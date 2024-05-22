ALCON : UBS raises its target price

UBS has reaffirmed its 'buy' recommendation on Alcon, raising its target price from CHF 87 to CHF 92, a new target with 14% upside potential for the Swiss ophthalmology group's shares.



EPS growth in the mid-10% range is now being delivered consistently, while the outlook for catalysts over the next 12 to 18 months is rich", says the broker in the summary of its research note.



