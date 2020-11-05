Aldeyra Therapeutics : Investor Presentation – November 2020 0 11/05/2020 | 11:02am EST Send by mail :

November 2020 CORPORATE REVIEW Systems-Based Approaches to Regulate Immune Response Nasdaq: ALDX © Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020 Disclaimers and Forward-Looking Statements This presentation and various remarks which may be made during this presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding Aldeyra's possible or assumed future results of operations, expenses and financing needs, business strategies and plans, research and development plans or expectations, political, economic, legal, social and health risks, including the recent COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent public health measures and other responses to it, that may affect Aldeyra's business or the global economy, the structure, timing and success of Aldeyra's planned or pending clinical trials, expected milestones, market sizing, pricing and reimbursement, competitive position, regulatory matters, industry environment and potential growth opportunities, among other things. The results of earlier preclinical or clinical trials may not be predictive of future results. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, clinical site availability, staffing, and patient recruitment have been negatively affected and the timelines to complete Aldeyra's clinical trials may be delayed. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "objective," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "project," "target," "design," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "plan" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aldeyra's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect Aldeyra's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties, including the development, clinical and regulatory plans or expectations for Aldeyra's product candidates and systems-based approaches, later developments with the FDA that may be inconsistent with Aldeyra's expectations and beliefs, including inconsistent expectations regarding FDA acceptance and review of the company's filings and submitted data sets, and Aldeyra's continuing review and quality control analysis of clinical data. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Aldeyra's forward-looking statements are described in Aldeyra's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as Aldeyra's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of Aldeyra's development plans and timelines may be subject to adjustment depending on funding, recruitment rate, regulatory review, preclinical and clinical results, and other factors any of which could result in changes to Aldeyra's development plans and programs or delay the initiation, completion, or reporting of clinical trials. In addition to the risks described above and in Aldeyra's other filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Aldeyra's results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from such statements. The information in this presentation is provided only as of November 5, 2020, and Aldeyra undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. 2 Immunology is a Key Component of Many Diseases ~7% Of Western Society Unmet Needs Suffer from some form of immune- mediated disease, and incidence is increasing Disease control elusive despite existing therapies, and thus novel approaches are needed Dry Eye Disease Psoriasis Asthma Lupus Allergy Respiratory Distress Inflammatory Alzheimer's … Etc. … Bowel Disease Inflammation: A Unifying Theory of Disease? Harvard Health Letter April, 2006 Source: Lerner, Jeremias, and Matthias, International Journal of Celiac Disease, vol. 3, no. 4 (2015): 151-155; 3 Shurin and Smolkin, Advances in Experimental Medicines and Biology 601:3-12, 2007; Kuek et al, Postgraduate Medical Journal 83(978): 251-260, 2007. Aldeyra is Developing Technology Designed to Modulate Biological Systems … Not Single Targets Traditional Most immunological drugs shut down specific molecules, obstructing the immune system, and leading to toxicity. Systems-Based The traditional approach is limited to two outcomes. In contrast, modulation of the immune system maintains immune function, but allows for lower levels of inflammation. A systems-based approach allows for infinite control. 4 Aldeyra is Developing Novel Approaches for Immune System Regulation RASP Dihydrofolate Protein Reductase Chaperome Reproxalap ADX-629 ADX-2191 ADX-1612 Immune Cell Migration Immune Cell Proliferation Immune Cell Proliferation Cytokine Production Fibroblast Activation Antibody Formation Fibroblast Activation Macrophage Activation Viral Replication Immune Mediated Diseases: Autoimmune Disease, Allergy, Fibrosis, Cytokine Release Syndrome RASP = Reactive Aldehyde Species 5 Innovative Pipeline Addressing Immunological Disease Disease Area Ocular Diseases Systemic Diseases Compound Mechanism Indication Preclinical Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Reproxalap RASP Dry Eye Disease Allergic Conjunctivitis ADX-2191 DHFR Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Primary Vitreoretinal Lymphoma ADX-103/10X RASP Retinal Disease ADX-1612 CHP Ovarian Cancer Investigator-Sponsored Trial SARS-CoV2 Antiviral (COVID-19) ADX-629 RASP Cytokine Release Syndrome (COVID-19) Allergy (Atopic Asthma) Autoimmune Disease (Psoriasis) RASP Mechanism = Reactive Aldehyde Species Inhibitor 6 DHFR Mechanism = Dihydrofolate Reductase Inhibitor CHP Mechanism = Chaperome Inhibitor November 2020 CORPORATE REVIEW Reactive Aldehyde Species (RASP) Inhibition Nasdaq: ALDX © Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020 RASP Inhibition is a Pre-Cytokine,Systems-Based Approach that Has Been Clinically Validated in Late-Stage Trials Reproxalap, Preclinical broad-based ADX-629 cytokine reduction LPS Animal Model of Cytokine Storm RASP NF-KBScavenger translocation receptor A binding Inflammasome activation Cytokine Release ‡Treatment Difference of induction-maintenance dosing, defined as the difference between the changes from baseline for the evaluated drug vs. vehicle (LS Mean Difference ± 95% CI). Ocular Dryness Score co-primary endpoint assessed in pre- specified patient population having an OD4S dryness baseline score of ≥ 3 (N=170). Source: Cullen et. al., J. of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Volume 135, Issue 2, AB384, Feb 2015; Reproxalap RENEW-Part 1 clinical trial results. Broad-based symptom reduction RENEW-Part 1 Phase 3 Dry Eye Disease Trial Symptom Treatment Difference‡ (Reproxalap-Vehicle) Over Weeks 2 to 12 0-100 Ocular Sym ptom Scales Favors Reproxalap p-value VAS: Ocular Dryness (Co-Primary) 0.0004 VAS: Eye Discomfort 0.0025 VAS: Photophobia 0.0041 VAS: Foreign Body Sensation 0.0035 VAS: Itching 0.0346 VAS: Pain 0.0268 VAS: Burning/Stinging NS OSDI (Total) 0.0020 -20 -15 -10 -5 0 5 0-4 & 0-5 Ocular Symptom Scales OD4S: Grittiness 0.0025 OD4S: Dryness 0.0134 OD4S: Ocular Discomfort 0.0268 OD4S: Burning 0.0306 OD4S: Stinging 0.0239 CAC Ocular Itching Scale 0.0034 Ocular Discomfort Scale NS -0.8 -0.6 -0.4 -0.2 0.0 0.2 RASP = Reactive Aldehyde Species NS = Not Significant VAS = Visual Analog Scale OD4S = Ocular Discomfort & 4-Symptom 8 OSDI = Ocular Surface Disease Index CAC = Conjunctival Allergen Challenge Lead RASP Inhibitor Reproxalap, a Novel Topical Ocular Drug, Now in Two Phase 3 Programs for Ocular Inflammation Dry Eye Disease Allergic Conjunctivitis Often months to Unchecked growing disease burden and demonstrate even limited options modest efficacy with beyond OTC/Rx current Rx antihistamines 34 million or more 66 million or more adults in the U.S.1 adults in the U.S.2 Reproxalap poised to potentially be the next novel entrant in the dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis markets. 1Paulsen AJ, Cruickshanks KJ, Fischer ME, et al. Dry eye in the beaver dam offspring study: prevalence, risk factors, and health-related quality of life. Am J Ophthalmol. 2014;157(4):799-806. doi:10.1016/j.ajo.2013.12.023. 9 2Singh K, Axelrod S, Bielory L. The epidemiology of ocular and nasal allergy in the United States, 1988-1994. J Allergy ClinImmunol. 2010;126(4):778-783.e6 Reproxalap Exhibited First-Line Symptom Control and Tolerability in Dry Eye Disease Clinical Trials RENEW-Part 1 Phase 3 Trial (Induction-Maintenance Dosing) Head-to-Head Tolerability Trial vs. Xiidra® Xiidra® Reproxalap (0-10) 4.5 4.0 Rating 3.5 3.0 AUC p = 0.003 Discomfort 2.5 2.0 1.5 1.0 Ocular 0.5 0.0 Mean 3m 5m 10m 15m 30m 60m 90s Time After Drop Instillation Topical ocular reproxalap has been studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety concerns; mild instillation site VAS = Visual Analog Scale irritation is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials. MMRM = Mixed Effect Model Repeated Measures 10 Source: Reproxalap RENEW-Part 1 and Drop Experience clinical trial results. AUC = Area Under The Curve Reproxalap's Mechanism of Action Reduces RASP, a Novel Dry Eye Disease Sign RASP in Dry Eye Disease RASP markers are upregulated in dry eye disease.

RASP levels have been shown to correlate with worsening symptoms and signs. Source: Curr Eye Res. 2016, 41(9):1143-9 Reproxalap Preclinical rapid and Clinical reduction complete RASP binding in RASP adducts In vitro Reproxalap-Malondialdehyde (MDA) Phase 2a adduct formation over time Tear RASP Levels in Dry Eye Disease Patients (% of MDA bound by reproxalap) (μM Malondialdehyde Adduct; Mean ± Within-Subject SEM) 16 p = 0.009 15 14 13 12 Pre-TreatmentPost-Treatment with Reproxalap RASP is a novel and FDA-approvable dry eye disease sign. (Day 28) Source: Choi W., et al. Expression of Lipid Peroxidation Markers in the Tear Film and Ocular Surface of Patients with Non-Sjogren Syndrome: Potential 11 Biomarkers for Dry Eye Disease. Curr Eye Res. 2016, 41(9):1143-9; Reproxalap preclinical and Phase 2a in dry eye disease clinical trial results on file. Reproxalap Reduced Itching and Redness in Late-Stage Clinical Trials for Allergic Conjunctivitis ALLEVIATE Phase 3 Trial Phase 2 Allergen Chamber Trial Topical ocular reproxalap has been studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety concerns reported; mild instillation site irritation is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials. 12 Source: Reproxalap ALLEVIATE Phase 3 and allergen chamber Phase 2 clinical trial results; Ocular itch scale (0-4); Ocular redness scale (0-4). MMRM = Mixed Effect Model Repeated Measures Results from the INVIGORATE Phase 3 Trial in Allergic Conjunctivitis Expected in H1 2021 Design:

Two-way randomized crossover, ~100 patients total

Primary endpoint:

Statistical significance in ocular itch (0-4 scale) at a majority of eleven time points between 110 and 210 minutes

Secondary endpoints:

Investigator-assessed ocular redness score Patient-reported ocular tearing score Total ocular symptom score

Inclusion/exclusion criteria:

History of moderate to severe allergic conjunctivitis to ragweed pollen Itching score of ≥ 2.5 or redness score ≥ 2 in baseline chamber test

Chamber exposure and dosing schedule:

3.5 hours continuous allergen exposure First dose 5 minutes before chamber entry Second dose 90 minutes after entry

(when non-treated patients reach peak allergy symptoms)

Phase 2 Results Were Statistically Significant During Phase 3 Primary Endpoint Time Points* *The safety and efficacy results of later phase or subsequent clinical trials may not confirm the results of earlier trials. ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04207736 Topical ocular reproxalap has been studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety concerns reported; mild 13 instillation site irritation is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials. Source: Reproxalap allergen chamber Phase 2 clinical trial results; Ocular itch scale (0-4). ADX-629 Clinical Initiative in Systemic Inflammatory Disease Compliments Late-Stage Programs ADX-629 is a first-in-class orally available and irreversible covalent inhibitor of pro-inflammatory RASP, and potentially represents a new paradigm in the understanding and treatment of immune-mediated disease.

is a first-in-class orally available and irreversible covalent inhibitor of pro-inflammatory RASP, and potentially represents a new paradigm in the understanding and treatment of immune-mediated disease. Comprehensive systemic disease initiative designed to assess the activity of ADX-629 in three types of severe inflammation: cytokine release syndrome, autoimmune disease, and allergy. RASP-Inhibition in Systemic Diseases ADX-629 Proof of Concept in Three Types of Severe Inflammation Expected Initiation* Cytokine Release Syndrome Allergy Autoimmune Disease Phase 2 clinical trial in adult patients hospitalized for COVID-19 Phase 2 allergen-challenge clinical trial in atopic asthma Phase 2 clinical trial in psoriasis Q4 2020 Multiple Q4 2020 Potential Indications Q4 2020 *The timing of clinical trial initiation depends, in part, on restrictions related to COVID-19, the availability of clinical 14 research facilities and staffing, and the ability to recruit patients. ADX-629 Reduced RASP vs. Placebo in Phase 1 Clinical Trial, Demonstrating Target Engagement, and Also Improved Lipid Profiles MDA Levels Over Ten Days of Dosing Plasma Lipid Profile After Fatty Meal HDL (mg/dL x hours) p = 0.005 p = 0.036 p = 0.0004 250 14 1.4 200 12 1.2 hoursxratioLDL/HDL hours)x(mMFFA 10 1 150 8 0.8 100 6 0.6 4 0.4 50 2 0.2 0 0 0 ADX-629 Placebo ADX-629 Placebo ADX-629 Placebo MDA = Malondialdehyde HDL = High-density lipoprotein Area under the curve is over four hours post-dose;p-values subject to quality control analysis. MMRM = Mixed Model Repeated Measures LDL = Low-density lipoprotein 15 Source: ADX-629 Phase 1 clinical trial results. Day 10 = Food effect assessment FFA = Free fatty acids Upcoming Expected RASP Inhibition Development Milestones Reproxalap dry eye disease Phase 3 objective sign trial initiation Q4 2020* Reproxalap allergic conjunctivitis INVIGORATE Phase 3 study top-line results H1 2021 ADX-629cytokine release syndrome Phase 2 clinical trial initiation in COVID-19 associated respiratory compromise Q4 2020* ADX-629allergy Phase 2 allergen-challengeclinical trial initiation in atopic asthma Q4 2020* ADX-629 autoimmune disease Phase 2 clinical trial initiation in psoriasis Q4 2020* *The timing of clinical trial initiation depends, in part, on restrictions related to COVID-19, the availability of clinical research facilities and staffing, the ability to recruit patients, and regulatory feedback. = Ocular Diseases = Systemic Diseases 16 November 2020 CORPORATE REVIEW Dihydrofolate Reductase Inhibition Nasdaq: ALDX © Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020 ADX-2191, a Novel Intravitreal Formulation of Methotrexate, Represents a Clinically Proven Systems Modulating Approach Preclinical reduction in Clinical reduction in cellular proliferation retinal detachment Source: Invest Ophthalmol Vis. Sci. 2017; 58:3940-3949 *Timing of open globe injury as shown is estimated. Typically 6-8 weeks prior to reattachment & initiation of ADX-2191. There is no assurance that prior results, such as signals of safety, activity or durability of effect, observed from this open label investigator sponsored trial will be replicated in more rigorous clinical trials involving ADX-2191. 18 Source: ADX-2191 PVR Phase 1b investigator sponsored clinical trial (n=10) results and additional in-practice use (n=16) PVR = Proliferative vitreoretinopathy ADX-2191 Represents a Novel Approach and Potential Therapeutic Breakthrough in Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Treatment Proliferative vitreoretinopathy ADX-2191 4,000 U.S. PVR is a rare disease, with ~4,000 patients per year in the U.S. and nearly twice as many in Europe and Japan combined. Left untreated, retinal detachment due to PVR can progress to permanent blindness. There is currently No FDA- or EMA-approvedtherapy. Repeat surgery, which can lead to vision loss, is currently the only possible course of action. ADX-2191 A potential therapeutic breakthrough in PVR treatment

potential therapeutic breakthrough Granted U.S. orphan designation and FDA fast track designation for the prevention of PVR

Tolerability and reattachment success during study period demonstrated in Phase 1b open-label investigator sponsored clinical trial

demonstrated in Phase 1b GUARD adaptive Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent retinal detachment due to PVR ongoing

Exploring additional indications , including primary intraocular lymphoma Source: Aldeyra internal estimates based on primary and secondary market research; published literature PVR = Proliferative vitreoretinopathy 19 ADX-2191: GUARD Trial Design in Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Adaptive Phase 3 (Part 1) Clinical Trial Design Primary objective:

Evaluate efficacy of intravitreal ADX-2191 injections for prevention of recurrent retinal detachment due to proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR)

Design:

Multi-center, randomized, controlled, two- part, adaptive Phase 3 clinical trial

Inclusion highlights:

Recurrent retinal detachment due to PVR, or Retinal detachment associated with open-globe injury

Dosing regimen:

At surgery, weekly (x8), and then every other week (x4) intravitreal ADX-2191 injections

Endpoint:

Retinal re-detachments due to PVR requiring re- operation within 6 months: OCT demonstrating fovea-off retinal detachment Photographic documentation retinal detachment

Completion of Enrollment Expected in 2021 Adaptive Phase 3 PVR Clinical Trial Design: Part 1 ADX-2191 intravitreal injection treatment ADX-2191 added to routine surgical care (N = 50) Control Arm: Routine surgical care (N = 50) Month 1 Month 2 Month 3 Month 4 Month 5 Month 6 OCT = Optical Coherence Tomography 20 *The timing of ongoing clinical trials depend, in part, on restrictions related to COVID-19, the availability of clinical research facilities and staffing, and the ability to recruit patients. ADX-2191 Has the Potential to be the Only Approved Drug for Primary Vitreoretinal Lymphoma, a Rare but Serious Retinal Cancer Primary vitreoretinal lymphoma (PVRL) is a rare, aggressive, high-grade cancer that arises in the vitreous and retina.

high-grade cancer that arises in the vitreous and retina. Approximately 2,900 people in the United States suffer from PVRL.

Approximately 600 new cases of PVRL are diagnosed in the United States per year.

The median survival for newly diagnosed patients is 4.83 years.

The most common ocular complaints reported by patients include blurred vision, painless loss of vision, floaters, red eye, and photophobia.

No approved treatments are currently available. Small (top) and large (bottom) subretinal infiltrates in patients with primary vitreoretinal lymphoma Source: Primary Vitreoretinal Lymphoma by D. J. Wilson on AAO EyeWiki; M. Sagoo, Survey of Ophthalmology (2014); Grimm et. al., Annals of Oncology (2007). 21 Upcoming Expected ADX-2191 Regulatory and Development Milestones Primary Vitreoretinal Lymphoma orphan drug designation in Q4 2020 GUARD Phase 3 Trial completion of enrollment in 2021* *The timing of ongoing clinical trials depend, in part, on restrictions related to COVID-19, the availability of clinical 22 research facilities and staffing, and the ability to recruit patients. November 2020 CORPORATE REVIEW Protein Chaperome Inhibition Nasdaq: ALDX © Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020 HSP90 Recently Identified as a Potential Therapeutic Target of SARS-CoV-2 and Demonstrated Clinical Activity Against EBV HSP90 is a chaperone protein that controls the function of hundreds of client proteins, a system known collectively as the protein chaperome. HSP90 is required for SARS-CoV-2 replication and infection. Elevated HSP90 RNA found with SARS-CoV-2 infection. 10.00 9.00 8.00 7.00 6.00 5.00 4.00 3.00 2.00 1.00 0.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 In an EBV-infected patient, ADX- 1612 reduced the percentage of circulating EBV-positive cells. = Pre-treatment = Pre-treatment = 1 week post dose 1 (120 mg/m 2 ) = 1 day post dose 2 (120 mg/m 2 ) = 2 weeks post dose 2 (120 mg/m 2 ) = 2 days post dose 1 (150 mg/m 2 ) Wyler et al. Bulk and single-cell gene expression profiling of SARS-CoV-2 infected human cell lines identifies molecular targets for therapeutic intervention, bioRxiv preprint, May 5, 2020. DOI:10.1101/2020.05.05.079194. Not certified by peer review. Shatzer et al. Ganetespib, an HSP90 inhibitor, kills Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-infected B and T cells and reduces the percentage of EBV-infected cells in the blood, Leukemia & Lymphoma, 2016, DOI: 10.1080/10428194.2016.1213823 EBV = Epstein Barr Virus 24 In Addition to Antiviral Activity, ADX-1612 Has Demonstrated Potential Suppression of Pathologic Inflammation ADX-1612 HSP90 Immune Cell Replication Pathologic Inflammation Immune cell count reduction in Clinical response in patient with animal model of lupus1 chronic vasculitis after a single dose 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 = Vehicle 2 = Cyclophosphamide 3 = Cyclophosphamide/2 = ADX-1612 = ADX-1612 + cyclophosphamide = Normal animal 1Liu et al. The HSP90 Inhibitor Ganetespib Alleviates Disease Progression and Augments Intermittent Cyclophosphamide Therapy in the MRL/lpr Mouse Model of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, PLoS One, May 14, 2015. 25 DOI:10.1371/journal.pone.0127361 Expected ADX-1612 Development Milestones and Clinical Plans Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP) application June 2020 BARDA CoronaWatch application June 2020 Phase 2 EUDARIO Ovarian Cancer clinical trial enrollment completion July 2020 COVID-19 clinical development update H2 2020* *The timing of clinical trial initiation depends, in part, on restrictions related to COVID-19, the availability of 26 clinical research facilities and staffing, and the ability to recruit patients. Contingent on funding, regulatory review, and other factors. November 2020 CORPORATE REVIEW The Aldeyra Value Proposition Nasdaq: ALDX © Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020 The Aldeyra Value Proposition NOVEL SYSTEMS-BASED APPROACHES FOR IMMUNOLOGY RASP-inhibition represents a first-in-class therapeutic approach.

represents a first-in-class therapeutic approach. Three unique immune-modulating mechanisms of action in development. NEAR-TERM DEVELOPMENT CATALYSTS* Initiation of Phase 3 objective sign trial of reproxalap in dry eye disease.

Initiation of Phase 2 clinical trials of ADX-629 in COVID-19, atopic asthma, and psoriasis.

ADX-629 in COVID-19, atopic asthma, and psoriasis. Top-line results from Phase 3 INVIGORATE Trial in allergic conjunctivitis . SIGNIFICANT MARKET OPPORTUNITY Reproxalap targets a U.S. addressable market of >$20B.

ADX-2191 represents a potential therapeutic breakthrough for PVR and PVRL. SOLID CASH POSITION Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $86.2 million as of September 30, 2020.

Based on current operating plans and expectations, cash runway through the end of 2022. RASP = Reactive Aldehyde Species *Timing depends, in part, on restrictions related to COVID-19, the availability of clinical research facilities and staffing, PVR = Proliferative vitreoretinopathy 28 the ability to recruit patients, and regulatory feedback. PVRL: Primary vitreoretinal lymphoma Experienced Management Team and Board of Directors Management Team Board of Directors Todd Brady, M.D., Ph.D. President, CEO, & Director Joshua Reed, M.B.A. Chief Financial Officer David McMullin, M.B.A. Chief Business Officer James Gow, M.D. SVP Clinical Development Stephen Machatha, Ph.D. SVP Technical Operations 1 3 3 4 6 2 5 Richard Douglas, Ph.D. CHAIRMAN Ben Bronstein, M.D. Marty Joyce, M.B.A. Nancy Miller-Rich Gary Phillips, M.D. Jesse Treu, Ph.D. Neal Walker, D.O. Todd Brady, M.D., Ph.D. Former SVP Corporate Development at Genzyme Former CEO Peptimmune7 Former CFO of Serono USA Former SVP BD&L and Commercial Strategy at Merck CEO OrphoMed Domain Associates CEO Aclaris Therapeutics CEO Aldeyra Therapeutics 1. Acquired by Xanthus/Antisoma 5. Acquired by Merck 2. Acquired by Schwarz/UCB 6. Acquired by Alexion 3. Acquired by Takeda 7. Acquired by Genzyme 29 4. Acquired by Ligand November 2020 CORPORATE REVIEW Systems-Based Approaches to Regulate Immune Response Nasdaq: ALDX © Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020 Attachments Original document

