ALD: ACQUISITION OF LEASEPLAN BY ALD: SIGNING OF THE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

ACQUISITION OF LEASEPLAN BY ALD: SIGNING OF THE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT



Press release

Paris, 22 April 2022

Following the announcement of the proposed acquisition by ALD of LeasePlan on 6 January 2022, Societe Generale and ALD announce another major milestone towards creating a leading global player in mobility with the signing of the framework agreement.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The signing by ALD of the framework agreement for the acquisition of 100% of LeasePlan on 22 April 2022 follows the completion of the process of information and consultation of the relevant works councils.

This framework agreement is a binding agreement which confirms the terms of the transaction as disclosed earlier this year[1]. It is a key step allowing the parties to prepare for the completion of the transaction.

To ensure a successful integration, ALD and LeasePlan have set up an Integration Management Office (IMO), which is working on preparing the combination of the two entities post-closing.

The main next steps leading to closing are the regulatory and antitrust filings.

The closing of the transaction is expected by the end of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions1.

