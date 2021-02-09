ALE Property : Appointment of Chief Financial OfficerOpens in a new Window

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
9 February 2021
Announcement No. 02/21
Corporate Announcement Office
Australian Securities Exchange
Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
ALE Property Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael Clarke to Chief Financial Officer.
Michael Clarke was previously ALE's Finance Manager. He holds a Masters of Financial Management from Macquarie Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Accounting, Finance and Systems from University of New South Wales.
Michael will continue as Company Secretary.
This ASX release was approved and authorised for release by the Board of Directors.
- Ends -
Contact:
Guy Farrands
Managing Director
ALE Property Group
02 8231 8588
Website: www.alegroup.com.au
Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ABN 45 105 275 278
Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust ARSN 106 063 049
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
ALE Property Group published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 05:26:02 UTC.