ALCONIX : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Three Months Ended June 30, 2022)

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report:
August 10, 2022
Scheduled date of payment of dividend:
-
Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
None
Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on August 5, 2022 at 12:30 (GMT +9).
(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
(April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
shareholders of
parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2022
46,837
26.8
3,931
29.0
4,251
21.9
2,718
11.6
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2021
36,944
-
3,046
-
3,487
-
2,435
-
Note: Comprehensive income (million yen)
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2022:
3,811
(up 7.1%)
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2021:
3,559
(-%)
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2022
90.41
-
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2021
97.26
97.23
Note: Diluted net income per share
for the three months ended Jun. 30, 2022 is not stated because dilutive shares do not exist.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of Jun. 30, 2022
189,723
60,299
31.5
As of Mar. 31, 2022
176,437
57,331
32.2
Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen)
As of Jun. 30, 2022:
59,709
As of Mar. 31, 2022:
56,817
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2022
-
24.00
-
28.00
52.00
Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2023
-
Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2023
26.00
-
26.00
52.00
(forecast)
Note: Revisions to the most recently
announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Profit attributable to
Net income per
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
shareholders of
share
parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
170,000
8.7
9,100
(17.4)
9,000
(18.3)
6,800
(9.4)
226.14
Note: 1. Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated earnings forecasts: None
Regarding consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 4 of the attachments for further information.
* Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in scope of consolidation): None
Newly added: -
Excluded: -
(2) Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Note: Please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes, (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Application of Special Accounting Methods for Presenting Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements)" on page 10 of the attachments for further information.
Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting-based estimates: None
Restatements: None
Note: Please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes, (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies) on page 10 of the attachments for further information.
(4) Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
1) Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury shares)
As of Jun. 30, 2022:
30,977,600 shares
As of Mar. 31, 2022:
30,977,000 shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of period
As of Jun. 30, 2022:
907,207 shares
As of Mar. 31, 2022:
907,207 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2022:
30,069,931 shares
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2021:
25,035,893 shares
Note: ALCONIX has a Board Benefit Trust for the distribution of stock to eligible individuals. Shares of ALCONIX stock remaining in this trust are included in treasury shares under shareholders' equity and deducted from the average number of shares outstanding during the period that was used to calculate net income per share for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.
The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items
Forecasts of future performance in these materials are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to ALCONIX's management at the time the materials were prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of reasons. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 4 of the attachments for assumptions for forecasts and notes of caution for usage.
ALCONIX CORPORATION (3036) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/23
Contents of Attachments
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance
2
(1)
Explanation of Results of Operations
2
(2)
Explanation of Financial Position
3
(3)
Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements
4
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
4
(1)
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
6
(2)
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
8
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income
For the Three-month Period
8
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the Three-month Period
9
(3)
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
10
Going Concern Assumption
10
Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity
10
Application of Special Accounting Methods for Presenting Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
10
Changes in Accounting Policies
10
Additional Information
10
Segment Information
10
1
ALCONIX CORPORATION (3036) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/23
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance
(1) Explanation of Results of Operations
In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the economic situation in Japan and overseas remained generally uncertain. On one hand, there was movement towards a normalization of economic activity as measures to slow down the spread of COVID-19 continued. On the other, there was the impact of the lockdown triggered by the renewed upturn in the number of COVID-19 infections in China, the prolongation of the crisis in Ukraine, rising raw material and resource prices, and the rapid depreciation of the yen, among other factors.
In the business sectors in which the ALCONIX Group operates, demand for semiconductors and electronic components across a wide range of applications remained firm throughout the first quarter of the current fiscal year. In the automobile industry, while demand for materials and components continued to grow due to progress in the development of electric vehicles, and vehicle weight reductions, etc., factors including the impact of the lockdown in China and production cuts and production adjustments by customers due to delays in the procurement of semiconductor components and other products resulted in a decrease in demand.
In this economic environment, the ALCONIX Group's transaction volumes of metal processing parts for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, electronic and battery materials for IT products, copper products and aluminum rolled products increased compared to the same period a year earlier due to the steady growth in semiconductor-related demand. On the other hand, handling volumes of metal precision-stamped parts, carbon brushes and non-ferrous materials decreased due to a decline in domestic and overseas automobile-related demand. Higher sales mainly in electronic and advanced materials, and manufacturing equipment and materials contributed to an increase in earnings in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
Major results for the for the first quarter of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 were as follows.
1Q of FY3/22
1Q of FY3/23
Change
Change (%)
(Million yen)
(Million yen)
(Million yen)
Net sales
36,944
46,837
9,893
26.8
Operating profit
3,046
3,931
884
29.0
Ordinary profit
3,487
4,251
763
21.9
Profit attributable to
shareholders
of
2,435
2,718
283
11.6
parent
Business segment performance was as follows, with sales in each segment including inter-segment sales.
1Q of FY3/22
1Q of FY3/23
Change
Change
(Million yen)
(Million yen)
(Million yen)
(%)
Trading-Electronic and
Sales
8,697
13,237
4,539
52.2
Advanced Materials
Segment profit
1,031
1,830
798
77.4
Trading-Aluminum and
Sales
14,267
17,506
3,238
22.7
Copper Products
Segment profit
1,008
962
(46)
(4.6)
Manufacturing-
Sales
8,080
9,763
1,683
20.8
Equipment and Materials
Segment profit
352
426
73
20.9
Manufacturing-Metal
Sales
7,415
6,967
(448)
(6.0)
Processing
Segment profit
1,078
1,037
(41)
(3.8)
Trading-Electronicand Advanced Materials
Handling volumes of electronic components and rechargeable battery materials increased compared to the same period a year earlier due to increased demand across a wide range of applications, despite negative factors such as the lockdown in China and a slowdown in smartphone-related demand. Furthermore, sales and profits for minor metals and rare earths increased from the same period a year earlier, partly due to higher market prices, although handling volumes showed a slight decline as the demand associated with the automobile industry decreased.
Trading-Aluminumand Copper Products
2
ALCONIX CORPORATION (3036) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY3/23
In the non-ferrous products category, the transaction volume of rolled aluminum products and copper products, backed by increased demand for semiconductors and electronic components and solid domestic construction demand, was higher than the same period a year earlier. In the non-ferrous raw materials sector, handling volumes of mainstay copper and aluminum scrap and recycled aluminum ingots were lower than in the same period of the previous year, partly due to a decline in automobile demand. Handling volumes of the recycled aluminum ingots increased from the same period a year earlier due to rising non-ferrous metals prices and the sharp depreciation of the yen.
Manufacturing-Equipmentand Materials
In the materials category, shipments of plating materials increased significantly compared to the same period a year earlier due to increased demand in both the United States and China, while shipments of carbon brushes decreased due to a decline in demand for automobiles. In the equipment sector, shipments of consumable materials such as flaw detection agents and paints remained firm both in Japan and abroad, and increased compared to the same period a year earlier. On the other hand, due to a slowdown in the production of consumer durables such as automobiles, shipments of large items of equipment for both non-destructive testing and marking applications decreased compared to the same period a year earlier.
Manufacturing-MetalProcessing
Shipments of precision grinding processing parts were lower compared to the same period a year earlier, partly due to the impact of delays in the procurement of components, including semiconductors. Shipments of precision machining processing parts for semiconductor manufacturing equipment remained firm due to continuing growth in demand for semiconductors. Furthermore, shipments of metal precision stamped parts were lower compared to the same period a year earlier due to a decline in demand in the automobile industry both in Japan and overseas. On the other hand, shipments of metal processed parts for air-conditioning equipment increased from the same period a year earlier due to firm shipments for air-conditioning equipment in Japan.
Explanation of Financial Position1) Financial position
a. Current assets
At the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, current assets totaled 146,572 million yen, an increase of 11,452 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factors were a 7,818 million yen increase in notes and accounts receivable-trade, a 3,077 million yen increase in inventories and a 44 million yen decrease in cash and deposits.
b. Non-current assets
Non-current assets totaled 43,151 million yen, an increase of 1,833 million yen. The main factors were a 1,735 million yen increase in property, plant and equipment resulting from the inclusion of Jupiter Industry Co., Ltd. and its overseas subsidiaries in the consolidation and capital investment, a 199 million yen increase in investments and other assets and a decrease of 101 million yen in intangible assets due to amortization.
c. Current liabilities
Current liabilities totaled 105,979 million yen, an increase of 11,335 million yen. The main factors include a 6,582 million yen increase in short-term borrowings, a 4,070 million yen increase in notes and accounts payable-trade, a 1,289 million yen decrease in income taxes payable, a 999 million yen increase in commercial papers, and a 24 million yen increase in current portion of long-term borrowings.
d. Non-current liabilities
Non-current liabilities totaled 23,444 million yen, a decrease of 1,017 million yen. The main factors include an 805 million yen decrease in long-term borrowings and a 75 million yen decrease in bonds payable.
3
