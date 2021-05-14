ALD: Update on the share buyback program

14-May-2021 / 08:37 CET/CEST
Press release
Paris, 14 May 2021
UPDATE ON THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
ALD reports share buyback transactions executed between 07 May 2021 and 13 May 2021, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").
The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the combined General Meeting dated 20 May 2020 a description of which is accessible on ALD website.
ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.
With 6,500 employees around the globe, ALD manages 1.76million vehicles (at end-March 2021).
ALD is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and is included in the SBF120 index. Société Générale is ALD Automotive's majority shareholder.