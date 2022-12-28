Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Alcon Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALC   CH0432492467

ALCON INC.

(ALC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:49 2022-12-28 am EST
63.42 CHF   +0.48%
12/22Mizuho Securities Initiates Coverage on Alcon With Buy Rating, $85 Price Target
MT
12/21BTIG Adjusts Price Target on Alcon to $78 From $75, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/30Alcon Prices $1.3 Billion Private Offering of Senior Notes
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alcon to Present at 2023 Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/28/2022 | 10:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC) CEO David Endicott will present at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. PST.

A live webcast of the conference will be available at investor.alcon.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 24,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

Connect with us on
Facebook
LinkedIn


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ALCON INC.
12/22Mizuho Securities Initiates Coverage on Alcon With Buy Rating, $85 Price Target
MT
12/21BTIG Adjusts Price Target on Alcon to $78 From $75, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/30Alcon Prices $1.3 Billion Private Offering of Senior Notes
MT
11/29Swiss Eye Care Group Alcon Launches, Prices $1.3 Billion Senior Note Issue
MT
11/29Alcon Prices US$1.3 Billion Senior Notes Offering
BU
11/29Alcon Prices $1.3 Billion Senior Notes Offering
CI
11/22Global markets live: Shell, Mazda, Dell, Zoom, VMWare...
MS
11/22Alcon Completes Acquisition of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Strengthening Company's Oph..
AQ
11/22Alcon Completes Acquisition of Aerie Pharmaceuticals for $930 Million
MT
11/22Alcon Concludes $930 Million Purchase of US-based Aerie Pharmaceuticals
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALCON INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 697 M - -
Net income 2022 485 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 371 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 70,5x
Yield 2022 0,49%
Capitalization 33 415 M 33 415 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,23x
EV / Sales 2023 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart ALCON INC.
Duration : Period :
Alcon Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALCON INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 67,96 $
Average target price 81,60 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Endicott Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy C. Stonesifer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
F. Michael Ball Chairman
Franck Leveiller Vice President & Head-R&D Vision Care
Sue-Jean Lin SVP, Chief Information & Transformation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALCON INC.-21.82%33 415
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.-20.41%16 457
AUTEK CHINA INC.-37.18%4 634
MENICON CO., LTD.-18.71%1 572
WARBY PARKER INC.-70.94%1 502
PEGAVISION CORPORATION-0.47%966