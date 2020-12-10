ALE Property : Dividend DetailsOpens in a new Window

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
11 December 2020
Announcement No. 28/20
Distribution for Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
Half Year Distribution
The directors of listed property trust and management company, ALE Property Group (ASX code: LEP) are pleased to announce a distribution of 10.75 cents per stapled security for the half year to 31 December 2020. The distribution comprises:
|
Trust Distribution
|
10.75 cents per unit
|
Company Dividend
|
0.00 cents per share
|
Total Stapled Security Distribution
|
10.75 cents per security
The tax components of the distribution will be confirmed before the distribution payment on 5 March 2021.
Key dates for the half year ending 31 December 2020 are:
|
Ex-Entitlement Date
|
30 December 2020
|
Record Date
|
31 December 2020
|
Last date for election to participate in DRP
|
4
|
January 2021
|
Expected Announcement of Results
|
10 February 2021
|
Payment Date
|
5
|
March 2021
The Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will be in operation for this distribution. Securityholders who wish to participate must notify Computershare of their intention to do so before 5pm (AEST) 4 January 2021.
This ASX release was approved and authorised for release by Michael Clarke, Company Secretary.
Contact:
Guy Farrands
Managing Director
ALE Property Group
02 8231 8588
Website: www.alegroup.com.au
Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ABN 45 105 275 278
Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust ARSN 106 063 049
