ALD : Change to the ALD Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of ALD met on 7 February 2023 and has appointed Frédéric Oudéa as director by cooptation with immediate effect following the resignation of Karine Destre-Bohn.

The appointment of Frédéric Oudéa as director will be submitted for approval at the next ALD Annual General Meeting.

This appointment aims to strengthen the ALD Board in preparation for the upcoming integration with LeasePlan. Frédéric Oudéa has accompanied and supervised ALD's development over the years within the Societe Generale group, as well as the project to acquire LeasePlan.

Frédéric Oudéa's mandates as CEO and Director of Societe Generale will expire at the next Annual General Meeting in May 2023.

Diony Lebot, Deputy CEO of Societe Generale and Chair of ALD's Board of Directors, commented: "I am delighted that Frédéric Oudéa has agreed to join the Board of Directors and, if the General Meeting agrees, to become a director to continue supporting ALD's strategic development in the coming years. I would also like to warmly thank Karine Destre-Bohn not only for her contribution and support as a member of the Board of Directors over the past 11 years, but also for her contribution to ALD's development as Chief Financial Officer of ALD Automotive in France from 2003 to 2008 following ALD's acquisition of Hertz Lease in 2003, and as General Secretary of ALD until 2010 before continuing her career within Societe Generale. I look forward to working with Frédéric Oudéa and the Board, alongside ALD's leadership team, to support the upcoming integration of LeasePlan and start a new chapter in ALD's development, where the combined entity will be ideally positioned to lead the transformation of the mobility industry."