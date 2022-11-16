Alcon : Regulatory Filing

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
OPERATING PERFORMANCE
Key figures
Three months ended September 30
Change %
Nine months ended September 30
Change %
($ millions unless indicated otherwise)
2022
2021
$
cc(1)
2022
2021
$
cc(1)
Net sales to third parties
2,124
2,084
2
9
6,499
6,088
7
12
Gross profit
1,166
1,195
(2)
7
3,578
3,446
4
12
Operating income
205
20
nm
nm
651
398
64
108
Operating margin (%)
9.7
1.0
10.0
6.5
Net income
116
2
nm
nm
432
237
82
146
Basic earnings per share ($)(2)
0.24
0.00
nm
nm
0.88
0.48
83
145
Diluted earnings per share ($)(2)
0.23
0.00
nm
nm
0.87
0.48
81
146
Core results(1)
Core operating income
365
369
(1)
19
1,218
1,095
11
27
Core operating margin (%)
17.2
17.7
18.7
18.0
Core net income
248
269
(8)
14
899
788
14
33
Core basic earnings per share ($)(2)
0.50
0.55
(9)
14
1.83
1.61
14
32
Core diluted earnings per share ($)(2)
0.50
0.54
(7)
14
1.82
1.60
14
32
nm = not meaningful
Core results and constant currencies (cc) as presented in this table are non-IFRS measures. Alcon uses certain non-IFRS metrics when measuring performance, including when measuring current period results against prior periods. Refer to the 'Supplementary Information' section for additional information and reconciliation tables.
Per share amounts may not add across quarters due to rounding.
All comments below focus on constant currencies (cc) movements unless otherwise noted.
Net sales by segment
Three months ended September 30
Nine months ended September 30
Change %
Change %
($ millions unless indicated otherwise)
2022
2021
$
cc(1)
2022
2021
$
cc(1)
Surgical
Implantables
392
375
5
11
1,291
1,106
17
23
Consumables
618
594
4
11
1,863
1,749
7
12
Equipment/other
206
192
7
15
617
589
5
10
Total Surgical
1,216
1,161
5
12
3,771
3,444
9
15
Vision Care
Contact lenses
558
562
(1)
7
1,662
1,606
3
10
Ocular health
350
361
(3)
2
1,066
1,038
3
6
Total Vision Care
908
923
(2)
5
2,728
2,644
3
8
Net sales to third parties
2,124
2,084
2
9
6,499
6,088
7
12
(1) Constant currencies is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to the 'Supplementary Information' section for additional information.
Third quarter
Surgical
Surgical net sales were $1.2 billion (+5%, +12% cc), with increases in all three categories driven by product innovation, improvements across international markets reflecting continuing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and sales of the Hydrus Microstent following the acquisition of Ivantis, Inc. in January 2022. Implantables net sales increased (+5%, +11% cc), reflecting improving market conditions across international, including increased demand for Vivity, and sales of the
Hydrus Microstent, partially offset by declines in advanced technology intraocular lenses in South Korea following a
reimbursement change during the first quarter. Consumables net sales increased (+4%, +11% cc), primarily driven by improving market conditions across international and continued strength in cataract consumables in the United States. Equipment/other net sales increased (+7%, +15% cc), primarily driven by demand in international markets for cataract equipment and service.
Vision Care
Vision Care net sales were $0.9 billion (-2%, +5% cc), reflecting growth from product innovation on a constant currencies basis in both categories which was more than offset by a negative 7 percentage point impact from currency. Contact lenses net sales were $558 million (-1%, +7% cc), reflecting growth on a constant currencies basis led by silicone hydrogel contact lenses, including the Precision1 and Total families of products. Ocular health net sales were $350 million (-3%, +2% cc), as sales increased in constant currencies led by Systane and international markets, significantly offset by supply chain challenges, primarily in contact lens care.
Nine months
Surgical
Surgical net sales were $3.8 billion (+9%, +15% cc), with increases in all three categories driven by product innovation, market improvements across geographies reflecting continuing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and sales of the Hydrus Microstent following the acquisition of Ivantis, Inc. in January 2022. Implantables net sales increased (+17%, +23% cc), reflecting improving market conditions, including increased demand for Vivity, and sales of the Hydrus Microstent. Consumables net sales increased (+7%, +12% cc), primarily driven by higher procedure volumes due to improving market conditions. Equipment/other net sales increased (+5%, +10% cc), primarily driven by demand in international markets for cataract equipment and service, partially offset by declines in refractive equipment.
Vision Care
Vision Care net sales were $2.7 billion (+3%, +8% cc), with growth in both categories driven by product innovation and market improvements across geographies reflecting continuing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact lenses net sales increased (+3%, +10% cc), led by growth in silicone hydrogel contact lenses, including the Precision1 and Total families of products. Ocular health net sales increased (+3%, +6% cc), led by Systane, sales of ophthalmic pharmaceutical products and international markets, significantly offset by supply chain challenges, primarily in contact lens care.
Operating income
Three months ended September 30
Change %
Nine months ended September 30
Change %
($ millions unless indicated otherwise)
2022
2021
$
cc(1)
2022
2021
$
cc(1)
Gross profit
1,166
1,195
(2)
7
3,578
3,446
4
12
Selling, general & administration
(762)
(779)
2
(3)
(2,306)
(2,263)
(2)
(6)
Research & development
(159)
(318)
50
49
(506)
(662)
24
22
Other income
5
4
25
21
17
18
(6)
(5)
Other expense
(45)
(82)
45
45
(132)
(141)
6
6
Operating income
205
20
nm
nm
651
398
64
108
Operating margin (%)
9.7
1.0
10.0
6.5
Core results(1)
Core gross profit
1,310
1,327
(1)
7
4,059
3,876
5
12
Core operating income
365
369
(1)
19
1,218
1,095
11
27
Core operating margin (%)
17.2
17.7
18.7
18.0
nm = not meaningful
Core results and constant currencies are non-IFRS measures. Refer to the 'Supplementary Information' section for additional information and reconciliation tables.
Third quarter
Operating income was $205 million, compared to $20 million in the prior year period. Operating margin increased 11.3 percentage points on a constant currencies basis as the prior year period was impacted by a $178 million impairment of an intangible asset and an increase of $50 million in legal items, partially offset by a $42 million benefit from fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities. The current year period benefited from improved operating leverage from higher sales and favorability from incentive compensation, partially offset by increased inflationary impacts. There was a negative 2.6 percentage point impact on operating margin from currency.
Adjustments to arrive at core operating income in the current year period were $160 million, mainly due to $145 million of amortization. Adjustments to arrive at core operating income in the prior year period were $349 million, mainly due to a $178 million impairment of an intangible asset, $138 million of amortization and an increase of $50 million in legal items, partially offset by a $42 million benefit from fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities.
Core operating income was $365 million (-1%, +19% cc), compared to $369 million in the prior year period. Core operating margin increased 1.6 percentage points on a constant currencies basis, with improved operating leverage from higher sales and favorability from incentive compensation, partially offset by increased inflationary impacts. There was a negative 2.1 percentage point impact on core operating margin from currency.
Nine months
Operating income was $651 million (+64%, +108% cc), compared to $398 million in the prior year period. Operating margin increased 5.6 percentage points on a constant currencies basis, with improved operating leverage from higher sales, lower intangible asset impairments, and favorability from incentive compensation and legal items, partially offset by increased inflationary impacts and higher amortization for intangible assets due to recent acquisitions. There was a negative 2.1 percentage point impact on operating margin from currency.
Adjustments to arrive at core operating income in the current year were $567 million, mainly due to $437 million of amortization, $61 million in impairments of intangible assets and a $20 million legal settlement. Adjustments to arrive at core operating income in the prior year period were $697 million, mainly due to $391 million of amortization, $223 million in impairments of intangible assets and an increase of $50 million in legal items.
Core operating income was $1.2 billion (+11%, +27% cc), compared to $1.1 billion in the prior year period. Core operating margin increased 2.4 percentage points on a constant currencies basis, with improved operating leverage from higher
