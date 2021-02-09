ALE Property : Half Year Results to 31 December 2020 - PresentationOpens in a new Window

Group Highlights
*Refer our ASX announcement of 16 November 2020 for more details
Statutory Profit and Distributable Profit
Half Year to 31 December 2020
Millions
Dec 20
Dec 19
Total Revenue
$31.4
$30.9
Total Other Income (Including fair value increments)
$51.6
$8.8
Total Expenses (Including fair value decrements)
($14.9)
($19.2)
Income tax expense
($0.0)
Statutory Profit after income tax (IFRS)
$68.1
$20.5
Add back non cash items:
Fair value decrement/(increments) to investment properties
($51.6)
$(8.8)
Fair value decrements to derivatives
$0.8
$2.5
Employee share based payments
$0.1
Non-cash finance costs
$0.5
$1.3
$0.0
Distributable Profit*
$17.9
$15.6
Distribution paid
$21.3
$20.4
Distributable Profit is a non-IFRS measure and has not been audited. Rounding differences may arise in the above table.
3
Results analysis
Comments
Revenue from properties
$30.7
Impact of CPI increases and rental determinations
Other revenue
$0.2
Lower cash balances and lower interest rates
Borrowing expense
$8.4
$11.0
Fixed interest rates on 100% of debt
Management expense
$3.4
$2.6
Increase in insurance costs, CEO transition costs and legal costs
Land tax expense
$1.7
QLD properties only
Distributable Profit 1
Distribution (cps)
10.75c
10.45c
Reflects FY2021 guidance
4
