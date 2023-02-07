Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ALD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALD   FR0013258662

ALD

(ALD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:23 2023-02-07 am EST
12.16 EUR    0.00%
02:09pAld : Change to the ALD Board of Directors
PU
02/06Aldebaran Resources Up 5% As Completes Two Drill Holes On Altar Project
MT
02/06Aldebaran Resources Completes Two Drill Holes On Altar Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ALD : Change to the ALD Board of Directors

02/07/2023 | 02:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of ALD met on 7 February 2023 and has appointed Frédéric Oudéa as director by cooptation with immediate effect following the resignation of Karine Destre-Bohn.

The appointment of Frédéric Oudéa as director will be submitted for approval at the next ALD Annual General Meeting.

This appointment aims to strengthen the ALD Board in preparation for the upcoming integration with LeasePlan. Frédéric Oudéa has accompanied and supervised ALD's development over the years within the Societe Generale group, as well as the project to acquire LeasePlan.

Frédéric Oudéa's mandates as CEO and Director of Societe Generale will expire at the next Annual General Meeting in May 2023.

Diony Lebot, Deputy CEO of Societe Generale and Chair of ALD's Board of Directors, commented: "I am delighted that Frédéric Oudéa has agreed to join the Board of Directors and, if the General Meeting agrees, to become a director to continue supporting ALD's strategic development in the coming years. I would also like to warmly thank Karine Destre-Bohn not only for her contribution and support as a member of the Board of Directors over the past 11 years, but also for her contribution to ALD's development as Chief Financial Officer of ALD Automotive in France from 2003 to 2008 following ALD's acquisition of Hertz Lease in 2003, and as General Secretary of ALD until 2010 before continuing her career within Societe Generale. I look forward to working with Frédéric Oudéa and the Board, alongside ALD's leadership team, to support the upcoming integration of LeasePlan and start a new chapter in ALD's development, where the combined entity will be ideally positioned to lead the transformation of the mobility industry."

Read the Press release

Attachments

Disclaimer

ALD International SA published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 19:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALD
02:09pAld : Change to the ALD Board of Directors
PU
02/06Aldebaran Resources Up 5% As Completes Two Drill Holes On Altar Project
MT
02/06Aldebaran Resources Completes Two Drill Holes On Altar Project
MT
02/01Ald : and Mitsubishi HC Capital to launch joint-venture operations in Thailand
PU
01/27BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole to Compete in ALD, LeasePlan Car Rental Asset Sale
MT
01/27BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole Ready Bids for ALD-LeasePlan Car-Rental Assets, Les Echos ..
DJ
01/19Leadmicro Nano Technology Lands 452 Million Yuan Tongwei Supply Contract
MT
01/19Ald : Communique AMF CP. CP23880670
PU
01/09Chengdu ALD Aviation Chairman Resigns Over Personal Reasons; Successor Named
MT
2022Capital markets stuck in 'no man's land' as bankers miss out on fees
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 822 M 11 619 M 11 619 M
Net income 2022 1 163 M 1 249 M 1 249 M
Net Debt 2022 23 103 M 24 804 M 24 804 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,32x
Yield 2022 10,9%
Capitalization 4 900 M 5 241 M 5 261 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 627
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart ALD
Duration : Period :
ALD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,16 €
Average target price 17,90 €
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tim Torben Albertsen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gilles Momper Chief Financial Officer
Diony Lebot Chairman
Hans van Beeck Chief Administrative Officer
Xavier Pascal Durand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALD13.01%5 261
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION1.56%134 335
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-1.07%79 121
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED3.88%72 583
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION0.02%56 139
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.12.44%12 118