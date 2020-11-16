ALE Property : 2020 AGM - Managing Director's PresentationOpens in a new Window
ALE Property Group
Annual General Meeting 17 November 2020
Breakfast Creek Hotel, Brisbane, QLD
Group Highlights
Year to 30 June 2020
Property
Capital
Equity
Portfolio
Structure
Performance
$1,174.2m
41.3%
$30.4m
Statutory property values
Gearing
Distributable profit
5.08%
2.4 years
20.90 cps
Average property yield
Average debt maturity
Distribution
5.4 years
49.42%
8.3 years*
Weighted average lease expiry
Hedge maturity
Distribution tax deferred
4.11%
$973.0m
0.92%
Passing gross rental growth
All up cash interest rate
ASX market capitalisation
100%
Baa2
18.9% p.a.
Occupancy
Investment grade rating
17 year total return
Capitalisation rates, lease terms, interest rates, maturity terms and rental growth rates are all weighted averages Specific definitions are on other pages or in the statutory accounts
Results are for the year ending or as at 30 June 2020
In addition to the weighted average lease expiry term, there are four 10 year options for ALH to extend (83 of 86 properties) *As at 30 June 2020
Post balance date events
Year to 30 June 2020
2018 Rental Determinations and Legal Proceedings
Received September 2020; overall increase 4.4%
ALE has commenced proceedings in the Supreme Court of Victoria to set aside the 19 Determinations for properties in Victoria
Updated property valuations
All 86 properties were revalued as at 31 October 2020, to take into account rental determinations received
Overall increase of 4.4%
The valuations and estimated uncapped/uncollared rent announced today do not take into account the potential impact of the Victorian legal proceedings
New Managing Director
Guy Farrands commenced on 1 October 2020
ALE's 17 Years of Equity Performance
Outperformance
Total return is the annual compound return (IRR) for the number of years ending 30 June 2020
Includes ASX market price of $4.97 as at 30 June 2020 and reinvestment of distributions and 2009 renunciation payment
ALE, All Ordinaries Accumulation Index and UBS S&P REIT 300 Index data sourced from ASX, UBS and ALE
An investment in ALE at IPO in 2003 of $1.00 has accumulated value at 30 June 2020 of $17.67
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.