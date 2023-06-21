By Sabela Ojea

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics dropped on Tuesday after the biotechnology company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration denied approval for ADX-2191, a drug it is developing to treat a rare eye cancer.

At 12:34 p.m. ET, shares were down 24% at $8.07.

The FDA didn't identify safety or manufacturing issues with ADX-2191 but said there was a "lack of substantial evidence of effectiveness" and a "lack of adequate and well-controlled investigations" in the literature for its new drug application submission.

ADX-2191 is aimed at treating primary vitreoretinal lymphomas, a rare and aggressive intraocular cancer with a median survival of less than five years.

The drug is also under development for the treatment of the rare eye diseases proliferative vitreoretinopathy and retinitis pigmentosa.

