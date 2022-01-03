Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Aldoro Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARN   AU0000017733

ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED

(ARN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aldoro Resources : Assay Results Received for VC1 and VC3 Drilling

01/03/2022 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX and Media Release

04 January 2022

Assay Results Received for VC1 and VC3 Drilling

  • Assay results received for four drillholes at VC1 and one drillhole at VC3
  • Assays return peak values of 1.74% Ni in NDD0016, and 0.89% Cu in NDD0006
  • Six new diamond holes and eight RC holes completed at VC1 to the end of 2021
  • NDD0005 ended in 31.3% MgO and 0.22% Ni at 654.9m at the VC3 target
  • VTEM and HPEM surveys in progress

Aldoro Resources Limited (Aldoro, The Company) (ASX: ARN) is pleased to provide an exploration update for the VC1 and VC3 targets at the Narndee Igneous Complex (NIC, The Project). Six new diamond holes and eight RC RC holes were completed at VC1 to the end of 2021. Assay results have been returned for NDD0003, NDD0004, NDD0008, NDD0015, and NDD0016 at VC1, and NDD0005 at VC3.

Figure 1. Massive sulphide intersected by NDD0004, which returned an average grade of 1.35% Ni.

About VC1 Results

Since the previous update, assay results have been received for five drillholes at VC1. Significant wet chemistry intercepts were returned from all drillholes as follows;

NDD0003

  • 2.05m at 1.00% Ni, 0.21% Cu and 0.06% Co from 212.75m

NDD0004

  • 80.9m at 0.26% Ni, 0.07% Cu and 0.02% Co from 192m

Including 1.00m at 1.35% Ni, 0.36% Cu and 0.09% Co from 271.9m

NDD0006

  • 55.6m at 0.19% Ni, 0.06% Cu and 0.01% Co from 246m

Including 0.38m at 1.11% Ni, 0.04% Cu and 0.07% Co from 301.22m

ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED | ABN 31 622 990 809 | +61 8 6559 1792

SUITE 2, 1 ALTONA STREET WEST PERTH, WA 6005

http://www.aldororesources.com

For personal use only

NDD0008

  • 2.9m at 0.92% Ni, 0.4% Cu and 0.06% Co from 106.3m

NDD0015

  • 0.5m at 0.84% Ni, 0.16% Cu and 0.08% Co from 214.5m
  • 1.65m at 0.53% Ni, 0.24% Cu and 0.03% Co from 211.2m

NDD0016

  • 1.6m at 0.53% Ni, 0.19% Cu and 0.04% Co from 217.25m

Six diamond drillholes and eight RC drillholes have been completed at VC1 since the previous update. NDD0015 and NDD0016 were part of that program. The visual results and context of the remainder of the holes will be reported when the relevant datasets have been interrogated, QAQC checked, and 3D modelling completed to provide a clear interpretation of the results.

Figure 2. Plan projection showing completed and planned drillhole pierce points of the VC1 target and an evolving interpretation of the

magmatic sulphide footprint. Note, NDP means a planned pierce point.

ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED | ABN 31 622 990 809 | +61 8 6559 1792

SUITE 2, 1 ALTONA STREET WEST PERTH, WA 6005

http://www.aldororesources.com

For personal use only

Figure 3. Cross-section of NDD0003 and NDD0008 at 6804660m north (MGA50).

ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED | ABN 31 622 990 809 | +61 8 6559 1792

SUITE 2, 1 ALTONA STREET WEST PERTH, WA 6005

http://www.aldororesources.com

For personal use only

Figure 4. Cross-section of NDD0004 at 68049900m North (MGA50)

ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED | ABN 31 622 990 809 | +61 8 6559 1792

SUITE 2, 1 ALTONA STREET WEST PERTH, WA 6005

http://www.aldororesources.com

For personal use only

Figure 5. Cross-section of NDD0015 and NDD0016 at 6804820m north (MGA50)

ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED | ABN 31 622 990 809 | +61 8 6559 1792

SUITE 2, 1 ALTONA STREET WEST PERTH, WA 6005

http://www.aldororesources.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aldoro Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 22:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED
05:39pALDORO RESOURCES : Assay Results Received for VC1 and VC3 Drilling
PU
2021ALDORO RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - ARN
PU
2021ALDORO RESOURCES : First Assay Results Received from the VC11 Target
PU
2021Aldoro Resources Limited Provides an Exploration Update for the VC11 Targets at the Nar..
CI
2021ALDORO RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3
PU
2021ALDORO RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - ARN
PU
2021Aldoro Resources Finds High-Grade Rubidium at Wyemandoo Project
MT
2021ALDORO RESOURCES : High-Grade Rubidium Results at Wyemandoo
PU
2021Aldoro Resources Limited Provides an Exploration Update for the Fairway Corridor Target..
CI
2021Aldoro Resources to Start Drilling at Western Australia's Niobe East; Shares Jump 4%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01  0,01  0,01 
Net income 2021 -2,64 M -1,90 M -1,90 M
Net cash 2021 3,90 M 2,80 M 2,80 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 37,1 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 2 737 666 578x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aldoro Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joshua Alan Letcher Non-Executive Chairman
Troy Flannery Non-Executive Director
Lincoln Ho Non-Executive Director
Sarah Smith Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%27
BHP GROUP0.00%151 905
RIO TINTO PLC0.00%109 617
GLENCORE PLC0.00%66 484
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC0.00%49 712
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.00%33 908