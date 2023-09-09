Alcon Vivity Registry continues to demonstrate excellent outcomes with AcrySof IQ Vivity and AcrySof IQ Vivity Toric, the first and only PCIOL+ with wavefront-shaping technology World-renowned surgeons will present new registry data at #ESCRS2023, including data on rates of visual disturbances1,2 Registry monitored 900+ cataract patients post-surgery, including those with certain mild comorbidities

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today revealed final data from its Vivity® Registry Study, which monitored real-world patient experiences for up to 12 months post cataract surgery with implantation of either AcrySof® IQ Vivity® or AcrySof® IQ Vivity® Toric presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens (PCIOL). Data from more than 900 cataract patients demonstrated sustained clinical performance, high patient satisfaction and reduced dependence upon spectacles (glasses). Evidence also suggested that AcrySof® IQ Vivity® can be used successfully in a broad range of patients, providing surgeons and patients with additional treatment options.

“Since its introduction, AcrySof® IQ Vivity® has been a disruptive technology—and an innovation we are very proud of as a company. Vivity® is a first-of-its kind, non-diffractive extended depth of focus IOL built with our proprietary X-WAVETM technology, which stretches and shifts light without splitting it,” said Sunil Vasanth, VP, Europe Surgical Franchise, Alcon. “Our real-world registry data gives surgeons the confidence that Vivity’s performance is sustained over time. This data is also important as it includes patients with common mild comorbidities like glaucoma, dry eye and retinopathy/maculopathy.”

The Vivity® Registry Study3 was a multicentre, ambispective, non-comparative, open-label, non-interventional registry study conducted across 41 sites from eight (8) countries: Australia, Belgium, Germany, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom. Researchers concluded that:3

Three-quarters of patients reported no difficulty with their sight for activities in everyday life ∞

Most patients (92%) reported they were satisfied with their sight ‡

More than 91% of patients reported no halos, glares or starbursts † (common visual disturbances that come from splitting the light in a diffractive IOL)

(common visual disturbances that come from splitting the light in a diffractive IOL) Excellent binocular distance and intermediate uncorrected visual acuity was observed, with mean Snellen visual acuity values of 20/20 and 20/25, respectively

More than 78% and 88% of patients reported they no longer needed to use glasses to see at arm’s length and far away, respectively§

These results and additional data are being discussed in 11 sessions with world-renowned surgeons at the 41st Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS), currently underway in Vienna, Austria. For a full overview of relevant abstracts, please visit MyAlconatESCRS.com.

AcrySof® IQ Vivity®, a non-diffractive IOL, uses Alcon’s proprietary Wavefront-Shaping X-WAVETM technology, a next-generation optical principle that stretches and shifts light without splitting it.2 As a result, it fulfils an unmet medical need to provide excellent distance, intermediate and functional near vision (e.g., for close-up daily activities such as using a mobile device), while maintaining low visual disturbances.2

Vision is at the top of people’s minds as they get older—and surgeons can make a difference

According to a new Global Alcon Survey, vision ties with mobility as the second most important quality of ageing (83%), with only memory scoring higher at 84%.4,* For people already diagnosed with cataracts, vision is the most important concern when it comes to ageing. According to the survey, cataract patients report they have an improvement in quality of life post-surgery, including 81% of patients who received any PCIOL. Additionally, 69% of all people surveyed, including those who have not been diagnosed with cataracts, would feel liberated without their glasses. Of those diagnosed with cataracts and awaiting surgery, 3 in 4 reported that they would be willing to pay for a lens that eliminates the need for spectacles.4

Vision plays a powerful role in empowering people as they age. AcrySof® IQ Vivity® can help to meet patient demands and expectations related to performance, quality of life and spectacle independence.

AcrySof® IQ Vivity® and AcrySof® IQ Vivity® Toric may not be approved in all markets; please reach out to your Alcon Rep for questions about availability in your local market. Please refer to relevant products DFU or Operator’s manuals for complete list of indications, contraindications and warnings.

This content is intended for Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) only. Please note that product related promotion of Medical Devices to non-HCPs may be subject to restrictions based on local rules and regulations.

About the AcrySof® IQ Vivity® IOL

The non-diffractive AcrySof® IQ Vivity® Extended Vision Posterior Chamber Intraocular Lens Model DFT015 (referred to as AcrySof® IQ Vivity® IOL) is a UV-absorbing and blue light filtering foldable intraocular lens (IOL). This IOL, compared to a monofocal IOL, provides an extended range of vision from distance to near without increasing the incidence of visual disturbances.

Potential side effects: As with any surgery, there is an implicit risk, whether or not the IOL is implanted. The complications of the IOL implantation surgery ranges from minor side effects (usually temporary) to serious complications. Patients with previous illnesses or disorders (such as chronic infections of the eye or eyelids, or diabetes) may present a higher risk of complications. Temporary surgical complications include, but are not limited to, reactions to medications such as irritation or mild allergic response, bleeding, redness, itching of the eye, sensitivity to light, swelling, corneal edema (swelling of the cornea), problems with the iris, cell growth in the IOL, and an increase temporary eye pressure. There is a small risk of needing further surgical treatment (such as IOL replacement implanted by a different one or surgery to improve vision) after the implantation of the initial IOL.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

