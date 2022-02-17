Log in
    ALD   FR0013258662

ALD

(ALD)
ALD : Gender Equality index

02/17/2022 | 12:48pm EST
With respect to the law « Avenir professionnel » dated 5th of September 2018, ALD SA has determined its gender equality index, aimed at closing the gender gaps in compensation levels between men and women. The score of this analysis is 91 out of a maximum of 100 points (vs 85 last year), knowing that the minimum level required is 75.

This score reflects ALD SA's dynamic policy in terms of promoting gender equality: eliminating salary discrepancies as well as ensuring equal access to strategic positions are the main challenges which are at stake.

Compensation at ALD is driven by different objective criteria, making no difference based on gender.

Disclaimer

ALD International SA published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 17:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
