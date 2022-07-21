Alderan Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notices - Expiry of Options
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
Alderan Resources Limited
ABN
165 079 201
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mr Ernest Thomas Eadie
Date of last notice
1 October 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Thea Management Pty Ltd - Mr Eadie is
a director and shareholder.
Date of change
20 July 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct
•
57,500 Ordinary Shares.
Indirect - Thea Management Pty Ltd
•
3,843,750 Ordinary Shares;
• 546,875 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.10 on
or before 7 August 2022;
• 1,000,000 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.06 on
or before 19 July 2022; and
1,000,000 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.10 on
or before 19 July 2022.
Indirect - ACN 167 523 659 Pty Ltd
•
A/C>
500,000 Ordinary Shares.
Class
Unquoted Options
Number acquired
Nil
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number disposed
Expiry of the following:
• 1,000,000 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.10 on
or before 19 July 2022; and
• 1,000,000 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.06 on
or before 19 July 2022.
Value/Consideration
Nil
No. of securities held after change
Direct
•
57,500 Ordinary Shares.
Indirect - Thea Management Pty Ltd
•
3,843,750 Ordinary Shares;
• 546,875 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.10 on
or before 7 August 2022;
Indirect - ACN 167 523 659 Pty Ltd
•
A/C>
500,000 Ordinary Shares.
Nature of change
Expiry of Unquoted Options without being exercised.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which interest
N/A
related prior to change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - Closed Period
Were the interests in the securities or
No
contracts detailed above traded during a
closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to
N/A
allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on
N/A
what date was this provided?
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
Alderan Resources Limited
ABN
165 079 201
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mr Frank D Hegner
Date of last notice
1 October 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
N/A
Date of change
20 July 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
•
1,012,800 Ordinary Shares;
• 1,000,000 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.06 on
or before 19 July 2022;
• 1,000,000 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.10 on
•
or before 19 July 2022; and
200,000 Performance Rights (on terms and
conditions detailed in Notice of Meeting dated 26 July
2018)
Class
Unquoted Options
Number acquired
Nil
Number disposed
Expiry of the following:
• 1,000,000 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.10 on
or before 19 July 2022; and
• 1,000,000 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.06 on
or before 19 July 2022.
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
Nil
No. of securities held after change
• 1,012,800 Ordinary Shares; and
• 200,000 Performance Rights (on terms and
conditions detailed in Notice of Meeting dated 26 July
2018).
Nature of change
Expiry of Unquoted Options without being exercised.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which interest
N/A
related prior to change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - Closed Period
Were the interests in the securities or
No
contracts detailed above traded during a
closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to
N/A
allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on
N/A
what date was this provided?
