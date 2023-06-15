Aldeyra Therapeutics Shares Rise 11% After Positive Data for Reproxalap

By Chris Wack

Aldeyra Therapeutics shares were up 11% to $11.61 after the company said it saw positive top-line results from its Phase 3 clinical trial of 0.25% reproxalap ophthalmic solution, an investigational new drug, in patients with allergic conjunctivitis.

The stock hit its 52-week high of $11.97 earlier in the session, and is up 242% in the past 12 months.

The biotechnology company said the clinical trial successfully achieved statistical significance for the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints.

The primary efficacy endpoint was change from baseline in patient-reported ocular itching score on a 0 to 4 point scale over a majority of 11 time points from 110 to 210 minutes after allergen chamber entry.

The key secondary endpoint was change from baseline in ocular redness on a 0 to 4 point scale over the duration of the allergen chamber, about 3-1/2 hours.

Relative to patients treated with vehicle, patients treated with reproxalap reported statistically significant ocular itching score reduction across all 11 prespecified primary endpoint comparisons from 110 to 210 minutes in the allergen chamber.

The reproxalap-treated patients demonstrated statistically significant reduction from baseline compared to vehicle for the key secondary endpoint of investigator-assessed ocular redness over the duration of the allergen chamber.

There were no observed safety or tolerability concerns in the trial. The most common adverse event was mild and transient instillation site irritation. No patients discontinued due to adverse events, and 130 of 131 randomized patients completed the clinical trial.

A new drug application of reproxalap for the treatment of dry eye disease is under review at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

