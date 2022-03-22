Log in
    ALC   CH0432492467

ALCON INC.

(ALC)
Alcon : PanOptix Trifocal IOL Surpasses One Million Implants Worldwide

03/22/2022 | 09:12am EDT
Media release - Tuesday, March 22, 2022

PanOptix Trifocal IOL Surpasses One Million Implants Worldwide
  • Alcon celebrates milestone with a campaign to thank ophthalmologists worldwide
  • Currently available in 78 countries, PanOptix IOL offers the possibility of 20/20 vision at near, intermediate and distance*,‡,1
  • PanOptix recognized with prestigious Prix Galien USA award for "Best Medical Technology"

Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® Trifocal Intraocular Lens (IOL) has surpassed more than one million implants worldwide.2 To mark this milestone, Alcon is launching a new "One Million Moments - Thank You" ad campaign that recognizes the positive impact Eye Care Professionals (ECPs) have made on their patients who have been implanted with PanOptix. The campaign will bring to life thank you moments between a patient and ECP.1

"When we launched PanOptix, we knew that bringing this trifocal IOL to ophthalmologists around the world would have a significant impact on cataract patients," said Alex Long, Alcon's Global Vice President of Cataract Implantables. "In recognizing one million PanOptix implants, we want to say 'thank you' to the ophthalmology community for continuing to care for cataract patients around the world, helping deliver not only their need for restored vision, but also vision correction to support their lifestyle needs and preferences. The impact this IOL continues to have on patients' lives and the testimonials we have received through the years inspire us to continue to help even more patients see brilliantly."

The impact of PanOptix was recently recognized with Alcon receiving the "Best Medical Technology" award for the 50th Prix Galien USA. Largely considered the Nobel Prize of the biopharmaceutical and medical technology industries, Prix Galien honors innovations that improve the human condition. This is the latest award for PanOptix, which has won other accolades in the past, including the "Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Innovation" award.

"Receiving the Prix Galien is a testament to the impact PanOptix has on the quality of life of cataract patients worldwide - with 99% stating they would choose the same lens again," said Rob Scott, Vice President, Intraocular Devices R&D, Alcon. "I'm incredibly proud of Alcon's research and development team who solved a significant need in the market with PanOptix - to create a trifocal IOL with three optimally placed focal points. As an industry leader in IOLs, we will continue to innovate in this area to bring surgeons and their patients across the globe advanced technologies in ophthalmology."

PanOptix IOL utilizes advanced ENLIGHTEN® Optical Technology, a proprietary design that optimizes intermediate vision without compromising exceptional near and distance vision. The ENLIGHTEN technology allows people to see better in both bright and dim conditions - both day and night - by providing a meaningful high total light utilization.3

About PanOptix

The AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® Trifocal IOL is a type of multifocal IOL used to focus images clearly onto the back of your eye (retina) to allow clear vision after the cataract removal. In addition, the center of the AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® Trifocal IOL allows for better near (reading) vision and intermediate (computer work) vision versus what a monofocal lens would provide.

Potential Side Effects: Due to the design of multifocal IOLs, there are some side effects that can be associated with the AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® Trifocal IOL models. These may be worse than with a monofocal IOL, including visual disturbances such as glare, rings around lights, starbursts (rays around light sources), and reduced contrast sensitivity (decreased ability to distinguish objects from their background, especially in dim lighting). These side effects may make it more difficult to see while driving at night or completing tasks in low lighting conditions such as at night or in fog or in a dimly lit room after surgery, as compared to before surgery.

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. The Foundation's vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the U.S. for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 24,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

* n=127

‡ Response to the following question on IOLSAT questionnaire (Ver. 1.0, Dec. 20, 2018) at 6 months post-op: "Given your vision today, if you had to do it all over, would you have the same lenses implanted again?"

References
  1. AcrySof® IQ PanOptix® Directions for Use.
  2. Promotional Claim Supporting information PanOptix PC-IOL Family Product Code TFNT00.
  3. Groessl EJ, Liu L. Sklar M, Tally SR, Kaplan RM, Ganiats TG. Measuring the impact of cataract surgery on generic and vision-specific quality of life. Qual Life Res. 2013;22(6):1405-1414. Doi:10.1007/s11136-012-0270-z.

Disclaimer

Alcon AG published this content on 22 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2022 13:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
