ALD: Update on the share buyback program

Press release Paris, 14 May 2021 UPDATE ON THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

ALD reports share buyback transactions executed between 07 May 2021 and 13 May 2021, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the combined General Meeting dated 20 May 2020 a description of which is accessible on ALD website.

(MIC code) ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 07/05/2021 FR0013258662 15,572 13.31898 XAMS ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 07/05/2021 FR0013258662 2,980 13.31804 CEUX ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 07/05/2021 FR0013258662 948 13.31998 TQEX ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 10/05/2021 FR0013258662 14,000 13.52189 XAMS ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 10/05/2021 FR0013258662 5,000 13.53054 CEUX ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 10/05/2021 FR0013258662 1,000 13.51440 TQEX ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 11/05/2021 FR0013258662 12,054 13.46139 XAMS ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 11/05/2021 FR0013258662 4,556 13.47926 CEUX ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 11/05/2021 FR0013258662 890 13.49362 TQEX ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 12/05/2021 FR0013258662 19,723 13.42702 XAMS ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 12/05/2021 FR0013258662 2,899 13.43807 CEUX ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 12/05/2021 FR0013258662 500 13.40068 TQEX ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 13/05/2021 FR0013258662 22,414 13.33238 XAMS ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 13/05/2021 FR0013258662 5,474 13.24674 CEUX ALD 969500E7V019H9NP7427 13/05/2021 FR0013258662 2,112 13.29510 TQEX TOTAL 110,122 13.4013

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company's website.

ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

With 6,500 employees around the globe, ALD manages 1.76 million vehicles (at end-March 2021).

ALD is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and is included in the SBF120 index. Société Générale is ALD Automotive's majority shareholder.