Technical Term sheet for Debt Securities (version 2.0)
This Technical Term Sheet forms part of the Application Form for the admission to listing and/or trading of Debt Securities on one or more Euronext Markets. Defined terms herein shall have the same meaning as provided in the Application Form and the Rules, unless otherwise defined hereinafter. Issuers seeking to admit Debt Securities on one or more Euronext Markets shall fill out and complete the present Technical Term sheet, so as to duly provide for all relevant technical details of the proposed issuance and admission of Debt Securities in accordance with any final prospectus and/or information document.
Once completed, please send a copy of this Technical Term sheet in Excel format, with a copy thereof being signed and sent in PDF to the following email addresses :
- Backofficelistingsnleu@euronext.com - for listing on Dutch markets
- Corporateactionsfr@euronext.com - for listing on French markets
- ListingBrusselsBE@euronext.com - for listing on Belgian markets
- ListingPt@euronext.com - for listing on Portuguese markets
Admission to listing and/or trading of Debt Securities is conditional upon due and timely reception of the present Technical Term Sheet and any supporting document required pursuant to the Application Form.
Further details pertaining to the admission process are available on Euronext website
The completed and signed Technical Term Sheet for Debt Securities, together with all required documentation have to be submitted before the following cut-off time and date: * First time Issuer on a Market operated by Euronext :
At least 7 (seven) business days before the targeted listing date. * Previously admitted Issuer on a Euronext Market :
No later than 11:00 CET on the business day prior to the targeted listing date.
The Issuer is solely responsible for all information provided in this Technical Term sheet and accompanying documents, if any. Subject to being admitted, Debt Securities will exclusively be configured on the basis of the information provided by the Issuer, notably through this Technical Term sheet. Accordingly Euronext and any of its affiliates, directors or employees, shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever for any incorrect, false, incomplete, or misleading information provided through the Application Form and any related document, including this Technical Term sheet. It is the Issuer's sole responsibility to duly and timely file all application documents, including in particular this Technical Term Sheet.
The Relevant Euronext Market Undertaking, including any of its affiliates, directors or employees, shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever for any application which is incomplete, inaccurate, erroneous and/or false. Similarly the Relevant Euronext Market Undertaking ,including any of its affiliates, directors or employees, shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever for the due and timely processing of any application within the indicative timeframe requested by the Applicant to the extent that such application, or any part thereof, would not have been timely filed by the Applicant.
The undersigned issuer of Debt Securities hereby acknowledges having read and understood the present this Technical Term sheet and the Terms & Conditions Application Form in general.
By signing this Technical Term Sheet, the Issuer certifies that all information provided in connection with this application for admission to listing /trading of Debt Securities is in all respects true, accurate, complete and not misleading.
- Final information/Correction on final information
2 Type of request
2,1 - If increase under temporary line, state the ISIN of the original security
- Euronext market (Market of Reference)
4 Issuer name
4,1 - Issuer name (if the Issuer name is not available in line 4)
- Bond Product type
- Seniority of the bond
7 ISIN code
8 Underlying ISIN (if applicable)
9 CFI code
- FISN code
- Listing date
- Issue Date
- Date of approval of the admission to trading by the Issuer
- Interest accrual start date
- Admission to listing/trading requested on other stock exchange/Euronext market 15,1 - If yes, name other stock exchange/Euronext market
- Listing and trading in UNT/FMT
- Trading mode
- Nominal value
- Global nominal amount
- Is trading allowed by integer multiples different from Nominal value in line 18?
20,1 - If yes, provide multiple tradable amount beyond Nominal value
- Issue price (percentage/currency)
- Redemption price (percentage/currency)
- Pool factor
- Trading currency
- Pricing clean/dirty
- Maturity date
- Early redemption type
- Redemption type
- Coupon type
- Interest rate
- Indexing Parameter Type
- Indexing Parameter
- Spread
- Fixing method parameter
- Number of days until parameter fixing
- Day count Fraction
- Business day convention
- Flag adjusted
- Coupon frequency
- First payment date
- Settlement platform
- Place of safekeeping
- Securities Paying agent name CSD account number
- Securities under program (Y/N)
- - If yes, is it the first issuance under this program (Y/N)
- ESG Bond sector
- Issuance Country Code
- Issuance Law Country Code
- Applicable country tax law
- Legal form of the security
- Billing contact - Company name
51,1 Billing Contact - First name
51,2 Billing Contact - Last name
51,3 Billing Contact - Job detail
51,4 Billing Contact - Department
51,5 Billing Contact - Postal address
51,6 Billing Contact - VAT code
51,7 Billing Contact - Email adress
52 Other comments (Visa number, Signed Final Terms, change coupon type after a period, change of day count after a period, underlying name...)
Final information
New listing
EURONEXT PARIS
ALD
Notes
Senior
FR001400L4V8
DTFNGB ALD/4.875 MTN 20281006 Sr Jt Gtd 06/10/2023 06/10/2023 03/10/2023 06/10/2023 No
FMT Continuous 100 000,00
1 000 000 000,00 No
99,92%
100,00%
100,00% EUR Clean
06/10/2028 Not applicable At maturity Fixed 4,875000% Plain Vanilla
ACT/ACT (ICMA) Following No Annually 06/10/2024
Euroclear France Euroclear France - SICVFRPP Société Générale Yes No N/A
FRA - France
FRA - France
FRA - France Purely bearer
ALD
Didier
Harnois Group Treasurer
ALD SA / Finance 1-3 rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot 92500 Rueil- Malmaison FR81417689395
didier.harnois@aldautomotive.com Final Terms dated 4 October 2023 - Base Prospectus dated 12 June 2023 approved by the AMF under approval no. 23-0214, as supplemented by the supplement dated 22 September 2023 approved by the AMF under approval no. 23-407. MIFID II professionals/ECPs-Only/No EEA PRIIPs KID - Manufacturers' target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional only (all distribution channels). Senior Preferred Notes pursuant to article L. 613-30-3-I-3° of the
53 Issuer / Issuer Agent Signature
Didier Harnois as Group Treasurer
