ALE Property : Change in substantial holdingOpens in a new Window

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) STAPLED SECURITIES 64,198,532 32.79% 66,496,413 33.62% Cash settled 6.84% Cash settled 7.61% swaps (13,397,014) swaps (15,055,438)

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of change (6) Consideration given Class and number Person's votes change relevant interest in relation to change of securities affected changed (7) affected CALEDONIA ON MARKET Increase in stapled 16/09/2020 (PRIVATE) MARKET PRICES securities and cash INVESTMENTS TRANSACTIONS PTY LIMITED settled swap holding, see below

Note: Caledonia has entered into cash-settled swaps with counterparties which, as at the date of this notice, relate to a notional 15,055,438 stapled securities (equivalent to approximately 7.61% of the stapled securities currently on issue). The cash-settled equity swaps do not give Caledonia any relevant interest in the stapled securities.

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: