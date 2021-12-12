Aldoro Resources : First Assay Results Received from the VC11 Target

ASX and Media Release

13 December 2021

First Assay Results Received from the VC11 Target

Assay results received for NDD0010 and NDD0011 at the VC11 target

High Power Fixed Loop EM survey ongoing

VTEM max extension survey to commence earlier than anticipated, with deliverables expected early in the New Year

Aldoro Resources Limited (Aldoro, The Company) (ASX: ARN) is pleased to provide an exploration update for the VC11 targets at the Narndee Igneous Complex (NIC, The Project). Assay results have been received for NDD0010 and NDD0011.

Figure 1. Semi massive and disseminated sulphide intersected by NDD0010 around 140m downhole. The hole size is NQ2.

About VC11 Results

NDD0010 was drilled to a depth of 225.8m. The hole intersected a thick package of variably mineralised high MgO ultramafics to 139.6m downhole. A zone of disseminated, semi-massive, and breccia nickel-copper sulphide was intersected from 139.6m to 140.2m downhole. The hole then passed back into high MgO ultramafics with disseminated sulphides and troctolites before intersecting a basal contact with metabasalt at 175.34m.

The best intercept from NDD0010 was 0.8m at 0.21% Ni and 0.07% Cu from 149m downhole. Although the tenor of the sulphide intercept is lower than desired and the VC11 target downgraded, the demonstrated prospectivity of the NIC between VC1 and VC11 remains.