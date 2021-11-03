Log in
    ALDAR   AEA002001013

ALDAR PROPERTIES PJSC

(ALDAR)
Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q3 net profit rises 11%

11/03/2021 | 03:04am EDT
DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Aldar Properties, the builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit, reported an 11% rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, helped by higher sales as the pandemic recovery picked up pace.

Profit attributable to shareholders came in at 473.2 million dirhams ($128.85 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 426.2 million dirhams in the prior-year period.

"As post-pandemic recovery gathered momentum, our diversified businesses continued to rebound at pace, with the third quarter delivering 2.69 billion dirhams in development sales," Chief Executive Officer Talal Al Dhiyabi was quoted as saying. ($1=3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 891 M 2 421 M 2 421 M
Net income 2021 2 200 M 599 M 599 M
Net Debt 2021 1 114 M 303 M 303 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 33 416 M 9 097 M 9 098 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,88x
EV / Sales 2022 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 2 891
Free-Float 55,1%
