    AL8   AU000000AL88

ALDERAN RESOURCES LIMITED

(AL8)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:50 2022-07-21 am EDT
0.0120 AUD   +9.09%
ALDERAN RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notices - Expiry of Options
PU
07/19ALDERAN RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - AL8
PU
06/27Alderan Resources Secures Highly Prospective Area in Detroit Gold Project in Utah
MT
Alderan Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notices - Expiry of Options

07/21/2022 | 02:44am EDT
For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Alderan Resources Limited

ABN

165 079 201

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Ernest Thomas Eadie

Date of last notice

1 October 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Thea Management Pty Ltd - Mr Eadie is

(including registered holder)

a director and shareholder.

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

to the relevant interest.

Date of change

20 July 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

57,500 Ordinary Shares.

Indirect - Thea Management Pty Ltd

3,843,750 Ordinary Shares;

546,875 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.10 on

or before 7 August 2022;

1,000,000 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.06 on

or before 19 July 2022; and

1,000,000 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.10 on

or before 19 July 2022.

Indirect - ACN 167 523 659 Pty Ltd

A/C>

500,000 Ordinary Shares.

Class

Unquoted Options

Number acquired

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

9/12/2010

Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Expiry of the following:

1,000,000 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.10 on

or before 19 July 2022; and

1,000,000 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.06 on

or before 19 July 2022.

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct

57,500 Ordinary Shares.

Indirect - Thea Management Pty Ltd

3,843,750 Ordinary Shares;

546,875 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.10 on

or before 7 August 2022;

Indirect - ACN 167 523 659 Pty Ltd

A/C>

500,000 Ordinary Shares.

Nature of change

Expiry of Unquoted Options without being exercised.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise

of options, issue of securities under dividend

reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest

N/A

related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

9/12/2010

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - Closed Period

Were the interests in the securities or

No

contracts detailed above traded during a

closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to

N/A

allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on

N/A

what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

9/12/2010

Appendix 3Y Page 3

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Alderan Resources Limited

ABN

165 079 201

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Frank D Hegner

Date of last notice

1 October 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

to the relevant interest.

Date of change

20 July 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

1,012,800 Ordinary Shares;

1,000,000 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.06 on

or before 19 July 2022;

1,000,000 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.10 on

or before 19 July 2022; and

200,000 Performance Rights (on terms and

conditions detailed in Notice of Meeting dated 26 July

2018)

Class

Unquoted Options

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

Expiry of the following:

1,000,000 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.10 on

or before 19 July 2022; and

1,000,000 Unquoted Options exercisable at $0.06 on

or before 19 July 2022.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

9/12/2010

Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

1,012,800 Ordinary Shares; and

200,000 Performance Rights (on terms and

conditions detailed in Notice of Meeting dated 26 July

2018).

Nature of change

Expiry of Unquoted Options without being exercised.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise

of options, issue of securities under dividend

reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest

N/A

related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - Closed Period

Were the interests in the securities or

No

contracts detailed above traded during a

closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to

N/A

allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on

N/A

what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

9/12/2010



Disclaimer

Alderan Resources Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 06:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
