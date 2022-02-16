Log in
    ARN   AU0000017733

ALDORO RESOURCES LIMITED

(ARN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/16 06:21:05 pm
0.435 AUD   +11.54%
Aldoro Resources : Thickest Pegmatite Intersections Encountered-Niobe Drilling

02/16/2022 | 05:54pm EST
For personal use only

ASX and Media Release

17 February 2022

Thickest Niobe Pegmatite Intersections Encountered During Phase III Drilling

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Thirteen (13) more RC holes have been completed at Niobe, for a total of 45 completed to date.
  • All 13 holes intersected pegmatite intervals at multiple intervals below the surface.
  • Best pegmatite intersections highlighted by two intersections recording 17m thickness of pegmatite (NBCRO35, NBCRO43), one with 18m of pegmatite (NBCRO44) and an exceptional 26m of pegmatite recovered from hole NBCRO45.
  • Pegmatites appear
  • Assay results awaited which will confirm Lithium and Rubidium grade of the intersected pegmatites

Aldoro Resources Limited (Aldoro, The Company) (ASX: ARN) is pleased to provide an exploration drilling update for the Niobe Project. A further thirteen holes have been completed (NBRCO33- NBRCO45) in the interim, with all holes intersecting pegmatites. The full results of these holes will be announced when geological logs, systematic pXRF readings, and QAQC checks are completed. The reader is referred to Table 1 for a summary of pegmatite intersections to date.

Figure 1. RC rig operating at Niobe.

The results of this third phase of drilling at Niobe continue to encourage, with intersections of pegmatites confirming historical drilling and exceeding expectations. Two intersections have recorded 17m thickness of pegmatite (NBCRO35, NBCRO43), one with 18m of pegmatite (NBCRO44) and an exceptional 26m of pegmatite recovered from hole NBCRO45. Full details of the pegmatite

For personal use only

intersections will be announced when detailed logging, pXRF, and QAQC checks are completed.

All intersections are routinely scanned at 1m intervals with a portable XRF (pXRF), to obtain real-time data and to aid fast-track interpretation and in-field planning. The pXRF results will be reported as they come to hand.

Figure 2. Photograph of drill samples collected from Phase III drilling (Drill hole NBRCO41).

Forward Plan

The drilling program is ongoing to completion, with the aim of estimating a JORC2012 reportable Mineral Resource when all assay results have been received.

Once the Niobe drilling program is completed, the RC rig will then mobilise to the Wyemandoo Project, where an extensive greenfields pegmatite drilling program has been planned.

Note: The reader is referred to the previous Table 1 in the ASX announcement 04 February 2022. The drill hole data presented here does not materially affect the information included in the previous market announcements and, in the case of estimates of mineral resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the previous market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Hole ID

Length

Dip

Azimuth

From

To

Pegmatite

Rb Grade

Li Grade

only

m

m

Width m

%

%

NBRC001

52

-60

180

12

15

3

Assays Awaited

20

25

5

Assays Awaited

NBRC002

60

-60

180

28

30

2

Assays Awaited

40

41

1

Assays Awaited

NBRC003

50

-60

180

0

12

12

Assays Awaited

use

28

32

4

Assays Awaited

NBRC004

64

-60

180

25

26

1

Assays Awaited

39

41

2

Assays Awaited

57

59

2

Assays Awaited

NBRC005

64

-60

180

16

20

4

Assays Awaited

personal

47

58

11

Assays Awaited

NBRC011

80

-60

180

1

2

1

Assays Awaited

NBRC006

66

-60

180

10

17

7

Assays Awaited

44

61

17

Assays Awaited

NBRC007

70

-60

180

16

24

8

Assays Awaited

48

64

16

Assays Awaited

NBRC008

60

-60

180

3

11

8

Assays Awaited

36

57

21

Assays Awaited

NBRC009

54

-60

180

6

17

11

Assays Awaited

40

54

14

Assays Awaited

NBRC010

60

-60

180

1

18

17

Assays Awaited

46

57

11

Assays Awaited

For

11

24

13

Assays Awaited

17

26

9

Assays Awaited

53

62

9

Assays Awaited

NBRC012

80

-60

180

Data Unavailiable

NBRC013

60

-60

180

0

10

10

Assays Awaited

28

30

2

Assays Awaited

32

33

1

Assays Awaited

NBRC014

60

-60

180

1

8

7

Assays Awaited

10

14

4

Assays Awaited

15

16

1

Assays Awaited

only

23

30

7

Assays Awaited

36

37

1

Assays Awaited

NBRC015

60

-60

180

0

15

15

Assays Awaited

24

29

5

Assays Awaited

36

37

1

Assays Awaited

NBRC016

60

-60

180

3

7

4

Assays Awaited

use

15

17

2

Assays Awaited

25

26

1

Assays Awaited

NBRC017

50

-60

180

2

6

4

Assays Awaited

8

14

6

Assays Awaited

15

20

5

Assays Awaited

personal

25

30

5

Assays Awaited

38

40

2

Assays Awaited

NBRC018

50

-60

180

9

16

7

Assays Awaited

20

24

4

Assays Awaited

30

34

4

Assays Awaited

42

44

2

Assays Awaited

NBRC019

50

-60

180

0

6

6

Assays Awaited

7

8

1

Assays Awaited

17

19

2

Assays Awaited

42

44

2

Assays Awaited

NBRCO20

62

-60

180

7

15

8

Assays Awaited

20

27

7

Assays Awaited

For

35

36

1

Assays Awaited

47

48

1

Assays Awaited

52

57

5

Assays Awaited

NBRCO21

60

-60

180

0

15

15

Assays Awaited

23

25

2

Assays Awaited

27

28

1

Assays Awaited

NBRCO22

60

-60

180

6

12

6

Assays Awaited

18

24

6

Assays Awaited

NBCRO23

60

-60

180

4

7

3

Assays Awaited

16

23

7

Assays Awaited

only

44

45

1

Assays Awaited

NBCRO24

60

-60

180

3

12

9

Assays Awaited

16

17

1

Assays Awaited

25

29

4

Assays Awaited

NBCRO25

50

-60

180

2

11

9

Assays Awaited

17

19

2

Assays Awaited

use

22

29

6

Assays Awaited

NBCRO26

40

-60

180

0

1

1

Assays Awaited

11

21

10

Assays Awaited

NBCRO27

60

-60

180

12

16

4

Assays Awaited

23

26

3

Assays Awaited

personal

29

30

1

Assays Awaited

49

51

2

Assays Awaited

NBCRO28

40

-60

180

4

12

8

Assays Awaited

15

17

2

Assays Awaited

NBCRO29

40

-60

180

8

17

9

Assays Awaited

NBCRO30

60

-60

180

0

2

2

Assays Awaited

7

11

4

Assays Awaited

13

15

2

Assays Awaited

27

31

4

Assays Awaited

NBCRO31

60

-60

180

5

6

1

Assays Awaited

20

21

1

Assays Awaited

25

26

1

Assays Awaited

For

31

32

1

Assays Awaited

33

36

3

Assays Awaited

NBCRO32

62

-60

180

16

20

4

Assays Awaited

29

30

1

Assays Awaited

32

34

2

Assays Awaited

39

50

10

Assays Awaited

NBCRO33

60

-60

180

13

14

1

Assays Awaited

17

19

2

Assays Awaited

32

35

3

Assays Awaited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aldoro Resources Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 22:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
