segment contribution in the prior year periods have been reclassified to conform with reporting of segment contribution to the CODM in the current period. The reclassifications resulted in an increase in Surgical and Vision Care segment contribution of $34 million and $17 million, respectively, in the year ended December 31, 2019 and an increase in Surgical and Vision Care segment contribution of $33 million and $6 million, respectively, in the year ended December 31, 2018. For additional information regarding segment contribution please refer to Note 5 to the Consolidated Financial Statements. 2020 compared to 2019 2019 compared to 2018 Change % Change % cc(1) 2018 $ cc(1) ($ millions unless indicated otherwise) 2020 2019 % Surgical segment contribution 672 957 (30) (28) 846 13 19 As % of net sales 18.1 22.9 21.2 Vision Care segment contribution 419 580 (28) (25) 600 (3) 1 As % of net sales 13.7 18.2 19.0 Not allocated to segments (1,573) (1,724) 9 9 (1,694) (2) (2) Operating (loss) (482) (187) (158) (138) (248) 25 54 Core adjustments(1) 1,271 1,452 1,460 Core operating income(1) 789 1,265 (38) (35) 1,212 4 11 (1) Core results and constant currencies are non-IFRS measures. Refer to "Item 5.A. Operating Results-Non-IFRS measures as defined by the Company" section for additional information and reconciliation tables. Surgical Surgical segment contribution was $672 million (-30%, -28% cc), compared to $957 million in the prior year period. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a slowdown in sales, and higher unabsorbed fixed overhead costs and labor inefficiencies and provisions for expected credit losses, partially offset by reductions in discretionary spending. The current year period also included higher investments in research and development. There was a negative 0.4 percentage point impact on segment contribution margin from currency. Vision Care Vision Care segment contribution was $419 million (-28%, -25% cc), compared to $580 million in the prior year period. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lower sales and higher unabsorbed fixed overhead costs and labor inefficiencies, partially offset by reductions in discretionary spending. The current year period also included higher inventory provisions. There was a negative 0.4 percentage point impact on segment contribution margin from currency. Not allocated to segments Operating loss not allocated to segments totaled $1.6 billion (+9%,+9% cc), compared to $1.7 billion in the prior year period. The prior year period was higher primarily due to $72 million of spin readiness costs and $32 million in legal settlement costs. Non-operating income & expense Change % Change % 2020 2019 cc(1) 2018 $ cc(1) ($ millions unless indicated otherwise) $ Operating (loss) (482) (187) (158) (138) (248) 25 54 Interest expense (124) (113) (10) (11) (24) nm nm Other financial income & expense (29) (32) 9 6 (28) (14) (15) (Loss) before taxes (635) (332) (91) (81) (300) (11) 13 Taxes 104 (324) nm nm 73 nm nm Net (loss) (531) (656) 19 24 (227) (189) (163) Basic and diluted (loss) per share ($) (1.09) (1.34) 19 24 (0.46) (191) (163) Core results(1) Core taxes (124) (195) 36 34 (186) (5) (12) Core net income 512 925 (45) (42) 974 (5) 1 Core basic earnings per share ($) 1.05 1.89 (44) (42) 2.00 (6) 1 Core diluted earnings per share ($) 1.04 1.89 (45) (42) 2.00 (6) 1 nm = not meaningful (1) Core results and constant currencies are non-IFRS measures. Refer to "Item 5.A. Operating Results-Non-IFRS measures as defined by the Company" section for additional information and reconciliation tables. Interest expense Interest expense was $124 million, compared with $113 million in the prior year period, driven by an increase in third party debt following the Spin-off from Novartis and additional senior notes issued in May 2020. Other financial income & expense Other financial income & expense was a net expense of $29 million, compared with $32 million in the prior year period. Taxes Tax benefit was $104 million, compared to a tax expense of $324 million in the prior year period. Taxes recognized in the prior year period include $304 million in non-cash tax expense related to the re-measurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities as a result of Swiss tax reform, tax expense related to rate changes in the US following legal entity reorganizations executed related to the Spin-off, non-cash tax expense related to re-measurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities following a tax rate change in India, and net changes in uncertain tax positions. Adjustments to arrive at core tax expense were $228 million, primarily related to tax associated with operating income core adjustments. Core tax expense was $124 million, compared to $195 million in the prior year period. The average core tax rate increased to 19.5% from 17.4% in the prior year period. The increase in the core effective tax rate was primarily driven by the increase in the Swiss tax rate, partially offset by a favorable mix of pre-tax income/(loss) across geographical tax jurisdictions, the tax benefit from a build of inventory in certain international markets, and net changes in uncertain tax positions. Net (loss)/income and (loss)/earnings per share Net loss was $531 million, compared to $656 million in the prior year period. The change was mainly attributable to the increased operating loss, offset by the tax benefit in the current period compared to the large tax expense in the prior year period. The associated basic and diluted loss per share were $1.09, compared to $1.34 in the prior year period. Core net income was $512 million, compared to $925 million in the prior year period, primarily due to lower core operating income. The associated core basic earnings per share were $1.05 compared to $1.89 in the prior year period, and core diluted earnings per share were $1.04 compared to $1.89 in the prior year period. Effects of currency fluctuations We prepare our Consolidated Financial Statements in US dollars. As a result, fluctuations in the exchange rates between the US dollar and other currencies can have a significant effect on both our results of operations as well as on the reported value of our assets, liabilities and cash flows. This in turn may significantly affect reported earnings (both positively and negatively) and the comparability of period-to-period results of operations. For purposes of our consolidated balance sheet, we translate assets and liabilities denominated in other currencies into US dollars at the prevailing market exchange rates as of the relevant balance sheet date. For purposes of our consolidated income statement and statement of cash flows, revenue, expense and cash flow items in local currencies are translated into US dollars at average exchange rates prevailing during the relevant period. As a result, even if the amounts or values of these items remain unchanged in the respective local currency, changes in exchange rates have an impact on the amounts or values of these items in our Consolidated Financial Statements. Alcon manages its global currency exposure by engaging in hedging transactions where management deems appropriate (forward contracts and swaps). Specifically, Alcon enters into various contracts that reflect the changes in the value of foreign currency exchange rates to preserve the value of assets. There is also a risk that certain countries could devalue their currency. If this occurs, then it could impact the effective prices we would be able to charge for our products and also have an adverse impact on both our consolidated income statement and balance sheet. Alcon is exposed to a potential adverse devaluation risk on its intercompany funding and total investment in certain subsidiaries operating in countries with exchange controls. The hyperinflationary economies in which we operate are Argentina and Venezuela. Venezuela was hyperinflationary for all years presented, and Argentina became hyperinflationary effective July 1, 2018, requiring implementation of hyperinflation accounting as of January 1, 2018. Refer to Note 3 to the Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere in this Annual Report for additional information. Foreign exchange rates for foreign currency translation The following tables set forth the foreign exchange rates of the US dollar against key currencies used for foreign currency translation when preparing the Consolidated Financial Statements: Average for year As of December 31 ($ per unit unless indicated otherwise) 2020 2019 Change % Change % AUD 0.690 0.695 (1) 10 BRL 0.196 0.254 (23) (22) CAD 0.746 0.754 (1) 2 CHF 1.066 1.006 6 10 CNY 0.145 0.145 - 6 EUR 1.141 1.120 2 10 GBP 1.284 1.277 1 4 JPY (100) 0.937 0.917 2 5 RUB (100) 1.390 1.546 (10) (17) Average for year ($ per unit unless indicated otherwise) 2019 2018 Change % 2019 2018 Change % AUD 0.695 0.748 (7) 0.701 0.707 (1) BRL 0.254 0.275 (8) 0.249 0.258 (3) CAD 0.754 0.772 (2) 0.767 0.735 4 CHF 1.006 1.023 (2) 1.032 1.014 2 CNY 0.145 0.151 (4) 0.144 0.145 (1) EUR 1.120 1.181 (5) 1.121 1.144 (2) GBP 1.277 1.336 (4) 1.313 1.274 3 JPY (100) 0.917 0.906 1 0.920 0.907 1 RUB (100) 1.546 1.600 (3) 1.613 1.437 12 2020 2019 0.771 0.701 0.193 0.249 0.784 0.767 1.135 1.032 0.153 0.144 1.229 1.121 1.365 1.313 0.970 0.920 1.337 1.613 As of December 31 The following table shows information concerning the rate of exchange of US dollar per Swiss franc based on exchange rate information found on Bloomberg Market System. The exchange rate in effect on February 19, 2021 as found on Bloomberg Market System was CHF 1.00 = USD 1.12. ($ per CHF) Low(1) High(1) January 2020 1.03 1.04 February 2020 1.03 1.04 March 2020 1.03 1.04 April 2020 1.02 1.04 May 2020 1.04 1.04 June 2020 1.05 1.06 July 2020 1.09 1.10 August 2020 1.10 1.11 September 2020 1.08 1.09 October 2020 1.09 1.09 November 2020 1.10 1.11 December 2020 1.13 1.14 January 2021 1.12 1.13 February 2021 (through February 19, 2021) 1.11 1.12 (1) Represents the lowest and highest, respectively, of the exchange rates on the last day of each month during the year. Currency impact on key figures The following table provides a summary of the currency impact on key company figures due to their conversion into US dollars, Alcon's reporting currency, of the financial data from entities reporting in non-US dollars. 2020 compared to 2019 Change % 2019 compared to 2018 Change % Percentage point $ cc(1) currency impact $ cc(1) currency impact Net sales to third parties (8) (8) - 3 5 (2) Gross profit (20) (19) (1) 15 19 (4) Operating (loss) (158) (138) (20) 25 54 (29) Net (loss) 19 24 (5) (189) (163) (26) Basic and diluted (loss) per share 19 24 (5) (191) (163) (28) Core results(1) Core operating income (38) (35) (3) 4 11 (7) Core net income (45) (42) (3) (5) 1 (6) Core basic earnings per share (44) (42) (2) (6) 1 (7) Core diluted earnings per share (45) (42) (3) (6) 1 (7) Percentage point (1) Core results and constant currencies (cc) as presented in this table are non-IFRS measures. Alcon uses certain non-IFRS metrics when measuring performance, including when measuring current period results against prior periods. Refer to "Item 5.A. Operating Results-Non-IFRS measures as defined by the Company" section for additional information. A 1% movement in the USD versus our basket of currencies would have resulted in a $38 million change in annual net sales and a $12 million change in both annual operating income and core operating income. Non-IFRS measures as defined by the Company Alcon uses certain non-IFRS metrics when measuring performance, including when measuring current period results against prior periods, including core results, percentage changes measured in constant currencies, EBITDA, free cash flow, and net (debt)/liquidity. Because of their non-standardized definitions, the non-IFRS measures (unlike IFRS measures) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. These supplemental non-IFRS measures are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how Alcon management assesses underlying performance. These supplemental non-IFRS measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for IFRS measures. Core results Alcon core results, including core operating income and core net income, exclude all amortization and impairment charges of intangible assets, excluding software, net gains and losses on fund investments and equity securities valued at fair value through profit and loss ("FVPL"), fair value adjustments of financial assets in the form of options to acquire a company carried at FVPL, obligations related to product recalls, and certain acquisition related items. The following items that exceed a threshold of $10 million and are deemed exceptional are also excluded from core results: integration and divestment related income and expenses, divestment gains and losses, restructuring charges/releases and related items, legal related items, gains/losses on early extinguishment of debt or debt modifications, past service costs for post-employment benefit plans, impairments of property, plant and equipment and software, as well as income and expense items that management deems exceptional and that are or are expected to accumulate within the year to be over a $10 million threshold. Taxes on the adjustments between IFRS and core results take into account, for each individual item included in the adjustment, the tax rate that will finally be applicable to the item based on the jurisdiction where the adjustment will finally have a tax impact. Generally, this results in amortization and impairment of intangible assets and acquisition-related restructuring and integration items having a full tax impact. There is usually a tax impact on other items, although this is not always the case for items arising from legal settlements in certain jurisdictions. Alcon believes that investor understanding of its performance is enhanced by disclosing core measures of performance because, since they exclude items that can vary significantly from period to period, the core measures enable a helpful comparison of business performance across periods. For this same reason, Alcon uses these core measures in addition to IFRS and other measures as important factors in assessing its performance. A limitation of the core measures is that they provide a view of Alcon operations without including all events during a period, such as the effects of an acquisition, divestment, or amortization/impairments of purchased intangible assets and restructurings. Constant currencies Changes in the relative values of non-US currencies to the US dollar can affect Alcon's financial results and financial position. To provide additional information that may be useful to investors, including changes in sales volume, we present information about changes in our net sales and various values relating to operating and net income that are adjusted for such foreign currency effects. Constant currency calculations have the goal of eliminating two exchange rate effects so that an estimate can be made of underlying changes in the consolidated income statement excluding: • the impact of translating the income statement of consolidated entities from their non-US dollar functional currencies to the US dollar; and

• the impact of exchange rate movements on the major transactions of consolidated entities performed in currencies other than their functional currency. Alcon calculates constant currency measures by translating the current year's foreign currency values for sales and other income statement items into US dollars, using the average exchange rates from the prior year and comparing them to the prior year values in US dollars. For additional information on the effects of foreign currencies, refer to "Item 5.A. Operating Results-Effects of currency fluctuations" section. EBITDA Alcon defines earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") as net (loss)/income excluding income taxes, depreciation of property, plant and equipment (including any related impairment charges), depreciation of right-of-use assets, amortization of intangible assets (including any related impairment charges), interest expense and other financial income and expense. Alcon management primarily uses EBITDA together with net (debt)/liquidity to monitor leverage associated with financial debts. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to the most directly comparable measure presented in accordance with IFRS, see "Item 5.B. Liquidity and Capital Resources-EBITDA (non-IFRS measure)" section. Free cash flow Alcon defines free cash flow as net cash flows from operating activities less cash flow associated with the purchase or sale of property, plant and equipment. Free cash flow is presented as additional information because Alcon management believes it is a useful supplemental indicator of Alcon's ability to operate without reliance on additional borrowing or use of existing cash. Free cash flow is not intended to be a substitute measure for net cash flows from operating activities as determined under IFRS. For a reconciliation of free cash flow to the most directly comparable measure presented in accordance with IFRS, see "Item 5.B. Liquidity and Capital Resources-Free cash flow (non-IFRS measure)" section. Net (debt)/liquidity Alcon defines net (debt)/liquidity as current and non-current financial debt less cash and cash equivalents, current investments and derivative financial instruments. Net (debt)/liquidity is presented as additional information because management believes it is a useful supplemental indicator of Alcon's ability to pay dividends, to meet financial commitments and to invest in new strategic opportunities, including strengthening its balance sheet. For a reconciliation of net (debt)/liquidity to the most directly comparable measure presented in accordance with IFRS, see "Item 5.B. Liquidity and Capital Resources-Net (debt)/liquidity (non-IFRS measure)" section. Growth rate and margin calculations For ease of understanding, Alcon uses a sign convention for its growth rates such that a reduction in operating expenses or losses compared to the prior year is shown as a positive growth. Gross margins, operating income/(loss) margins and core operating income margins are calculated based upon net sales to third parties unless otherwise noted. Reconciliation of IFRS results to core results 2020 Other Core items(8) results 32 4,092 (29) 789 (29) 636 (13) (124) (42) 512 1.05 1.04 489.0 491.8 - (2,672) (25) (617) (36) 33 - (47) Refer to the following page for associated explanatory footnotes. 2019 Other Core items(8) results (16) 4,663 91 1,265 91 1,120 338 (195) 429 925 1.89 1.89 488.2 490.1 15 (2,802) 35 (584) (9) 46 66 (58) Separation costs(3) ($ millions except (loss)/earnings per share) IFRS results Amortization of certain intangible assets(1) Impairments(2) Gross profit Operating (loss)/income (Loss)/income before taxes 2,940 (482) (635) 1,001 1,021 1,021 Transformation costs(4)Post-employ-ment benefits(5) 106 167 167 13 217 217 - 49 49 - (154) (154) Taxes(9) 104 (172) Net (loss)/income (531) 849 Basic (loss)/earnings per share ($) (1.09) Diluted (loss)/earnings per share ($) Basic - weighted average shares outstanding (millions)(10) (1.09) 489.0 Diluted - weighted average shares outstanding (millions)(10) 489.0 Adjustments to arrive at core operating income Selling, general & administration Research & development (34) (37) (10) 38 133 180 39 (116) (2,694) (673) Other income Other expense (290) 235 - 20 - - - 61 - - 22 - - 182 - - - 49 - - (166) 12 ($ millions except (loss)/earnings per share) IFRS results Amortization of certain intangible assets(1) Gross profit Operating (loss)/income (Loss)/income before taxes 3,662 (187) (332) 1,007 1,040 1,040 Separation costs(3)Transformation Costs(4)Legal items(6) 237 237 10 - 52 52 - 32 32 Taxes(9) (324) (140) Net (loss)/income (656) 900 Basic (loss)/earnings per share ($) (1.34) Diluted (loss)/earnings per share ($) (1.34) Basic - weighted average shares outstanding (millions)(10) 488.2 Diluted - weighted average shares outstanding (millions)(10) 488.2 Adjustments to arrive at core operating income Selling, general & administration Research & development (54) (7) (8) 183 45 24 Other income Other expense (2,847) (656) (401) 55 - 33 - - 30 4 - 193 - - - 52 - - - 32 Refer to the following page for associated explanatory footnotes. Reconciliation of IFRS results to core results (continued) 2018 ($ millions except (loss)/earnings per share) IFRS results Amortization of certain intangible assets(1) Impairments(2)Legal items(6) Restructuring items(7) Other items(8)Core results Gross profit Operating (loss)/income (Loss)/income before taxes 3,192 (248) (300) 996 1,007 1,007 376 378 378 - 28 28 - 9 9 (23) 38 38 4,541 1,212 1,160 Taxes(9) 73 (186) Net (loss)/income (227) 974 Basic (loss)/earnings per share ($) (0.46) 2.00 Diluted (loss)/earnings per share ($) (0.46) 2.00 Basic - weighted average shares outstanding (millions)(10) 488.2 488.2 Diluted - weighted average shares outstanding (millions)(10) 488.2 488.2 Adjustments to arrive at core operating income Selling, general & administration (2,801) Research & development (587) Other income Other expense 47 (99) - 11 - - 2 - - - - - - 28 - - (4) 13 13 (2,786) 47 (529) (19) 24 20 (38) Explanatory footnotes to IFRS to Core reconciliation tables (1) Includes recurring amortization for all intangible assets other than software.

(2) Includes impairment charges related to intangible assets.

(3) Separation costs are expected to be incurred over the two to three-year period following the completion of the Spin-off from Novartis and primarily include costs related to IT and third party consulting fees.

(4) Transformation costs, primarily related to restructuring and third party consulting fees, for the multi-year transformation program.

(5) Includes impacts from pension and other post-employment benefit plan amendments.

(6) For 2019, includes legal settlement costs and certain external legal fees. For 2018, includes legal costs related to an investigation.

(7) Includes restructuring income and charges and related items.

(8) For 2020, Gross profit includes $35 million primarily for losses on disposal of property, plant & equipment partially offset by $3 million in fair value adjustments of contingent consideration liabilities. Research & development includes $60 million in fair value adjustments of contingent consideration liabilities, partially offset by $35 million in expenses primarily related to the amortization of option rights. Other income includes a gain relating to an extinguishment of certain potential liabilities under the employee matters agreement executed at Spin-off and fair value adjustments of financial assets. For 2019, Gross profit includes $37 million in fair value adjustments of contingent consideration liabilities, partially offset by $21 million in spin readiness costs, manufacturing sites consolidation activities, and integration of recent acquisitions. Selling, general & administration primarily includes spin readiness costs and the integration of recent acquisitions. Research & development includes $73 million for the amortization of option rights, post-marketing study following a product's voluntary market withdrawal, and the integration of recent acquisitions, partially offset by $38 million in fair value adjustments for contingent consideration liabilities. Other income primarily includes a realized gain on a financial asset. Other expense primarily includes spin readiness costs, fair value adjustments of a financial asset and other items. For 2018, Gross profit, selling, general & administration and research & development include charges and reversal of charges related to a product's voluntary market withdrawal. Research & development also includes amortization of option rights and a fair value adjustment of a contingent consideration liability. Other income includes fair value adjustments on a financial asset. Other expense includes spin-readiness costs and other items. (9) For 2020, total tax adjustments of $228 million include tax associated with operating income core adjustments and discrete tax items. Tax associated with operating income core adjustments of $1.3 billion totaled $221 million with an average tax rate of 17.4%. Core tax adjustments for discrete items totaled $7 million. For 2019, total tax adjustments of $129 million include tax associated with operating income core adjustments and discrete tax items. Tax associated with operating income core adjustments of $1.5 billion totaled $215 million with an average tax rate of 14.8%. Core tax adjustments for discrete items totaled $344 million, primarily including $304 million in non-cash tax expense for re-measurement of deferred tax balances as a result of Swiss tax reform, tax expense related to rate changes in the US following legal entity reorganizations executed related to the Spin-off, non-cash tax expense related to the re-measurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities following a tax rate change in India, and net changes in uncertain tax positions. For 2018, total tax adjustments of $259 million included tax associated with operating income core adjustments and discrete tax items. Tax associated with operating income core adjustments of $1.5 billion totaled $237 million with an average tax rate of 16.2%. Core tax adjustments for discrete items totaled $22 million, including a net out of period income tax benefit of $55 million partially offset by net changes in uncertain tax positions of $33 million. (10) Core basic earnings per share is calculated using the weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding during the period. Core diluted earnings per share also contemplate dilutive shares associated with unvested equity-based awards as described in Note 8 to the Consolidated Financial Statements. For periods prior to the Spin-off, the denominator for both core basic and diluted earnings per share was calculated using the shares of common stock distributed in the Spin-off. 5.B. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES Our sources of funds have consisted principally of cash flows from operations, issuance of senior notes, bank debt, credit facilities with lenders, and other financial liabilities to our Former Parent. Our uses of those funds (other than for operations) have consisted principally of investments in our growth plan, capital expenditures, cash paid for acquisitions and associated expenses and other obligations. We believe that we have adequate liquidity to meet our needs. At December 31, 2020, we had cash and cash equivalents of $1.6 billion, compared to $822 million at December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2020, we had current financial debt of $169 million, compared to $261 million at December 31, 2019, consisting of bank and other financial debt. At December 31, 2020 we had non-current financial debt of $3.9 billion consisting of bank debt and senior notes primarily as a result of the Spin-off. To date, all of our sales are generated by our subsidiaries and not directly by us. Thus, we are dependent on dividends, other payments or loans from our subsidiaries to meet our liquidity needs. Some of our subsidiaries may be subject to legal requirements of their respective jurisdictions of organization that may restrict their paying dividends or other payments, or making loans, to us. Potential future uses of our liquidity include capital expenditures, acquisitions, debt repayments, dividend payments, and other general corporate purposes. As of December 31, 2020, commitments for purchases of property, plant & equipment were $136 million. We use the US Dollar as our reporting currency and are therefore exposed to foreign currency exchange movements, primarily in Euros, Japanese Yen, Chinese Renminbi, Swiss Francs, and emerging market currencies. We manage our global currency exposure by engaging in hedging transactions where management deems appropriate (forward contracts and swaps) to preserve the value of assets. As of December 31, 2020 unsettled derivative positions included $3 million in unrealized gains and $7 million in unrealized losses. All comments in this section relate to the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 2019. Commentary for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 2018 may be found in Item 5 of the 2019 Form 20-F. Free cash flow (non-IFRS measure) The following is a summary of Alcon free cash flow for 2020, 2019 and 2018, together with a reconciliation to net cash flows from operating activities, the most directly comparable IFRS measure. ($ millions) 2020 2019 2018 Net cash flows from operating activities 823 920 1,140 Purchase of property, plant & equipment (479) (553) (524) Proceeds from sale of property, plant & equipment 6 - - Free cash flow 350 367 616 Free cash flow amounted to an inflow of $350 million, compared to an inflow of $367 million in the prior year period, driven by decreased cash flows from operating activities partially offset by lower purchases of property, plant and equipment. For additional information refer to "Item 5.A. Operating Results-Non-IFRS measures as defined by the Company". Cash flow and net (debt)/liquidity ($ millions) 2020 2019 Net cash flows from operating activities 823 920 Net cash flows used in investing activities (572) (1,011) Net cash flows from financing activities 466 659 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 18 27 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 735 595 Change in derivative financial instrument assets 2 1 Change in current and non-current financial debts (639) (3,432) Change in other financial liabilities to former parent - 67 Change in other financial receivables from former parent - (39) Change in net (debt) 98 (2,808) Net (debt)/liquidity at January 1 (2,656) 152 Net (debt) at December 31 (2,558) (2,656) Net cash flows from operating activities amounted to $823 million in 2020, compared to $920 million in the prior year period. The current year was impacted by lower sales and reductions in discretionary spending due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in net working capital, decreased taxes paid due to the timing of payments and the COVID-19 pandemic, increased payments for restructuring activities, and increased interest payments on our financial debts following the Spin-off. The prior year period was impacted by changes in net working capital and payments due to a legal settlement. Changes in net working capital in the current year were mainly due to increases in inventories, partially offset by changes in other current assets. The increases in inventories were primarily driven by inventory builds for new product launches and decreased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the reductions in other current assets were due to decreases in the current portion of long-term receivables and finance lease agreements from customers and other receivables. There were also decreases in trade payables related to operating activities due to management of discretionary spending and decreases in trade receivables as collections outpaced new sales. The net change in other current liabilities was driven by decreased accruals for annual associate short-term incentive payments and for obligations under the employee matters agreement executed at Spin-off, partially offset by increases in accruals for taxes other than income taxes. Changes in net working capital in the prior year period were primarily driven by increased trade receivables, in line with sales. The prior year period also included increases in other current assets due to manufacturing receivables from our Former Parent and increases in trade payables and other current liabilities primarily due to various transition agreements and separation costs incurred. Refer to Note 21 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for additional details regarding changes within net working capital. Net cash flows used in investing activities amounted to $572 million, compared to $1.0 billion in the prior year period, primarily due to the acquisition of PowerVision in March 2019 and reduced capital spending in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Refer to Notes 4 and 21 of the Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information on the PowerVision acquisition. Net cash flows from financing activities amounted to $466 million, compared to $659 million in the prior year period. Cash inflows in the current year include the issuance of senior notes in May 2020, partially offset by repayments of current financial debts, realized foreign exchange losses, lease payments and withholding taxes paid upon net settlements of equity-based compensation. Cash inflows in the prior year period were attributable to net proceeds totaling $3.4 billion from the issuance and repayment of non-current and current financial debts, partially offset by $2.7 billion for net cash payments made to our Former Parent and its affiliates prior to the Spin-off. Refer to Notes 4, 17 and 21 of the Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information. Balance sheet Assets Total non-current assets were $22.6 billion as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $806 million compared to $23.4 billion as of December 31, 2019. There was a decrease of $1.1 billion in Intangible assets other than goodwill related to recurring amortization and asset impairments. Financial assets decreased $89 million primarily due to movement of balances to Other current assets as maturity has become less than twelve months. Property, plant, and equipment increased $312 million primarily due to capital expenditures, partially offset by depreciation. Total current assets were $5.0 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $751 million when compared to $4.2 billion as of December 31, 2019. Cash and cash equivalents increased $735 million attributable to the net impact of operating, investing, and financing activities as described in the preceding section. Inventories increased $139 million primarily driven by inventory builds for new product launches and decreased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other current assets decreased $98 million primarily due to utilization of amounts in escrow to settle contingent consideration obligations, amortization of option rights, decreases in the current portion of long-term receivables and finance lease agreements from customers, and other receivables. The majority of the outstanding trade receivables from Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina (the closely monitored countries) are due directly from local governments or from government-funded entities except for Russia, Brazil, and Turkey. We evaluate trade receivables in these countries for potential collection risk. Should there be a substantial deterioration in our economic exposure with respect to those countries, we may increase our level of provisions by updating our expected loss provision or may change the terms of trade on which we operate. The gross trade receivables from these countries at December 31, 2020 amounted to $211 million ($209 million at December 31, 2019), of which $14 million are past due for more than one year ($10 million at December 31, 2019) and for which provisions of $15 million have been recorded ($13 million at December 31, 2019). At December 31, 2020, amounts past due for more than one year are not significant in any of these countries. The following table summarizes the aging of trade receivables as of December 31, 2020 and 2019: ($ millions) 2020 2019 Not overdue 1,137 1,135 Past due for not more than one month 109 118 Past due for more than one month but less than three months 67 81 Past due for more than three months but less than six months 36 47 Past due for more than six months but less than one year 31 21 Past due for more than one year 49 36 Provisions for doubtful trade receivables (68) (48) Total trade receivables, net 1,361 1,390 There is also a risk that certain countries could devalue their currency. Currency exposures are described in more detail in the "Item 5.A. Operating Results - Effects of currency fluctuations" section. Liabilities Total non-current liabilities were $6.5 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $468 million when compared to $6.1 billion as of December 31, 2019. Financial debts increased $731 million, primarily due to the issuance of $750 million of senior notes on May 27, 2020. Deferred tax liabilities decreased $190 million in line with recurring amortization of intangible assets. Provisions and other non-current liabilities decreased $108 million primarily due to reductions in post-employment benefit obligations and contingent consideration liabilities. Total current liabilities were $2.3 billion as of December 31, 2020, in line with prior year. Equity Equity was $18.8 billion as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $481 million when compared to $19.3 billion as of December 31, 2019. Net (debt)/liquidity (non-IFRS measure) The following is a summary of net (debt) as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, together with a reconciliation to total financial debt, the most directly comparable IFRS measure. ($ millions) 2020 2019 Current financial debt (169) (261) Non-current financial debt (3,949) (3,218) Total financial debt (4,118) (3,479) Less liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents 1,557 822 Derivative financial instruments 3 1 Total liquidity 1,560 823 Net (debt) (2,558) (2,656) Net debt of $2.6 billion as of December 31, 2020 decreased $98 million compared to $2.7 billion as of December 31, 2019. Alcon's liquidity amounted to $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared to $823 million as of December 31, 2019. Total financial debt amounted to $4.1 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared to $3.5 billion as of December 31, 2019. The average maturity of financial debts outstanding as of December 31, 2020 is 8.9 years. The increase in non-current financial debts and corresponding increase in cash and cash equivalents are primarily attributable to the issuance of and proceeds from the $750 million of senior notes on May 27, 2020. Refer to Notes 4 and 17 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for additional information. The $1 billion revolving credit facility remained undrawn as of December 31, 2020 and February 23, 2021. For additional information regarding net (debt)/liquidity, which is a non-IFRS measure, see the explanation of non-IFRS measures in "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects - 5.A. Operating Results -Non-IFRS measures as defined by the Company". Additional COVID-19 considerations Net sales trends Surgical and Vision Care sales were primarily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of 2020. Surgical and Vision Care net sales substantially improved in the second half of the year with the fourth quarter of 2020 in line with prior year, led by North America and partially offset by International. Uncertainty remains as we expect the pace of recovery will continue to vary on a market by market basis, depending on existing capacity, differences between private and public channels, hospitals and non-hospital settings, the nature of patient needs and sense of safety. Based on these factors, we believe we will likely see a continued impact from COVID-19 during the first half of 2021. Financial measures We ended 2020 with $1.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents, following the issuance of $750 million of senior notes in May 2020. Collections improved in the second half of the year and trade receivables are beginning to normalize; however, we may see delays or reductions in collections in the coming months as we work with our customers during this pandemic. As a result, we have taken significant steps to manage our cash flow as markets recover. These actions have included: • Adjusting production volumes to align with demand expectations;

• Managing discretionary spending, in line with sales recovery, and phasing capital expenditures while continuing with separation, transformation and strategic investment priorities;

• Delaying initiation of our first dividend to 2021; and

• Issuing $750 million of senior notes in May 2020. Because we believe these conditions are transitory, we are not making structural changes to our operational costs that could impede our ability to fully ramp up when most geographic markets recover. Key assumptions Management has assessed the past and potential impact of the adverse effects of COVID-19 on Alcon's results of operation, cash flows, and liquidity. The preparation of financial statements requires management to make certain estimates and assumptions, either at the balance sheet date or during the period that affects the reported amounts of assets and liabilities as well as revenues and expenses. In particular, the Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended December 31, 2020 required the use of significant estimates and assumptions pertaining to the impact of COVID-19 on Alcon's operations, results, and liquidity. Key assumptions include: • The COVID-19 outbreak will have a continued impact on the the first half of 2021, but the pace of recovery will continue to vary on a market by market basis;

• Our manufacturing sites expect operating capacity to start to normalize in the first quarter 2021;

• We will retain our associates and meet supplier obligations while managing discretionary costs and phasing certain capital expenditures; and

• Separation, transformation and strategic investment priorities will continue. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from our estimates and assumptions. For example, extended or new COVID-19 related shut-down periods or slower recovery periods could result in an inability to manufacture products, reduced sales, incremental provisions for expected customer credit losses and inventory, incremental costs, reduced cash on hand, and increased debt or impairments of assets. We use the US Dollar as our reporting currency and are therefore also exposed to foreign currency exchange movements, primarily in Euros, Japanese Yen, Chinese Renminbi, Swiss Francs, and emerging market currencies. Financial debts Our financial debts do not have any major maturities before 2024 and do not contain any financial covenants. Our $1 billion revolving credit facility remained undrawn as of February 23, 2021 and there are no current limitations on our ability to borrow under the facility. EBITDA (non-IFRS measure) ($ millions) 2020 2019 2018 Net (loss) (531) (656) (227) Taxes (104) 324 (73) Depreciation of property, plant & equipment 293 267 239 Depreciation on right-of-use assets 79 66 - Amortization of intangible assets 1,078 1,084 1,019 Impairments of property, plant & equipment, and intangible assets 173 8 380 Interest expense 124 113 24 Other financial income & expense 29 32 28 EBITDA 1,141 1,238 1,390 Liquidity and financial debt by currency The following table summarizes liquidity and financial debts by currency as of December 31, 2020 and 2019. Liquidity (%)(1) Financial debts (%)(2) 2020 2019 2020 2019 USD 90 63 86 80 EUR 3 6 11 11 CHF 1 1 - - JPY - - 2 5 Other 6 30 1 4 Total 100 100 100 100 (1) Liquidity includes cash and cash equivalents and time deposits.

(2) Financial debts includes non-current and current financial debts. 5.C. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, PATENTS AND LICENSES, ETC. Alcon research & development spending totaled $673 million, $656 million and $587 million for the years 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively. As described in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in this Annual Report, we are subject to varying degrees of governmental regulation in the countries in which we operate, which makes the process of developing new products and obtaining necessary regulatory marketing authorization lengthy, expensive and uncertain. See "Item 3. Key Information-3.D. Risk Factors". For further information on Alcon research and development policies and additional product information, as well as a description of the regulatory approval process, see "Item 4. Information on the Company -4.B. Business Overview". 5.D. TREND INFORMATION Please see "Item 5.A. Operating Results-Opportunity and risk summary" and "Item 4. Information on the Company-4.B. Business Overview" for trend information. 5.E. OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS We have no unconsolidated special purpose financing or partnership entities or other off balance sheet arrangements that have or are reasonably likely to have a current or future effect on our financial condition, changes in financial condition, revenues or expenses, results of operations, liquidity, capital expenditures or capital resources, that is material to investors. See also Note 26 to the Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere in this Annual Report. DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES 6.A. DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT The information set forth under "Item 6.C. Board Practices-Corporate Governance-Board of Directors-Composition" and "Item 6.C. Board Practices-Corporate Governance-Executive Committee-Composition of the Executive Committee" is incorporated by reference. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Alcon AG published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 22:55:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about ALCON INC. 05:56p ALCON : Pdf PU 05:21p ALCON : Posts Lower Q4 Earnings Amid Higher Revenue MT 04:21p ALCON : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results BU 02/18 ALCON : Rolls Out Pataday Eye Solution in US MT 02/18 ALCON : Announces Broad Retail Availability of Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra S.. BU 01/27 ALCON : Recognised as Top Employer 2021 in Europe & Brazil PU 01/26 PRESS RELEASE : Novartis delivered sales growth -2- DJ 01/20 ALCON : Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in US MT 01/20 ALCON : Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S. BU 01/14 ALCON : AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Alcon, Maintains Add Reco.. MT Financials (USD) Sales 2020 6 780 M - - Net income 2020 -717 M - - Net Debt 2020 2 914 M - - P/E ratio 2020 -41,7x Yield 2020 0,02% Capitalization 32 160 M 35 680 M - EV / Sales 2020 5,17x EV / Sales 2021 4,42x Nbr of Employees 20 000 Free-Float 99,5% Chart ALCON INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ALCON INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 25 Average target price 72,47 $ Last Close Price 64,80 $ Spread / Highest target 26,8% Spread / Average Target 11,8% Spread / Lowest Target 3,40% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title David J. Endicott Chief Executive Officer & Director Timothy C. Stonesifer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President F. Michael Ball Chairman-Designate Franck Leveiller Head-Global Research & Development Sue-Jean Lin Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ALCON INC. 9.35% 35 638 THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC. 6.93% 19 199 AUTEK CHINA INC. 37.08% 10 803 MENICON CO., LTD. 8.96% 2 449 UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 5.44% 686 PEGAVISION CORPORATION -4.59% 678