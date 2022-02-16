Aldoro Resources : Thickest Pegmatite Intersections Encountered-Niobe Drilling

Thickest Niobe Pegmatite Intersections Encountered During Phase III Drilling
HIGHLIGHTS:
Thirteen (13) more RC holes have been completed at Niobe, for a total of 45 completed to date.
All 13 holes intersected pegmatite intervals at multiple intervals below the surface.
Best pegmatite intersections highlighted by two intersections recording 17m thickness of pegmatite (NBCRO35, NBCRO43), one with 18m of pegmatite (NBCRO44) and an exceptional 26m of pegmatite recovered from hole NBCRO45.
Pegmatites appear
Assay results awaited which will confirm Lithium and Rubidium grade of the intersected pegmatites
Aldoro Resources Limited (Aldoro, The Company) (ASX: ARN) is pleased to provide an exploration drilling update for the Niobe Project. A further thirteen holes have been completed (NBRCO33- NBRCO45) in the interim, with all holes intersecting pegmatites. The full results of these holes will be announced when geological logs, systematic pXRF readings, and QAQC checks are completed. The reader is referred to Table 1 for a summary of pegmatite intersections to date.
Figure 1. RC rig operating at Niobe.
The results of this third phase of drilling at Niobe continue to encourage, with intersections of pegmatites confirming historical drilling and exceeding expectations. Two intersections have recorded 17m thickness of pegmatite (NBCRO35, NBCRO43), one with 18m of pegmatite (NBCRO44) and an exceptional 26m of pegmatite recovered from hole NBCRO45. Full details of the pegmatite
intersections will be announced when detailed logging, pXRF, and QAQC checks are completed.
All intersections are routinely scanned at 1m intervals with a portable XRF (pXRF), to obtain real-time data and to aid fast-track interpretation and in-field planning. The pXRF results will be reported as they come to hand.
Figure 2. Photograph of drill samples collected from Phase III drilling (Drill hole NBRCO41).
Forward Plan
The drilling program is ongoing to completion, with the aim of estimating a JORC2012 reportable Mineral Resource when all assay results have been received.
Once the Niobe drilling program is completed, the RC rig will then mobilise to the Wyemandoo Project, where an extensive greenfields pegmatite drilling program has been planned.
Note: The reader is referred to the previous Table 1 in the ASX announcement 04 February 2022. The drill hole data presented here does not materially affect the information included in the previous market announcements and, in the case of estimates of mineral resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the previous market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Hole ID
Length
Dip
Azimuth
From
To
Pegmatite
Rb Grade
Li Grade
m
m
Width m
%
%
NBRC001
52
-60
180
12
15
3
Assays Awaited
20
25
5
Assays Awaited
NBRC002
60
-60
180
28
30
2
Assays Awaited
40
41
1
Assays Awaited
NBRC003
50
-60
180
0
12
12
Assays Awaited
28
32
4
Assays Awaited
NBRC004
64
-60
180
25
26
1
Assays Awaited
39
41
2
Assays Awaited
57
59
2
Assays Awaited
NBRC005
64
-60
180
16
20
4
Assays Awaited
47
58
11
Assays Awaited
NBRC011
80
-60
180
1
2
1
Assays Awaited
NBRC006
66
-60
180
10
17
7
Assays Awaited
44
61
17
Assays Awaited
NBRC007
70
-60
180
16
24
8
Assays Awaited
48
64
16
Assays Awaited
NBRC008
60
-60
180
3
11
8
Assays Awaited
36
57
21
Assays Awaited
NBRC009
54
-60
180
6
17
11
Assays Awaited
40
54
14
Assays Awaited
NBRC010
60
-60
180
1
18
17
Assays Awaited
46
57
11
Assays Awaited
11
24
13
Assays Awaited
17
26
9
Assays Awaited
53
62
9
Assays Awaited
NBRC012
80
-60
180
Data Unavailiable
NBRC013
60
-60
180
0
10
10
Assays Awaited
28
30
2
Assays Awaited
32
33
1
Assays Awaited
NBRC014
60
-60
180
1
8
7
Assays Awaited
10
14
4
Assays Awaited
15
16
1
Assays Awaited
23
30
7
Assays Awaited
36
37
1
Assays Awaited
NBRC015
60
-60
180
0
15
15
Assays Awaited
24
29
5
Assays Awaited
36
37
1
Assays Awaited
NBRC016
60
-60
180
3
7
4
Assays Awaited
15
17
2
Assays Awaited
25
26
1
Assays Awaited
NBRC017
50
-60
180
2
6
4
Assays Awaited
8
14
6
Assays Awaited
15
20
5
Assays Awaited
25
30
5
Assays Awaited
38
40
2
Assays Awaited
NBRC018
50
-60
180
9
16
7
Assays Awaited
20
24
4
Assays Awaited
30
34
4
Assays Awaited
42
44
2
Assays Awaited
NBRC019
50
-60
180
0
6
6
Assays Awaited
7
8
1
Assays Awaited
17
19
2
Assays Awaited
42
44
2
Assays Awaited
NBRCO20
62
-60
180
7
15
8
Assays Awaited
20
27
7
Assays Awaited
35
36
1
Assays Awaited
47
48
1
Assays Awaited
52
57
5
Assays Awaited
NBRCO21
60
-60
180
0
15
15
Assays Awaited
23
25
2
Assays Awaited
27
28
1
Assays Awaited
NBRCO22
60
-60
180
6
12
6
Assays Awaited
18
24
6
Assays Awaited
NBCRO23
60
-60
180
4
7
3
Assays Awaited
16
23
7
Assays Awaited
44
45
1
Assays Awaited
NBCRO24
60
-60
180
3
12
9
Assays Awaited
16
17
1
Assays Awaited
25
29
4
Assays Awaited
NBCRO25
50
-60
180
2
11
9
Assays Awaited
17
19
2
Assays Awaited
22
29
6
Assays Awaited
NBCRO26
40
-60
180
0
1
1
Assays Awaited
11
21
10
Assays Awaited
NBCRO27
60
-60
180
12
16
4
Assays Awaited
23
26
3
Assays Awaited
29
30
1
Assays Awaited
49
51
2
Assays Awaited
NBCRO28
40
-60
180
4
12
8
Assays Awaited
15
17
2
Assays Awaited
NBCRO29
40
-60
180
8
17
9
Assays Awaited
NBCRO30
60
-60
180
0
2
2
Assays Awaited
7
11
4
Assays Awaited
13
15
2
Assays Awaited
27
31
4
Assays Awaited
NBCRO31
60
-60
180
5
6
1
Assays Awaited
20
21
1
Assays Awaited
25
26
1
Assays Awaited
31
32
1
Assays Awaited
33
36
3
Assays Awaited
NBCRO32
62
-60
180
16
20
4
Assays Awaited
29
30
1
Assays Awaited
32
34
2
Assays Awaited
39
50
10
Assays Awaited
NBCRO33
60
-60
180
13
14
1
Assays Awaited
17
19
2
Assays Awaited
32
35
3
Assays Awaited
