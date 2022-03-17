Aldoro Resources : Narndee Project VC1 Target Update

For personal use only

ASX and Media Release

18 March 2022

Narndee Project VC1 Target Update

New assay results received for two additional Narndee Project drillholes at the VC1 anomaly

Confirmation of Nickel & Copper mineralisation within both holes

VTEM survey completed with full reporting of results expected shortly

HPFLTEM surveys ongoing and due for completion within a week

Aldoro Resources Limited (Aldoro, The Company) (ASX: ARN) is pleased to provide an exploration update for the VC1 target at the Narndee Igneous Complex (NIC, The Project). Assay results have been returned for diamond core holes NDD0009 and NDD0019 at VC1.

Figure 1. Geologist logging drill core from NDD0019.

Assay results have been received for two additional drillholes at the VC1 target. Significant wet chemistry intercepts were returned from the drillholes as follows:

NDD0009

0.55m at 0.87% Ni, 0.14% Cu and 0.06% Co from 109.45m

NDD0019