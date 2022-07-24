Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Aldoro Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARN   AU0000017733

ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED

(ARN)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:17 2022-07-24 pm EDT
0.1450 AUD    0.00%
07/24ALDORO RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 2
PU
07/21Aldoro Resources Hits Lithium at Niobe Project
MT
07/20Aldoro Resources Limited Provides Exploration Update from the Mineral Resource Drilling Program at the Niobe Project
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aldoro Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 2

07/24/2022 | 10:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Aldoro Resources Limited

ABN

622 990 809

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Lincoln Ho

Date of last notice

22 March 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct & Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Saltus Corporate Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

Investment A/C>

(of which Mr

Ho is a

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Director)

interest.

Date of change

22 July 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect

1,000,000

Listed Options

exercisable

at $0.30 per Option on or before 31

August 2023 (ARNO)

150,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Direct

37,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Class

1.

Fully paid ordinary shares

2.

Listed Options exercisable at $0.30

per Option on or before 31 August

2023 (ARNO))

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

1.

50,000

2.

25,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

1.

$0.25 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

2.

Nil - free attaching options (ARNO)

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Indirect

1,000,000 Listed Options exercisable

at $0.30 per Option on or before 31

August 2023 (ARNO)

150,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Direct

87,000 fully paid ordinary shares

25,000 Listed Options exercisable at

$0.30 per Option on or before 31

August 2023 (ARNO)

Nature of change

Issue of Placement shares and free attaching

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

options under the April 2022 Placement as

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

approved by shareholders at the General

buy-back

Meeting held 19 July 2022. The Placement

shares and options were issued on the same

terms and conditions as all other participants

in the Placement.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the

securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was

required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance

was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

For personal use only

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Aldoro Resources Limited

ABN

622 990 809

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Troy Flannery

Date of last notice

09 December 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Jack Rory Pty Ltd (of which Mr Flannery is a

(including registered holder)

Director)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

22 July 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

1,000,000 Listed Options exercisable at $0.30

per Option on or before 31 August 2023

(ARNO)

200,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Class

1.

Fully paid ordinary shares

2.

Listed Options exercisable at $0.30

per Option on or before 31 August

2023 (ARNO)

Number acquired

1.

100,000

2.

50,000

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

1.

$0.25 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

2.

Nil - free attaching options (ARNO)

valuation

No. of securities held after change

1,050,000 Listed Options exercisable at $0.30

per Option on or before 31 August 2023

(ARNO)

300,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Nature of change

Issue of Placement shares and free attaching

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

options

under the April 2022 Placement as

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

approved by shareholders at the General

buy-back

Meeting held 19 July 2022. The Placement

shares and options were issued on the same

terms and conditions as all other participants

in the Placement.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aldoro Resources Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 02:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED
07/24ALDORO RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 2
PU
07/21Aldoro Resources Hits Lithium at Niobe Project
MT
07/20Aldoro Resources Limited Provides Exploration Update from the Mineral Resource Drilling..
CI
06/23Aldoro Resources Hits Shallow Zones of Lithium Mineralization at Wyemandoo Project in W..
MT
06/22Aldoro Resources Limited Announces Significant Zones of Lithium Mineralisation Intersec..
CI
05/12Aldoro Resources Starts RC Drilling Program at Western Australia's Wyemandoo Project; S..
MT
05/12Aldoro Resources Limited Commences Maiden Drilling Campaign At its Wyemandoo Critical M..
CI
05/03Aldoro Resources Limited Provides an Update on Its Upcoming Maiden Drilling Campaign At..
CI
04/21ALDORO RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - ARN
PU
04/12ALDORO RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - ARN
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 0,01  - -
Net income 2021 -2,64 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,90 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,4 M 10,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 2 737 666 578x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aldoro Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Mitchell Technical Director
Troy Flannery Non-Executive Director
Lincoln Ho Non-Executive Director
Sarah Smith Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED-65.06%10
BHP GROUP LIMITED-11.45%129 308
RIO TINTO PLC-2.21%96 459
GLENCORE PLC12.74%65 990
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-11.62%38 918
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)42.93%36 946