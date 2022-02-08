Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Aldoro Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARN   AU0000017733

ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED

(ARN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/07 11:57:44 pm
0.41 AUD   +6.49%
02/04Aldoro Resources Hits Pegmatites at Niobe Project
MT
02/03ALDORO RESOURCES : Phase II Drilling Update at Niobe
PU
02/03Aldoro Resources Limited Announces Phase II Drilling Update at Niobe
CI
Aldoro Resources : Application for quotation of securities - ARN

02/08/2022
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 08, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ARN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

100,000

08/02/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

31622990809

1.3

ASX issuer code

ARN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

8/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ARNAG : OPTION EXPIRING 09-SEP-2023 EX 23.4C

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ARN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

100,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

8/2/2022

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A reclassification of the +convertible securities as securities in the same class as the +underlying securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

8/2/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

100,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.23400000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

Disclaimer

Aldoro Resources Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 08:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
