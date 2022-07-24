Aldoro Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
Aldoro Resources Limited
ABN
622 990 809
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mr Lincoln Ho
Date of last notice
22 March 2022
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct & Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Saltus Corporate Pty Ltd
Investment A/C>
Date of change
22 July 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
Indirect
1,000,000
Listed Options
exercisable
•
at $0.30 per Option on or before 31
August 2023 (ARNO)
•
150,000 fully paid ordinary shares
Direct
•
37,000 fully paid ordinary shares
Class
1.
Fully paid ordinary shares
2.
Listed Options exercisable at $0.30
per Option on or before 31 August
2023 (ARNO))
Number acquired
1.
50,000
2.
25,000
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
1.
$0.25 per share
2.
Nil - free attaching options (ARNO)
No. of securities held after change
Indirect
1,000,000 Listed Options exercisable
•
at $0.30 per Option on or before 31
August 2023 (ARNO)
•
150,000 fully paid ordinary shares
Direct
•
87,000 fully paid ordinary shares
•
25,000 Listed Options exercisable at
$0.30 per Option on or before 31
August 2023 (ARNO)
Nature of change
Issue of Placement shares and free attaching
Meeting held 19 July 2022. The Placement
shares and options were issued on the same
terms and conditions as all other participants
in the Placement.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Name of entity
Aldoro Resources Limited
ABN
622 990 809
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mr Troy Flannery
Date of last notice
09 December 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Jack Rory Pty Ltd (of which Mr Flannery is a
Director)
Date of change
22 July 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
1,000,000 Listed Options exercisable at $0.30
per Option on or before 31 August 2023
(ARNO)
200,000 fully paid ordinary shares
Class
1.
Fully paid ordinary shares
2.
Listed Options exercisable at $0.30
per Option on or before 31 August
2023 (ARNO)
Number acquired
1.
100,000
2.
50,000
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
1.
$0.25 per share
2.
Nil - free attaching options (ARNO)
No. of securities held after change
1,050,000 Listed Options exercisable at $0.30
per Option on or before 31 August 2023
(ARNO)
300,000 fully paid ordinary shares
Nature of change
Issue of Placement shares and free attaching
options
under the April 2022 Placement as
approved by shareholders at the General
Meeting held 19 July 2022. The Placement
shares and options were issued on the same
terms and conditions as all other participants
in the Placement.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
