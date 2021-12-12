Aldoro Resources : First Assay Results Received from the VC11 Target
12/12/2021 | 05:36pm EST
ASX and Media Release
13 December 2021
First Assay Results Received from the VC11 Target
Assay results received for NDD0010 and NDD0011 at the VC11 target
High Power Fixed Loop EM survey ongoing
VTEM max extension survey to commence earlier than anticipated, with deliverables expected early in the New Year
Aldoro Resources Limited (Aldoro, The Company) (ASX: ARN) is pleased to provide an exploration update for the VC11 targets at the Narndee Igneous Complex (NIC, The Project). Assay results have been received for NDD0010 and NDD0011.
Figure 1. Semi massive and disseminated sulphide intersected by NDD0010 around 140m downhole. The hole size is NQ2.
About VC11 Results
NDD0010 was drilled to a depth of 225.8m. The hole intersected a thick package of variably mineralised high MgO ultramafics to 139.6m downhole. A zone of disseminated, semi-massive, and breccia nickel-copper sulphide was intersected from 139.6m to 140.2m downhole. The hole then passed back into high MgO ultramafics with disseminated sulphides and troctolites before intersecting a basal contact with metabasalt at 175.34m.
The best intercept from NDD0010 was 0.8m at 0.21% Ni and 0.07% Cu from 149m downhole. Although the tenor of the sulphide intercept is lower than desired and the VC11 target downgraded, the demonstrated prospectivity of the NIC between VC1 and VC11 remains.
Figure 2. Cross-section of NDD0010 at 6810960m north (MGA50)
NDD0011 was drilled to a depth of 291.7m. The hole intersected a thick package of high MgO ultramafics to a basal contact at 226m downhole. A disseminated and veined nickel-copper sulphide zone was intersected from 211.5m to 226m downhole. Felsic volcanics dominate the basal sequence at NDD0011 instead of the mafic volcanics observed in NDD0010.
The best intercept from NDD0011 was 1.0m at 0.21% Ni and 0.02% Cu from 215m downhole.
Figure 4. Plan projection showing drillhole basal contact pierce points and collars of the VC11 target and the off-hole DHTEM target models
outlined in red.
Assay Turn Around
There has been a significant increase in wet chemistry assay turnaround times during 2021. This is an industry-wide concern outside of the Company's control. There are six early laboratory submissions from VC1 drilling, which were submitted between two and three months ago still awaiting results. The delay on the VC1 results is due to the slightly different analytical suite on those submissions. The results from VC1 are expected to be received over the next two weeks and will be reported as they come to hand.
VTEM and Aeromagnetic Dataset Extensions
The VTEM extension survey timing has been brought forward, with deliverables expected early in the New Year. The survey is designed to screen the remaining areas of highly prospective stratigraphy and geochemistry results in the NIC. The proposed extensions are divided into Priority 1 overnickel- copper-PGE magmatic sulphide style targets and Priority 2 over copper-gold VHMS style targets. The initial survey will cover the Priority 1 area.
