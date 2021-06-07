Alcon : to Showcase Vision Care Innovation, Including Clinical Data for its Forthcoming Reusable Monthly Lens TOTAL30, at BCLA 2021

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, will present new data on several of its latest innovations at the British Contact Lens Association (BCLA) 2021 Clinical Conference & Exhibition. Among the 18 Alcon abstracts accepted are data on TOTAL30®, which will be the first and only monthly replacement water gradient contact lens.

“We are delighted to partner with the BCLA to present our robust scientific data on several of our products, notably on TOTAL30, which is designed to address two of the key factors to maximise contact lens wearer retention: comfort and vision,” said Cheryl Donnelly, International Head of Professional Affairs at Alcon. “Whilst we will miss the in-person interaction, the virtual BCLA event will enable us to share promising clinical evidence with even more eye care professionals so they can make informed decisions about patient care.”

Alcon at BCLA 2021 (June 13-14)

As the partner sponsor, Alcon will host:

“Comfort in Practice” Powered by Alcon (Sunday, June 13 at 3 pm BST): Profs. Jennifer Craig, Lyndon Jones and Greg Sawyer, moderated by Eric Papas, will highlight the link between the ocular surface and contact lens materials. Discomfort is still the number one reason for contact lens wearer dropout; however, research suggests that biomimicry in contact lens materials may lead to better wearing experiences.

where Associate Clinical Professor Kathy Dumbleton will be joined by Tim Grant, Dr. Inma Perez and Dr. Rick Weisbarth to give a brief introduction to PRECISION1 ; and, where Dr. John Pruitt will summarise water surface technologies, highlighting the differences and benefits for wearers. A virtual booth where attendees can explore Alcon’s latest innovations, including the proprietary Alcon science behind our innovations. The booth will be live on the BCLA 2021 event website as of June 7.

TOTAL30 Monthly Replacement Contact Lens Demonstrates Outstanding Wearing Experience

Following the success of DAILIES TOTAL1®, TOTAL30 will be the first-and-only monthly replacement water gradient contact lens. The lens features an innovative water gradient material with biomimetic Celligent™ technology.

Alcon will present data from several studies of TOTAL30, which evaluated the integrity of the material surface after on-eye wear, durability during a full month of wear and daily cleaning, disinfecting and storing, surface softness compared to other contact lens materials, wettability after 30 days of on-eye wear, and surface and structure properties.

Results from these studies demonstrate that TOTAL30 lenses feature exceptional lubricity, outstanding surface softness and high durability.

Alcon expects to introduce TOTAL30 contact lenses in the U.S. and select markets in Europe in 2021. Broader commercial availability worldwide is planned for 2022.

To learn more about the Alcon innovation to be presented at BCLA, download the Alcon BCLA 2021 Abstract Book.

ABOUT ALCON

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 23,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

