Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of ADX‑2191 in Retinitis Pigmentosa

Top-Line Results Expected in the First Half of 2023

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced the completion of enrollment in the Phase 2 clinical trial of ADX‑2191 (methotrexate injection, USP), an investigational drug candidate, for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic eye diseases characterized by retinal cell death and loss of vision, for which there is no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved treatment.

The open-label, single-center Phase 2 clinical trial enrolled a total of eight retinitis pigmentosa patients with rhodopsin gene mutations, including the P23H gene mutation. Patients receive either monthly or twice-monthly intravitreal doses of ADX‑2191 for three months. The primary endpoint of the trial is safety. Secondary endpoints include change from baseline in visual acuity; retinal function, as assessed by foveal microperimetry, electroretinography, and dark adaptation; and retinal morphology, as assessed by optical coherence tomography.

“Given the lack of FDA-approved therapies for retinitis pigmentosa, a sight-threatening group of diseases that affect more than one million patients worldwide, novel therapeutic approaches are in demand,” stated Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aldeyra. “Aldeyra is committed to working with patients and physicians to attempt to ameliorate the unrelenting burden of retinitis pigmentosa, and we look forward to reporting top-line results of the Phase 2 clinical trial in the first half of this year.”

About ADX-2191

ADX-2191 is a novel intravitreal formulation of methotrexate, which in preclinical models of retinitis pigmentosa facilitates the clearance of misfolded rhodopsin, a critical visual cycle protein susceptible to genetic mutation.1 The prevalence of retinitis pigmentosa is more than one million people worldwide, and genetic mutations leading to rhodopsin misfolding account for approximately one-third of cases. ADX-2191 has been granted orphan drug designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa.

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to discovering innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to develop pharmaceuticals that modulate immunological systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Our product candidates include RASP (reactive aldehyde species) modulators ADX‑629, ADX‑246, ADX‑248, and chemically related molecules for the potential treatment of systemic and retinal immune-mediated diseases. Our pre-commercial product candidates are reproxalap, a RASP modulator for the potential treatment of dry eye disease (under U.S. Food and Drug Administration New Drug Application review) and allergic conjunctivitis, and ADX-2191, a novel formulation of intravitreal methotrexate for the potential treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma (under U.S. Food and Drug Administration New Drug Application review), proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and other rare sight-threatening retinal diseases. For more information, visit https://www.aldeyra.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing of top-line results of the Phase 2 clinical trial of ADX-2191 in retinitis pigmentosa and Aldeyra’s plans and expectations for ADX-2191. Aldeyra intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” "could," “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “project,” “on track,” “scheduled,” “target,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “contemplates,” “likely,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “aim,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Aldeyra is at an early stage of development and may not ever have any products that generate significant revenue. All of Aldeyra's development timelines may be subject to adjustment depending on recruitment rate, regulatory review, preclinical and clinical results, funding, and other factors that could delay the initiation, enrollment, or completion of clinical trials. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Aldeyra's forward-looking statements include, among others, the timing of enrollment, commencement and completion of Aldeyra's clinical trials, the timing and success of preclinical studies and clinical trials conducted by Aldeyra and its development partners; delay in or failure to obtain regulatory approval of Aldeyra's product candidates, including as a result of the FDA not accepting Aldeyra’s regulatory filings, requiring additional clinical trials or data prior to review or approval of such filings; the ability to maintain regulatory approval of Aldeyra's product candidates, and the labeling for any approved products; the risk that prior results, such as signals of safety, activity, or durability of effect, observed from preclinical or clinical trials, will not be replicated or will not continue in ongoing or future studies or clinical trials involving Aldeyra's product candidates in clinical trials focused on the same or different indications; the scope, progress, expansion, and costs of developing and commercializing Aldeyra's product candidates; the current and potential future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Aldeyra’s business, results of operations, and financial position; uncertainty as to Aldeyra’s ability to commercialize (alone or with others) and obtain reimbursement for Aldeyra's product candidates following regulatory approval, if any; the size and growth of the potential markets and pricing for Aldeyra's product candidates and the ability to serve those markets; Aldeyra's expectations regarding Aldeyra's expenses and future revenue, the timing of future revenue, the sufficiency or use of Aldeyra's cash resources and needs for additional financing; the rate and degree of market acceptance of any of Aldeyra's product candidates; Aldeyra's expectations regarding competition; Aldeyra's anticipated growth strategies; Aldeyra's ability to attract or retain key personnel; Aldeyra’s commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; Aldeyra's ability to establish and maintain development partnerships; Aldeyra’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into its business; Aldeyra's expectations regarding federal, state, and foreign regulatory requirements; political, economic, legal, social, and health risks, including the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent public health measures, and war or other military actions, that may affect Aldeyra’s business or the global economy; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; Aldeyra's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the anticipated trends and challenges in Aldeyra's business and the market in which it operates; and other factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Aldeyra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/.

In addition to the risks described above and in Aldeyra's other filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Aldeyra's results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from such statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Aldeyra undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 1 Xi Y, Chen Y. Pharmacological strategies for treating misfolded rhodopsin-associated autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa. Neural Regen Res. 2022 Jan;17(1):110-112. doi: 10.4103/1673-5374.314306. PMID: 34100444; PMCID: PMC8451548.

