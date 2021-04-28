Log in
    ALC   CH0432492467

ALCON INC.

(ALC)
Alcon : Launches Systane Hydration Multi-Dose Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops in the U.S.

04/28/2021 | 09:31am EDT
  • Innovative HydroBoost Technology offers long-lasting relief for patients with sensitive eyes or who use dry eye drops more than four times per day
  • Latest formulation joins the fast-growing preservative-free segment of artificial tears
  • Systane Hydration Multi-Dose Preservative-Free (MDPF) is enabled by patented PureFlow bottle technology

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced the U.S. launch of the newest addition to its innovative portfolio of dry eye products – Systane® Hydration Multi-Dose Preservative-Free (MDPF) Lubricant Eye Drops. With its proprietary HydroBoost® Technology, this new preservative-free eye drop provides extra moisture for patients with sensitive dry eyes.

Systane Hydration MDPF joins the fast-growing preservative-free segment of artificial tears, which represents over 40% of the global market.1 Systane is the leading artificial tear brand globally2; however, up to now, it has not been available in a convenient, multi-dose preservative-free formulation.

Dry eye patients who use drops frequently and patients following surgery often respond best to preservative-free artificial tears to help relieve their symptoms, restore ocular surface3 and provide long-lasting relief,” said Eric D. Donnenfeld, M.D., FAAO,* Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island, NY.

Systane Hydration MDPF is a new option for patients who are suffering from aqueous deficient dry eye and is used as a protectant against further irritation and to relieve dryness of the eye. In an in vitro study, Systane Hydration with HydroBoost’s dual-polymer technology (sodium hyaluronate and HP-Guar) provided 2X greater cell hydration and protection versus a formulation with sodium hyaluronate alone.3 This offers patients a unique combination that helps retain the lubricants for lasting dry eye symptom relief without the use of preservatives.

“I am excited to share Systane Hydration MDPF Lubricant Eye Drops with my dry eye patients who use drops frequently throughout the day to help relieve their symptoms and provide long-lasting relief,” said Paul Karpecki, O.D., FAAO,* Kentucky Eye Institute.

“We are expanding our over-the-counter portfolio of the #1 doctor recommended artificial tear brand, Systane, to meet the growing demand for dry eye solutions in the U.S. especially for patients using drops more than four times per day,” said Sergio Duplan, President, North America at Alcon. “Since launching Systane Hydration Preservative-Free in single-use vials last year, we have captured the confidence of dry eye sufferers who voted the drop Product of the Year in a Kantar survey of 40,000 consumers.4 We are excited to continue bringing innovations like Systane Hydration MDPF to the market to provide them long-lasting relief.”

Systane Hydration MDPF Lubricant Eye Drops will be available in the U.S. at all major pharmacies and online retailers. Around the world, Systane Hydration PF, along with Systane Ultra PF, are now available in multi-dose preservative-free formulas in 13 countries with more launches planned throughout the year.

Important Information for the Systane Family of Products

Systane lubricant eye drops have been clinically proven to reduce the symptoms of dry eye, providing fast, long-lasting relief and comfort. Systane is the best-selling brand of artificial tears and the #1 global consumer brand.2 Systane Complete provides symptom relief for people who suffer from evaporative dry eye, aqueous tear-deficient dry eye or mixed dry eye. While Systane Ultra is designed for dry eye with aqueous deficient patients, Systane Balance lubricant eye drops are designed specifically for patients with dry eye associated with Meibomian Gland Dysfunction.

ABOUT ALCON

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 23,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

References

  1. Alcon internal Estimates based on third party data.
  2. Based on internal calculations by Alcon using third-party data; Alcon date on file, 2019.
  3. Rangarajan R, Kraybill B, Ogundele A, Ketelson H. Effects of a Hyaluronic Acid/Hydroxypropyl Guar Artificial Tear Solution on Protection, Recovery, and Lubricity in Models of Corneal Epithelium. J Ocul Pharmacol Ther. 2015;31(8):491-497.
  4. 2021 Product of the Year Winner - Eye Care Category. Survey of 40,000 people by Kantar.

*Eric D. Donnenfeld, M.D., FAAO and Paul Karpecki, O.D., FAAO are paid Alcon consultants

© Business Wire 2021
