Aldoro Resources : Thickest Pegmatite Intersections Encountered-Niobe Drilling

intersections will be announced when detailed logging, pXRF, and QAQC checks are completed.

All intersections are routinely scanned at 1m intervals with a portable XRF (pXRF), to obtain real-time data and to aid fast-track interpretation and in-field planning. The pXRF results will be reported as they come to hand.

Figure 2. Photograph of drill samples collected from Phase III drilling (Drill hole NBRCO41).

Forward Plan

The drilling program is ongoing to completion, with the aim of estimating a JORC2012 reportable Mineral Resource when all assay results have been received.

Once the Niobe drilling program is completed, the RC rig will then mobilise to the Wyemandoo Project, where an extensive greenfields pegmatite drilling program has been planned.

Note: The reader is referred to the previous Table 1 in the ASX announcement 04 February 2022. The drill hole data presented here does not materially affect the information included in the previous market announcements and, in the case of estimates of mineral resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the previous market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.