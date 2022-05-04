Log in
    ALDX   US01438T1060

ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ALDX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
2.970 USD   -2.62%
08:36aAldeyra Therapeutics to Present at MOD Live! 2022 Meeting
BU
04/29Omega Therapeutics Hires Aldeyra Therapeutics Chief Financial Officer Joshua Reed for Same Role
MT
04/28ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition - Form 8-K
PU
Aldeyra Therapeutics to Present at MOD Live! 2022 Meeting

05/04/2022 | 08:36am EDT
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Kelly Mizer, Aldeyra’s Vice President, Commercial Strategy and Operations, will present at the MOD Live! 2022 meeting, which will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, May 5–7, 2022.

MOD Live! 2022 is an interactive educational program that brings together optometrists and other eye care professionals to discuss new therapies and technologies as well as best practices for patient care. Aldeyra is among several companies selected to participate in the Therapeutics Pipeline session entitled, “The Future of Optometry – Pipeline Game Changers,” which focuses on therapies and technologies in development that may have the potential to change the way optometrists manage ocular diseases. The session will run from 4:30–5:45 pm CT on Thursday, May 5.

Mr. Mizer will provide a dry eye disease program update on reproxalap, Aldeyra’s investigational new drug currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis.

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra develops innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to discover pharmaceuticals that modulate immunological systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Two of our lead product candidates, reproxalap and ADX-629, target pre-cytokine, systems-based mediators of inflammation known as RASP (reactive aldehyde species). Reproxalap is in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. ADX-629, an orally administered RASP modulator, is in Phase 2 clinical testing for the treatment of systemic immune-mediated diseases. Our pipeline also includes ADX-2191 (intravitreal methotrexate 0.8%), in development for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy and the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and primary vitreoretinal lymphoma. For more information, visit https://www.aldeyra.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -84,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 173 M 173 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 81,5%
Managers and Directors
Todd C. Brady President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joshua Reed Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Richard H. Douglas Chairman
Martin Joseph Joyce Independent Director
Gary M. Phillips Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-25.75%173
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-16.91%75 762
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.59%71 165
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.55%68 509
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-12.94%45 414
BIONTECH SE-42.11%36 191