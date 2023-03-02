Aldeyra Gets FDA Priority Review for ADX-2191 in Rare Retinal Cancer

By Colin Kellaher

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted priority review to its application seeking approval of ADX-2191 for the treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma, a rare and potentially fatal cancer.

The Lexington, Mass., clinical-stage biotechnology company said there are currently no FDA-approved treatments for primary vitreoretinal lymphoma, an aggressive retinal cancer that is diagnosed in 300 to 600 patients in the U.S. each year, with a median survival for newly diagnosed patients of less than five years.

The FDA grants priority review to medicines that have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment of a serious disease, and the designation shortens the review period.

Aldeyra said the FDA set a target action date of June 21 for the application, adding that it plans to launch ADX-2191 in the U.S. in the second half of the year, pending FDA approval.

