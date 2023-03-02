Advanced search
    ALDX   US01438T1060

ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ALDX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-01 pm EST
7.090 USD   +4.88%
Aldeyra Gets FDA Priority Review for ADX-2191 in Rare Retinal Cancer
DJ
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
FDA Accepts for Priority Review ADX-2191 New Drug Application for the Treatment of Primary Vitreoretinal Lymphoma
BU
Aldeyra Gets FDA Priority Review for ADX-2191 in Rare Retinal Cancer

03/02/2023 | 08:07am EST
By Colin Kellaher


Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted priority review to its application seeking approval of ADX-2191 for the treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma, a rare and potentially fatal cancer.

The Lexington, Mass., clinical-stage biotechnology company said there are currently no FDA-approved treatments for primary vitreoretinal lymphoma, an aggressive retinal cancer that is diagnosed in 300 to 600 patients in the U.S. each year, with a median survival for newly diagnosed patients of less than five years.

The FDA grants priority review to medicines that have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment of a serious disease, and the designation shortens the review period.

Aldeyra said the FDA set a target action date of June 21 for the application, adding that it plans to launch ADX-2191 in the U.S. in the second half of the year, pending FDA approval.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 0806ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -68,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 415 M 415 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 103x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 78,3%
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
Todd C. Brady President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce Greenberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP-Finance
Martin Joseph Joyce Independent Director
Gary M. Phillips Independent Director
Ben R. Bronstein Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC.1.87%415
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.40%82 226
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.85%74 873
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.3.48%35 731
BIONTECH SE-15.14%30 980
GENMAB A/S-10.81%24 611