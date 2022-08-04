ALCONIX : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Three Months Ended June 30, 2022)

ALCONIX CORPORATION (3036) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/23

In the non-ferrous products category, the transaction volume of rolled aluminum products and copper products, backed by increased demand for semiconductors and electronic components and solid domestic construction demand, was higher than the same period a year earlier. In the non-ferrous raw materials sector, handling volumes of mainstay copper and aluminum scrap and recycled aluminum ingots were lower than in the same period of the previous year, partly due to a decline in automobile demand. Handling volumes of the recycled aluminum ingots increased from the same period a year earlier due to rising non-ferrous metals prices and the sharp depreciation of the yen.

Manufacturing-Equipment and Materials

In the materials category, shipments of plating materials increased significantly compared to the same period a year earlier due to increased demand in both the United States and China, while shipments of carbon brushes decreased due to a decline in demand for automobiles. In the equipment sector, shipments of consumable materials such as flaw detection agents and paints remained firm both in Japan and abroad, and increased compared to the same period a year earlier. On the other hand, due to a slowdown in the production of consumer durables such as automobiles, shipments of large items of equipment for both non-destructive testing and marking applications decreased compared to the same period a year earlier.

Manufacturing-Metal Processing

Shipments of precision grinding processing parts were lower compared to the same period a year earlier, partly due to the impact of delays in the procurement of components, including semiconductors. Shipments of precision machining processing parts for semiconductor manufacturing equipment remained firm due to continuing growth in demand for semiconductors. Furthermore, shipments of metal precision stamped parts were lower compared to the same period a year earlier due to a decline in demand in the automobile industry both in Japan and overseas. On the other hand, shipments of metal processed parts for air-conditioning equipment increased from the same period a year earlier due to firm shipments for air-conditioning equipment in Japan.

Explanation of Financial Position 1) Financial position

a. Current assets

At the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, current assets totaled 146,572 million yen, an increase of 11,452 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factors were a 7,818 million yen increase in notes and accounts receivable-trade, a 3,077 million yen increase in inventories and a 44 million yen decrease in cash and deposits.

b. Non-current assets

Non-current assets totaled 43,151 million yen, an increase of 1,833 million yen. The main factors were a 1,735 million yen increase in property, plant and equipment resulting from the inclusion of Jupiter Industry Co., Ltd. and its overseas subsidiaries in the consolidation and capital investment, a 199 million yen increase in investments and other assets and a decrease of 101 million yen in intangible assets due to amortization.

c. Current liabilities

Current liabilities totaled 105,979 million yen, an increase of 11,335 million yen. The main factors include a 6,582 million yen increase in short-term borrowings, a 4,070 million yen increase in notes and accounts payable-trade, a 1,289 million yen decrease in income taxes payable, a 999 million yen increase in commercial papers, and a 24 million yen increase in current portion of long-term borrowings.

d. Non-current liabilities

Non-current liabilities totaled 23,444 million yen, a decrease of 1,017 million yen. The main factors include an 805 million yen decrease in long-term borrowings and a 75 million yen decrease in bonds payable.