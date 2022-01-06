Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

Webcast Available On Demand Beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET Monday, January 10

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company discovering and developing innovative therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference.

Dr. Brady’s conversation with Edwin Zhang, Ph.D., MBA, Managing Director and Senior Healthcare Analyst for H.C. Wainwright, will be available on demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET Monday, January 10, 2022. To view the webcast, log in to the Investors & Media section of the Aldeyra Therapeutics website at https://ir.aldeyra.com. The event will remain archived on the website for 90 days.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics discovers and develops innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to develop therapies designed to modulate immunological systems, without inhibiting or activating single targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Two of our lead product candidates, reproxalap and ADX-629, target pre-cytokine, systems-based mediators of inflammation known as RASP (reactive aldehyde species). Reproxalap is in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. ADX-629, an orally administered RASP modulator, is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trials in psoriasis, atopic asthma, and COVID-19. Our clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191 (intravitreal methotrexate 0.8%), in Phase 3 clinical testing for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy. For more information, visit https://www.aldeyra.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

