ALD

(ALD)
ALD : Automotive reinforces international leasing partnership agreement with Mazda

03/30/2021 | 04:23am EDT
ALD Automotive announces that it has signed a leasing partnership agreement with Mazda in Belgium and Luxembourg. From 1 March, ALD Automotive will provide operational leasing services for Mazda's entire range of leasing products in both countries.

Mazda selected ALD Automotive for its innovative offering and market leading expertise as a global distribution partner. This partnership will enable local Mazda dealers to respond to the evolving demands for mobility solutions by providing the Belgian and Luxembourg market with attractive operational leasing solutions for corporates, small to medium sized companies and private individuals through its proprietary dealership network.

'We have chosen ALD Automotive for their market leadership in Belgium and Luxemburg and have a combined goal of reinforcing our B2B activities and introducing a Private Lease offer for our complete line-up,' confirms Frédéric Spaenjers, Fleet Manager Mazda Motor Belux.

This new agreement reinforces the existing successful partnership between the two companies as ALD Automotive also provides full service leasing services for Mazda through its dealership networks in the Netherlands, Italy and Spain. As a pioneer in the partnership approach for full service leasing, ALD Automotive now has over 200 agreements in place with 10 car manufacturers in 31 countries and over 25 banking partners in 17 countries.

'We are pleased to be supporting Mazda in the diversification of its mobility offering for its customers,' confirms Adrian Porter, Head of Partnerships at ALD, 'and look forward to continuing to help them grow their business in the coming years as a valuable partner.'

Read the PR

Disclaimer

ALD International SA published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 08:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
