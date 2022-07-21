Alderan Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notices - Expiry of Options

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Name of entity Alderan Resources Limited ABN 165 079 201

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Mr Ernest Thomas Eadie Date of last notice 1 October 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Thea Management Pty Ltd - Mr Eadie is (including registered holder) a director and shareholder. Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 20 July 2022 No. of securities held prior to change Direct • 57,500 Ordinary Shares. Indirect - Thea Management Pty Ltd • 3,843,750 Ordinary Shares; • 546,875 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.10 on or before 7 August 2022; • 1,000,000 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.06 on or before 19 July 2022; and 1,000,000 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.10 on or before 19 July 2022. Indirect - ACN 167 523 659 Pty Ltd • A/C> 500,000 Ordinary Shares. Class Unquoted Options Number acquired Nil

