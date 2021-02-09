ALE Property : Appointment of Chief Financial OfficerOpens in a new Window

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

ALE Property Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael Clarke to Chief Financial Officer.

Michael Clarke was previously ALE's Finance Manager. He holds a Masters of Financial Management from Macquarie Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Accounting, Finance and Systems from University of New South Wales.

Michael will continue as Company Secretary.

This ASX release was approved and authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

