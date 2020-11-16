ALE Property : 2020 AGM - Managing Director's PresentationOpens in a new Window

Log in
ALE PROPERTY GROUP

(LEP)
ALE Property : 2020 AGM - Managing Director's Presentation

11/16/2020 | 05:53pm EST

N

ALE Property Group

Annual General Meeting 17 November 2020

Breakfast Creek Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

1

Group Highlights

Year to 30 June 2020

Property

Capital

Equity

Portfolio

Structure

Performance

$1,174.2m

41.3%

$30.4m

Statutory property values

Gearing

Distributable profit

5.08%

2.4 years

20.90 cps

Average property yield

Average debt maturity

Distribution

5.4 years

49.42%

8.3 years*

Weighted average lease expiry

Hedge maturity

Distribution tax deferred

4.11%

$973.0m

0.92%

Passing gross rental growth

All up cash interest rate

ASX market capitalisation

100%

Baa2

18.9% p.a.

Occupancy

Investment grade rating

17 year total return

Capitalisation rates, lease terms, interest rates, maturity terms and rental growth rates are all weighted averages Specific definitions are on other pages or in the statutory accounts

Results are for the year ending or as at 30 June 2020

In addition to the weighted average lease expiry term, there are four 10 year options for ALH to extend (83 of 86 properties) *As at 30 June 2020

2

Post balance date events

Year to 30 June 2020

2018 Rental Determinations and Legal Proceedings

  • Received September 2020; overall increase 4.4%
  • ALE has commenced proceedings in the Supreme Court of Victoria to set aside the 19 Determinations for properties in Victoria

Updated property valuations

All 86 properties were revalued as at 31 October 2020, to take into account rental determinations received

  • Overall increase of 4.4%
  • The valuations and estimated uncapped/uncollared rent announced today do not take into account the potential impact of the Victorian legal proceedings

New Managing Director

Guy Farrands commenced on 1 October 2020

3

ALE's 17 Years of Equity Performance

Outperformance

  • Total return is the annual compound return (IRR) for the number of years ending 30 June 2020
  • Includes ASX market price of $4.97 as at 30 June 2020 and reinvestment of distributions and 2009 renunciation payment
  • ALE, All Ordinaries Accumulation Index and UBS S&P REIT 300 Index data sourced from ASX, UBS and ALE
  • An investment in ALE at IPO in 2003 of $1.00 has accumulated value at 30 June 2020 of $17.67

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ALE Property Group published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 22:52:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 63,0 M 46,1 M 46,1 M
Net income 2021 35,0 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
Net Debt 2021 464 M 339 M 339 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 4,58%
Capitalization 864 M 633 M 633 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,1x
EV / Sales 2022 20,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,48 AUD
Last Close Price 4,37 AUD
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guy Farrands Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Robert Wason Mactier Chairman
Michael J. Clarke Secretary & Finance Manager
Phillipa Jane Downes Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Gilbert Say Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALE PROPERTY GROUP-22.10%621
SCENTRE GROUP-29.11%9 919
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-8.05%3 796
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY LIMITED-14.92%3 149
PLAZA S.A.-29.02%2 861
VINCOM RETAIL-21.03%2 664
