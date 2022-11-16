Alcon : Regulatory Filing

All comments below focus on constant currencies (cc) movements unless otherwise noted.

Net sales by segment

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 Change % Change % ($ millions unless indicated otherwise) 2022 2021 $ cc(1) 2022 2021 $ cc(1) Surgical Implantables 392 375 5 11 1,291 1,106 17 23 Consumables 618 594 4 11 1,863 1,749 7 12 Equipment/other 206 192 7 15 617 589 5 10 Total Surgical 1,216 1,161 5 12 3,771 3,444 9 15 Vision Care Contact lenses 558 562 (1) 7 1,662 1,606 3 10 Ocular health 350 361 (3) 2 1,066 1,038 3 6 Total Vision Care 908 923 (2) 5 2,728 2,644 3 8 Net sales to third parties 2,124 2,084 2 9 6,499 6,088 7 12

(1) Constant currencies is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to the 'Supplementary Information' section for additional information.

Third quarter

Surgical

Surgical net sales were $1.2 billion (+5%, +12% cc), with increases in all three categories driven by product innovation, improvements across international markets reflecting continuing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and sales of the Hydrus Microstent following the acquisition of Ivantis, Inc. in January 2022. Implantables net sales increased (+5%, +11% cc), reflecting improving market conditions across international, including increased demand for Vivity, and sales of the

Hydrus Microstent, partially offset by declines in advanced technology intraocular lenses in South Korea following a

reimbursement change during the first quarter. Consumables net sales increased (+4%, +11% cc), primarily driven by improving market conditions across international and continued strength in cataract consumables in the United States. Equipment/other net sales increased (+7%, +15% cc), primarily driven by demand in international markets for cataract equipment and service.

Vision Care

Vision Care net sales were $0.9 billion (-2%, +5% cc), reflecting growth from product innovation on a constant currencies basis in both categories which was more than offset by a negative 7 percentage point impact from currency. Contact lenses net sales were $558 million (-1%, +7% cc), reflecting growth on a constant currencies basis led by silicone hydrogel contact lenses, including the Precision1 and Total families of products. Ocular health net sales were $350 million (-3%, +2% cc), as sales increased in constant currencies led by Systane and international markets, significantly offset by supply chain challenges, primarily in contact lens care.

Nine months

Surgical

Surgical net sales were $3.8 billion (+9%, +15% cc), with increases in all three categories driven by product innovation, market improvements across geographies reflecting continuing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and sales of the Hydrus Microstent following the acquisition of Ivantis, Inc. in January 2022. Implantables net sales increased (+17%, +23% cc), reflecting improving market conditions, including increased demand for Vivity, and sales of the Hydrus Microstent. Consumables net sales increased (+7%, +12% cc), primarily driven by higher procedure volumes due to improving market conditions. Equipment/other net sales increased (+5%, +10% cc), primarily driven by demand in international markets for cataract equipment and service, partially offset by declines in refractive equipment.