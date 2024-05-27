FIFTH SUPPLEMENT DATED 24 MAY 2024 TO THE BASE PROSPECTUS DATED 12 JUNE 2023

AYVENS

Euro 15,000,000,000

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

This supplement (the "Fifth Supplement") is supplemental to and must be read in conjunction with the base prospectus dated 12 June 2023 which has been granted approval number 23-214 on 12 June 2023 as supplemented by the supplement dated 22 September 2023 which received approval number 23-407 on 22 September 2023, by the second supplement dated 10 November 2023 which received approval number 23-469 on 10 November 2023, by the third supplement dated 12 January 2024 which received approval number 24-003 on 12 January 2024 and by the fourth supplement dated 12 February 2024 which received approval number 24-024 on 12 February 2024 (the "Base Prospectus") by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF"), prepared by the Ayvens (formerly ALD) ("Ayvens" or the "Issuer") with respect to its Euro 15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme").

Terms defined in the Base Prospectus have the same meaning when used in this Fifth Supplement.

The Base Prospectus as supplemented constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Article 8 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the European Council of 14 June 2017, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). This Fifth supplement has been prepared in accordance with Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation. Application has been made for approval of this Fifth supplement to the AMF in its capacity as competent authority under the Prospectus Regulation.

This Fifth supplement has been produced for the purposes of (i) incorporating by reference the 2023 Universal Registration Document, the First Quarter 2024 Results, (ii) incorporating recent events relating to the Issuer and (iii) updating the section "General Information".

Save as disclosed in this Fifth supplement, there has been no other significant new factor, material mistake or material inaccuracy relating to information included in the Base Prospectus (including information incorporated by reference) which is material in the context of the Programme since the publication of the Base Prospectus and which may affect the assessment of the Notes. To the extent that there is any inconsistency between (a) any statement in this Fifth supplement and (b) any other statement in the Base Prospectus, the statements in this Fifth supplement shall prevail.

Copies of the Base Prospectus and this Fifth supplement can be obtained free of charge from the registered office of the Issuer and will also be published on the websites of the Issuer (https://www.ayvens.com/investors/publications-and-documents/debt-documents/) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org).