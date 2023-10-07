Technical Term sheet for Debt Securities (version 2.0)

This Technical Term Sheet forms part of the Application Form for the admission to listing and/or trading of Debt Securities on one or more Euronext Markets. Defined terms herein shall have the same meaning as provided in the Application Form and the Rules, unless otherwise defined hereinafter. Issuers seeking to admit Debt Securities on one or more Euronext Markets shall fill out and complete the present Technical Term sheet, so as to duly provide for all relevant technical details of the proposed issuance and admission of Debt Securities in accordance with any final prospectus and/or information document.

Once completed, please send a copy of this Technical Term sheet in Excel format, with a copy thereof being signed and sent in PDF to the following email addresses :

  • Backofficelistingsnleu@euronext.com - for listing on Dutch markets
  • Corporateactionsfr@euronext.com - for listing on French markets
  • ListingBrusselsBE@euronext.com - for listing on Belgian markets
  • ListingPt@euronext.com - for listing on Portuguese markets

Admission to listing and/or trading of Debt Securities is conditional upon due and timely reception of the present Technical Term Sheet and any supporting document required pursuant to the Application Form.

Further details pertaining to the admission process are available on Euronext website

The completed and signed Technical Term Sheet for Debt Securities, together with all required documentation have to be submitted before the following cut-off time and date: * First time Issuer on a Market operated by Euronext :

At least 7 (seven) business days before the targeted listing date. * Previously admitted Issuer on a Euronext Market :

No later than 11:00 CET on the business day prior to the targeted listing date.

The Issuer is solely responsible for all information provided in this Technical Term sheet and accompanying documents, if any. Subject to being admitted, Debt Securities will exclusively be configured on the basis of the information provided by the Issuer, notably through this Technical Term sheet. Accordingly Euronext and any of its affiliates, directors or employees, shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever for any incorrect, false, incomplete, or misleading information provided through the Application Form and any related document, including this Technical Term sheet. It is the Issuer's sole responsibility to duly and timely file all application documents, including in particular this Technical Term Sheet.

The Relevant Euronext Market Undertaking, including any of its affiliates, directors or employees, shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever for any application which is incomplete, inaccurate, erroneous and/or false. Similarly the Relevant Euronext Market Undertaking ,including any of its affiliates, directors or employees, shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever for the due and timely processing of any application within the indicative timeframe requested by the Applicant to the extent that such application, or any part thereof, would not have been timely filed by the Applicant.

The undersigned issuer of Debt Securities hereby acknowledges having read and understood the present this Technical Term sheet and the Terms & Conditions Application Form in general.

By signing this Technical Term Sheet, the Issuer certifies that all information provided in connection with this application for admission to listing /trading of Debt Securities is in all respects true, accurate, complete and not misleading.

  • Final information/Correction on final information
    2 Type of request

2,1 - If increase under temporary line, state the ISIN of the original security

  • Euronext market (Market of Reference)
    4 Issuer name

4,1 - Issuer name (if the Issuer name is not available in line 4)

  • Bond Product type
  • Seniority of the bond
    7 ISIN code
    8 Underlying ISIN (if applicable)
    9 CFI code
  1. FISN code
  2. Listing date
  3. Issue Date
  4. Date of approval of the admission to trading by the Issuer
  5. Interest accrual start date
  6. Admission to listing/trading requested on other stock exchange/Euronext market 15,1 - If yes, name other stock exchange/Euronext market
  7. Listing and trading in UNT/FMT
  8. Trading mode
  9. Nominal value
  10. Global nominal amount
  11. Is trading allowed by integer multiples different from Nominal value in line 18?
    20,1 - If yes, provide multiple tradable amount beyond Nominal value
  12. Issue price (percentage/currency)
  13. Redemption price (percentage/currency)
  14. Pool factor
  15. Trading currency
  16. Pricing clean/dirty
  17. Maturity date
  18. Early redemption type
  19. Redemption type
  20. Coupon type
  21. Interest rate
  22. Indexing Parameter Type
  23. Indexing Parameter
  24. Spread
  25. Fixing method parameter
  26. Number of days until parameter fixing
  27. Day count Fraction
  28. Business day convention
  29. Flag adjusted
  30. Coupon frequency
  31. First payment date
  32. Settlement platform
  33. Place of safekeeping
  34. Securities Paying agent name CSD account number
  35. Securities under program (Y/N)
  36. - If yes, is it the first issuance under this program (Y/N)
  37. ESG Bond sector
  38. Issuance Country Code
  39. Issuance Law Country Code
  40. Applicable country tax law
  41. Legal form of the security
  42. Billing contact - Company name

51,1 Billing Contact - First name

51,2 Billing Contact - Last name

51,3 Billing Contact - Job detail

51,4 Billing Contact - Department

51,5 Billing Contact - Postal address

51,6 Billing Contact - VAT code

51,7 Billing Contact - Email adress

52 Other comments (Visa number, Signed Final Terms, change coupon type after a period, change of day count after a period, underlying name...)

Final information

New listing

EURONEXT PARIS

ALD

Notes

Senior

FR001400L4Y2

DTVNGB ALD/Var MTN 20251006 Sr Jt Gtd 06/10/2023 06/10/2023 03/10/2023 06/10/2023 No

FMT Continuous 100 000,00

1 000 000 000,00 No

100,00%

100,00%

100,00% EUR Clean

06/10/2025 Not applicable At maturity Variable

Plain Vanilla

EURIBOR 3M 0,65% Before Interest Accrual Start Date 2 ACT/360

Modified Following Yes Quarterly 06/01/2024

Euroclear France Euroclear France - SICVFRPP Société Générale Yes No N/A

FRA - France

FRA - France

FRA - France Purely bearer

ALD

Didier

Harnois Group Treasurer

ALD SA / Finance 1-3 rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot 92500 Rueil- Malmaison FR81417689395

didier.harnois@aldautomotive.com Final Terms dated 4 October 2023 - Base Prospectus dated 12 June 2023 approved by the AMF under approval no. 23-0214, as supplemented by the supplement dated 22 September 2023 approved by the AMF under approval no. 23-407. MIFID II professionals/ECPs-Only/No EEA PRIIPs KID - Manufacturers' target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional only (all distribution channels). Senior Preferred Notes pursuant to article L. 613-30-3-I-3° of the

53 Issuer / Issuer Agent Signature

Didier Harnois as Group Treasurer

Attachments

