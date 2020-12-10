ALE Property : Dividend DetailsOpens in a new Window

Log in
ALE PROPERTY GROUP

(LEP)
ALE Property : Dividend Details

12/10/2020 | 05:37pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

11 December 2020

Announcement No. 28/20

Corporate Announcement Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Distribution for Half Year Ending 31 December 2020

Half Year Distribution

The directors of listed property trust and management company, ALE Property Group (ASX code: LEP) are pleased to announce a distribution of 10.75 cents per stapled security for the half year to 31 December 2020. The distribution comprises:

Trust Distribution

10.75 cents per unit

Company Dividend

0.00 cents per share

Total Stapled Security Distribution

10.75 cents per security

The tax components of the distribution will be confirmed before the distribution payment on 5 March 2021.

Key dates for the half year ending 31 December 2020 are:

Ex-Entitlement Date

30 December 2020

Record Date

31 December 2020

Last date for election to participate in DRP

4

January 2021

Expected Announcement of Results

10 February 2021

Payment Date

5

March 2021

The Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will be in operation for this distribution. Securityholders who wish to participate must notify Computershare of their intention to do so before 5pm (AEST) 4 January 2021.

This ASX release was approved and authorised for release by Michael Clarke, Company Secretary.

- Ends -

Contact:

Guy Farrands

Managing Director

ALE Property Group

02 8231 8588

Website: www.alegroup.com.au

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Management Limited ABN 45 105 275 278

Australian Leisure and Entertainment Property Trust ARSN 106 063 049

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

ALE Property Group published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2020 22:36:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
