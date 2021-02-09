ALE Property : Half Year Results to 31 December 2020 - PresentationOpens in a new Window

Log in
ALE Property Group    LEP   AU000000LEP0

ALE PROPERTY GROUP

(LEP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALE Property : Half Year Results to 31 December 2020 - Presentation

02/09/2021 | 05:27pm EST
Group Highlights

  • 2018 rental determinations received; litigation begun in Victoria
  • Portfolio assessed by valuers as 33% under-rented*
  • FY21 distribution guidance of 21.5cps, up 3%
  • Property valuations up 4.4%, NTA $3.24ps
  • Gearing decreased to 39.7%
  • Portfolio highly resilient during COVID 19
    - all pub rent paid when due

*Refer our ASX announcement of 16 November 2020 for more details

Statutory Profit and Distributable Profit

Half Year to 31 December 2020

Millions

Dec 20

Dec 19

Total Revenue

$31.4

$30.9

Total Other Income (Including fair value increments)

$51.6

$8.8

Total Expenses (Including fair value decrements)

($14.9)

($19.2)

Income tax expense

($0.0)

($0.0)

Statutory Profit after income tax (IFRS)

$68.1

$20.5

Add back non cash items:

Fair value decrement/(increments) to investment properties

($51.6)

$(8.8)

Fair value decrements to derivatives

$0.8

$2.5

Employee share based payments

$0.1

$0.1

Non-cash finance costs

$0.5

$1.3

Income tax expense

$0.0

$0.0

Distributable Profit*

$17.9

$15.6

Distribution paid

$21.3

$20.4

Distributable Profit is a non-IFRS measure and has not been audited. Rounding differences may arise in the above table.

3

Results analysis

Half Year to 31 December 2020

Millions

Dec 20

Dec 19

Comments

Revenue from properties

$31.4

$30.7

Impact of CPI increases and rental determinations

Other revenue

$0.0

$0.2

Lower cash balances and lower interest rates

Borrowing expense

$8.4

$11.0

Fixed interest rates on 100% of debt

Management expense

$3.4

$2.6

Increase in insurance costs, CEO transition costs and legal costs

Land tax expense

$1.7

$1.7

QLD properties only

Distributable Profit 1

$17.9

$15.6

Distribution (cps)

10.75c

10.45c

Reflects FY2021 guidance

  1. Distributable Profit excludes non-cash accounting items - see full reconciliation to IFRS Net Profit.
  2. Rounding differences may arise
  3. Note: ALE did not receive any government COVID-19 relief payments

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ALE Property Group published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 22:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
