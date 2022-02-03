Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Aldoro Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARN   AU0000017733

ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED

(ARN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/03 11:58:01 pm
0.37 AUD   +2.78%
02/04Aldoro Resources Hits Pegmatites at Niobe Project
MT
02/03ALDORO RESOURCES : Phase II Drilling Update at Niobe
PU
02/03Aldoro Resources Limited Announces Phase II Drilling Update at Niobe
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aldoro Resources : Phase II Drilling Update at Niobe

02/03/2022 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX and Media Release

04 February 2022

Phase II Drilling Update at Niobe

  • Fifteen more RC holes were completed at Niobe
  • All holes intersected pegmatite intervals at multiple intervals below the surface
  • Pegmatite intersections continue to confirm those from historical drilling
  • pXRF readings compare well with historic assay results

Aldoro Resources Limited (Aldoro, The Company) (ASX: ARN) is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Mineral Resource drilling program at the Niobe Project. A further fifteen holes have been completed, with all intersecting pegmatites. The full results of these holes will be announced when geological logs, systematic pXRF readings, and QAQC checks are completed.

Figure 1. RC rig in action at Niobe

The results of the second phase of drilling at Niobe continue to encourage, with intersections of pegmatites confirming historical drilling. Pegmatite intersections have continued to be as thick or thicker and located where predicted. Full details of the pegmatite intersections will be announced when detailed logging, pXRF, and QAQC checks are completed.

Abundant mica species have continued to be identified in geological logs, further encouraging the ongoing drill program.

A pXRF program is underway, scanning every metre of RC drilling to fast-track interpretation and planning. The results of the pXRF readings will be reported as they come to hand.

ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED | ABN 31 622 990 809 | +61 8 6559 1792

SUITE 2, 1 ALTONA STREET WEST PERTH, WA 6005

http://www.aldororesources.com

For personal use only

Figure 2. Photograph of drill chips from hole NBRC032 from 0m downhole top left to 24m downhole bottom right, showing pegmatite

intersections (pale) and host mafic rocks (dark).

Figure 3. Photograph of pegmatite specimen located near the drill grid at Niobe, showing abundant mica content.

ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED | ABN 31 622 990 809 | +61 8 6559 1792

SUITE 2, 1 ALTONA STREET WEST PERTH, WA 6005

http://www.aldororesources.com

For personal use only

Figure 4. Field technician sieving drill chips at the Niobe drill program.

Forward Plan

The drilling program is ongoing to completion, with the aim of estimating a JORC2012 reportable Mineral Resource when all assay results have been received.

The RC rig will then mobilise to the Wyemandoo Project, where an extensive greenfields drill program is planned.

ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED | ABN 31 622 990 809 | +61 8 6559 1792

SUITE 2, 1 ALTONA STREET WEST PERTH, WA 6005

http://www.aldororesources.com

For personal use only

Table 1. Details of pegmatite intersections returned and QAQC checked for drilling at Niobe.

ENDS

This announcement was approved for release by the board.

About Aldoro Resources

Aldoro Resources Ltd is an ASX-listed (ASX: ARN) mineral exploration and development company. Aldoro has a portfolio of gold and nickel focused advanced exploration projects, all located in Western Australia. The Company's flagship project is the Narndee Igneous Complex, which is prospective for Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation. The Company's other Ni-Cu-PGE projects include the Cathedrals Belt Nickel Project, with a significant tenement holding surrounding St George Mining's (ASX: SGQ) Mt Alexander Project, the Leinster Nickel Project (Ni), and the Windimurra Igneous Complex (Ni-Cu-PGE, Li).

ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED | ABN 31 622 990 809 | +61 8 6559 1792

SUITE 2, 1 ALTONA STREET WEST PERTH, WA 6005

http://www.aldororesources.com

For personal use only

Figure 3. Location of the ARN landholding over the NIC and Niobe projects.

ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED | ABN 31 622 990 809 | +61 8 6559 1792

SUITE 2, 1 ALTONA STREET WEST PERTH, WA 6005

http://www.aldororesources.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aldoro Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 22:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED
02/04Aldoro Resources Hits Pegmatites at Niobe Project
MT
02/03ALDORO RESOURCES : Phase II Drilling Update at Niobe
PU
02/03Aldoro Resources Limited Announces Phase II Drilling Update at Niobe
CI
01/26Aldoro Resources Completes Phase 1 Drilling at Niobe Project; Shares Jump 6%
MT
01/26ALDORO RESOURCES : Phase I RC Drill Program Completed at Niobe
PU
01/26Aldoro Resources Limited Provides Exploration Update for the Mineral Resource Drilling ..
CI
01/09Aldoro Resources to Start Drilling at Western Australia's Niobe Project
MT
01/09Aldoro Resources Limited Announces Lithium & Rubidium Drilling to Commence At Niobe
CI
01/03Aldoro Resources Hits Nickel-Copper Mineralization at Western Australia's Narndee Igneo..
MT
01/03ALDORO RESOURCES : Assay Results Received for VC1 and VC3 Drilling
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01  0,01  0,01 
Net income 2021 -2,64 M -1,87 M -1,87 M
Net cash 2021 3,90 M 2,75 M 2,75 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33,1 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 2 737 666 578x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aldoro Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joshua Alan Letcher Non-Executive Chairman
Troy Flannery Non-Executive Director
Lincoln Ho Non-Executive Director
Sarah Smith Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED-10.84%23
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.80%167 358
RIO TINTO PLC9.71%120 791
GLENCORE PLC7.28%71 335
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.16%54 660
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.47%33 342