Event Scheduled for Thursday, June 20 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company devoted to discovering and developing innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated and metabolic diseases, today announced that the company will host an Investor Roundtable Q&A via webcast on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The call will include prepared remarks from Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, followed by a Q&A session. The call will be open to all current and prospective Aldeyra shareholders, and participants will be able to submit questions through the webcast portal during the event. In addition, beginning Monday, June 17, investors will be able to submit questions ahead of the call via email to investorrelations@aldeyra.com.

A live audio webcast and slide presentation will be accessible from the “Investors & Media” section of the Aldeyra website at https://ir.aldeyra.com/. A replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to discovering innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated and metabolic diseases. Our approach is to develop pharmaceuticals that modulate protein systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Our product candidates include RASP (reactive aldehyde species) modulators ADX-629, ADX-246, ADX-248, and chemically related molecules for the potential treatment of immune-mediated and metabolic diseases. Our late-stage product candidates are reproxalap, a RASP modulator for the potential treatment of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis, and ADX-2191, a novel formulation of intravitreal methotrexate for the potential treatment of retinitis pigmentosa.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240612329514/en/