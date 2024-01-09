By Denny Jacob

Alcon reported topline results from two trials evaluating AR-15512, a candidate treatment for dry-eye disease.

The eye-care company said the primary endpoint achieved statistical significance in both trials. Additional data derived from secondary endpoints demonstrated the rapid onset and sustained tear production, said Alcon.

AR-15512 was well tolerated and no serious ocular adverse events were reported.

Alcon expects to file a new drug application for AR-15512 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in mid-2024.

