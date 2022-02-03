Aldoro Resources : Phase II Drilling Update at Niobe

ASX and Media Release

04 February 2022

Phase II Drilling Update at Niobe

Fifteen more RC holes were completed at Niobe

All holes intersected pegmatite intervals at multiple intervals below the surface

Pegmatite intersections continue to confirm those from historical drilling

pXRF readings compare well with historic assay results

Aldoro Resources Limited (Aldoro, The Company) (ASX: ARN) is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Mineral Resource drilling program at the Niobe Project. A further fifteen holes have been completed, with all intersecting pegmatites. The full results of these holes will be announced when geological logs, systematic pXRF readings, and QAQC checks are completed.

Figure 1. RC rig in action at Niobe

The results of the second phase of drilling at Niobe continue to encourage, with intersections of pegmatites confirming historical drilling. Pegmatite intersections have continued to be as thick or thicker and located where predicted. Full details of the pegmatite intersections will be announced when detailed logging, pXRF, and QAQC checks are completed.

Abundant mica species have continued to be identified in geological logs, further encouraging the ongoing drill program.

A pXRF program is underway, scanning every metre of RC drilling to fast-track interpretation and planning. The results of the pXRF readings will be reported as they come to hand.