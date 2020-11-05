Aldeyra Therapeutics : Investor Presentation – November 2020

This presentation and various remarks which may be made during this presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding Aldeyra's possible or assumed future results of operations, expenses and financing needs, business strategies and plans, research and development plans or expectations, political, economic, legal, social and health risks, including the recent COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent public health measures and other responses to it, that may affect Aldeyra's business or the global economy, the structure, timing and success of Aldeyra's planned or pending clinical trials, expected milestones, market sizing, pricing and reimbursement, competitive position, regulatory matters, industry environment and potential growth opportunities, among other
things. The results of earlier preclinical or clinical trials may not be predictive of future results. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, clinical site availability, staffing, and patient recruitment have been negatively affected and the timelines to complete Aldeyra's clinical trials may be delayed. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "objective," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "project," "target," "design," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "plan" or similar expressions and
the negatives of those terms.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aldeyra's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect Aldeyra's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties, including the development, clinical and regulatory plans or expectations for Aldeyra's product candidates and systems-based approaches, later developments with the FDA that may be inconsistent with Aldeyra's expectations and beliefs, including inconsistent expectations regarding FDA acceptance and review of the company's filings and submitted data sets, and Aldeyra's continuing review and quality control analysis of clinical data. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Aldeyra's forward-looking statements are described in Aldeyra's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as Aldeyra's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of Aldeyra's development plans and timelines
may be subject to adjustment depending on funding, recruitment rate, regulatory review, preclinical and clinical results, and other factors any of which could
result in changes to Aldeyra's development plans and programs or delay the initiation, completion, or reporting of clinical trials.
In addition to the risks described above and in Aldeyra's other filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Aldeyra's results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from such statements. The information in this presentation is provided only as of November 5, 2020, and Aldeyra undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
2
Immunology is a Key Component of Many Diseases
~7%
Of Western Society
Unmet
Needs
Suffer from some
form of immune- mediated disease, and incidence is
increasing
Disease control elusive despite existing therapies, and thus
novel approaches are needed
Dry Eye Disease
Psoriasis
Asthma
Lupus
Allergy
Respiratory
Distress
Inflammatory
Alzheimer's
… Etc. …
Bowel Disease
Inflammation:
A Unifying Theory of Disease?
Harvard Health Letter
April, 2006
Source: Lerner, Jeremias, and Matthias, International Journal of Celiac Disease, vol. 3, no. 4 (2015): 151-155;
3
Shurin and Smolkin, Advances in Experimental Medicines and Biology 601:3-12, 2007; Kuek et al, Postgraduate Medical Journal 83(978): 251-260, 2007.
Aldeyra is Developing Technology Designed to Modulate Biological Systems … Not Single Targets
Traditional
Most immunological drugs shut down specific molecules, obstructing the
immune system, and leading to toxicity.
Systems-Based
The traditional approach is limited to two outcomes.
In contrast, modulation of the immune system maintains immune function, but allows for lower levels of inflammation.
A systems-based approach allows for infinite control.
RASP Inhibition is a Pre-Cytokine,Systems-Based Approach that Has Been Clinically Validated in Late-Stage Trials
Reproxalap,
Preclinical broad-based
ADX-629
cytokine reduction
LPS Animal Model of Cytokine Storm
RASP
NF-KBScavenger
translocation receptor A binding
Inflammasome
activation
Cytokine Release
‡Treatment Difference of induction-maintenance dosing, defined as the difference between the changes from baseline for the evaluated drug vs. vehicle (LS Mean Difference ± 95% CI). Ocular Dryness Score co-primary endpoint assessed in pre- specified patient population having an OD4S dryness baseline score of ≥ 3 (N=170).
Source: Cullen et. al., J. of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Volume 135, Issue 2, AB384, Feb 2015; Reproxalap RENEW-Part 1 clinical trial results.
ADX-629 Clinical Initiative in Systemic Inflammatory Disease Compliments Late-Stage Programs
ADX-629is a first-in-class orally available and irreversible covalent inhibitor of pro-inflammatory RASP, and potentially represents a new paradigm in the understanding and treatment of immune-mediated disease.
Comprehensive systemic disease initiative designed to assess the activity of ADX-629 in three types of severe inflammation: cytokine release syndrome, autoimmune disease, and allergy.
RASP-Inhibition in Systemic Diseases
ADX-629 Proof of Concept in Three Types of Severe Inflammation
Expected Initiation*
Cytokine Release
Syndrome
Allergy
Autoimmune
Disease
Phase 2 clinical trial in adult patients hospitalized for COVID-19
Phase 2 allergen-challenge clinical trial in atopic asthma
Phase 2 clinical trial in psoriasis
Q4 2020
Multiple
Q4 2020
Potential
Indications
Q4 2020
*The timing of clinical trial initiation depends, in part, on restrictions related to COVID-19, the availability of clinical
14
research facilities and staffing, and the ability to recruit patients.
ADX-629 Reduced RASP vs. Placebo in Phase 1 Clinical Trial, Demonstrating Target Engagement, and Also Improved Lipid Profiles
MDA Levels Over Ten Days of Dosing
Plasma Lipid Profile After Fatty Meal
HDL (mg/dL x hours)
p = 0.005
p = 0.036
p = 0.0004
250
14
1.4
200
12
1.2
hoursxratioLDL/HDL
hours)x(mMFFA
10
1
150
8
0.8
100
6
0.6
4
0.4
50
2
0.2
0
0
0
ADX-629 Placebo
ADX-629
Placebo
ADX-629
Placebo
MDA = Malondialdehyde
HDL = High-density lipoprotein
Area under the curve is over four hours post-dose;p-values subject to quality control analysis.
MMRM = Mixed Model Repeated Measures
LDL = Low-density lipoprotein
15
Source: ADX-629 Phase 1 clinical trial results.
Day 10 = Food effect assessment
FFA = Free fatty acids
Upcoming Expected RASP Inhibition Development Milestones
*The timing of clinical trial initiation depends, in part, on restrictions related to COVID-19, the availability of clinical research facilities and staffing, the ability to recruit patients, and regulatory feedback.
HSP90 Recently Identified as a Potential Therapeutic Target of SARS-CoV-2 and Demonstrated Clinical Activity Against EBV
HSP90 is a chaperone protein that controls the function of hundreds of client proteins, a system known collectively as the protein chaperome.
HSP90 is required for SARS-CoV-2
replication and infection.
Elevated HSP90 RNA found with
SARS-CoV-2 infection.
10.00
9.00
8.00
7.00
6.00
5.00
4.00
3.00
2.00
1.00
0.00
1 2 3 4 5 6
In an EBV-infected patient, ADX- 1612 reduced the percentage of circulating EBV-positive cells.
= Pre-treatment
= Pre-treatment
= 1 week post dose 1 (120 mg/m2)
= 1 day post dose 2 (120 mg/m2)
= 2 weeks post dose 2 (120 mg/m2)
= 2 days post dose 1 (150 mg/m2)
Wyler et al. Bulk and single-cell gene expression profiling of SARS-CoV-2 infected human cell lines identifies molecular targets for therapeutic intervention, bioRxiv preprint, May 5, 2020.
DOI:10.1101/2020.05.05.079194. Not certified by peer review.
Shatzer et al. Ganetespib, an HSP90 inhibitor, kills Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-infected B and T cells and reduces the percentage of EBV-infected cells in the blood, Leukemia & Lymphoma, 2016, DOI: 10.1080/10428194.2016.1213823
EBV = Epstein Barr Virus
24
In Addition to Antiviral Activity, ADX-1612 Has Demonstrated Potential Suppression of Pathologic Inflammation
ADX-1612
HSP90
Immune Cell
Replication
Pathologic
Inflammation
Immune cell count reduction in
Clinical response in patient with
animal model of lupus1
chronic vasculitis after a single dose
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 = Vehicle
2 = Cyclophosphamide
3 = Cyclophosphamide/2
= ADX-1612
= ADX-1612 + cyclophosphamide
= Normal animal
1Liu et al. The HSP90 Inhibitor Ganetespib Alleviates Disease Progression and Augments Intermittent Cyclophosphamide
Therapy in the MRL/lpr Mouse Model of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, PLoS One, May 14, 2015.
25
DOI:10.1371/journal.pone.0127361
Expected ADX-1612 Development Milestones and Clinical Plans
Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP) application June 2020
BARDA CoronaWatch application June 2020
Phase 2 EUDARIO Ovarian Cancer clinical trial enrollment completion July 2020 COVID-19 clinical development update H2 2020*
*The timing of clinical trial initiation depends, in part, on restrictions related to COVID-19, the availability of
26
clinical research facilities and staffing, and the ability to recruit patients. Contingent on funding, regulatory
Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 16:01:02 UTC