Aldeyra Therapeutics : Designates Schirmer Test as Sole Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 TRANQUILITY-2 Trial of Reproxalap in Dry Eye Disease - Form 8-K

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2022--Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced the designation of Schirmer test, a measure of tear production, as the sole primary endpoint in the Phase 3 TRANQUILITY-2 clinical trial of reproxalap in patients with dry eye disease.

The selection of Schirmer test as the primary endpoint for TRANQUILITY-2 followed Aldeyra's announcement last week of favorable results of post-hoc analyses from the completed Phase 3 TRANQUILITY and Phase 2 clinical trials of reproxalap in patients with dry eye disease. Using computer automated grading of digital photography, the analyses indicated that reproxalap demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in ocular redness.

"The opportunity to submit a New Drug Application for dry eye disease based on the achievement of two objective signs is significant," stated Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Aldeyra. "Based on our discussions with ophthalmologists, optometrists, and other key opinion leaders about the unmet medical needs in dry eye disease, ocular redness is a substantial concern for many patients, while Schirmer test has long been considered by many eyecare providers as the benchmark sign endpoint for regulatory approval."

Christopher E. Starr, M.D., F.A.C.S., Attending Ophthalmologist at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at Weill Cornell Medicine, said, "From a sign approvability standpoint, there is tremendous benefit in having a dry eye disease drug candidate that is capable of reducing ocular redness and enhancing tear production. In that regard, reproxalap has the potential to be highly differentiated from and a welcome addition to current standard-of-care therapies."

Pending the results from TRANQUILITY-2 and discussion with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Aldeyra intends to submit the Schirmer test results of both TRANQUILITY trials in support of its New Drug Application (NDA) submission. In the TRANQUILITY and TRANQUILITY-2 trials, Schirmer test was assessed after four doses of reproxalap or vehicle over a single day. A secondary endpoint in TRANQUILITY, Schirmer test scores were statistically higher in reproxalap-treated patients (p=0.0001), and the post-hoc proportion of Schirmer test responders of 10mm or greater was statistically higher (p<0.0001) in reproxalap-treated patients, relative to vehicle. The acute increase in Schirmer test scores following administration of reproxalap observed in TRANQUILITY is consistent with symptomatic activity observed as soon as one week after dosing in the Phase 3 RENEW trial.

"There is a great unmet need for faster-acting non-steroidal agents as part of our clinical armamentarium," said Kelly K. Nichols, O.D., M.P.H., Ph.D., F.A.A.O., Dean, School of Optometry, The University of Alabama at Birmingham. "I am enthusiastic about the results reproxalap has demonstrated to date."

Top-line results from TRANQUILITY-2 are expected in the second quarter of 2022. Pending discussion with the FDA and enrollment of the ongoing 12-month safety trial of reproxalap in dry eye disease, NDA submission for dry eye disease is expected to occur mid-2022.

Aldeyra develops innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to discover pharmaceuticals that modulate immunological systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Two of our lead product candidates, reproxalap and ADX-629, target pre-cytokine, systems-based mediators of inflammation known as RASP (reactive aldehyde species). Reproxalap is in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. ADX-629, an orally administered RASP modulator, is in Phase 2 clinical testing for the treatment of systemic immune-mediated diseases. Our pipeline also includes ADX-2191 (intravitreal methotrexate 0.8%), in development for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy and the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and primary vitreoretinal lymphoma.

