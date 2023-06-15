Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALDX   US01438T1060

ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ALDX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:17:27 2023-06-15 pm EDT
11.16 USD   +6.70%
12:57pAldeyra Therapeutics Shares Rise 11% After Positive Data for Reproxalap
DJ
08:45aAldeyra Therapeutics' Phase 3 Trial for Dry Eye Disease Drug Meets Endpoints
MT
08:00aTranscript : Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. - Special Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aldeyra Therapeutics Shares Rise 11% After Positive Data for Reproxalap

06/15/2023 | 12:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack


Aldeyra Therapeutics shares were up 11% to $11.61 after the company said it saw positive top-line results from its Phase 3 clinical trial of 0.25% reproxalap ophthalmic solution, an investigational new drug, in patients with allergic conjunctivitis.

The stock hit its 52-week high of $11.97 earlier in the session, and is up 242% in the past 12 months.

The biotechnology company said the clinical trial successfully achieved statistical significance for the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints.

The primary efficacy endpoint was change from baseline in patient-reported ocular itching score on a 0 to 4 point scale over a majority of 11 time points from 110 to 210 minutes after allergen chamber entry.

The key secondary endpoint was change from baseline in ocular redness on a 0 to 4 point scale over the duration of the allergen chamber, about 3-1/2 hours.

Relative to patients treated with vehicle, patients treated with reproxalap reported statistically significant ocular itching score reduction across all 11 prespecified primary endpoint comparisons from 110 to 210 minutes in the allergen chamber.

The reproxalap-treated patients demonstrated statistically significant reduction from baseline compared to vehicle for the key secondary endpoint of investigator-assessed ocular redness over the duration of the allergen chamber.

There were no observed safety or tolerability concerns in the trial. The most common adverse event was mild and transient instillation site irritation. No patients discontinued due to adverse events, and 130 of 131 randomized patients completed the clinical trial.

A new drug application of reproxalap for the treatment of dry eye disease is under review at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-23 1256ET

All news about ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
12:57pAldeyra Therapeutics Shares Rise 11% After Positive Data for Reproxalap
DJ
08:45aAldeyra Therapeutics' Phase 3 Trial for Dry Eye Disease Drug Meets Endpoints
MT
08:00aTranscript : Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. - Special Call
CI
07:07aAldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements ..
AQ
07:04aAldeyra Therapeutics Announces Achievement of Statistical Significance for Primary Endp..
BU
06/14Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Conference Call and Webcast to Announce Top-Line Results..
BU
06/05Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare..
AQ
06/02Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare..
BU
06/01Citigroup Adjusts Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Target to $25 From $28, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
05/04ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1,59 M - -
Net income 2023 -87,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,15x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 612 M 612 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 386x
Capi. / Sales 2024 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 10,46 $
Average target price 20,43 $
Spread / Average Target 95,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd C. Brady President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce Greenberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP-Finance
Richard H. Douglas Chairman
Martin Joseph Joyce Independent Director
Gary M. Phillips Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC.50.22%612
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED18.46%87 815
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.6.36%82 594
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.47%27 678
BIONTECH SE-26.14%26 738
GENMAB A/S-9.38%25 320
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer