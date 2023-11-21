ALCON : UBS lowers price target

November 21, 2023 at 04:20 am EST Share

UBS confirms its buy recommendation on the stock, but lowers its price target to 78 Swiss francs (from 82 Swiss francs).



The analyst believes that 2024 is less exciting than before, but stresses that there is still a double-digit return in the medium term.



For 2023 as a whole, the Swiss group now anticipates core EPS of between $2.70 and $2.75 (instead of $2.70 and $2.80) and revenues of between $9.3 and $9.4 billion (instead of $9.3 and $9.5 billion).



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.