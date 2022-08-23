Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Alcon Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALC   CH0432492467

ALCON INC.

(ALC)
  Report
2022-08-23
67.88 USD   -0.09%
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

08/23/2022 | 03:21pm EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Aerie" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AERI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC).  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $15.25 in cash for each share of Aerie common stock owned. The transaction is valued at approximately $770 million.

If you own Aerie shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/aeri 
Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY  10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) Aerie's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $15.25 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Aerie's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.  Notably, at least one analyst set a price target for the Company of $25 per share, $9.75 above the per-share merger consideration.

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-investigates-aerie-pharmaceuticals-inc-301610979.html

SOURCE Weiss Law


© PRNewswire 2022
