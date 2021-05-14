Log in
    ALD   FR0013258662

ALD

(ALD)
05/14 03:19:22 am
13.58 EUR   +0.30%
02:39a ALD : Update on the share buyback program
05/06 GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, AB Inbev, PayPal...
05/06 ALD  : Trading update on Q1 2021 results
ALD: Update on the share buyback program

05/14/2021 | 02:39am EDT
ALD
ALD: Update on the share buyback program

14-May-2021 / 08:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

 

Paris, 14 May 2021

 

UPDATE ON THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

 

 

 

 

ALD reports share buyback transactions executed between 07 May 2021 and 13 May 2021, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

 

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the combined General Meeting dated 20 May 2020 a description of which is accessible on ALD website.

 

 

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

 

Issuer's name

Issuer's identifying code

Transaction date

Identifying code of financial instrument

Total daily volume
(in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of shares

Market
(MIC code)

ALD

969500E7V019H9NP7427

07/05/2021

FR0013258662

                                          15,572

13.31898

XAMS

ALD

969500E7V019H9NP7427

07/05/2021

FR0013258662

                                            2,980

13.31804

CEUX

ALD

969500E7V019H9NP7427

07/05/2021

FR0013258662

                                               948

13.31998

TQEX

ALD

969500E7V019H9NP7427

10/05/2021

FR0013258662

                                          14,000

13.52189

XAMS

ALD

969500E7V019H9NP7427

10/05/2021

FR0013258662

                                            5,000

13.53054

CEUX

ALD

969500E7V019H9NP7427

10/05/2021

FR0013258662

                                            1,000

13.51440

TQEX

ALD

969500E7V019H9NP7427

11/05/2021

FR0013258662

                                          12,054

13.46139

XAMS

ALD

969500E7V019H9NP7427

11/05/2021

FR0013258662

                                            4,556

13.47926

CEUX

ALD

969500E7V019H9NP7427

11/05/2021

FR0013258662

                                               890

13.49362

TQEX

ALD

969500E7V019H9NP7427

12/05/2021

FR0013258662

                                          19,723

13.42702

XAMS

ALD

969500E7V019H9NP7427

12/05/2021

FR0013258662

                                            2,899

13.43807

CEUX

ALD

969500E7V019H9NP7427

12/05/2021

FR0013258662

                                               500

13.40068

TQEX

ALD

969500E7V019H9NP7427

13/05/2021

FR0013258662

                                          22,414

13.33238

XAMS

ALD

969500E7V019H9NP7427

13/05/2021

FR0013258662

                                            5,474

13.24674

CEUX

ALD

969500E7V019H9NP7427

13/05/2021

FR0013258662

                                          2,112

13.29510

TQEX

 

 

 

TOTAL

110,122

13.4013

 

 

 

 

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company's website.

 

About

 

ALD

ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

 

With 6,500 employees around the globe, ALD manages 1.76 million vehicles (at end-March 2021).

 

ALD is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and is included in the SBF120 index. Société Générale is ALD Automotive's majority shareholder.

 

Company: ALD
1 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot
92500 Rueil-Malmaison
France
Internet: https://www.aldautomotive.com/
ISIN: FR0013258662
Euronext Ticker: ALD
AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version)
EQS News ID: 1196491
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1196491  14-May-2021 CET/CEST

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10 409 M 12 603 M 12 603 M
Net income 2021 563 M 681 M 681 M
Net Debt 2021 19 055 M 23 070 M 23 070 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,78x
Yield 2021 5,00%
Capitalization 5 461 M 6 593 M 6 612 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 6 361
Free-Float 19,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tim Torben Albertsen Chief Executive Officer
Gilles Momper Chief Financial Officer
Diony Lebot Chairman
Hans van Beeck Chief Administrative Officer
Xavier Pascal Durand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALD17.74%6 593
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION6.62%147 475
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-3.90%78 708
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION20.79%70 493
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED7.75%52 432
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN49.81%27 808