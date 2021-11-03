Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q3 net profit rises 11%

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Aldar Properties, the
builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit, reported an 11% rise
in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, helped by higher sales
as the pandemic recovery picked up pace.
Profit attributable to shareholders came in at 473.2 million
dirhams ($128.85 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30,
compared with 426.2 million dirhams in the prior-year period.
"As post-pandemic recovery gathered momentum, our
diversified businesses continued to rebound at pace, with the
third quarter delivering 2.69 billion dirhams in development
sales," Chief Executive Officer Talal Al Dhiyabi was quoted as
saying.
($1=3.6726 UAE dirham)
