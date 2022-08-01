Log in
    ALDX   US01438T1060

ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ALDX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
5.090 USD   +0.99%
05:50pALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
07:46aAldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Report Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Discuss Recent Corporate Highlights
AQ
07/29Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Report Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Discuss Recent Corporate Highlights
BU
Aldeyra Therapeutics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/01/2022

08/01/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. [ALDX] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
51 ASTOR PLACE, 10TH FLOOR
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10003
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
___ Form filed by One Reporting Person
_X_ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC
51 ASTOR PLACE, 10TH FLOOR

NEW YORK, NY10003
X
PERCEPTIVE LIFE SCIENCES MASTER FUND LTD
51 ASTOR PLACE, 10TH FLOOR

NEW YORK, NY10003
X
EDELMAN JOSEPH
51 ASTOR PLACE, 10TH FLOOR

NEW YORK, NY10003
X
Signatures
/s/ Joseph Edelman - for Perceptive Life Sciences Master Fund Ltd., By: Perceptive Advisors LLC, its investment manager, By: Joseph Edelman, its managing member 2022-08-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
/s/ Joseph Edelman - for Perceptive Advisors LLC, By: Joseph Edelman, its managing member 2022-08-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
/s/ Joseph Edelman 2022-08-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The reported price is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $4.985 to $5.005, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide the Issuer, any security holder of the Issuer, or the staff of the SEC, upon request, full information regarding the number of purchased at each separate price within such range.
(2) The securities are directly held by Perceptive Life Sciences Master Fund Ltd. (the "Master Fund"). Perceptive Advisors LLC (the "Advisor") serves as the investment manager of Master Fund. Joseph Edelman is the managing member of the Advisor. Each of Mr. Edelman and the Advisor disclaims, for purposes of Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, beneficial ownership of such securities, except to the extent of his/its indirect pecuniary interest therein, and this report shall not be deemed an admission that either Mr. Edelman or the Advisor is the beneficial owner of such securities for purposes of Section 16 or for any other purposes.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 21:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
