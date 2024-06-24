Alcon: two eye surgery systems approved in the USA

Swiss eye care group Alcon announced on Monday that it had obtained FDA approval for the launch in the USA of two new systems for vitreoretinal surgery and cataract surgery.



These two technologies, named Unity VCS and Unity CS, are part of the new Unity range of surgical procedures to be launched shortly, the ophthalmic specialist said in a press release.



Alcon points out that these launches come at a time when 31 million cataract surgeries are expected to be performed in 2024, a figure likely to rise to 37 million by 2029.



At the same time, 2.2 million vitrectomy operations (surgery providing access to the retina) are anticipated this year.



Alcon points out that it is currently the world leader in surgical kits (single-use surgical material) for cataract and retinal operations.



The Group now expects to obtain CE marking by 2025.



