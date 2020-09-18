ALE Property : Change in substantial holdingOpens in a new Window

Log in
ALE PROPERTY GROUP

(LEP)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/17
4.5 AUD   +3.21%
ALE Property : Change in substantial holding

09/18/2020

604 Page 1 of 3 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

ALE PROPERTY GROUP

ACN/ARSN

ARSN 106 063 049

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED ("Caledonia")

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

003 977 115

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

2. Previous and present voting power

16/09/2020

03/04/2020

03/04/2020

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

STAPLED SECURITIES

64,198,532

32.79%

66,496,413

33.62%

Cash settled

6.84%

Cash settled

7.61%

swaps

(13,397,014)

swaps

(15,055,438)

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given

Class and number

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

in relation to change

of securities

affected

changed

(7)

affected

CALEDONIA

ON MARKET

Increase in stapled

16/09/2020

(PRIVATE)

MARKET PRICES

securities and cash

INVESTMENTS

TRANSACTIONS

PTY LIMITED

settled swap

holding, see below

Note: Caledonia has entered into cash-settled swaps with counterparties which, as at the date of this notice, relate to a notional 15,055,438 stapled securities (equivalent to approximately 7.61% of the stapled securities currently on issue). The cash-settled equity swaps do not give Caledonia any relevant interest in the stapled securities.

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant interest

of securities

registered as holder

interest (6)

of securities

(8)

CALEDONIA

UBS Nominees;

STAPLED

JPMorgan;

POWER TO VOTE

(PRIVATE)

Morgan Stanley;

SECURITIES

INVESTMENTS

Goldman Sachs;

PTY LIMITED

Credit Suisse

604 Page 2 of 3 15 July 2001

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

CALEDONIA (PRIVATE)

LEVEL 10, 131 MACQUARIE STREET, SYDNEY, NSW, 2000

INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED

Signature

print name

Matthew Moses

capacity

DIRECTOR

sign here

date

18/09/2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

604 Page 3 of 3 15 July 2001

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

