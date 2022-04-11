Log in
ALD: activities in Russia

04/11/2022 | 02:43am EDT
ALD
ALD: activities in Russia

11-Apr-2022 / 08:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

 

Paris, 11 April 2022

 

ALD activities in Russia

 

 

 

 

 

 

In the context of Societe Generale's announcement today regarding its activities in Russia, ALD Automotive OOO, which operates in Russia and through its branch in Kazakhstan, and ALD Belarus LLC no longer conclude any new commercial transactions.

 

 

 

 

 

Press contact

 

Stephanie Jonville
ALD Communication Department
Tel.: +33 (0)6 46 14 81 90
stephanie.jonville@aldautomotive.com

 

About

 

ALD

ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

With 6 700 employees around the globe, ALD manages 1.73 million vehicles (at end-Dec 2021).

ALD is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD). Société Générale is ALD's majority shareholder.

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the targets and strategies of ALD SA (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together with the Company, the "Group"). These forward-looking statements are based on a series of assumptions, both general and specific, in particular the application of accounting principles and methods in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) as adopted in the European Union. These forward-looking statements have also been developed from scenarios based on a number of economic assumptions in the context of a given competitive and regulatory environment. The Group may be unable to: - anticipate all the risks, uncertainties or other factors likely to affect its business and to appraise their potential consequences; - evaluate the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or a combination of risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those provided in this document and the related presentation. Therefore, although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to it or its management or not currently considered material, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, overall trends in general economic activity and in the Group's markets in particular, regulatory changes, and the success of the Company's strategic, operating and financial initiatives. More detailed information on the potential risks that could affect the Company's financial results can be found in the Universal Registration Document and in the Last Financial Report filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers. Investors are advised to take into account factors of uncertainty and risk likely to impact the operations of the Group when considering the information contained in such forward-looking statements. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements. Unless otherwise specified, the sources for the business rankings and market positions are internal. The financial information presented for the quarter ending 31 December 2021 was reviewed by the Company's Board of Directors on 09 February 2021 and has been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted in the European Union and applicable at this date. 

