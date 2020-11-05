Log in
Aldeyra Therapeutics : Investor Presentation – November 2020

11/05/2020 | 11:02am EST

November 2020

CORPORATE REVIEW

Systems-Based Approaches to Regulate Immune Response

Nasdaq: ALDX

© Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020

Disclaimers and Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and various remarks which may be made during this presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding Aldeyra's possible or assumed future results of operations, expenses and financing needs, business strategies and plans, research and development plans or expectations, political, economic, legal, social and health risks, including the recent COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent public health measures and other responses to it, that may affect Aldeyra's business or the global economy, the structure, timing and success of Aldeyra's planned or pending clinical trials, expected milestones, market sizing, pricing and reimbursement, competitive position, regulatory matters, industry environment and potential growth opportunities, among other

things. The results of earlier preclinical or clinical trials may not be predictive of future results. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, clinical site availability, staffing, and patient recruitment have been negatively affected and the timelines to complete Aldeyra's clinical trials may be delayed. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "objective," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "project," "target," "design," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "plan" or similar expressions and

the negatives of those terms.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aldeyra's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect Aldeyra's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties, including the development, clinical and regulatory plans or expectations for Aldeyra's product candidates and systems-based approaches, later developments with the FDA that may be inconsistent with Aldeyra's expectations and beliefs, including inconsistent expectations regarding FDA acceptance and review of the company's filings and submitted data sets, and Aldeyra's continuing review and quality control analysis of clinical data. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Aldeyra's forward-looking statements are described in Aldeyra's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as Aldeyra's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of Aldeyra's development plans and timelines

may be subject to adjustment depending on funding, recruitment rate, regulatory review, preclinical and clinical results, and other factors any of which could

result in changes to Aldeyra's development plans and programs or delay the initiation, completion, or reporting of clinical trials.

In addition to the risks described above and in Aldeyra's other filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Aldeyra's results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from such statements. The information in this presentation is provided only as of November 5, 2020, and Aldeyra undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

2

Immunology is a Key Component of Many Diseases

~7%

Of Western Society

Unmet

Needs

Suffer from some

form of immune- mediated disease, and incidence is

increasing

Disease control elusive despite existing therapies, and thus

novel approaches are needed

Dry Eye Disease

Psoriasis

Asthma

Lupus

Allergy

Respiratory

Distress

Inflammatory

Alzheimer's

… Etc. …

Bowel Disease

Inflammation:

A Unifying Theory of Disease?

Harvard Health Letter

April, 2006

Source: Lerner, Jeremias, and Matthias, International Journal of Celiac Disease, vol. 3, no. 4 (2015): 151-155;

3

Shurin and Smolkin, Advances in Experimental Medicines and Biology 601:3-12, 2007; Kuek et al, Postgraduate Medical Journal 83(978): 251-260, 2007.

Aldeyra is Developing Technology Designed to Modulate Biological Systems … Not Single Targets

Traditional

Most immunological drugs shut down specific molecules, obstructing the

immune system, and leading to toxicity.

Systems-Based

The traditional approach is limited to two outcomes.

In contrast, modulation of the immune system maintains immune function, but allows for lower levels of inflammation.

A systems-based approach allows for infinite control.

4

Aldeyra is Developing Novel Approaches for

Immune System Regulation

RASP

Dihydrofolate

Protein

Reductase

Chaperome

Reproxalap

ADX-629

ADX-2191

ADX-1612

Immune Cell Migration

Immune Cell Proliferation

Immune Cell Proliferation

Cytokine Production

Fibroblast Activation

Antibody Formation

Fibroblast Activation

Macrophage Activation

Viral Replication

Immune Mediated Diseases:

Autoimmune Disease, Allergy, Fibrosis, Cytokine Release Syndrome

RASP = Reactive Aldehyde Species

5

Innovative Pipeline Addressing Immunological Disease

Disease Area

Ocular

Diseases

Systemic Diseases

Compound

Mechanism

Indication

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Reproxalap

RASP

Dry Eye Disease

Allergic Conjunctivitis

ADX-2191

DHFR

Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy

Primary Vitreoretinal Lymphoma

ADX-103/10X

RASP

Retinal Disease

ADX-1612

CHP

Ovarian Cancer

Investigator-Sponsored Trial

SARS-CoV2 Antiviral

(COVID-19)

ADX-629

RASP

Cytokine Release Syndrome

(COVID-19)

Allergy

(Atopic Asthma)

Autoimmune Disease

(Psoriasis)

RASP Mechanism = Reactive Aldehyde Species Inhibitor

6

DHFR Mechanism = Dihydrofolate Reductase Inhibitor

CHP Mechanism = Chaperome Inhibitor

November 2020

CORPORATE REVIEW

Reactive Aldehyde Species (RASP) Inhibition

Nasdaq: ALDX

© Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020

RASP Inhibition is a Pre-Cytokine,Systems-Based Approach that Has Been Clinically Validated in Late-Stage Trials

Reproxalap,

Preclinical broad-based

ADX-629

cytokine reduction

LPS Animal Model of Cytokine Storm

RASP

NF-KBScavenger

translocation receptor A binding

Inflammasome

activation

Cytokine Release

‡Treatment Difference of induction-maintenance dosing, defined as the difference between the changes from baseline for the evaluated drug vs. vehicle (LS Mean Difference ± 95% CI). Ocular Dryness Score co-primary endpoint assessed in pre- specified patient population having an OD4S dryness baseline score of ≥ 3 (N=170).

Source: Cullen et. al., J. of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Volume 135, Issue 2, AB384, Feb 2015; Reproxalap RENEW-Part 1 clinical trial results.

Broad-based

symptom reduction

RENEW-Part 1 Phase 3 Dry Eye Disease Trial

Symptom Treatment Difference (Reproxalap-Vehicle)

Over Weeks 2 to 12

0-100 Ocular Sym ptom Scales

Favors Reproxalap

p-value

VAS: Ocular Dryness (Co-Primary)

0.0004

VAS: Eye Discomfort

0.0025

VAS: Photophobia

0.0041

VAS: Foreign Body Sensation

0.0035

VAS: Itching

0.0346

VAS: Pain

0.0268

VAS: Burning/Stinging

NS

OSDI (Total)

0.0020

-20

-15

-10

-5

0

5

0-4 & 0-5 Ocular Symptom Scales

OD4S: Grittiness

0.0025

OD4S: Dryness

0.0134

OD4S: Ocular Discomfort

0.0268

OD4S: Burning

0.0306

OD4S: Stinging

0.0239

CAC Ocular Itching Scale

0.0034

Ocular Discomfort Scale

NS

-0.8

-0.6

-0.4

-0.2

0.0

0.2

RASP = Reactive Aldehyde Species

NS = Not Significant

VAS = Visual Analog Scale

OD4S = Ocular Discomfort & 4-Symptom

8

OSDI = Ocular Surface Disease Index

CAC = Conjunctival Allergen Challenge

Lead RASP Inhibitor Reproxalap, a Novel Topical Ocular Drug, Now in Two Phase 3 Programs for Ocular Inflammation

Dry Eye Disease

Allergic Conjunctivitis

Often months to

Unchecked growing

disease burden and

demonstrate even

limited options

modest efficacy with

beyond OTC/Rx

current Rx

antihistamines

34 million or more

66 million or more

adults in the U.S.1

adults in the U.S.2

Reproxalap poised to potentially be the next novel entrant in the dry

eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis markets.

1Paulsen AJ, Cruickshanks KJ, Fischer ME, et al. Dry eye in the beaver dam offspring study: prevalence, risk factors, and health-related quality of life. Am J Ophthalmol.

2014;157(4):799-806. doi:10.1016/j.ajo.2013.12.023.

9

2Singh K, Axelrod S, Bielory L. The epidemiology of ocular and nasal allergy in the United States, 1988-1994. J Allergy ClinImmunol. 2010;126(4):778-783.e6

Reproxalap Exhibited First-Line Symptom Control and Tolerability in Dry Eye Disease Clinical Trials

RENEW-Part 1 Phase 3 Trial

(Induction-Maintenance Dosing)

Head-to-Head Tolerability Trial

vs. Xiidra®

Xiidra®

Reproxalap

(0-10)

4.5

4.0

Rating

3.5

3.0

AUC p = 0.003

Discomfort

2.5

2.0

1.5

1.0

Ocular

0.5

0.0

Mean

3m

5m

10m

15m

30m

60m

90s

Time After Drop Instillation

Topical ocular reproxalap has been studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety concerns; mild instillation site

VAS = Visual Analog Scale

irritation is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials.

MMRM = Mixed Effect Model Repeated Measures

10

Source: Reproxalap RENEW-Part 1 and Drop Experience clinical trial results.

AUC = Area Under The Curve

Reproxalap's Mechanism of Action Reduces RASP, a Novel Dry Eye Disease Sign

RASP in Dry Eye Disease

  • RASP markers are upregulated in dry eye disease.
  • RASP levels have been shown to correlate with worsening symptoms and signs.

Source: Curr Eye Res. 2016, 41(9):1143-9

Reproxalap

Preclinical rapid and

Clinical reduction

complete RASP binding

in RASP adducts

In vitro Reproxalap-Malondialdehyde (MDA)

Phase 2a

adduct formation over time

Tear RASP Levels in Dry Eye Disease Patients

(% of MDA bound by reproxalap)

(μM Malondialdehyde Adduct; Mean ± Within-Subject SEM)

16

p = 0.009

15

14

13

12

Pre-TreatmentPost-Treatment with Reproxalap

RASP is a novel and FDA-approvable dry eye disease sign.

(Day 28)

Source: Choi W., et al. Expression of Lipid Peroxidation Markers in the Tear Film and Ocular Surface of Patients with Non-Sjogren Syndrome: Potential

11

Biomarkers for Dry Eye Disease. Curr Eye Res. 2016, 41(9):1143-9; Reproxalap preclinical and Phase 2a in dry eye disease clinical trial results on file.

Reproxalap Reduced Itching and Redness in Late-Stage Clinical Trials for Allergic Conjunctivitis

ALLEVIATE Phase 3 Trial

Phase 2 Allergen Chamber Trial

Topical ocular reproxalap has been studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety concerns reported; mild instillation site irritation is

the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials.

12

Source: Reproxalap ALLEVIATE Phase 3 and allergen chamber Phase 2 clinical trial results; Ocular itch scale (0-4); Ocular redness scale (0-4).

MMRM = Mixed Effect Model Repeated Measures

Results from the INVIGORATE Phase 3 Trial in Allergic Conjunctivitis Expected in H1 2021

  • Design:
    • Two-wayrandomized crossover, ~100 patients total
  • Primary endpoint:
    • Statistical significance in ocular itch (0-4 scale) at a majority of eleven time points between 110 and 210 minutes
  • Secondary endpoints:
    • Investigator-assessedocular redness score
    • Patient-reportedocular tearing score
    • Total ocular symptom score
  • Inclusion/exclusion criteria:
    • History of moderate to severe allergic conjunctivitis to ragweed pollen
    • Itching score of ≥ 2.5 or redness score ≥ 2 in baseline chamber test
  • Chamber exposure and dosing schedule:
    • 3.5 hours continuous allergen exposure
    • First dose 5 minutes before chamber entry
    • Second dose 90 minutes after entry
      (when non-treated patients reach peak allergy symptoms)

Phase 2 Results Were Statistically Significant During Phase 3 Primary Endpoint Time Points*

*The safety and efficacy results of later phase or subsequent clinical trials may not confirm the results of earlier trials.

ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04207736

Topical ocular reproxalap has been studied in over 1,100 patients with no observed safety concerns reported; mild

13

instillation site irritation is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials.

Source: Reproxalap allergen chamber Phase 2 clinical trial results; Ocular itch scale (0-4).

ADX-629 Clinical Initiative in Systemic Inflammatory Disease Compliments Late-Stage Programs

  • ADX-629is a first-in-class orally available and irreversible covalent inhibitor of pro-inflammatory RASP, and potentially represents a new paradigm in the understanding and treatment of immune-mediated disease.
  • Comprehensive systemic disease initiative designed to assess the activity of ADX-629 in three types of severe inflammation: cytokine release syndrome, autoimmune disease, and allergy.

RASP-Inhibition in Systemic Diseases

ADX-629 Proof of Concept in Three Types of Severe Inflammation

Expected Initiation*

Cytokine Release

Syndrome

Allergy

Autoimmune

Disease

Phase 2 clinical trial in adult patients hospitalized for COVID-19

Phase 2 allergen-challenge clinical trial in atopic asthma

Phase 2 clinical trial in psoriasis

Q4 2020

Multiple

Q4 2020

Potential

Indications

Q4 2020

*The timing of clinical trial initiation depends, in part, on restrictions related to COVID-19, the availability of clinical

14

research facilities and staffing, and the ability to recruit patients.

ADX-629 Reduced RASP vs. Placebo in Phase 1 Clinical Trial, Demonstrating Target Engagement, and Also Improved Lipid Profiles

MDA Levels Over Ten Days of Dosing

Plasma Lipid Profile After Fatty Meal

HDL (mg/dL x hours)

p = 0.005

p = 0.036

p = 0.0004

250

14

1.4

200

12

1.2

hoursxratioLDL/HDL

hours)x(mMFFA

10

1

150

8

0.8

100

6

0.6

4

0.4

50

2

0.2

0

0

0

ADX-629 Placebo

ADX-629

Placebo

ADX-629

Placebo

MDA = Malondialdehyde

HDL = High-density lipoprotein

Area under the curve is over four hours post-dose;p-values subject to quality control analysis.

MMRM = Mixed Model Repeated Measures

LDL = Low-density lipoprotein

15

Source: ADX-629 Phase 1 clinical trial results.

Day 10 = Food effect assessment

FFA = Free fatty acids

Upcoming Expected RASP Inhibition Development Milestones

Reproxalap dry eye disease Phase 3 objective sign trial initiation Q4 2020*

Reproxalap allergic conjunctivitis INVIGORATE Phase 3 study top-line results H1 2021

ADX-629cytokine release syndrome Phase 2 clinical trial initiation in COVID-19 associated respiratory compromise Q4 2020*

ADX-629allergy Phase 2 allergen-challengeclinical trial initiation in atopic asthma Q4 2020*

ADX-629 autoimmune disease Phase 2 clinical trial initiation in psoriasis Q4 2020*

*The timing of clinical trial initiation depends, in part, on restrictions related to COVID-19, the availability of clinical research facilities and staffing, the ability to recruit patients, and regulatory feedback.

= Ocular Diseases

= Systemic Diseases

16

November 2020

CORPORATE REVIEW

Dihydrofolate Reductase Inhibition

Nasdaq: ALDX

© Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020

ADX-2191, a Novel Intravitreal Formulation of Methotrexate, Represents a Clinically Proven Systems Modulating Approach

Preclinical reduction in

Clinical reduction in

cellular proliferation

retinal detachment

Source: Invest Ophthalmol Vis. Sci.

2017; 58:3940-3949

*Timing of open globe injury as shown is estimated. Typically 6-8 weeks prior to reattachment & initiation of ADX-2191.

There is no assurance that prior results, such as signals of safety, activity or durability of effect, observed from this open label investigator sponsored trial will be

replicated in more rigorous clinical trials involving ADX-2191.

18

Source: ADX-2191 PVR Phase 1b investigator sponsored clinical trial (n=10) results and additional in-practice use (n=16)

PVR = Proliferative vitreoretinopathy

ADX-2191 Represents a Novel Approach and Potential Therapeutic Breakthrough in Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Treatment

Proliferative vitreoretinopathy

ADX-2191

4,000

U.S.

PVR is a rare disease, with ~4,000 patients per year in the U.S. and nearly twice as many in Europe and Japan combined.

Left untreated, retinal detachment due to PVR can progress to permanent blindness.

There is currently No FDA- or EMA-approvedtherapy.

Repeat surgery, which can lead to vision loss, is

currently the only possible course of action.

ADX-2191

  • A potential therapeutic breakthrough in PVR treatment
  • Granted U.S. orphan designation and FDA fast track designation for the prevention of PVR
  • Tolerability and reattachment success during study period demonstrated in Phase 1b open-labelinvestigator sponsored clinical trial
  • GUARD adaptive Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent retinal detachment due to PVR ongoing
  • Exploring additional indications, including primary intraocular lymphoma

Source: Aldeyra internal estimates based on primary and secondary market research; published literature

PVR = Proliferative vitreoretinopathy

19

ADX-2191: GUARD Trial Design in Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Adaptive Phase 3 (Part 1) Clinical Trial Design

  • Primary objective:
    • Evaluate efficacy of intravitreal ADX-2191 injections for prevention of recurrent retinal detachment due to proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR)
  • Design:
    • Multi-center,randomized, controlled, two- part, adaptive Phase 3 clinical trial
  • Inclusion highlights:
    • Recurrent retinal detachment due to PVR, or
    • Retinal detachment associated with open-globe injury
  • Dosing regimen:
    • At surgery, weekly (x8), and then every other week (x4) intravitreal ADX-2191 injections
  • Endpoint:
    • Retinal re-detachments due to PVR requiring re- operation within 6 months:
      1. OCT demonstrating fovea-off retinal detachment
      2. Photographic documentation retinal detachment

Completion of Enrollment Expected in 2021

Adaptive Phase 3 PVR Clinical Trial Design: Part 1

ADX-2191 intravitreal injection

treatment

ADX-2191 added to routine surgical care (N = 50)

Control Arm: Routine surgical care (N = 50)

Month 1

Month 2

Month 3

Month 4

Month 5

Month 6

OCT = Optical Coherence Tomography

20

*The timing of ongoing clinical trials depend, in part, on restrictions related to COVID-19, the availability of clinical

research facilities and staffing, and the ability to recruit patients.

ADX-2191 Has the Potential to be the Only Approved Drug for Primary Vitreoretinal Lymphoma, a Rare but Serious Retinal Cancer

  • Primary vitreoretinal lymphoma (PVRL) is a rare, aggressive, high-grade cancer that arises in the vitreous and retina.
  • Approximately 2,900 people in the United States suffer from PVRL.
  • Approximately 600 new cases of PVRL are diagnosed in the United States per year.
  • The median survival for newly diagnosed patients is 4.83 years.
  • The most common ocular complaints reported by patients include blurred vision, painless loss of vision, floaters, red eye, and photophobia.
  • No approved treatments are currently available.

Small (top) and large (bottom) subretinal infiltrates in patients with primary vitreoretinal lymphoma

Source: Primary Vitreoretinal Lymphoma by D. J. Wilson on AAO EyeWiki; M. Sagoo, Survey of Ophthalmology (2014); Grimm et. al., Annals of Oncology (2007).

21

Upcoming Expected ADX-2191 Regulatory and Development Milestones

Primary Vitreoretinal Lymphoma orphan drug designation in Q4 2020

GUARD Phase 3 Trial completion of enrollment in 2021*

*The timing of ongoing clinical trials depend, in part, on restrictions related to COVID-19, the availability of clinical

22

research facilities and staffing, and the ability to recruit patients.

November 2020

CORPORATE REVIEW

Protein Chaperome Inhibition

Nasdaq: ALDX

© Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020

HSP90 Recently Identified as a Potential Therapeutic Target of SARS-CoV-2 and Demonstrated Clinical Activity Against EBV

HSP90 is a chaperone protein that controls the function of hundreds of client proteins, a system known collectively as the protein chaperome.

HSP90 is required for SARS-CoV-2

replication and infection.

Elevated HSP90 RNA found with

SARS-CoV-2 infection.

10.00

9.00

8.00

7.00

6.00

5.00

4.00

3.00

2.00

1.00

0.00

1 2 3 4 5 6

In an EBV-infected patient, ADX- 1612 reduced the percentage of circulating EBV-positive cells.

  1. = Pre-treatment
  2. = Pre-treatment
  3. = 1 week post dose 1 (120 mg/m2)
  4. = 1 day post dose 2 (120 mg/m2)
  5. = 2 weeks post dose 2 (120 mg/m2)
  6. = 2 days post dose 1 (150 mg/m2)

Wyler et al. Bulk and single-cell gene expression profiling of SARS-CoV-2 infected human cell lines identifies molecular targets for therapeutic intervention, bioRxiv preprint, May 5, 2020.

DOI:10.1101/2020.05.05.079194. Not certified by peer review.

Shatzer et al. Ganetespib, an HSP90 inhibitor, kills Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-infected B and T cells and reduces the percentage of EBV-infected cells in the blood, Leukemia & Lymphoma, 2016, DOI: 10.1080/10428194.2016.1213823

EBV = Epstein Barr Virus

24

In Addition to Antiviral Activity, ADX-1612 Has Demonstrated Potential Suppression of Pathologic Inflammation

ADX-1612

HSP90

Immune Cell

Replication

Pathologic

Inflammation

Immune cell count reduction in

Clinical response in patient with

animal model of lupus1

chronic vasculitis after a single dose

1 2 3 4 5 6

1 = Vehicle

2 = Cyclophosphamide

3 = Cyclophosphamide/2

  1. = ADX-1612
  2. = ADX-1612 + cyclophosphamide
  3. = Normal animal

1Liu et al. The HSP90 Inhibitor Ganetespib Alleviates Disease Progression and Augments Intermittent Cyclophosphamide

Therapy in the MRL/lpr Mouse Model of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, PLoS One, May 14, 2015.

25

DOI:10.1371/journal.pone.0127361

Expected ADX-1612 Development Milestones and Clinical Plans

Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP) application June 2020

BARDA CoronaWatch application June 2020

Phase 2 EUDARIO Ovarian Cancer clinical trial enrollment completion July 2020 COVID-19 clinical development update H2 2020*

*The timing of clinical trial initiation depends, in part, on restrictions related to COVID-19, the availability of

26

clinical research facilities and staffing, and the ability to recruit patients. Contingent on funding, regulatory

review, and other factors.

November 2020

CORPORATE REVIEW

The Aldeyra Value Proposition

Nasdaq: ALDX

© Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020

The Aldeyra Value Proposition

NOVEL SYSTEMS-BASED APPROACHES FOR IMMUNOLOGY

  • RASP-inhibitionrepresents a first-in-class therapeutic approach.
  • Three unique immune-modulating mechanisms of action in development.

NEAR-TERM DEVELOPMENT CATALYSTS*

  • Initiation of Phase 3 objective sign trial of reproxalap in dry eye disease.
  • Initiation of Phase 2 clinical trials of ADX-629 in COVID-19, atopic asthma, and psoriasis.
  • Top-lineresults from Phase 3 INVIGORATE Trial in allergic conjunctivitis .

SIGNIFICANT MARKET OPPORTUNITY

  • Reproxalap targets a U.S. addressable market of >$20B.
  • ADX-2191represents a potential therapeutic breakthrough for PVR and PVRL.

SOLID CASH POSITION

  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $86.2 million as of September 30, 2020.
  • Based on current operating plans and expectations, cash runway through the end of 2022.

RASP = Reactive Aldehyde Species

*Timing depends, in part, on restrictions related to COVID-19, the availability of clinical research facilities and staffing,

PVR = Proliferative vitreoretinopathy

28

the ability to recruit patients, and regulatory feedback.

PVRL: Primary vitreoretinal lymphoma

Experienced Management Team and Board of Directors

Management Team

Board of Directors

Todd Brady, M.D., Ph.D. President, CEO, & Director

Joshua Reed, M.B.A.

Chief Financial Officer

David McMullin, M.B.A.

Chief Business Officer

James Gow, M.D.

SVP Clinical Development

Stephen Machatha, Ph.D.

SVP Technical Operations

1

3

3

4

6

2

5

Richard Douglas, Ph.D.

CHAIRMAN

Ben Bronstein, M.D.

Marty Joyce, M.B.A.

Nancy Miller-Rich

Gary Phillips, M.D.

Jesse Treu, Ph.D.

Neal Walker, D.O.

Todd Brady, M.D., Ph.D.

Former SVP Corporate

Development at Genzyme

Former CEO Peptimmune7

Former CFO of Serono USA

Former SVP BD&L and

Commercial Strategy at Merck

CEO OrphoMed

Domain Associates

CEO Aclaris Therapeutics CEO Aldeyra Therapeutics

1. Acquired by Xanthus/Antisoma

5. Acquired by Merck

2. Acquired by Schwarz/UCB

6. Acquired by Alexion

3. Acquired by Takeda

7. Acquired by Genzyme

29

4. Acquired by Ligand

November 2020

CORPORATE REVIEW

Systems-Based Approaches to Regulate Immune Response

Nasdaq: ALDX

© Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. 2020

Disclaimer

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 16:01:02 UTC

