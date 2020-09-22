ALE Property : Annual General MeetingsOpens in a new Window

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
22 September 2020
Announcement No. 18/20
Annual General Meetings
ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) notifies that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited (Company) and a meeting of the unitholders of Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust (Trust) (together, ALE Property Group (ALE)) will be held concurrently at 10.00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) on Tuesday, 17 November 2020 (the Meetings or AGM).
Virtual AGM
ALE's 2020 Annual General Meeting will now be held online (virtually) rather than at a physical location (Virtual AGM). This is to ensure the safety of ALE's Securityholders, employees and the broader community in accordance with temporary amendments to the Corporations Act in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Our Virtual AGM will be held on Tuesday, 17 November 2020 at 10.00am (AEDT). Further guidance and information for participating online, voting and asking questions will be contained in our Notice of Meetings.
Notice of Meetings
The Notice of Meetings will be released online and emailed to Securityholders on
16 October 2020. We will not be mailing hard copies of the Notice of Meeting this year. This approach and timing is consistent with the temporary relief provided by the Commonwealth Treasurer in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
AGM Website
Our AGM website www.alegroup.com.au/agm/ will have all related information and guidance you need to attend the meeting online. It will include ALE's Virtual AGM guide, and answers to Frequently Asked Questions. From 19 October 2020 you will be able to access from ALE's AGM website:
Notice of Meetings;
Annual Report;
Marked up copies of the Constitutions; and
Corporate Governance Statement.
Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ABN 45 105 275 278
Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust ARSN 106 063 049
Key dates
|
Deadline for Director Candidate nomination
|
Tuesday, 29 September 2020
|
Notice of Meetings and virtual AGM information
|
Monday, 19 October 2020
|
available at www.alegroup.com.au/agm/
|
|
|
|
Opening of online proxy voting and submission of
|
Tuesday, 20 October 2020
|
questions
|
|
Deadline for submission of questions ahead of the
|
5:00pm (AEDT) on Tuesday,
|
AGM
|
10 November 2020
|
Deadline for appointing a proxy ahead of the AGM
|
10:00am (AEDT) on Sunday,
|
|
15 November 2020
|
Annual General Meeting (Virtual) go to
|
10:00am (AEDT) on Tuesday,
|
www.alegroup.com.au/agm/
|
17 November 2020
|
|
(registration opens from 9:30am)
This ASX release was approved and authorised for release by Michael Clarke, Company Secretary.
- Ends -
Contact:
Andrew Wilkinson
Managing Director
ALE Property Group02 8231 8588
Website: www.alegroup.com.au
Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ABN 45 105 275 278
Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust ARSN 106 063 049
