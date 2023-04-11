Aldebaran Resources: Expands Potential for Major Copper Project, CEO Clips Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - Aldebaran Resources Inc. (TSXV: ALDE) (OTCQX: ADBRF) - With a group of experienced geologists specializing in identifying, acquiring, drilling, and selling large copper deposits, Aldebaran recently announced a major breakthrough in their flagship project, the Altar Copper-Gold Project in north central Argentina. New drill results have shown promising expansion potential for the project. With the global demand for copper growing, Aldebaran Resources is in an excellent position to deliver a significant copper project to the world.





