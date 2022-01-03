Aldoro Resources : Assay Results Received for VC1 and VC3 Drilling
04 January 2022
Assay Results Received for VC1 and VC3 Drilling
Assay results received for four drillholes at VC1 and one drillhole at VC3
Assays return peak values of 1.74% Ni in NDD0016, and 0.89% Cu in NDD0006
Six new diamond holes and eight RC holes completed at VC1 to the end of 2021
NDD0005 ended in 31.3% MgO and 0.22% Ni at 654.9m at the VC3 target
VTEM and HPEM surveys in progress
Aldoro Resources Limited (Aldoro, The Company) (ASX: ARN) is pleased to provide an exploration update for the VC1 and VC3 targets at the Narndee Igneous Complex (NIC, The Project). Six new diamond holes and eight RC RC holes were completed at VC1 to the end of 2021. Assay results have been returned for NDD0003, NDD0004, NDD0008, NDD0015, and NDD0016 at VC1, and NDD0005 at VC3.
Figure 1. Massive sulphide intersected by NDD0004, which returned an average grade of 1.35% Ni.
About VC1 Results
Since the previous update, assay results have been received for five drillholes at VC1. Significant wet chemistry intercepts were returned from all drillholes as follows;
NDD0003
2.05m at 1.00% Ni, 0.21% Cu and 0.06% Co from 212.75m
NDD0004
80.9m at 0.26% Ni, 0.07% Cu and 0.02% Co from 192m
Including 1.00m at 1.35% Ni, 0.36% Cu and 0.09% Co from 271.9m
NDD0006
55.6m at 0.19% Ni, 0.06% Cu and 0.01% Co from 246m
Including 0.38m at 1.11% Ni, 0.04% Cu and 0.07% Co from 301.22m
2.9m at 0.92% Ni, 0.4% Cu and 0.06% Co from 106.3m
NDD0015
0.5m at 0.84% Ni, 0.16% Cu and 0.08% Co from 214.5m
1.65m at 0.53% Ni, 0.24% Cu and 0.03% Co from 211.2m
NDD0016
1.6m at 0.53% Ni, 0.19% Cu and 0.04% Co from 217.25m
Six diamond drillholes and eight RC drillholes have been completed at VC1 since the previous update. NDD0015 and NDD0016 were part of that program. The visual results and context of the remainder of the holes will be reported when the relevant datasets have been interrogated, QAQC checked, and 3D modelling completed to provide a clear interpretation of the results.
Figure 2. Plan projection showing completed and planned drillhole pierce points of the VC1 target and an evolving interpretation of the
magmatic sulphide footprint. Note, NDP means a planned pierce point.
