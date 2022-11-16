Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Alcon Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALC   CH0432492467

ALCON INC.

(ALC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:41 2022-11-16 am EST
64.34 CHF   +6.14%
09:19aAlcon : Regulatory Filing
PU
09:16aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Wednesday
MT
09:03aSector Update: Health Care
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alcon : Regulatory Filing

11/16/2022 | 09:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALCON INC. INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

INDEX

Page

Operating Performance

2

Liquidity and Capital Resources

11

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (unaudited)

Consolidated Income Statement

15

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

16

Consolidated Balance Sheet

17

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

18

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

19

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

20

Supplementary Information - Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Measures

Non-IFRS Measures as Defined by the Company

34

Reconciliation of IFRS Results to Core Results

36

EBITDA

39

Cash Flow and Net (Debt)/Liquidity

39

Net (Debt)/Liquidity

40

Free Cash Flow

40

Disclaimer

41

1

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Key figures

Three months ended September 30

Change %

Nine months ended September 30

Change %

($ millions unless indicated otherwise)

2022

2021

$

cc(1)

2022

2021

$

cc(1)

Net sales to third parties

2,124

2,084

2

9

6,499

6,088

7

12

Gross profit

1,166

1,195

(2)

7

3,578

3,446

4

12

Operating income

205

20

nm

nm

651

398

64

108

Operating margin (%)

9.7

1.0

10.0

6.5

Net income

116

2

nm

nm

432

237

82

146

Basic earnings per share ($)(2)

0.24

0.00

nm

nm

0.88

0.48

83

145

Diluted earnings per share ($)(2)

0.23

0.00

nm

nm

0.87

0.48

81

146

Core results(1)

Core operating income

365

369

(1)

19

1,218

1,095

11

27

Core operating margin (%)

17.2

17.7

18.7

18.0

Core net income

248

269

(8)

14

899

788

14

33

Core basic earnings per share ($)(2)

0.50

0.55

(9)

14

1.83

1.61

14

32

Core diluted earnings per share ($)(2)

0.50

0.54

(7)

14

1.82

1.60

14

32

nm = not meaningful

  1. Core results and constant currencies (cc) as presented in this table are non-IFRS measures. Alcon uses certain non-IFRS metrics when measuring performance, including when measuring current period results against prior periods. Refer to the 'Supplementary Information' section for additional information and reconciliation tables.
  2. Per share amounts may not add across quarters due to rounding.

2

All comments below focus on constant currencies (cc) movements unless otherwise noted.

Net sales by segment

Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30

Change %

Change %

($ millions unless indicated otherwise)

2022

2021

$

cc(1)

2022

2021

$

cc(1)

Surgical

Implantables

392

375

5

11

1,291

1,106

17

23

Consumables

618

594

4

11

1,863

1,749

7

12

Equipment/other

206

192

7

15

617

589

5

10

Total Surgical

1,216

1,161

5

12

3,771

3,444

9

15

Vision Care

Contact lenses

558

562

(1)

7

1,662

1,606

3

10

Ocular health

350

361

(3)

2

1,066

1,038

3

6

Total Vision Care

908

923

(2)

5

2,728

2,644

3

8

Net sales to third parties

2,124

2,084

2

9

6,499

6,088

7

12

(1) Constant currencies is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to the 'Supplementary Information' section for additional information.

Third quarter

Surgical

Surgical net sales were $1.2 billion (+5%, +12% cc), with increases in all three categories driven by product innovation, improvements across international markets reflecting continuing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and sales of the Hydrus Microstent following the acquisition of Ivantis, Inc. in January 2022. Implantables net sales increased (+5%, +11% cc), reflecting improving market conditions across international, including increased demand for Vivity, and sales of the

Hydrus Microstent, partially offset by declines in advanced technology intraocular lenses in South Korea following a

reimbursement change during the first quarter. Consumables net sales increased (+4%, +11% cc), primarily driven by improving market conditions across international and continued strength in cataract consumables in the United States. Equipment/other net sales increased (+7%, +15% cc), primarily driven by demand in international markets for cataract equipment and service.

Vision Care

Vision Care net sales were $0.9 billion (-2%, +5% cc), reflecting growth from product innovation on a constant currencies basis in both categories which was more than offset by a negative 7 percentage point impact from currency. Contact lenses net sales were $558 million (-1%, +7% cc), reflecting growth on a constant currencies basis led by silicone hydrogel contact lenses, including the Precision1 and Total families of products. Ocular health net sales were $350 million (-3%, +2% cc), as sales increased in constant currencies led by Systane and international markets, significantly offset by supply chain challenges, primarily in contact lens care.

Nine months

Surgical

Surgical net sales were $3.8 billion (+9%, +15% cc), with increases in all three categories driven by product innovation, market improvements across geographies reflecting continuing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and sales of the Hydrus Microstent following the acquisition of Ivantis, Inc. in January 2022. Implantables net sales increased (+17%, +23% cc), reflecting improving market conditions, including increased demand for Vivity, and sales of the Hydrus Microstent. Consumables net sales increased (+7%, +12% cc), primarily driven by higher procedure volumes due to improving market conditions. Equipment/other net sales increased (+5%, +10% cc), primarily driven by demand in international markets for cataract equipment and service, partially offset by declines in refractive equipment.

3

Vision Care

Vision Care net sales were $2.7 billion (+3%, +8% cc), with growth in both categories driven by product innovation and market improvements across geographies reflecting continuing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact lenses net sales increased (+3%, +10% cc), led by growth in silicone hydrogel contact lenses, including the Precision1 and Total families of products. Ocular health net sales increased (+3%, +6% cc), led by Systane, sales of ophthalmic pharmaceutical products and international markets, significantly offset by supply chain challenges, primarily in contact lens care.

4

Operating income

Three months ended September 30

Change %

Nine months ended September 30

Change %

($ millions unless indicated otherwise)

2022

2021

$

cc(1)

2022

2021

$

cc(1)

Gross profit

1,166

1,195

(2)

7

3,578

3,446

4

12

Selling, general & administration

(762)

(779)

2

(3)

(2,306)

(2,263)

(2)

(6)

Research & development

(159)

(318)

50

49

(506)

(662)

24

22

Other income

5

4

25

21

17

18

(6)

(5)

Other expense

(45)

(82)

45

45

(132)

(141)

6

6

Operating income

205

20

nm

nm

651

398

64

108

Operating margin (%)

9.7

1.0

10.0

6.5

Core results(1)

Core gross profit

1,310

1,327

(1)

7

4,059

3,876

5

12

Core operating income

365

369

(1)

19

1,218

1,095

11

27

Core operating margin (%)

17.2

17.7

18.7

18.0

nm = not meaningful

  1. Core results and constant currencies are non-IFRS measures. Refer to the 'Supplementary Information' section for additional information and reconciliation tables.

Third quarter

Operating income was $205 million, compared to $20 million in the prior year period. Operating margin increased 11.3 percentage points on a constant currencies basis as the prior year period was impacted by a $178 million impairment of an intangible asset and an increase of $50 million in legal items, partially offset by a $42 million benefit from fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities. The current year period benefited from improved operating leverage from higher sales and favorability from incentive compensation, partially offset by increased inflationary impacts. There was a negative 2.6 percentage point impact on operating margin from currency.

Adjustments to arrive at core operating income in the current year period were $160 million, mainly due to $145 million of amortization. Adjustments to arrive at core operating income in the prior year period were $349 million, mainly due to a $178 million impairment of an intangible asset, $138 million of amortization and an increase of $50 million in legal items, partially offset by a $42 million benefit from fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities.

Core operating income was $365 million (-1%, +19% cc), compared to $369 million in the prior year period. Core operating margin increased 1.6 percentage points on a constant currencies basis, with improved operating leverage from higher sales and favorability from incentive compensation, partially offset by increased inflationary impacts. There was a negative 2.1 percentage point impact on core operating margin from currency.

Nine months

Operating income was $651 million (+64%, +108% cc), compared to $398 million in the prior year period. Operating margin increased 5.6 percentage points on a constant currencies basis, with improved operating leverage from higher sales, lower intangible asset impairments, and favorability from incentive compensation and legal items, partially offset by increased inflationary impacts and higher amortization for intangible assets due to recent acquisitions. There was a negative 2.1 percentage point impact on operating margin from currency.

Adjustments to arrive at core operating income in the current year were $567 million, mainly due to $437 million of amortization, $61 million in impairments of intangible assets and a $20 million legal settlement. Adjustments to arrive at core operating income in the prior year period were $697 million, mainly due to $391 million of amortization, $223 million in impairments of intangible assets and an increase of $50 million in legal items.

Core operating income was $1.2 billion (+11%, +27% cc), compared to $1.1 billion in the prior year period. Core operating margin increased 2.4 percentage points on a constant currencies basis, with improved operating leverage from higher

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alcon AG published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 14:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALCON INC.
09:19aAlcon : Regulatory Filing
PU
09:16aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Wednesday
MT
09:03aSector Update: Health Care
MT
11/15Swiss Eye Care Group Alcon's Q3 Profit Soars; FY22 Guidance Cut Amid Strong US Dollar
MT
11/15Alcon Earnings Drop While Sales Increase in Q3; Tightens Full-Year EPS Guidance; Lowers..
MT
11/15Earnings Flash (ALC) ALCON Reports Q3 Revenue $2.12B
MT
11/15Earnings Flash (ALC) ALCON Posts Q3 EPS $0.50
MT
11/15Alcon Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
11/15Alcon Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
11/15Alcon Inc. Revises Revenue Guidance for 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALCON INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 697 M - -
Net income 2022 476 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 679 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 70,7x
Yield 2022 0,34%
Capitalization 31 543 M 31 543 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
EV / Sales 2023 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart ALCON INC.
Duration : Period :
Alcon Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALCON INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 64,16 $
Average target price 83,81 $
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Endicott Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy C. Stonesifer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
F. Michael Ball Chairman
Franck Leveiller Vice President & Head-R&D Vision Care
Sue-Jean Lin SVP, Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALCON INC.-24.92%31 543