ALE Property : Appointment of Chief Financial OfficerOpens in a new Window

ALE Property Group

ALE PROPERTY GROUP

(LEP)
ALE Property : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

02/09/2021 | 12:27am EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

9 February 2021

Announcement No. 02/21

Corporate Announcement Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

ALE Property Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael Clarke to Chief Financial Officer.

Michael Clarke was previously ALE's Finance Manager. He holds a Masters of Financial Management from Macquarie Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Accounting, Finance and Systems from University of New South Wales.

Michael will continue as Company Secretary.

This ASX release was approved and authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

- Ends -

Contact:

Guy Farrands

Managing Director

ALE Property Group

02 8231 8588

Website: www.alegroup.com.au

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ABN 45 105 275 278

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust ARSN 106 063 049

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ALE Property Group published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 05:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALE PROPERTY GROUP2.60%718
SCENTRE GROUP0.36%11 184
AEON MALL CO., LTD.8.87%3 942
VINCOM RETAIL-1.59%3 200
PLAZA S.A.6.05%3 098
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY LIMITED-11.38%2 773
