Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Aldebaran Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALDE   CA01408J1049

ALDEBARAN RESOURCES INC.

(ALDE)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:23:47 2023-04-11 pm EDT
0.9300 CAD    0.00%
02:05pAldebaran Resources : Expands Potential for Major Copper Project, CEO Clips Video
NE
03/31Aldebaran Announces Early Exercise of Warrants by Route One and Senior Management and Addition of a Fourth Drill Rig at the Altar Project
AQ
03/30Aldebaran Announces Early Exercise of Warrants by Route One and Senior Management and Addition of a Fourth Drill Rig at the Altar Project
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aldebaran Resources: Expands Potential for Major Copper Project, CEO Clips Video

04/11/2023 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - Aldebaran Resources Inc. (TSXV: ALDE) (OTCQX: ADBRF) - With a group of experienced geologists specializing in identifying, acquiring, drilling, and selling large copper deposits, Aldebaran recently announced a major breakthrough in their flagship project, the Altar Copper-Gold Project in north central Argentina. New drill results have shown promising expansion potential for the project. With the global demand for copper growing, Aldebaran Resources is in an excellent position to deliver a significant copper project to the world.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/post/tsxv-alde-ceo-clips-aldebaran-resources-expands-potential-for-major-copper-project-btv-60sec

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (TSXV: ALDE) (OTCQX: ADBRF)

https://www.aldebaranresources.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162003


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about ALDEBARAN RESOURCES INC.
02:05pAldebaran Resources : Expands Potential for Major Copper Project, CEO Clips Video
NE
03/31Aldebaran Announces Early Exercise of Warrants by Route One and Senior Management and A..
AQ
03/30Aldebaran Announces Early Exercise of Warrants by Route One and Senior Management and A..
GL
03/30Aldebaran Announces Early Exercise of Warrants by Route One and Senior Management and A..
AQ
03/24Aldebaran Resources Announces Officer Appointments
AQ
03/23Aldebaran Resources Inc. Promotes Adam Greening to Senior Vice President, Corporate Dev..
CI
03/23Aldebaran Announces Officer Appointments
GL
03/01Aldebaran Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
03/01Aldebaran Resources Brief: Reporting additional results from t..
MT
03/01Aldebaran Resources Brief: Up 3.3% As Intercepts 1,167.50 m of..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -1,00 M -0,74 M -0,74 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -93,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 130 M 95,8 M 96,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart ALDEBARAN RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Aldebaran Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,93 CAD
Average target price 1,65 CAD
Spread / Average Target 77,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Ernest Black Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Wayne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Fernando Pickmann Dianderas Independent Director
John MacKenzie Sibley Independent Director
James M. McDonald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALDEBARAN RESOURCES INC.19.23%96
BHP GROUP LIMITED-1.27%151 286
RIO TINTO PLC-8.68%110 454
GLENCORE PLC-17.21%70 929
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)2.47%43 517
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-19.65%39 014
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer