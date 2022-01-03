Aldoro Resources : Assay Results Received for VC1 and VC3 Drilling

For personal use only

ASX and Media Release

04 January 2022

Assay Results Received for VC1 and VC3 Drilling

Assay results received for four drillholes at VC1 and one drillhole at VC3

Assays return peak values of 1.74% Ni in NDD0016, and 0.89% Cu in NDD0006

Six new diamond holes and eight RC holes completed at VC1 to the end of 2021

NDD0005 ended in 31.3% MgO and 0.22% Ni at 654.9m at the VC3 target

VTEM and HPEM surveys in progress

Aldoro Resources Limited (Aldoro, The Company) (ASX: ARN) is pleased to provide an exploration update for the VC1 and VC3 targets at the Narndee Igneous Complex (NIC, The Project). Six new diamond holes and eight RC RC holes were completed at VC1 to the end of 2021. Assay results have been returned for NDD0003, NDD0004, NDD0008, NDD0015, and NDD0016 at VC1, and NDD0005 at VC3.

Figure 1. Massive sulphide intersected by NDD0004, which returned an average grade of 1.35% Ni.

About VC1 Results

Since the previous update, assay results have been received for five drillholes at VC1. Significant wet chemistry intercepts were returned from all drillholes as follows;

NDD0003

2.05m at 1.00% Ni, 0.21% Cu and 0.06% Co from 212.75m

NDD0004

80.9m at 0.26% Ni, 0.07% Cu and 0.02% Co from 192m

Including 1.00m at 1.35% Ni, 0.36% Cu and 0.09% Co from 271.9m

NDD0006

55.6m at 0.19% Ni, 0.06% Cu and 0.01% Co from 246m

Including 0.38m at 1.11% Ni, 0.04% Cu and 0.07% Co from 301.22m