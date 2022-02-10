Log in
    ALDX   US01438T1060

ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ALDX)
  Report
Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the SVB Leerink 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

02/10/2022 | 08:05am EST
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company discovering and developing innovative therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Leerink 2022 Global Healthcare Conference.

Dr. Brady’s conversation with Marc Goodman, Senior Research Analyst at SVB Leerink, will be available on demand beginning at 9:20 a.m. ET Wednesday, February 16, 2022. To view the webcast, log in to the Investors & Media section of the Aldeyra website at https://ir.aldeyra.com. The event will remain archived on the website for 90 days.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics discovers and develops innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to develop therapies that modulate immunological systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Two of our lead product candidates, reproxalap and ADX-629, target pre-cytokine, systems-based mediators of inflammation known as RASP (reactive aldehyde species). Reproxalap is in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. ADX-629, an orally administered RASP modulator, is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trials in psoriasis, asthma, and COVID-19. Our pipeline also includes ADX-2191 (intravitreal methotrexate 0.8%), in development for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy and the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and primary vitreoretinal lymphoma. For more information, visit https://www.aldeyra.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -58,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 210 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 236 M 236 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 81,5%
Technical analysis trends ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,06 $
Average target price 21,11 $
Spread / Average Target 420%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd C. Brady President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joshua Reed Chief Financial Officer
Richard H. Douglas Chairman
Martin Joseph Joyce Independent Director
Gary M. Phillips Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC.1.50%236
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.71%79 503
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.86%65 968
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS11.22%62 159
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-21.80%42 219
BIONTECH SE-32.77%41 863