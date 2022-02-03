Aldoro Resources : Phase II Drilling Update at Niobe
02/03/2022 | 05:56pm EST
For personal use only
ASX and Media Release
04 February 2022
Phase II Drilling Update at Niobe
Fifteen more RC holes were completed at Niobe
All holes intersected pegmatite intervals at multiple intervals below the surface
Pegmatite intersections continue to confirm those from historical drilling
pXRF readings compare well with historic assay results
Aldoro Resources Limited (Aldoro, The Company) (ASX: ARN) is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Mineral Resource drilling program at the Niobe Project. A further fifteen holes have been completed, with all intersecting pegmatites. The full results of these holes will be announced when geological logs, systematic pXRF readings, and QAQC checks are completed.
Figure 1. RC rig in action at Niobe
The results of the second phase of drilling at Niobe continue to encourage, with intersections of pegmatites confirming historical drilling. Pegmatite intersections have continued to be as thick or thicker and located where predicted. Full details of the pegmatite intersections will be announced when detailed logging, pXRF, and QAQC checks are completed.
Abundant mica species have continued to be identified in geological logs, further encouraging the ongoing drill program.
A pXRF program is underway, scanning every metre of RC drilling to fast-track interpretation and planning. The results of the pXRF readings will be reported as they come to hand.
Table 1. Details of pegmatite intersections returned and QAQC checked for drilling at Niobe.
ENDS
This announcement was approved for release by the board.
About Aldoro Resources
Aldoro Resources Ltd is an ASX-listed (ASX: ARN) mineral exploration and development company. Aldoro has a portfolio of gold and nickel focused advanced exploration projects, all located in Western Australia. The Company's flagship project is the Narndee Igneous Complex, which is prospective for Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation. The Company's other Ni-Cu-PGE projects include the Cathedrals Belt Nickel Project, with a significant tenement holding surrounding St George Mining's (ASX: SGQ) Mt Alexander Project, the Leinster Nickel Project (Ni), and the Windimurra Igneous Complex (Ni-Cu-PGE, Li).
Aldoro Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 22:55:05 UTC.